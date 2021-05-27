The best silk bedding for a hint of luxury come bedtime

With warmer weather just around the corner (apparently), there’s never been a better time to embrace the benefits of silk bedding, which is why we’ve taken a closer look at the best silk pillowcases, sheets and duvet covers.

We’re not going to lie – this wasn’t the toughest of assignments. It involved a lot of sleeping, although we made up for our enforced laziness with strenuous bed-making sessions designed to test everything from the ease with which a pillow could be inserted into a silk pillowcase, to how long it took to tuck a silk fitted bedsheet over a double mattress.

A little tip? Wash silk items on a delicates cycle and choose your detergent carefully. “I suggest using an eco-friendly detergent,” says Holistic Silk founder Joanna Weakley. As for her ultimate top tip when it comes to looking after silk bed linen? “Give silk items a quick iron and they’ll be as good as new – it will enhance the natural sheen.”

If possible, check the silk’s momme – a unit used to measure the silk’s quality. Although this isn’t always advertised, we recommend looking for a momme of between 19 and 22, which is the norm for silk bedding. The higher the momme the better, so although bedding with a momme of 22 is rare and will inevitably be more expensive, the quality will be top notch.

Finally, bear in mind that, although silk bedding will always cost more than cotton, there’s a valid reason for this price discrepancy. “Silk is a natural fibre which requires extensive processing,” Weakley explains. “The high price also reflects the density of the fabric weave – the heavier the weight per square inch the more fibre is required, and to get a top quality finish, much of the natural fibre has to be discarded.”

This is one of the most beautiful fitted sheets we've come across, thanks largely to its finish – the 19-momme silk is neither too shiny or too dull, with a lustrous sheen which adds an instant upgrade to the most boring of bedrooms. We also love the wide range of shades (the teal-toned duck egg is our favourite) and sizes – choose from double, king and super king. It's made with mulberry silk, which is the highest quality available for purchase and the one most commonly used for bedding. Despite some scepticism (we'd never slept on a silk sheet before) we were pleasantly surprised – there's something almost soothing about sleeping on top quality silk, and its fantastic temperature-regulating qualities meant we were neither too hot or too cold. Finally, a shout-out has to go to the elastic hem – it's got just the right amount of give and allowed us to slip on the sheet in record time. Dorma's 100 per cent silk duvet cover ticks all the boxes – it has the gorgeous slippery feel silk is famous for, along with the reassuring weightiness many people look for in bedding. It's produced by Dorma, a British brand that has been making silk bedding since 1971. The brand even holds a royal warrant, which means you might well end up sleeping under the same bedding as a member of the royal family. Well not exactly the same, but you get the idea. We also loved the zippered opening – a feature we wish we saw on more duvet covers, simply because inserting and removing a duvet is fiddly enough without the additional complication of buttons. Proof that silk isn't just for summer, Gingerlily's stunning silk eiderdown, available in single, king or superking sizes, will keep you stylishly snug on chilly days. Ideal for anyone who loves the appearance of silk but isn't so keen on the feel, this weighty eiderdown, designed to be slung over duvets and top sheets, has an outer made with Gingerlily's 19-momme silk, which feels incredibly soft on the skin and just as luxurious as items of silk bedding with a higher momme. Top marks for the pretty, fern-inspired motif, too. Just because an item of silk bedding might not be next to your skin doesn't mean that it shouldn't have the mercurial properties silk is famous for. This gorgeous bedspread has the kind of weight which means it can be thrown on a bed when there's a chill in the air, but if the mercury rises you won't end up feeling like a sausage in a sauna. The subtle pin-point quilting adds a touch of elegance, and we love the fact that it's reversible, too. There aren't many silk pillowcases we'd give as a gift, but we'd be happy to bestow this one upon our nearest and dearest, thanks to the elegant packaging, which includes a ribbon wrapped around the pillowcase. The silk itself is liquid-smooth, while an oversized opening flap does a brilliant job of keeping the pillow in place. The lustre is seriously high-shine, so it's a great option for anyone keen to add an instant dash of glam to their boudoir (or bedroom). It's also a brilliant choice for frizz-fighters – not all pillowcases banish frizz but this one left our hair silky (excuse the pun) smooth, even when we rubbed it vigorously against our locks during the testing process. See? You can't say we're not committed. The White Company have been making luxurious bedlinen for 25 years and the brand proudly states that all of its products are "sleep-tested" (and yes, this does sound like the best job in the world). This silk pillowcase is made in Portugal, so it's ideal if you're concerned about carbon footprints (a shocking amount of silk products sold in the UK are made in Asia). The silk feels wonderfully light on the skin – there's no tugging or pulling – and has a glossy finish with just the right amount of lustre. It ticks the practicality box, too, thanks to an oversized flap at the opening. A wide border adds a dash of decadence. This pillowcase was tested on a particularly muggy night, and the top quality silk helped keep our skin wonderfully cool. It's also a reminder of the skin-smoothing effect of silk – we accidentally (on purpose) left our eye make-up on overnight when testing it, but the absence of any smudges offered hard evidence of silk's ability to slide over the skin, rather than drag and pull it. This particular silk pillowcase feels slightly thicker than some of the others we tried, and the absence of a border makes it ideal for anyone who's a fan of the minimalist look. Available in double, king, superking and emperor sizes, this gorgeous 19-momme fitted sheet comes in a beautiful shade of silver (it's referred to as chalk, but we're sticking with silver). It's luxuriously thick while still having the liquid-like feel unique to 100 per cent silk – it's one of the slipperiest silks we've come across, but still offers the temperature-regulating properties you'd expect. Feeling flush? Team the fitted sheet with products from the same range, which includes pillowcases, flat sheets and duvet covers. Say goodbye to bed head with Holistic Silk's pillowcase. It's the brand's most popular item of bedding and has been around for a while, although there's still some newness to get excited about, more specifically the addition of a beautiful saffron shade. It's a shade that works wonderfully well for silk bedding – the pillowcase resembles a drop of molten gold, and the silver trim provides a gorgeous finishing touch. A high momme count of 22 lends an incredibly luxurious feel, and it worked wonders on not only on our hair but our skin too – great news for anyone who's woken up to discover the imprint of a hemline branded onto their face. We love this 22-momme silk pillowcase so much that we now keep one permanently in our suitcase – rest your head on this slice of heaven and all other pillowcases (hotel ones in particular) will feel like Brillo pads. It's another pillowcase that has just the right amount of thickness – it feels wonderfully luxurious but can still be scrunched up into a tennis ball-sized wad and squeezed into the smallest of spaces (ideal if you're travelling light). There's also a fantastic range of designs – choose from queen, king and euro sizes, a zippered or envelope style and dozens of prints (the pink marbled one is our favourite, although a gorgeous bronze was recently added). However, there's an elephant in the room that can only be ignored for so long, and that's the price, which Slip justifies by citing years of research and thorough testing (carried out by an independent laboratory) which proves it reduces friction and absorbs significantly less face cream than the average pillowcase.

