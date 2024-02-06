Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

No matter how big our home is we can never have enough storage space – it is, after all, a precious commodity. So, when an opportunity comes to combine storage with a stylish new furniture piece, shrewd homemakers grab it.

Storage beds generally fall into two groups: those with generous under-bed drawers and ottomans, which come with nifty lifting mechanisms that allow the bed to open up, revealing a sizable void ready to be filled with extra bedding and all manner of clutter.

Purchasing a bed with concealed storage is a game of weighing up form and function. While some offer commodious spaces underneath the mattress, they can be on the bulky side.

Storage beds with feet elevate the frame to give the illusion of extra floor space but these designs often trade storage space for a slimmer silhouette. It is a matter of taste and of course, de-cluttering needs – exactly how deep are you drowning in last season’s winter coats?

How we tested the best storage beds

(Sarah Young)

We put a range of storage beds to the test, looking for quality of make, stylish design, storage capacity, a user-friendly mechanism and that all-important comfort factor, storage space. We were interested to see how a side-opening bed fared against an end-opening one, and whether those with underdrawers offered enough storage space to suit our needs.

The best storage beds for 2024 are: