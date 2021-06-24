9 best faux fur rugs that look and feel like the real deal

Vegan-friendly faux fur rugs bring instant warmth and textural layers to our homes, whether we’re going for a Nordic winter chalet look or a laid-back, bohemian summer vibe.

In choosing to go faux with fur, not only are we being kind to our four-legged friends, but to our wallets, too. Some of the most authentic-looking fakes are surprisingly affordable.

A fluffy faux fur rug isn’t just for underfoot – these have the advantage of being lighter than the real deal, making them brilliantly versatile.

Casually drape over sofas and armchairs for an inviting layered look, just as you would a wool throw.

Another advantage to going faux is the sheen. Typically, synthetic fur is made from polyester, acrylic, or a mix of the two, offering a glamorous finish to the pile.

But of course, this is a matter of taste and for some, only the most authentic look and feel will do.

If realism is a priority, look for products that come in an animal skin shape. Most faux sheepskins are designed to imitate a traditional pelt in singular, double or quad options.

We tested a range of rugs, looking for depth and direction of the pile, the quality of the backing, as well as tonal variations for added animal authenticity.

And as for those faux furs that don’t pretend to be real? It’s all about the softness.

Helen Moore faux fur skin: From £110, Helen Moore

Sizes: 70cm x 90cm; 70cm x 120cm

Faux and luxury are two words that don’t usually go together, but this is a brand that challenges any preconceived ideas about that. This fluffy rug is easily the most realistic of the bunch with its super soft, deep pile and dynamic texture – if you run your hand through it you can see lighter roots and darker tips. The pelt shaped rug is backed with a high quality, dense faux suede which is finished with a neat seam (where most faux fur rugs present a raw edge on the underside) – the devil’s in the detail.

Buy now

The Rug Seller faux fur rug in teal green: From £20, The Rug Seller

Sizes: 60cm x 90cm; 60cm x 180cm

One advantage of going faux is that you can be extra playful with colour. There’s no pretence that this vibrant rug has been anywhere near a sheep. And yet the smaller size is animal skin shaped and we loved its quirky look in the bedroom. A snip at just £20, it’s impressive for its affordability and faultless quality. Made from acrylic with a lightweight backing, it worked just as well draped over our battered leather armchair as it did brightening up the floorboards.

Buy now

Dunelm super soft faux fur double pelt rug: From £20, Dunelm

Sizes: 55cm x 85cm; 33cm x 170cm; 58 x 176cm

It might seem a dichotomy, but our most affordable faux fur rug was also one of the softest. Its elongated, double pelt design is ideal to sink your feet into, so is perfect when placed along the side of your bed. The same goes for placing it along the length of the sofa when you’re cosying up, barefooted. Made from an acrylic and polyester mix, this rug presents a short pile but it is impossibly soft and supple. We loved ours in the perfectly autumnal hue of butterscotch orange.

Buy now

Ligne Pure faux fox rug: From £748, Woven

Sizes: 120cm x 200cm; 160cm x 240cm; 200cm x 300cm; 240cm x 350cm

This is a name synonymous with high quality and traditional craftsmanship. It’s little wonder, then, that Ligne Pure’s faux fur offering is up there with its wool rugs – both on quality and price. Crafted from 100 per cent polyester, this faux animal rug is as authentic as they come, both in look and feel. We loved its textural mix of tones, from white to brown to grey, and the subtle stripes. Expect a medium depth of pile but nonetheless one that’s super soft to the touch.

Buy now

Asiatic Auckland luxury faux sheepskin, honey: From £59.99, Rugs Direct

Sizes: 70cm x 100cm; 70cm x 140cm; 70cm x 200cm; 140cm x 200cm

This is a wonderfully warming faux fur rug with a deep, plush pile that offers a relaxed look to the living room. It’s realistic in both its design and movement, but beyond that, it offers the kind of glamorous sheen you only get with a synthetic fur. This one was noticeably heavier than the others we tested with a thick, faux skin backing that has a bit of a curl to it – further adding to its animal authenticity. That also meant it stayed firmly put on the floor tiles. Choose from a single pelt, double, rectangle, or go large with a quad pelt for the ultimate in cosy luxury.

Buy now

Rosdorf Park Estes grey rug: From £21.99, Wayfair

Sizes: 60cm x 100cm; 80cm x 120cm; 133cm x 190cm; 160cm x 220cm

If you’re after a shaggy style rug to sink your feet into, this one is a joy. Featuring a deep polyester pile and backed with 100 per cent jute, it’s a quality product that belies its affordable price tag. We loved its knotty texture – rough looking but luxuriously soft underfoot. Animal pelt shaped and in a neutral, light grey hue that goes with virtually anything, this is a versatile rug that adds instant cosy to any living space.

Buy now

Mineheart blue and brown Persian faux cowhide rug: £688, Mineheart

Size: 150cm x 165.3cm

Never ones to shy away from the eccentric, Mineheart’s offering is a quirky mash-up of a traditional Persian carpet and a fluffy faux cowhide. The handiwork of British design duo Young & Battaglia, the rug makes a stunning statement piece and despite its obvious man-made make-up, it offers beast-like realism, both in shape and visual texture. Digitally printed onto a durable polyester fabric, and backed with a non-slip material, it’s actually machine washable at 30C – which goes some way in justifying its high price: an investment piece that will last for years.

Buy now

Argos Home zebra faux fur rug, monochrome: £15, Argos

Size: 90cm x 60cm

On the other end of the price scale is this playful zebra print rug from Argos Home. It’s made from an acrylic and polyester mix and has a soft, short pile. Being on the smaller size, it’s ideal for stylish kids’ rooms or indeed used as a textural layer over the back of the sofa. It has a faux suede backing and it’s lovely and lightweight, adding to its versatility. At just £15, you really can’t go wrong. Bring the safari to your settee.

Buy now

Union Rustic Gleneagle handmade shag cowhide khaki rug: £50.99, Wayfair

Size: 80cm x 180cm

Proof that not all faux fur rugs are created equally, Union Rustic’s offering is one luxurious carpet that perfectly mimics a real pelt. Hand crafted from 100 per cent polyester, it boasts a deep and dynamic pile that behaves just as its animal counterpart would: run your hands (or indeed bare feet) through it to experience the texture. We loved this one for its wonderfully warm colour and its lightweight feel. It’s also machine washable, adding to its longevity.

Buy now

The verdict: Faux fur rugs

Helen Moore’s faux fur skin came out top for authenticity, and we were impressed by its craftsmanship and finish just as much as its animal realism. Its warm and mottled colourway awards it a beautiful texture and it feels super soft underfoot. Asiatic’s Auckland luxury faux sheepskin in honey was also impressive for its luxuriously dense pile and its lovely sheen.

