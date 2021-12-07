The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Ruggable review: Did this machine-washable rug survive our cat, dog and coffee spills?
We put one of the brand’s carpets to the test, to find out if they’re really worth it
Whether you have a pet or little ones running around, keeping a rug looking clean and fresh is no mean feat. They’re subject to the general wear and tear of your home and can occasionally be more hassle than they’re worth.
So, what’s the solution? Washable rugs, of course. This may conjure up negative thoughts of wipeable items, but we think we’ve found a company that proves otherwise.
Meet the brand of the moment: Ruggable. What started out as a US sensation has recently launched in the UK, and for those that haven’t seen its designs all over Instagram, it offers machine-washable mats.
A Ruggable rug includes a non-slip rug pad and a removable cover. The cover is lightweight and designed to be put in the washing machine, so you can spill things on it to your heart’s content.
The brand produces indoor and outdoor rugs, and there are thousands of designs to choose from, including Disney and Star Wars-inspired options. This all sounded too be good to be true, so we put one to the test.
Read more:
How we tested
Initially, we assessed the number of designs that the brand offers, looking for those that can go both inside and outside.
On arrival, we tested how it fared in areas of the home that get a lot of use (we have a dog and a cat running around), and we even purposefully spilt drinks on it to see how it coped. And we of course put them in the washing machine to see whether they came out looking as good as new.
Ruggable kamran coral rug
Buy now From £89, Ruggable.co.uk
Design
With so many different designs, it was a tough call choosing one to test, but we opted for this neutral option that we thought would go with just about every home decor: essential if you live in a rented home and have plans to move in the near future. For underneath the kamran, we opted for a cushioned rug pad – this layer gives a bit more bounce than the brand’s classic pad, which it recommends for under doorways or rolling furniture.
Having said that, we were particularly taken by the Delphina delft blue rug (from £89, Ruggable.co.uk) for a pop of colour, while this flatwoven warm sand re-jute rug (from £199, Ruggable.co.uk) would be the ideal natural addition to your home. Similarly, the Moroccan diamond plush rug (from £109, Ruggable.co.uk) is a bang on trend, Berber-style option.
For outdoor use, we’d recommend opting for something with darker tones, owing to the British weather. We fell in love with this Havana multicolour rug (from £119, Ruggable.co.uk), which would add a nice pop of colour to your garden.
Each rug is available in a range of dimensions too, so you should be able to find the perfect fit for your home.
Underfoot we found the rug to be soft, but not a thick, dense pile. The company does offer some plush options, however, if you like that feeling of your feet sinking into fluff.
Packaging
The rug arrived rolled up in a cardboard box. To help with assembly, we watched the brand’s video tutorial, which we’d certainly recommend.
While the process was fairly easy, we’d advise making sure the area where you want to put your rug is completely clear of items so you can make sure there are no lumps or bumps. It’s worth noting that the corners of our rug didn’t completely align with the non-slip pad, owing to the fact the pad was smaller than the top layer – this made it difficult to ensure a neat fit.
Owing to the way in which the rug and pad come packaged, we would have rather had them pre-stuck together, which would have avoided the struggle of getting it to look as neat as possible.
Cleaning
To see how well the rug washed, we committed an act of pure sacrilege and spilt coffee on it, and allowed muddy paws to run free.
When it comes to washing the rug, it is simple, but washing instructions do vary depending on the type of cover you’ve opted for.
For ours – a chenille rug – we simply removed the cover from the pad and put it in the washing machine with the design facing outwards and washed it on a cold setting with a non-bleach based detergent. It was a little bit of a squeeze trying to get the rug in, so if your washing machine is on the smaller side, we’d recommend a trip to the laundrette, which should set you back less than £5. While the brand says you can tumble dry on a low-heat setting, we air-dried ours.
We were impressed with how well it looked, with no muddy paw prints or coffee stains in sight.
The verdict: Ruggable rugs
There are a number of reasons why Ruggable’s rugs are a great choice. Firstly, there are a huge number of designs to choose from, so there’s bound to be one that will adhere to your interiors look. And there are also a number of different sizes too, meaning there’ll certainly be one to fit every space in your house.
Secondly, if you have a busy home, with four-legged friends and little ones causing spillages, you’ll be glad that you won’t need to get your rug professionally cleaned.
Finally, once you’ve bought your rug and rug pad, you can change the rug cover for a new one should you change your mind, which is obviously a more pocket-friendly way of buying a new rug.
Depending on the size, they’re affordable and certainly bring a space to life. We absolutely love the way the Kamran coral rug looks in our home and the convenience of being able to clean it in the washing machine is a serious bonus.
Price comparison
-
{{/hasItems}}
{{#items}}
- {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}}
Ruggable FAQs
Are Ruggable rugs worth it?
When it comes to making sure a rug stays clean and looking as good as new, Ruggable rugs are a great option. Being able to easily put it in the washing machine to freshen it up is ideal, and it is certainly worth it for those with pets or kids around.
Can I buy Ruggable in store?
You can only buy a Ruggable rug online as the brand does not have any stores in the UK.
Are Ruggable rugs good for dogs?
The rugs are designed to be pet friendly, as the cover can be easily removed from the pad and cleaned in the washing machine to remove dirt (and slobber).
Can you get Ruggable in the UK?
The brand launched in the US in 2010, and after becoming a huge hit across the pond, Ruggable is now available in the UK.
Where are Ruggable rugs made?
According to the Ruggable website, all of its rugs are made in the USA using imported materials.
How to set up a Ruggable rug
Assembling the rug’s top layer to the non-slip pad isn’t the easiest thing to do, particularly if you’re low on space. But, the brand has a helpful video on how to set it up. First of all, after removing from the box, we’d recommend unrolling and re-rolling the rug cover, design side in, before moving to one side. Once you’ve done this, you can unroll the rug pad onto the floor. When it’s in place and flat, you’re ready to align the rug cover over the top. The back of the rug cover is a soft fabric that’s designed to stick to the pad, so you’ll want to remove any lumps or bumps quickly as you unroll it.
Voucher codes
For the latest offers on homeware, try the links below:
Dead set on natural materials? Check out our best wool rugs
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.