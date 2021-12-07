Buy now From £89, Ruggable.co.uk

Design

With so many different designs, it was a tough call choosing one to test, but we opted for this neutral option that we thought would go with just about every home decor: essential if you live in a rented home and have plans to move in the near future. For underneath the kamran, we opted for a cushioned rug pad – this layer gives a bit more bounce than the brand’s classic pad, which it recommends for under doorways or rolling furniture.

Having said that, we were particularly taken by the Delphina delft blue rug (from £89, Ruggable.co.uk) for a pop of colour, while this flatwoven warm sand re-jute rug (from £199, Ruggable.co.uk) would be the ideal natural addition to your home. Similarly, the Moroccan diamond plush rug (from £109, Ruggable.co.uk) is a bang on trend, Berber-style option.

For outdoor use, we’d recommend opting for something with darker tones, owing to the British weather. We fell in love with this Havana multicolour rug (from £119, Ruggable.co.uk), which would add a nice pop of colour to your garden.

Each rug is available in a range of dimensions too, so you should be able to find the perfect fit for your home.

Underfoot we found the rug to be soft, but not a thick, dense pile. The company does offer some plush options, however, if you like that feeling of your feet sinking into fluff.

Packaging

The rug arrived rolled up in a cardboard box. To help with assembly, we watched the brand’s video tutorial, which we’d certainly recommend.

While the process was fairly easy, we’d advise making sure the area where you want to put your rug is completely clear of items so you can make sure there are no lumps or bumps. It’s worth noting that the corners of our rug didn’t completely align with the non-slip pad, owing to the fact the pad was smaller than the top layer – this made it difficult to ensure a neat fit.

Owing to the way in which the rug and pad come packaged, we would have rather had them pre-stuck together, which would have avoided the struggle of getting it to look as neat as possible.

Cleaning

To see how well the rug washed, we committed an act of pure sacrilege and spilt coffee on it, and allowed muddy paws to run free.

When it comes to washing the rug, it is simple, but washing instructions do vary depending on the type of cover you’ve opted for.

For ours – a chenille rug – we simply removed the cover from the pad and put it in the washing machine with the design facing outwards and washed it on a cold setting with a non-bleach based detergent. It was a little bit of a squeeze trying to get the rug in, so if your washing machine is on the smaller side, we’d recommend a trip to the laundrette, which should set you back less than £5. While the brand says you can tumble dry on a low-heat setting, we air-dried ours.

We were impressed with how well it looked, with no muddy paw prints or coffee stains in sight.

The verdict: Ruggable rugs

There are a number of reasons why Ruggable’s rugs are a great choice. Firstly, there are a huge number of designs to choose from, so there’s bound to be one that will adhere to your interiors look. And there are also a number of different sizes too, meaning there’ll certainly be one to fit every space in your house.

Secondly, if you have a busy home, with four-legged friends and little ones causing spillages, you’ll be glad that you won’t need to get your rug professionally cleaned.

Finally, once you’ve bought your rug and rug pad, you can change the rug cover for a new one should you change your mind, which is obviously a more pocket-friendly way of buying a new rug.

Depending on the size, they’re affordable and certainly bring a space to life. We absolutely love the way the Kamran coral rug looks in our home and the convenience of being able to clean it in the washing machine is a serious bonus.