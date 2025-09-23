The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
10 best humidifiers, expertly tried and tested at home
Improve air quality in your home year-round, with these tried-and-tested appliances
If you suffer from parched skin, irritated airways, and congested sinuses in winter, the best humidifiers are here to help. By adding moisture to the air, humidifiers help to alleviate dryness, soothe coughs, and relieve blocked-up sinuses.
Better yet, these nifty home appliances can help improve sleep quality. By keeping the air moist, they prevent your nasal passages and throat from drying out, help loosen any mucus, and make it easier to breathe more deeply at night.
When choosing a humidifier, you’ll want to consider the type of mist it produces. Hot mist humidifiers use boiling water to create steam, which can be effective at killing germs. Cool mist humidifiers, meanwhile, use a fan or ultrasonic technology to disperse a fine, cool mist, making them safer for children and pets, as well as being more energy-efficient. They tend to be better for larger spaces, as the cool air spreads easily.
Some humidifiers also come with aromatherapy diffusers, enabling you to add essential oils to the mist for added relaxation and calming benefits. Sign me up.
I’ve put a range of humidifiers to the test, so read on to find out which are the easiest to use and which offer the best value for money.
How I tested
I tested each humidifier in an average-sized living room and bedroom during the day and at night, and considered the following criteria:
- Ease of set-up: I considered how simple they were to assemble and start, and how clear the instructions were.
- Water tank capacity: I looked at the tank size and how long each humidifier lasted before needing a refill.
- Mist output: I measured how consistent and strong the mist was across different models and settings.
- Noise levels: I listened to each humidifier in operation to see how loud or quiet they were.
- Energy efficiency: I checked the power usage of multiple humidifiers to see which ran most efficiently without wasting electricity.
- Additional features: I considered things like adjustable mist settings, automatic shut-off, and aromatherapy capabilities.
- Value: I weighed all factors to decide which humidifier offered the best bang for your buck.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
Zoe Griffin has been reviewing home appliances for IndyBest since 2021 and is a leading expert on a wide range of energy-saving appliances, from heated clothes airers to portable electric heaters. Zoe tests every product thoroughly, delivering honest reviews of new and existing products, based on their features, design and price. By testing under real-world conditions, in different parts of the home and with different use cases in mind, Zoe’s round-up of the best humidifiers is a guide you can trust. Importantly for this review, she suffers from dry skin, making her the ideal candidate for this review.
Additionally, the wider IndyBest team also provides expert-led reviews and guides for more items that could improve the air quality in your home. From air purifiers to dehumidifiers, these gadgets have many uses.
The best humidifiers for 2025 are:
- Best overall – Levoit smart warm and cool humidifier: £68.83, Amazon.co.uk
- Best budget buy – Rio aroma diffuser, humidifier and nightlight: £35, Notino.co.uk
- Best for large rooms – Dyson purifier humidify+cool formaldehyde, PH04: £699.99, Dyson.co.uk
- Best for unblocking sinuses – Vicks warm mist ultrasonic humidifier, 3.8l: £43, Amazon.co.uk
- Best for portability – Beldray 4-in-1 portable air cooler, heater, purifier and humidifier: £99.99, Currys.co.uk
- Best bedside option – Babymoov hygro 3-in-1 humidifier, diffuser and nightlight: £69.99, Amazon.co.uk
1Levoit smart warm and cool humidifier
- Best: Humidifier overall
- Size: 27.4cm x 30.4cm x 15.2cm
- Weight: 2.4kg
- Speed settings: 3
- Sound level: 26dB
- Tank size: 4.5l
- Timer: Yes
- Aroma diffuser: Yes
- Why we love it
- Voice controls
- Quiet
- Custom nightlight
- Take note
- Boxy design
The Levoit smart warm and cool humidifier has everything I’m looking for to keep my airways comfortable year-round. It’s easy to switch between warm mist (adding a touch of heat, while helping reduce bacteria in the air) and cool mist, to keep rooms feeling fresh and clean in the summer.
I loved how it can be controlled remotely by the VeSync app on my smartphone or by voice commands through Alexa and Google Assistant, meaning I didn’t have to move to adjust the settings. I also used the app to start the appliance remotely when I was out and about, so it had changed the room to my preferred humidity level by the time I arrived home.
With a 4.5l water tank capacity, there’s no need to refill it frequently, and it can run for up to 45 hours on a full tank. Plus, it’s quiet at 26dB, making it ideal for use in bedrooms and nurseries. To create a relaxing environment in my bedroom before going to sleep, I was able to choose different colours of nightlight and drop some essential oils into the tray, for a spa-like zen.
2Rio aroma diffuser, humidifier and nightlight
- Best: Budget humidifier
- Size: 16cm x 16cm x 11.1cm
- Weight: 235g
- Speed settings: 1
- Sound level: Silent
- Tank size: 330ml
- Timer: Yes
- Aroma diffuser: Yes
- Why we love it
- Seven colour-changing LEDs
- Lightweight
- Take note
- Small tank size
Rio’s aroma humidifier has a compact design that can provide air quality enhancement through ionising Himalayan rock salt. Plus, it functions as a nightlight, an aromatherapy diffuser and a humidifier. If you want to test how humidifying the air can help your skin, respiratory health and sleep, without spending a lot of money, this budget-friendly option ticks all the boxes.
I liked how I could use it at night to make my bedroom feel calming and cosy. The built-in nightlight has a choice of seven LEDs, so you can cycle through the settings until you find one to match your mood. My favourite was the orange mode, which made the rock salt look like a volcano and made me feel soporific. I only needed a few drops of essential oil to change the scent in the room, for spa-like relaxation. With timer settings of one, three and six hours, it was reassuring to know I could drift off to sleep with fresh mist but that the device would safely power off before morning.
3Dyson purifier humidify+cool formaldehyde, PH04
- Best: Humidifier for large rooms
- Size: 31cm x 28cm x 91.2cm
- Weight: 8.39kg
- Speed settings: 10
- Sound level: 61dB
- Tank size: 3.8l
- Timer: Yes
- Aroma diffuser: No
- Why we love it
- Easy to operate via the Dyson app
- Stylish design
- Take note
- Expensive
While £700 is a lot of money to part with for a humidifier, it’s important to note Dyson has engineered this appliance to completely clean and purify the air in a room, as well as making it easier on our airways. For skin conditions that are irritated by bacteria or seasonal allergies aggravated by pollen or pollution, this humidifier is able to take out the nasties in the air and trap them inside the appliance.
It goes beyond standard air purifiers by actively detecting and eliminating formaldehyde – a harmful chemical often found in household products – along with other pollutants. After running it for just four hours, I could feel a noticeable difference in air quality, perhaps because of the device’s HEPA 13 filter, which has been scientifically proven to capture 99.95 per cent of allergens and pollutants, including dust, pollen, and bacteria.
With app connectivity, I could track air quality and adjust settings remotely, but I usually sat back and let it do its job. This Dyson model has intelligent sensors that monitor air conditions in real-time and adjust the settings automatically for optimal performance. It’s easy on the eye as well, and several of my house guests were impressed when they saw it in action.
4Vicks warm mist ultrasonic humidifier, 3.8l
- Best: Humidifier for unblocking sinuses
- Size: 12cm x 12.4cm x 7.7cm
- Weight: 2.34kg
- Speed settings: 2
- Sound level: 54dB
- Tank size: 3.8l
- Timer: No
- Aroma diffuser: Yes
- Why we love it
- Soothing menthol
- Relaxing warm mist
- Take note
- Unsuited to summer use
- Boxy design
If you like to rub Vicks into your chest when you have a cold, this humidifier takes congestion relief to another level. Since dry winter air often irritates sinuses and throats, maintaining indoor humidity around 30-50 per cent can support respiratory health and help reduce the spread of airborne pathogens, and this machine is easy to use when it comes to creating optimum humidity levels.
The device adds warm moisture to the air, which is instantly soothing to an irritated throat and a blocked nose. It was easy to insert the Vicks vaporub pads into the appliance, and I loved their soothing menthol vapors, which I felt made it easier to breathe. You can also use a rosemary and lavender pad, which is recommended for people who struggle with sleep, but I found this one slightly too herby for my taste.
Overall, I liked that having this Vicks humidifier in the bedroom gives me all the benefits of going into a steam room in the spa, except I can do it horizontally and without having to leave the house. The warmth of the mist also made me feel all cosy, so I drifted off to sleep faster, thus getting more rest to help my body repair and recover.
5Beldray four-in-one portable air cooler, heater, purifier and humidifier
- Best: Portable humidifier
- Size: 30cm x 27cm x 60cm
- Weight: 6.1kg
- Speed settings: 3
- Sound level: Unspecified
- Tank size: 6l
- Timer: Yes
- Aroma diffuser: Yes
- Why we love it
- Has wheels
- Fan and heater modes
- Large water tank
- Take note
- Loud
- Bulky
What this model lacks in looks (due to its functional, utilitarian design), it more than makes up for in performance.
With this in a room, there’s no need for a fan in the summer or a portable heater in the winter, as this can control the temperature of a room as well as its humidity and purity.
I loved the fact it has wheels, too, which meant it could be pushed from room to room. I used it in the home office while working, then pushed it to the living room to make the area fresh for the children after school.
However, I did find this device noisier than other models I tested, particularly when used on the highest settings. Plus, if air purification is important to you, it’s best to look for a model with a HEPA filter, as these have been scientifically tested and proven to remove airborne pathogens.
6Babymoov hygro three-in-one humidifier, diffuser and nightlight
- Best: Humidifier for a baby
- Size: 24cm x 26cm x 34cm
- Weight: 2.16kg
- Speed settings: N/A
- Sound level: 25dB
- Tank size: 2.5l
- Timer: Yes
- Aroma diffuser: Yes
- Why we love it
- Sleek design
- Nightlight
- Adjustable funnel
- Take note
- Only cold mist
Ergonomically shaped like a teardrop, the lack of edges to this humidifier makes it easy on the eye. Designed to be safe enough to use in children’s bedrooms, to create the right conditions for their delicate lungs to ward off airborne viruses and combat allergies, it’s equally useful for an adult’s bedroom, thanks to its fast and quiet operation. There’s also no need to be near a plug socket, either, as this has a 22-hour battery life, so you can place it wherever you want at night and charge it up during the day.
Another impressive feature is that you can adjust the funnel on the top to point the mist in any direction you choose. It’s a bit strong if you point it directly into your face, but it feels quite soothing if you point it above your head, as you can feel the water mist lightly trickling down in the air.
I really liked that this has an easy-to-read LED screen, showing temperature and humidity levels at a glance. This is especially useful for children’s bedrooms and nurseries, so you can make sure you’re clothing them appropriately before bed, and you can pop in throughout the night to see if the temperature is changing. I used a few drops of lavender and camomile essential oils mixed in with the water when used in a bedroom shared by two children, and came back 30 minutes later to hear deep, satisfied-sounding snoring
7HoMedics total comfort deluxe ultrasonic humidifier
- Best: Humidifier for a bedroom
- Size: 18cm x 18cm x 53.2cm
- Weight: 3.78kg
- Speed settings: 3
- Sound level: Unspecified
- Tank size: 5.6l
- Timer: Yes
- Aroma diffuser: Yes
- Why we love it
- Three aroma pads
- Visible mist streams
- Auto shut-down
- Take note
- Short
Capable of adding moisture to a room of 40sqm, this sleek, streamline humidifier can be used in the living room, bedroom or kitchen, to combat dry air. I loved watching a fine mist come out of the top of this device and found it reassuring to be able to see it working. Meanwhile, the display on the front of the device showed me the room humidity levels.
The 5.6l water tank allows for 70 hours of continued use, with auto shut-off kicking in when the water runs out. However, I liked to use the timer to set it for a few hours, so I could go to sleep with it on but not have it using energy all night. As well as a calming ambient nightlight, this has three aroma pads in the water tray, so you can mix and match essential oils to create the perfect scent for sleep.
My only gripe is I wish it was slightly taller. I had to place it on a table or a bedside chest for it to be able to properly affect the room’s humidity.
8Salter air cooler, purifier and humidifier, EH3723
- Best: Humidifier for summer
- Size: 230cm x 295cm x 55.2cm
- Weight: 3.6kg
- Speed settings: 3
- Sound level: 50dB
- Tank size: 6l
- Timer: Yes
- Aroma diffuser: No
- Why we love it
- Cooling
- Large water tank
- Quiet sleep mode
- Take note
- Can be loud
- Bulky
While it doesn’t have voice control or an app, Salter’s air cooler, purifier and humidifier does come with a remote control and an in-built intuitive touchscreen panel, which I found super easy to use.
With two fan speed settings, it’s able to effectively cool down a room in around half an hour, which would come in very handy during hot summer days. It includes two ice packs for cool air flow, rather than merely recirculating air. With a 6l tank, it can run for days without needing a refill, too.
As a humidifier, it’s excellent – releasing a fine mist that helps maintain just the right moisture level, which is fantastic for skin and respiratory comfort during dry conditions. I appreciated the sleep mode, which provides a quieter mist at night, as the other settings are a little loud. It doesn’t win any points for its aesthetic appeal, and it’s not the most energy-efficient, but it’s a solid model that made a difference to temperature and humidity levels in my home.
9Meaco deluxe 202 ultrasonic humidifier and HEPA air purifier
- Best: Humidifier for winter
- Size: 15cm x 25.5cm x 33.5cm
- Weight: 2kg
- Speed settings: 3
- Sound level: 35dB
- Tank size: 5.7l
- Timer: Yes
- Aroma diffuser: No
- Why we love it
- UV lamp to kill bacteria
- Purifier with HEPA filter
- Suitable for rooms up to 65 square metres
- Take note
- Stark white design
- Looks industrial
Using ultrasonic technology, this Meaco humidifier produces a fine, cool mist quietly and efficiently. I was impressed by the adjustable humidity settings and the option to use warm mist – perfect for dry winter days.
One standout feature is the built-in HEPA filter, which captures 99.97 per cent of particles, including allergens, dust, and pollutants, ensuring clean, healthy air for your space. This is especially useful for anyone with allergies or asthma. I don’t have either, but I could feel the air was cleaner and smelled fresher after a few hours of use. This model also includes a UV-C lamp to kill bacteria and viruses, adding an extra layer of purification, which I appreciated during cold and flu season, when the kids are constantly picking up germs and spreading them around.
I found the digital control panel intuitive, with options such as timer settings and a sleep mode that dims lights for night-time use. The water tank is super easy to refill, too.
10Dreo 4l humidifier for bedroom
- Best: Quiet humidifier
- Size: 14cm x 28cm x 25.81cm
- Weight: 1.42kg
- Speed settings: 3
- Sound level: 24dB
- Tank size: 4l
- Timer: No
- Aroma diffuser: Yes
- Why we love it
- Transparent water tank
- Super quiet
- Powerful mist
- Take note
- Not ideal for homes with pets or kids
Designed specifically for bedrooms, this humidifier combines a sleek, modern look with powerful features that make it improve indoor air quality fast. With Dreo’s dual-intake design, it creates a super-sized mist three times larger than most humidifiers, which means the humidity levels in a room change fast. Even though I kept this on the bedside table, I felt a difference all over the room, which might be because this appliance uses a high-frequency atomisation process to create lighter mist particles, allowing humidity to spread evenly across the room, without wetting surfaces
With a 4l tank capacity, it provides continuous humidity for up to 32 hours – perfect for uninterrupted sleep, without worrying about refills. The mist output is adjustable, and it includes an automatic shut-off function for added peace of mind. Plus, it operates at an incredibly quiet 24dB, so it’s perfect for light sleepers.
What stood out most was its simple, intuitive control panel, the built-in essential oil tray to add a pleasant aroma to the room and the transparent water tank. It was reassuring to see the water inside was clean, giving us peace of mind that it was releasing fresh mist into my home. However, the lid doesn’t secure that tightly, meaning it would spill everywhere if knocked by a child or a pet.
Your humidifier questions answered
What is the best humidifier?
With a stylish design, intuitive app, nightlight function, warm and cool mist and an essential oil diffuser, the Levoit smart warm and cool humidifier is an impressive piece of kit. It also works fast and quietly, making it suitable for use at night as well as during the day.
The Dyson humidify + purify is a more powerful machine and noticeably changes the quality of the air in the room, but it is more of an investment. You might want to start with a Rio bedside device before upgrading, so you can check how increasing humidity affects your health and sleep.
How to clean a humidifier
Cleaning a humidifier varies depending on the type, but the basics are similar. Most require you to empty the water tank daily, rinse it thoroughly, and wipe down surfaces to prevent mineral buildup and bacteria. Always check the manufacturer’s instructions, as some models have removable parts or specific cleaning recommendations to keep your humidifier running efficiently.
