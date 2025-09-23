Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, advice and interior inspiration Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, and interior inspiration Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, and interior inspiration Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

If you suffer from parched skin, irritated airways, and congested sinuses in winter, the best humidifiers are here to help. By adding moisture to the air, humidifiers help to alleviate dryness, soothe coughs, and relieve blocked-up sinuses.

Better yet, these nifty home appliances can help improve sleep quality. By keeping the air moist, they prevent your nasal passages and throat from drying out, help loosen any mucus, and make it easier to breathe more deeply at night.

When choosing a humidifier, you’ll want to consider the type of mist it produces. Hot mist humidifiers use boiling water to create steam, which can be effective at killing germs. Cool mist humidifiers, meanwhile, use a fan or ultrasonic technology to disperse a fine, cool mist, making them safer for children and pets, as well as being more energy-efficient. They tend to be better for larger spaces, as the cool air spreads easily.

Some humidifiers also come with aromatherapy diffusers, enabling you to add essential oils to the mist for added relaxation and calming benefits. Sign me up.

I’ve put a range of humidifiers to the test, so read on to find out which are the easiest to use and which offer the best value for money.

How I tested

I tested these appliances under real-world conditions to see how they performed with everyday use ( Zoe Griffin/The Independent )

I tested each humidifier in an average-sized living room and bedroom during the day and at night, and considered the following criteria:

Ease of set-up: I considered how simple they were to assemble and start, and how clear the instructions were.

I considered how simple they were to assemble and start, and how clear the instructions were. Water tank capacity: I looked at the tank size and how long each humidifier lasted before needing a refill.

I looked at the tank size and how long each humidifier lasted before needing a refill. Mist output : I measured how consistent and strong the mist was across different models and settings.

: I measured how consistent and strong the mist was across different models and settings. Noise levels: I listened to each humidifier in operation to see how loud or quiet they were.

I listened to each humidifier in operation to see how loud or quiet they were. Energy efficiency: I checked the power usage of multiple humidifiers to see which ran most efficiently without wasting electricity.

I checked the power usage of multiple humidifiers to see which ran most efficiently without wasting electricity. Additional features: I considered things like adjustable mist settings, automatic shut-off, and aromatherapy capabilities.

I considered things like adjustable mist settings, automatic shut-off, and aromatherapy capabilities. Value: I weighed all factors to decide which humidifier offered the best bang for your buck.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Zoe Griffin has been reviewing home appliances for IndyBest since 2021 and is a leading expert on a wide range of energy-saving appliances, from heated clothes airers to portable electric heaters. Zoe tests every product thoroughly, delivering honest reviews of new and existing products, based on their features, design and price. By testing under real-world conditions, in different parts of the home and with different use cases in mind, Zoe’s round-up of the best humidifiers is a guide you can trust. Importantly for this review, she suffers from dry skin, making her the ideal candidate for this review.

Additionally, the wider IndyBest team also provides expert-led reviews and guides for more items that could improve the air quality in your home. From air purifiers to dehumidifiers, these gadgets have many uses.

The best humidifiers for 2025 are: