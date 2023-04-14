16 best essential oil and reed diffusers that give your home a sense of calm

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

We’re all proud of our homes, and whether we’re renting or they belong to us, one of the easiest ways to keep it feeling like it’s in tip top condition is by making sure it smells delicious. The easiest way to do that? Oil and reed diffusers.

The difference between them is electric oil diffusers turn the oil into a light mist which is pumped around the room, and you can change the scent whenever you fancy. A reed diffuser doesn’t expel any mist, instead the reeds suck up the oil and the scent is distributed that way.

With aromatherapy really coming to the fore in the past few years, having either diffuser in your home isn’t just going make it smell nice, but the scents you choose can affect your mood and state of mind. For example, you may choose to fill your electric diffuser with a relaxing essential oil before you go to bed, or an energising one in the morning. Need extra motivation on your working from home days? There will be a diffuser for that too. Basically, whatever mood takes you, there will be an oil diffuser to suit.

The cost varies, however. Reed diffusers are generally less expensive than electric ones, which makes sense considering electric diffusers can be reused again and again with new oils once they run out. The price will also vary depending on where you buy your diffuser from – a designer option will obviously cost more than one from the high street.

Like with perfumes, different people have different tastes, and most brands have multiple options to make sure your home smells exactly as you’d like it to. Now all you have to do, is pick your favourite.

How we tested

We’ve tried to make your job a little easier and so, have put these oil diffusers to the test, trying out each one for a few days at a time in our living room, bedroom, kitchen and bathroom. While we tested, we were looking out for how strong the scent was, whether the scent was nice, how effectively the diffuser worked, and how much oil it got through in the time we were using it. These are the stand outs.

The best essential oil and reed diffusers for 2023 are: