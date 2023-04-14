Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

16 best essential oil and reed diffusers that give your home a sense of calm

Energising or stress-relieving, there are many benefits to having essential oil and reed diffusers in your home

Olivia Perl,Helen Wilson-Beevers
Friday 14 April 2023 10:52
<p>How strong the scent was and how much oil they used up were on our radar</p>

How strong the scent was and how much oil they used up were on our radar

(iStock/The Independent)

We’re all proud of our homes, and whether we’re renting or they belong to us, one of the easiest ways to keep it feeling like it’s in tip top condition is by making sure it smells delicious. The easiest way to do that? Oil and reed diffusers.

The difference between them is electric oil diffusers turn the oil into a light mist which is pumped  around the room, and you can change the scent whenever you fancy. A reed diffuser doesn’t expel any mist, instead the reeds suck up the oil and the scent is distributed that way.

With aromatherapy really coming to the fore in the past few years, having either diffuser in your home isn’t just going make it smell nice, but the scents you choose can affect your mood and state of mind. For example, you may choose to fill your electric diffuser with a relaxing essential oil before you go to bed, or an energising one in the morning. Need extra motivation on your working from home days? There will be a diffuser for that too. Basically, whatever mood takes you, there will be an oil diffuser to suit.

The cost varies, however. Reed diffusers are generally less expensive than electric ones, which makes sense considering electric diffusers can be reused again and again with new oils once they run out. The price will also vary depending on where you buy your diffuser from – a designer option will obviously cost more than one from the high street.

Like with perfumes, different people have different tastes, and most brands have multiple options to make sure your home smells exactly as you’d like it to. Now all you have to do, is pick your favourite.

Related stories

8 best air purifiers for filtering and reducing dust and pollutants in your home
11 best tomato-scented candles and fragrances that will transport you to leafy allotments
10 best silk pillowcases for silky smooth hair and hydrated skin
10 best massage candles for a romantic night in

How we tested

We’ve tried to make your job a little easier and so, have put these oil diffusers to the test, trying out each one for a few days at a time in our living room, bedroom, kitchen and bathroom. While we tested, we were looking out for how strong the scent was, whether the scent was nice, how effectively the diffuser worked, and how much oil it got through in the time we were using it. These are the stand outs.

The best essential oil and reed diffusers for 2023 are:

  • Best overall – Neom real luxury pod luxe starter pack: £135, Neomorganics.com
  • Best luxury oil diffuser – Le Labo santal 26 small home diffuser: £260, Lelabofragrances.com
  • Best budget reed diffuser – Aldi hotel collection no.1 lime, basil and mandarin reed diffuser, 100ml: £3.59, Aldi.co.uk
  • Best cult classic scent – Molton Brown re-charge black pepper aroma reeds diffuser, 150ml: £48, Moltonbrown.co.uk

Neom real luxury pod luxe starter pack

  • Best: Overall
  • Type of diffuser: Electric
  • Scent: Lavender, jasmine & Brazilian rosewood

Neom’s made quite a splash in the world of home fragrance since its launch nearly 20 years ago, producing beautiful three wick candles and essential oils which focus on de-stressing, calming and mood boosting. The jewel in the crown of its products is the real luxury pod – an electric oil diffuser that distributes whichever essential oil you choose around your living room, bedroom, bathroom or kitchen.

It has a unique design which fits seamlessly in with loads of interior styles, plus it has a breathing mode light which you can use for guided breathing. With celeb fans like Millie Mackintosh, we love the remote controlled element which means you can stay in charge of the luxury pod hands free. And it’s surprisingly affordable for an electric diffuser at £135. It’s a solid five stars from us.

Continue reading...

Neal’s Yard Remedies esta aroma diffuser

  • Best: Eco oil diffuser
  • Type of diffuser: Electric
  • Scent: Sold separately

If eco-credentials are high up your list of priorities, then let us introduce you to the Neal’s Yard Remedies esta aroma diffuser. Made from sustainably sourced bamboo which was cut by hand, it mists your essential oil around the room every 30 seconds with aplomb. Take care with citrussy essential oils (lemon, lime, mandarin, neroli etc.) because if it’s not rinsed and wiped dry each time these are used (which we must admit is a bit of a pain) these can cause damage which could impact how well the oil diffuser works.

This one isn’t as aesthetically pleasing as some of the others we tested, but it’s incredibly affordable at just £60 and has a soft light perfect for the evening.

Continue reading...

Le Labo santal 26 small home diffuser

  • Best: Luxury oil diffuser
  • Type of diffuser: Electric
  • Scent: Le Labo santal 26

Okay, this one’s expensive, but hear us out. Nothing says luxury quite like Le Labo santal 26 and we can attest that when we were trying this one at home, we wanted it on constantly.

It looks like a very chic science experiment, with a clear vial that sits atop a wooden, old timey radio like box. It needs to be plugged in to work, but just twist the silver dial to control how much of the delicious scent is distributed.

Yes, it costs £260, but oh is it worth it. Every time the scent disappeared, we found ourselves turning the little box back on again for another hit. Plus, the oil inside took a long time to go down and over a week of nearly constant use, we only had to top up once. That’s pretty good going.

You can sign up for an email notification when Le Labo’s home diffuser is back in stock.

Continue reading...

Sanctuary Spa signature collection luxury reed diffuser

  • Best: Budget fresh fragrance
  • Type of diffuser : Reeds
  • Scent: Jasmine, grapefruit and vanilla scent

If an electric diffuser that costs a fair chunk of money isn’t for you then perhaps your oils are better distributed in a reed diffuser. Sanctuary Spa’s signature collection reed diffuser is seriously affordable at just under £15, but you’d never guess it by the way that it looks. Coming in a versatile white vase with a subtle S on the front, the dark brown reeds suck up the oil inside and disperse the signature jasmine, grapefruit and vanilla scent.

This is perfect for bathrooms and kitchens in particular because it’s small and mighty with a fresh fragrance.

Continue reading...

Grace Cole fragrant diffuser

  • Best: Reed diffuser
  • Type of diffuser: Reed

Another reed diffuser, this one is slightly more luxe than Sanctuary Spa. It comes in six varying fragrances which range from nectarine blossom and grapefruit to vanilla blush and peony (£20, Gracecole.co.uk). And you know they’ll be good because the scents are blended by perfumers. The vanilla blush and peony scent is soft; noticeable enough to catch your attention as you enter the room but not overwhelming. The floral notes of jasmine and peony paired with the sweetness of vanilla create a creamy, calming fragrance that lasts and lasts.

Promising to last for up to 12 weeks, the glass diffusers are handmade in England and look stylish and elegant atop the mantlepiece. Other big ticks include these diffusers being vegan, against animal testing and free from parabens.

Continue reading...

Aromatherapy Associates the atomiser

  • Best: Scent
  • Type of diffuser: Electric
  • Scent: Sold separately

One of the best known electric oil diffusers out there is Aromatherapy Associates the atomiser. Its distinctive ceramic cylinder and silver “lid”encase the essential oil inside which is pumped delicately around the room.

There are three settings which allow you to choose how long you want the diffuser to expel the scent for and you have the choice of anywhere from half an hour to three hours. It’s easy to set up – although you might have to give the instructions a quick scan before doing so – and it looks stylish in bedrooms and living rooms alike. Use the USB lead to charge it up and then let it work its magic cordlessly.

Continue reading...

Anatomē essential oil ceramic diffuser and night lamp

  • Best: For night time
  • Type of diffuser: Electric
  • Scent: Oil sold separately

Anatomē is a brand based on the apothecaries of old, which would use herbal remedies to support health and wellbeing. So of course its oil diffuser complies with that ideology.

Both an oil diffuser and a night light, this piece of kit is all about supporting your wellbeing. The ceramic vase-like container is aesthetic and unobtrusive and holds whichever essential oil you choose. There are three automatic timer settings which switch the device off after an hour, three hours or even eight hours of either continuous or intermittent use. The smart light setting dims after just half an hour to support and encourage sleep too. Did we mention it’s less than £100? Pretty good if you ask us.

Continue reading...

Diptique un air de Diptyque electric diffuser

  • Best: For looks
  • Diffuser type: Electric
  • Scent: Sold separately

Diptyque is a luxury brand that is famous for its stunning perfumes – we’re looking at you philosykos – so we weren’t surprised in the slightest when the electric diffuser arrived and it was stunning. A white outer shell frames the black and gold interior and we honestly thought we’d never seen an electric diffuser that was quite as beautiful.

The scent itself was also impressive, although we must say we found the set up a little confusing even with the instructions. Once we managed to get the diffuser working, it pumped the gorgeous scent around our living room, immediately elevating the space and giving it a luxury feel.

It’s expensive at £240, but it looks and smells amazing even if it did take a bit of brain power to get it going.

Continue reading...

The White Company electronic diffuser

  • Best: For bedrooms
  • Type of diffuser: Electric
  • Scent: Sold separately

When it comes to homeware, The White Company knows what it’s doing. This electric diffuser has been made out of ceramic and pumps a hefty amount of fragrance into the space around it.

As well as making the room smell delicious, this diffuser also hydrates the air around it which gives the space a serenity that is so essential to our wellbeing. Choose how long you want it to diffuse for and then it will automatically shut off afterwards. Easy.

Continue reading...

Aldi hotel collection no.1 lime, basil and mandarin reed diffuser, 100ml

  • Best: Budget reed diffuser
  • Type of diffuser: Reeds
  • Scent: Lime, basil and mandarin

When it comes to finding budget home fragrance buys that look and smell more expensive than they are, Aldi’s hotel collection range is the place to browse. This lime, basil and mandarin fragrance is an affordable dupe for the Jo Malone scent with the same name. We noted that the brightening citrus scent detected is also underpinned by sweet, herbal tones. Our tester has been finding this reed diffuser fills the room with a lingering, summery scent, which has impressive staying power for just over £3.50.

Continue reading...

Acqua di Parma quercia diffuser, 180ml

  • Best: Sophisticated fragrance
  • Type of diffuser : Reeds
  • Scent: Lemon, bergamot, geranium, oakmoss and patchouli.

This chic reed diffuser is presented in a black glass holder with luxe gold Acqua di Parma branding. Part of the Italian brand’s new signatures of the sun range, quercia filled our tester’s room with a fresh, uplifting scent with rich, warming wafts too. The woody, citrus and floral blend includes lemon, bergamot, geranium, oakmoss and patchouli. We’ve been keeping the diffuser on the mantelpiece as a decadent interior addition and enjoy picking up the sophisticated home fragrance notes throughout the day and evening. The cologne-style scent is immediately noticeable when we walk into the room, without being overpowering.

Continue reading...

Molton Brown re-charge black pepper aroma reeds diffuser, 150ml

  • Best: Cult classic scent
  • Type of diffuser: Reeds
  • Scent: Madagascan black pepper, ginger and vetiver

If you’re looking for a reed diffuser with a recognisable scent, Molton Brown’s re-charge black pepper number features a cult classic fragrance. The glass holder is transparent so our tester could see how much liquid had been used, and after a month’s testing the liquid level was reduced by only a small amount. We think the reed diffuser is a slightly softer version of the black pepper shower gel and other bath and body buys in the same scent, with the black pepper, ginger and vetiver offering a gently intoxicating aroma.

Continue reading...

Yankee Candle reed diffuser, clean cotton, 120ml

  • Best: For a fresh linen aroma
  • Type of diffuser: Reeds
  • Scent: Bergamot, leafy greens, rose, and cedar

What’s different about this reed diffuser is the wooden top section, which brings a natural, rustic look to the holder and matches its reeds too. Scent notes include bergamot, leafy greens, rose, and cedar, so it adds a fresh linen fragrance to the room. Our tester found the diffuser effectively spreads fragrance throughout an area, and we could smell the crisp notes even when not sitting nearby. Five weeks in, half of the liquid had been used up, so we’d say it’ll offer around 10 weeks of fragrance.

Continue reading...

Miller Harris figue diffuser, 150ml

  • Best: Recyclable buy
  • Type of diffuser: Reeds
  • Scent: Fig

This diffuser features a purple glass bottle and contrasting black reeds. The holder has writing on one side and is plain on the other, should you prefer a minimalist aesthetic. As well as the glass holder, all packaging is also completely recyclable, as it arrives without any cellophane. Our tester noted the fig scent is a heady combination of earthy, creamy, woody, and rich tones, and that’s a pleasing multi-faceted blend to be met with when walking into a space. Our tester has pets and found the diffuser successfully stopped the smell of damp dog spreading throughout the house after a rainy walk. We particularly liked the apothecary bottle-style shape of the holder too.

Continue reading...

Paul Smith early bird diffuser, 250ml

  • Best: Stylish reed diffuser
  • Type of diffuser: Reeds
  • Scent: Iris, suede and patchouli

There’s no denying this colourful blue and green glass reed diffuser looks stylish, and our tester loves the look of the tall holder in situ on a shelf. It can also be repurposed after use, as a designer interior accessory to hold flowers, or other household bits and bobs. Our tester found the scent to be refreshing and invigorating with iris, suede and patchouli included in its blend. You do need to be careful not to knock the diffuser over, because the green lid just rests on top. But we didn’t mind at all, because of how beautiful its design is and the noticeably luxe fragrance.

Continue reading...

Champneys calm reed diffuser, 100ml

  • Best: Diffuser for spa scent vibes
  • Type of diffuser: Reeds
  • Scent: Geranium, cedar wood and eucalyptu

This diffuser has a brown glass holder with gold detailing and wooden reeds, and its perfume oil has a spa-style aroma. The essential oil scent features geranium, cedar wood and eucalyptus and our tester noticed it has a pine scent much like a forest, offset against sweet, floral notes. As such, the blend does smell calming and offers the fragrance escapism of a spa treatment room – so, we’ve been keeping it in our bedroom for some unwinding relaxation.

Continue reading...

The verdict: best oil diffusers

The best oil diffuser for price, ease of use, scent and style is the Neom real luxury pod but if you have a bit of extra cash to spare, we couldn’t recommend Le Labo santal 26 small home diffuser any more. If you’re not into the electric diffuser vibe, then we’d recommend Grace Cole fragrant diffuser for a beautiful scent.

If you want a cleaner burn from your candles, here’s our roundup of the best soy wax candles

Voucher Codes

TUI Discount Code
Save £200 on 2023 holidays with this TUI discount code
ASOS Discount Code
Up to 30% off in the ASOS spring sale
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off all bookings with this Travelodge discount code
The Body Shop Discount Code
20% off all orders with The Body Shop discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
Up to 50% off sale fragrances at The Perfume Shop
Cult Beauty Discount Code
15% off all £25+ orders - Cult Beauty discount code

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in