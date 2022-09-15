Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Luxurious fragrance favourite Molton Brown is a bath, home and body brand known for showcasing a wide selection of scent blends across different product ranges. Named after London’s South Molton Street, where its first shop was launched more than half a century ago, all its products are made in England.

You’ll find everything from candles and shower gel to shampoo, handwash, and body lotion, as well as eau de parfum at this established beauty destination. The British stalwart has 18 scents in total and around 200 products, offering a suitably wide selection.

Plus, a new addition to the range is hand and body refill pouches, as the brand continues to work on its ongoing sustainability initiatives too. Interestingly, 63 per cent less plastic is used to make one refill, compared with Molton Brown’s standard bottles, showing this is a switch well worth shopping.

Speaking of new launches, the rose dunes range recently caught our attention here at IndyBest, for being Molton Brown’s first ambery rose blend. Noticing it also appeals as a unisex fragrance, that underlines the scent versatility this brand brings.

As a beauty writer, I’m a firm Molton Brown fan. While I’ve tried a few different fragrance options, there’s a few products in particular that are my all-time favourites. But what is it that makes these items stand out? Spanning a candle, shower gel, shampoo, handwash and eau de parfum, read on for my top Molton Brown buys and why I love them.

How we tested

I’ve been sampling the included products for a varying amount of time, and the list includes bottles used for years, as well as brand-new finds. To make the cut, they had to offer an inviting scent, impressive formula and noticeable results, while I also looked at value for money too. Look no further for a full round-up of the best Molton Brown buys.