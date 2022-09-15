Luxurious fragrance favourite Molton Brown is a bath, home and body brand known for showcasing a wide selection of scent blends across different product ranges. Named after London’s South Molton Street, where its first shop was launched more than half a century ago, all its products are made in England.
You’ll find everything from candles and shower gel to shampoo, handwash, and body lotion, as well as eau de parfum at this established beauty destination. The British stalwart has 18 scents in total and around 200 products, offering a suitably wide selection.
Plus, a new addition to the range is hand and body refill pouches, as the brand continues to work on its ongoing sustainability initiatives too. Interestingly, 63 per cent less plastic is used to make one refill, compared with Molton Brown’s standard bottles, showing this is a switch well worth shopping.
Speaking of new launches, the rose dunes range recently caught our attention here at IndyBest, for being Molton Brown’s first ambery rose blend. Noticing it also appeals as a unisex fragrance, that underlines the scent versatility this brand brings.
As a beauty writer, I’m a firm Molton Brown fan. While I’ve tried a few different fragrance options, there’s a few products in particular that are my all-time favourites. But what is it that makes these items stand out? Spanning a candle, shower gel, shampoo, handwash and eau de parfum, read on for my top Molton Brown buys and why I love them.
How we tested
I’ve been sampling the included products for a varying amount of time, and the list includes bottles used for years, as well as brand-new finds. To make the cut, they had to offer an inviting scent, impressive formula and noticeable results, while I also looked at value for money too. Look no further for a full round-up of the best Molton Brown buys.
Molton Brown coastal cypress and sea fennel candle
- Best: Cosy home fragrance
- Rating: 10/10
- Size: 190g
- Fragrance: Marine, spicy, fresh
Presented in a chic apothecary-style brown glass holder, this candle features minimalist branding, which adds to its sleek aesthetic appeal. Opening it up, I immediately noticed the fresh and rousing blend with marine notes, cardamom and blue cypress. I think the fragrance components work together in a way that conjures up sea air with a cosy, perfumed twist. Overall, while lit or just sitting on the coffee table, the candle reminds me of taking a coastal walk and inhaling those signature seaside scents.
But what impresses me most about this product, is how evenly the candle burns. After lighting it each time, I’ve seen the wax burn without any dips, and that high-quality effect makes this candle last longer. Being able to use the candle right down to its wax base offers excellent value for money too.
Molton Brown re-charge black pepper bath and shower gel
- Best: Multi-tasking bathroom buy
- Rating: 9/10
- Size : 300ml
- Fragrance: Pepper, herbal, woody
Black pepper is probably one of Molton Brown’s most distinctive scents, with this spicy blend featuring herbal and warming ingredients, including coriander and vetiver too. I’ve returned to the powerfully scented shower gel several times over the years, as a luxe bathroom buy both my husband and I share. The midnight gel consistency is a satisfyingly smooth texture that also lathers up to create a decent foam.
In turn, that makes it equally effective each as a shower gel and bubble bath. Plus, even just a tiny amount releases the rousing fragrance, which is instantly energising. Top notes of lemon and ginger add a vibrancy, meaning the earthy vetiver base has extra scent texture. The push-down release bottle is great for pouring out without mess, and mostly, I adore how great my skin smells after bathing in it.
If you’re looking for a luxe body wash and bubble bath in one, this is the buy for you.
Molton Brown orange and bergamot eau de parfum
- Best: Unique perfume blend
- Rating: 10/10
- Size: 100ml
- Fragrance: Orange, floral, musk
A robust 100ml glass bottle complete with a signature Molton Brown perfume spherical lid, there’s no denying this perfume looks swanky on any surface. Every packaging detail adds extra elegance, from tiny Molton Brown logos being stamped beneath the spray applicator to its chunky metallic finish and even the bottle’s sleek minimalism.
Diving into the scent, I could detect the orange floral layers instantly, and noticed the sweet, creamy and musky notes coming from ylang ylang and sandalwood. Like other Molton Brown fragrances, this eau de parfum serves up a unique scent, which I find to be noticeably long-lasting too.
The first hints of sweetness give way for an even more enticing warming woodiness, while floral notes like neroli linger. I’ve see a few morning spritzes stay put well into the day, and those stunning wafts are a welcome perfume lift throughout a few hours’ wear. Because of that, the bottle lasts for ages, which I feel justifies that premium price point a bit more.
Molton Brown hydrating shampoo with camomile
- Best: For gentle haircare
- Rating: 8/10
- Size: 300ml
- Fragrance: Floral, fresh
This calming shampoo has a comforting camomile scent and it’s gently soothing on both the scalp and strands while being refreshing too. Ideal if, like me, you have drier hair, the formula feels hydrating and leaves locks looking softened.
I see a decent lather, which covers my hair from root to tip, and the shampoo brings a thoroughly cleansed effect, without feeling harsh. As someone with sensitive skin, this doesn’t cause any scalp irritation either, so it’s good for daily use. There’s also a matching conditioner (£22, Independent.co.uk), which I appreciate for making stubborn strands even easier to de-tangle after shampooing.
Molton Brown delicious rhubarb and rose fine liquid handwash
- Best: For a tangy, sweet scent
- Rating: 9/10
- Size: 300ml
- Fragrance: Floral, fruity
What’s extra special about this handwash is it makes a mundane task feel much more luxurious, and the bottle also looks pretty posh on our basin. The pump release applicator means you don’t use more product than is needed, and I like the liquid being pink to match its rhubarb and rose components too. The sweet yet tangy scent is noticeable straightaway, and that fresh fragrance remains on my skin for ages after washing my hands.
The consistency is lightweight without being runny, so a small amount covers hands well when mixed with water. Meanwhile, it’s gentle enough to work on sensitive skin, and the brightening fizzy flavour reminds me of heading to a childhood sweet shop. Plus, even living in a household of four people, I find the bottle lasts for a few weeks.
The verdict: Best Molton Brown buys
Molton Brown repeatedly delivers with efficient home fragrance, bath and body formulas offering unique, long-lasting scents that are a tempting treat to enjoy. For a high-quality scent blend and even burn, Molton Brown’s coastal cypress and sea fennel candle brings marine aromas and warming cosiness. Meanwhile, I really appreciate the long-lasting floral and woody layers of Molton Brown’s orange and bergamot eau de parfum. Finally, for a multi-tasking bathing buy, Molton Brown’s re-charge black pepper bath and shower gel adds a spicy scent boost to bubble baths and showering alike.
In need of a sun-kissed glow? Find out why Coco & Eve is our new favourite fake tan