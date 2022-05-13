Running a bath is the ultimate relaxing ritual. Although there are numerous uplifting bath oils, salts and bath bombs to enjoy, anything creating a bubbly foam remains the most classic bath-time purchase of all.

Whether you’re looking to unwind before bed, lap up some scent luxury or ease aching muscles after exercise, immersing your full body in a layer of inviting bubbles instantly releases tension. Just add candles, a face mask, book and glass of wine for extra indulgence.

Potential options include perfumed bubble bath, moisturising formulas, family-friendly picks, and those featuring essential oils to soothe tired limbs. Choices span across budget buys for daily use to posh treat splurges.

Should you prefer fancy fragrance or a fuss-free foam, we’ve been soaking up the chance to test the best bubble baths.

How we tested

We sampled several different bubble bath products over a month’s testing. We looked for those creating enough foam to elevate our bathing experience and explored scent options. Our tester also tried formulas for cleansing and soothing skin. From relaxing to moisturising, read on for our list of the best bubble baths to buy, across all price points.

The best bubble bath products for 2022 are:

Best overall – L’Occitane shea bubble bath: £28, Loccitane.com

Best for babies and kids – Burt's Bees baby bubble bath: £11.49, Burtsbees.co.uk

Best budget buy – Radox muscle soak: £2, Boots.com

Best vegan-friendly bubble bath – Neal's Yard Remedies aromatic foam bath: £15, Nealsyardremedies.com

Best for dry skin – Sanex biome protect moisturising bath foam: £3, Boots.com

Best packaging-free bubble bath – Lush milky bath reusable bubble bar: £8.50, Lush.com

Best luxury buy – Laura Mercier almond coconut honey bath: £45, Johnlewis.com

Best for a light foam – M&S Ragdale Hall Spa detox bath foam: £8.50, Marksandspencer.com

Best fragrance –Jo Loves cobalt patchouli & cedar a bath & shower gel: £35, Joloves.com

Best for relaxation – Tisserand rose & ylang ylang indulgent bath soak: £11.20, Tisserand.com

– Tisserand rose & ylang ylang indulgent bath soak: £11.20, Tisserand.com Best dual-purpose buy – Clarins relax bath & shower concentrate: £21, Johnlewis.com