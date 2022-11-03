Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The escalating cost-of-living crisis and spike in energy bills has rapidly altered our shopping habits. From heated clothes airers to air fryers, energy efficiency is top of the agenda for winter 2022 – and one product in particular is already shaping up to be one of the season’s most coveted buys: wearable blankets.

Pioneered by Australian brand Oodie, these hooded and sleeved throws grew in popularity during the pandemic when loungewear became the new daywear. Now, they’re hot property once again as a means to hold off turning the central heating on for as long as possible – with everyone from TikTokers (#theoodie has 85.5 million views and counting) to money expert Martin Lewis making a compelling case for the blankets.

A cost-effective way to keep cosy without causing your household bills to soar, most of the blankets are complete with hoods, sleeves or arm holes and are usually finished in a plush fleece fabric.

While Oodie remains the market-leader, plenty more brands and retailers have launched their own takes on the wearable blanket recently, from M&S (yes, we’re talking about that Percy Pig design) and Silentnight to New Look, John Lewis and The White Company.

As the weather cools off, a hooded blanket should be top of the winter-wardrobe wish list. To help you decide which to invest in, we’ve tried and tested all the industry heavyweights, from Oodie to Onesnug.

How we tested

With some versions costing less than £20 and others pushing £80, we included ones from both ends of the spectrum, considering quality, warmth, eco-credentials, value for money and aesthetic (some are more chic than you’d think). These are your hooded blanket companions for this winter and beyond.

The best hooded blankets for 2022 are: