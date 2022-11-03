Jump to content

8 best blanket hoodies for hunkering down this winter

These oversized wearable throws are a cost-effective way to keep warm during the colder months

Daisy Lester
Thursday 03 November 2022 16:47
<p>We tested all the market leaders, from Oodie to Onesnug </p>

We tested all the market leaders, from Oodie to Onesnug

(iStock/The Independent)

The escalating cost-of-living crisis and spike in energy bills has rapidly altered our shopping habits. From heated clothes airers to air fryers, energy efficiency is top of the agenda for winter 2022 – and one product in particular is already shaping up to be one of the season’s most coveted buys: wearable blankets.

Pioneered by Australian brand Oodie, these hooded and sleeved throws grew in popularity during the pandemic when loungewear became the new daywear. Now, they’re hot property once again as a means to hold off turning the central heating on for as long as possible – with everyone from TikTokers (#theoodie has 85.5 million views and counting) to money expert Martin Lewis making a compelling case for the blankets.

A cost-effective way to keep cosy without causing your household bills to soar, most of the blankets are complete with hoods, sleeves or arm holes and are usually finished in a plush fleece fabric.

While Oodie remains the market-leader, plenty more brands and retailers have launched their own takes on the wearable blanket recently, from M&S (yes, we’re talking about that Percy Pig design) and Silentnight to New Look, John Lewis and The White Company.

As the weather cools off, a hooded blanket should be top of the winter-wardrobe wish list. To help you decide which to invest in, we’ve tried and tested all the industry heavyweights, from Oodie to Onesnug.

How we tested

With some versions costing less than £20 and others pushing £80, we included ones from both ends of the spectrum, considering quality, warmth, eco-credentials, value for money and aesthetic (some are more chic than you’d think). These are your hooded blanket companions for this winter and beyond.

The best hooded blankets for 2022 are:

  • Best overall blanket hoodie – Onesnug hoodie blanket, pink: £39.99, Onesnug.co.uk 
  • Best original blanket hoodie – The Oodie, grey: £69, Theoodie.co.uk 
  • Best value blanket hoodie – Ony original extra-thick hoodie, red: £38.99, Itsony.com
  • Best electric blanket hoodie –OHS heatable adult oversized blanket hoodie: £30, Dunelm.com 
  • Best novelty blanket hoodie –M&S adults’ fleece Percy Pig hooded blanket: £25, Marksandspencer.com 
  • Best two-in-one blanket hoodie – Silentnight snugsie wearable blanket: £15.24, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best fleece blanket hoodie –M&S teddy fleece adults’ hooded blanket: £25, Marksandspencer.com 
  • Best luxury blanket hoodie –The White Company snuggle blanket hoodie: £80, Thewhitecompany.com

Onesnug hoodie blanket

  • Best: Overall blanket hoodie
  • Size range: One size
  • Colour options: 16

Just as impressively snug as more-expensive blanket hoodies, Onesnug is a market leader in the UK for good reason. Its vegan and cruelty-free designs for adults are available in one size, with the large hoodie double lined for extra insulation. There’s a breathable and plush fleece exterior and sherpa fleece interior that felt like a warm hug. Lightweight despite the double lining and hefty size, there’s also a large front pocket for possessions or keeping hands toasty.

The long sleeves on Onesnug’s hoodie are complete with cuffs that leave your hands free for everything from working from home to brewing a morning coffee. Coming in a choice of 16 colourways and fun prints, the wearable blanket company can kit out the entire family with versions for kids and even your dog. Setting you back less than £50, Onesnug’s hooded blanket is a worthy alternative to electric heating this winter.

Continue reading...

The Oodie

  • Best: Original blanket hoodie
  • Size range: One size
  • Colour options: 43

While it’s near impossible to tell the difference between the market-leading brands, the OG Oodie did feel ever so slightly more snug. The oversized hoodie is very oversized, cocooning our 6ft tester down to the knees. It comes complete with a hood, sleeves and practical front pouch too. Finished in a plush soft-to-touch flannel fleece, a warm sherpa fleece lines the inside, while elasticated cuffs help to keep you warm.

Large enough to curl beneath it on the sofa but still sufficiently fitted and lightweight to move around the house while working from home (yes, we wrote much of this review while wearing one), the Oodie will be a saviour when temperatures plummet. In short, it lived up to the hype – plus, it comes in more than 40 finishes, colourways and patterns for you to choose from, with both adults’ and kids’ designs. If it had a more modest price tag, it would have no doubt secured the top spot.

Continue reading...

Ony original extra-thick hoodie

  • Best: Value blanket hoodie
  • Size range: One size
  • Colour options: 7

Rivalling the original Oodie, Ony’s more pocket-friendly blanket hoodie is just as cocooning and cosy as the market-leader. Finished in a super soft flannel fleece outer, the white inner sherpa fleece ensures the blanket is insulating and snug. Available in one size only, the lightweight oversized hoodie provided ample coverage for our 6ft tester, both at their desk while working from home and curled up on the sofa.

Designed with a hood, extra-long sleeves and a handy front pouch pocket, Ony’s hoodie is a more practical alternative to cosying up with a blanket this winter. Easy to care for, it’s machine washable and comes in a choice of seven colourways (though five are currently sold out, owing to its popularity). A cost-effective investment for this winter and beyond, it’s not only one of the best blanket hoodies around, it’s also one of the more-affordable designs.

Continue reading...

OHS heatable adult oversized blanket hoodie

  • Best: Electric blanket hoodie
  • Size range: One size
  • Colour options: Four

Electric blankets are having somewhat of a renaissance for being far more energy-efficient than an electric heater or central heating – now, you can even invest in wearable versions. Costing just £30, we were lured in by OHS’s electric hoodie and its concept turned out to be more appealing then we anticipated. Essentially an electric blanket with sleeves, a hood and pocket, it boasts three heat settings with pads lining your front, back and shoulders. We’ll admit we were hesitant at first (would the three-way artificial heat feel claustrophobic?), but the resulting warmth is the perfect tonic for cold days.

It works simply by pressing the power button on the front pocket, which also allows you to customise your heat preference. Our only gripe is that the blanket doesn’t come with a powerbank, but if you have a rechargeable bank to hand, this isn’t a problem. When you’re not using it as an electric blanket, it still provides ample warmth as an oversized hoodie.

Continue reading...

M&S adults' fleece Percy Pig hooded blanket

  • Best: Novelty blanket hoodie
  • Size range: S-L
  • Colour options: One

Ticking the novelty box, M&S’s Percy Pig design is a playful take on wearable blankets. The hooded style is complete with a sweet character face of one of the retailer’s most recognisable motifs, and there are arm holes for added practicality. Made from polyester, the fleeced blanket isn’t the thickest – nor the warmest – in our round-up, but the soft-to-touch fabric is cosy enough to hunker down for an evening on the sofa.

Costing just £25, it’s also one of the most affordable hoodie blankets around – and a very fun Christmas present idea for a loved one. If the kids are jealous, there’s even a onesie version (£18, Marksandspencers.com) for them.

Continue reading...

Silentnight snugsie wearable blanket

  • Best: Two-in-one blanket hoodie
  • Size range: One size
  • Colour options: Three

At just £15, Silentnight’s snugsie wearable blanket is great value for money – even more so owing to its two-in-one design. The throw is supersized for optimum warmth and comfort, finished in a cosy fleece fabric and complete with a handy foot pocket, oversized sleeves and a hood.

Whatever insulating warmth it lacks with its one lining, it makes up for with its sheer size – and better still, when not in use it can be folded using the foot pocket into a fleece cushion. If the muted pink isn’t for you, it also comes in charcoal and silver.

Continue reading...

M&S teddy fleece adults’ hooded blanket

  • Best: Fleece blanket hoodie
  • Size range: S-L
  • Colour options: Two

Marks and Spencer’s bargain offering has fast become our cold-weather saviour while working from home. More blanket-style than hoodie, the stalwalt’s design envelops you with its super-soft fleece finish, plus there’s also a hood, arm holes and kangaroo pocket for extra practicality.

Offering a more-insulating kind of heat, compared with a blanket, the teddy blanket is great value at just £25 and comes in grey and off-white colourways. While not as thick as Oodie-esque wearable blankets, it still does the job.

Continue reading...

The White Company snuggle blanket hoodie

  • Best: Luxury blanket hoodie
  • Size range: One size
  • Colour options: One

Perhaps the only wearable blanket we’d brave wearing to the shop, The White Company’s luxe take on the loungewear trend doesn’t compromise on aesthetic. The cocooning oversized fit fell just over the knee, with the thick design crafted from polyester.

The exaggerated hoodie is teamed with a warming “snuggle” fleece fabric in a pleasingly chic pale-grey finish, while the generously sized hood and kangaroo front pouch keep hands and head toasty. Sleek yet functional, would we expect anything less from The White Company?

Continue reading...

The verdict: Blanket hoodies

There’s no denying the appeal of Oodie’s bestselling wearable blanket – if you’re willing to splash out for it, you’ll have no regrets. But both Onesnug and Ony’s more-affordable versions are just as insulating, warming and worth your money. For something a little sleeker, The White Company’s option is a luxe take on blanket hoodies, while OHS’s electric design is a cost-effective alternative to central heating this winter.

Looking for more energy-saving ways to keep warm? We’ve rounded up the best electric blankets for 2022

