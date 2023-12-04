9 best women’s slippers for ultimate comfort this winter

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

On chillier days, there’s nothing better than sinking into a pair of slippers. Warm, fluffy and undeniably comfortable – what’s not to like? Fortunately, gone are the days of a one-size-fits-all design and a slightly fusty vibe. Women’s slippers now offer both style and practicality.

Most leading brands – including Ugg, Birkenstock and North Face – have their fingers in the slipper pie, and have brought them bang up to date – as have high street retailers – with textiles and designs to suit everyone’s style.

Slippers are also always an appreciated gift. From teens to grandparents, everyone wants a comfy pair of house shoes to slip their feet into. And, as we found during testing, you can never have too many pairs. OK, maybe not 20, but we reckon having three pairs is fine. Don’t come for us, Marie Kondo.

With hard soles and slip-free treads, many slippers are made to be worn outside, too. Perfect for taking out the bins, doing a spot of gardening, or going on the school run. Some slippers are even designed to be a hybrid home and street option. Whatever you want them for, this review will have the perfect pair for your feet.

How we tested

A selection of the best women’s slippers we tested for this review (Zoe Phillimore)

We’ve had a very cosy month testing the best women’s slippers. Never one to shy away from a challenge, we’ve lounged around in pairs of all shapes and designs to find the very best for this review. We looked at practicality – fluff is fun, but were they going to lose their cuteness within just a few days?

Hard soles were appreciated but we also wanted that snuggled feeling – no chilly toes, thank you very much. Price was also factored into the equation, so all budgets were taken into account. Of course, we also considered the design of each pair. Whether you’re into cute and playful designs, or something a bit more sophisticated, here you’ll find the best women’s slippers for every taste.

The best women’s slippers for 2023 are: