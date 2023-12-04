Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

9 best women’s slippers for ultimate comfort this winter

Trust us, these are the boots, sliders and slippers you’ll want to wear all season long

Zoe Phillimore
Monday 04 December 2023 10:44
<p>We enjoyed a very cosy month trialling these snug slippers</p>

We enjoyed a very cosy month trialling these snug slippers

(The Independent)

Our Top Picks

  • Next Tan Brown/Animal Felt Shoot Slippers
    Next tan animal felt shoot slippers
    Best women’s slippers overall

    A choir of angels sang as we put on these slippers. Well, not actually, but it felt like it. Soft and thickly padded, we found that these kept our feet warm and snug all day long. It felt like a constant foot hug when wearing them.

    George at Asda tan faux fur lined suedette slippers
    George at Asda tan faux fur lined suedette slippers
    Best budget women’s slippers

    We were amazed at the quality of these slippers, which look considerably more expensive. Thanks to a faux-fur lining, they’re soft and snuggly. While they’re not the most breathable, we didn’t end up with sweaty feet despite wearing them all day.

  • The White Company faux fur buckle cork slider slippers
    The White Company faux fur buckle cork slider slippers
    Best shearling women’s slippers

    The White Company’s slippers have achieved cult status. While a more affordable choice, the design is strikingly similar to the Birkenstock shearling Arizonas. They’re soft and comfortable, and we liked that they could definitely pass for weekend streetwear too. The soles are hard and will last ages, whether you use them outdoors or not.

    Marks and Spencer mule slippers with secret support
    M&S mule slippers with secret support
    Best supportive women’s slippers

    If you suffer from foot issues, like plantar fasciitis, you’ll likely find that slippers are too flat and can exacerbate foot strain. These M&S slippers may be the answer as they feature internal “secret support”, and the arches mould to your feet. Is the support the same as orthopaedic insoles? No. Did they relieve aching feet that long for some arch support? Yes.

  • Boden borg ballerina slippers
    Boden borg ballerina slippers
    Best borg ballerina women’s slippers

    These slippers are as cute as a button, in their candyfloss-pink colourway. Owing to the fact they’re made from polyester, some people might not find them to be particularly breathable, but we didn’t have any issues and instead found them to be cosy and comfortable.

  • Just Sheepskin ladies Alice sheepskin slipper
    Just Sheepskin ladies Alice sheepskin slipper
    Best real sheepskin women's slippers

    When it comes to the sheepskin lining, these slippers are 100 per cent the real deal. Promising to keep your feet at the perfect temperature, you shouldn’t overheat or feel too cold.

    Totes ladies knitted boot slippers with pom pom
    Totes ladies knitted boot slippers with pom pom
    Best women’s boot slipper

    These Totes slippers provide maximum coverage. They come up well past your ankle, all lined in faux fur, and keep us cosy on even the dullest, greyest winter days. Boot slippers tend to have a soft sole that just doesn’t go the distance, so we loved that there’s a hard sole on this design, meaning we could wear them outside when on quick errands or in the garden.

  • Ugg Scuffette sheepskin and suede slippers
    Ugg Scuffette sheepskin and suede slippers
    Best luxury women’s slippers

    Sinking your feet into a pair of these is next-level snug. Uggs are made from temperature-regulating sheepskin, so your feet will be kept at the perfect temperature. Their own little microclimate, if you will.

On chillier days, there’s nothing better than sinking into a pair of slippers. Warm, fluffy and undeniably comfortable – what’s not to like? Fortunately, gone are the days of a one-size-fits-all design and a slightly fusty vibe. Women’s slippers now offer both style and practicality.

Most leading brands – including Ugg, Birkenstock and North Face – have their fingers in the slipper pie, and have brought them bang up to date – as have high street retailers – with textiles and designs to suit everyone’s style.

Slippers are also always an appreciated gift. From teens to grandparents, everyone wants a comfy pair of house shoes to slip their feet into. And, as we found during testing, you can never have too many pairs. OK, maybe not 20, but we reckon having three pairs is fine. Don’t come for us, Marie Kondo.

With hard soles and slip-free treads, many slippers are made to be worn outside, too. Perfect for taking out the bins, doing a spot of gardening, or going on the school run. Some slippers are even designed to be a hybrid home and street option. Whatever you want them for, this review will have the perfect pair for your feet.

Related stories

10 best women’s dressing gowns and robes you won’t want to take off
9 best women’s knitwear buys, from jumpers and cardigans to tank tops
Best online clothing stores and brands 2023: High street, designer, rental, sustainable and more
18 best winter coats for women to wear on repeat
12 best electric blankets that will keep you warm this winter

How we tested

A selection of the best women’s slippers we tested for this review

(Zoe Phillimore)

We’ve had a very cosy month testing the best women’s slippers. Never one to shy away from a challenge, we’ve lounged around in pairs of all shapes and designs to find the very best for this review. We looked at practicality – fluff is fun, but were they going to lose their cuteness within just a few days?

Hard soles were appreciated but we also wanted that snuggled feeling – no chilly toes, thank you very much. Price was also factored into the equation, so all budgets were taken into account. Of course, we also considered the design of each pair. Whether you’re into cute and playful designs, or something a bit more sophisticated, here you’ll find the best women’s slippers for every taste.

The best women’s slippers for 2023 are:

  • Best women’s slippers overall – Next tan brown felt shoot slippers: £25, Next.co.uk
  • Best budget women’s slippers – George at Asda tan faux fur lined suedette slippers: £10, Asda.com
  • Best shearling women’s slippers – The White Company faux fur buckle cork slider slippers: £45, Thewhitecompany.com
  • Best supportive women’s slippers – M&S mule slippers with secret support: £19.50, Marksandspencer.com

Next tan animal felt shoot slippers

  • Best: Women’s slippers overall
  • Sizes: UK 3-9
  • Colourways: Animal print
  • Why we love it
    • Hard sole
    • Warm around the ankles
    • Fun design

A choir of angels sang as we put on these slippers. Well, not actually, but it felt like it. Soft and thickly padded, we found that these kept our feet warm and snug all day long. It felt like a constant foot hug when wearing them.

We loved that the design was fun without being too crazy. The soles are hard and thick, with a good tread. We found this useful for putting the bins out, and they felt like they’d last a long time before wearing out.

The sides come up around the ankles, so we didn’t feel any chill anywhere. We found them perfect for daylong wear, whether we were sitting working or chasing the kids around the house. Could you wear them on a longer excursion out of the house? That’s up to you, but we wouldn’t bat an eyelid if we saw these on the school run.

Continue reading...

Loading...

George at Asda tan faux fur lined suedette slippers

  • Best: Budget women’s slippers
  • Sizes: UK 3-6
  • Colourways: Tan
  • Why we love it
    • Budget-friendly
    • Premium-looking design
    • Hard soles
  • Take note
    • Sizing comes up small

We were amazed at the quality of these slippers, which look considerably more expensive. Thanks to a faux-fur lining, they’re soft and snuggly. While they’re not the most breathable, we didn’t end up with sweaty feet despite wearing them all day.

The hard sole and pared-back style appealed to us – these are slippers that are going to suit most people’s tastes and lifestyles. They’re also machine washable, should you “accidentally” wear them outside and get them wet in the rain. We’re not here to judge.

Continue reading...

Loading...

The White Company faux fur buckle cork slider slippers

  • Best: Shearling women’s slippers
  • Sizes: Small, medium, large
  • Colourways: White
  • Why we love it
    • Easy to slip on
    • Fashion forward design
  • Take note
    • They won’t keep your toes or ankles warm

The White Company’s slippers have achieved cult status. While a more affordable choice, the design is strikingly similar to the Birkenstock shearling Arizonas. They’re soft and comfortable, and we liked that they could definitely pass for weekend streetwear too. The soles are hard and will last ages, whether you use them outdoors or not.

If you like warm toes and ankles, these probably aren’t the slippers for you unless you wear them with socks – they don’t have a huge amount of coverage compared to others in this review. But they’re comfy and look nice, so a big thumbs up from us.

Continue reading...

Loading...

M&S mule slippers with secret support

  • Best: Supportive women’s slippers
  • Sizes: UK 3-8
  • Colourways: Grey, natural beige, navy
  • Why we love it
    • Supportive
    • Soft and fluffy
    • Slip-on style
  • Take note
    • Won’t keep your ankles warm

If you suffer from foot issues, like plantar fasciitis, you’ll likely find that slippers are too flat and can exacerbate foot strain. These M&S slippers may be the answer as they feature internal “secret support”, and the arches mould to your feet. Is the support the same as orthopaedic insoles? No. Did they relieve aching feet that long for some arch support? Yes.

Besides the arch support, they’re soft, cosy and easy to put on. Our feet were comfortable and warm all day long, although we found the coverage across the ankle to be non-existent.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Tu black sparkle faux fur slippers

  • Best: Women’s sparkly slippers
  • Sizes: Small, medium, large
  • Colourways: Black sparkle
  • Why we love it
    • Affordable price
    • They offer subtle glitter
    • Machine washable

Smart black with a sprinkle of sparkle woven into the fabric over the toe, subtle glitz is the order of the day with these slippers.

But it wasn’t just the glitter that got our attention – these passed the comfort test, too. The inner sole is memory foam, which means they fit snuggly around the feet. The result was a super-comfortable slipper that we didn’t want to take off.

The fluffy inside kept our feet warm and the hard sole means you can wear them outside with no trouble. We loved that they’re machine washable, too.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Boden borg ballerina slippers

  • Best: Borg ballerina women’s slippers
  • Sizes: UK 3.5-8.5
  • Colourways: Pink, natural borg
  • Why we love it
    • Comfortable
    • Cute colourway
    • Good coverage
  • Take note
    • No hard sole so for indoors only

These slippers are as cute as a button, in their candyfloss-pink colourway. Owing to the fact they’re made from polyester, some people might not find them to be particularly breathable, but we didn’t have any issues and instead found them to be cosy and comfortable.

We loved that they felt lightweight and we didn’t find ourselves clumping or sliding around the house like we’re liable to do in other slippers. However, there’s no hard sole, which is fine if you keep them for indoor wear only.

Use discount code “D7B9” for 20 per cent off the best women’s slippers at Boden.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Just Sheepskin ladies Alice sheepskin slipper

  • Best: Real sheepskin women's slippers
  • Sizes: UK 4-7
  • Colourways: Black with dove, granite, rose
  • Why we love it
    • Neither too warm not too cold
    • Breathable
    • Incredible quality
  • Take note
    • Pricey pair

When it comes to the sheepskin lining, these slippers are 100 per cent the real deal. Promising to keep your feet at the perfect temperature, you shouldn’t overheat or feel too cold.

To add to the comfort factor, the inner sole features memory gel, so they mould to your feet. The sole is very chunky and hardwearing, and they’re incredibly well made, which means that while these slippers are on the pricier side, they should last you years. Think of them as an investment in your comfort.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Totes ladies knitted boot slippers with pom pom

  • Best: Women’s boot slipper
  • Sizes: Small, medium, large
  • Colourways: Grey
  • Why we love it
    • Full coverage
    • Memory foam sole
    • Can be worn outside

These Totes slippers provide maximum coverage. They come up well past your ankle, all lined in faux fur, and keep us cosy on even the dullest, greyest winter days. Boot slippers tend to have a soft sole that just doesn’t go the distance, so we loved that there’s a hard sole on this design, meaning we could wear them outside when on quick errands or in the garden.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Ugg Scuffette sheepskin and suede slippers

  • Best: Luxury women’s slippers
  • Sizes: UK 3-8
  • Colourways: Chestnut, black, thundercloud, espresso, lighthouse, campfire
  • Why we love it
    • Well-made
    • Premium fabrics
    • Temperature regulating
  • Take note
    • Expensive price
    • Sole could be thicker
    • Spot-clean only

Sinking your feet into a pair of these is next-level snug. Uggs are made from temperature-regulating sheepskin, so your feet will be kept at the perfect temperature. Their own little microclimate, if you will.

The backless shape is timeless and they’ll appeal to all ages. Incredibly well-made, this design will likely last for years. The hard sole is durable enough for quick outdoor excursions. However, we found it wasn’t quite as thick as we’d like – spillages on the floor are hard to avoid with such thin soles, and these slippers are spot-clean only.

Continue reading...

Loading...

The verdict: Women’s slippers 2023

The Next slippers are snug, have great coverage, a sturdy sole and, most importantly, are very comfortable indeed. The fun (without being whacky) print adds to their allure. If you want to push the boat out a little further, Just Sheepskin are hard to beat on durability and comfort, with those premium textiles and memory gel soles.

Looking for ways to stay warm? Read our review of the best electric blankets

Voucher Codes

TUI Discount Code
£50 off 2024 bookings over £800 with this TUI discount code
ASOS Discount Code
20% off partywear £20+ using this ASOS discount code
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off all bookings with this Travelodge discount code
The Body Shop Discount Code
20% off everything with The Body Shop discount code
Cult Beauty Discount Code
15% off orders over £20 with this Cult Beauty promo code
Domino's Voucher Code
Get 40% off mains, sides, and desserts - Domino's voucher code

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in