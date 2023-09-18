Jump to content

20 best gifts for grandma that are almost as lovely as she is

Whether it’s luxe sleepwear or a make-up bag must-have, treat your nan to a present that she’ll love

Eva Waite-Taylor
Monday 18 September 2023 11:28
<p>If you’re stuck on what to buy the queen in your life, we’ve got you covered </p>

If you’re stuck on what to buy the queen in your life, we’ve got you covered

(iStock/The Independent)

Our Top Picks

Finding the perfect gift for your grandma at Christmas can be as difficult as anyone else on your list. Much like your mum or dad, she will likely insist that there’s nothing that she wants or needs. But sourcing something thoughtful and as lovely as she is will certainly put a smile on her face.

Whether you’ve got a glamorous grandma or a no-nonsense nana, when it comes to deciding what to put under the tree for her, skip the tat and instead put your mind to what you think she will appreciate unwrapping.

Unexpected presents and luxury gifts always go down a treat. You truly can’t go wrong with a new cosy blanket that she can cuddle up in. A green-fingered grandma will enjoy having a house plant on display. While the loungewear queen will likely love a new pair of pyjamas and Ugg slippers.

To make sure you’re gift buying is as easy as possible this year, we’ve reviewed the best gifts for grandma.

How we tested

In order to curate this gift guide for grandmas, we consulted our very own nanas to find out the type of presents that they would like to receive. After this, we considered price point, quality and wow factor. Below you’ll find the presents that made the final cut.

The best gifts for grandmas for 2023 are:

  • Best addition to her home – Tartan Blanket Co recycled wool extra large blanket: £110, Tartanblanketco.com
  • Best for bookworms – Words With Wine subscription box: £25, Wordswithwine.co.uk
  • Best for foodies – ‘Yiayia: Time-perfected Recipes from Greece’s Grandmothers’ by Anastasia Miari, published by Hardie Grant Books: £21.69, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for green-fingered grandmas – Patch Plants Lizzie plant: £18, Patchplants.com

Tartan Blanket Co recycled wool extra large blanket

  • Best: Addition to her home

A gorgeous large throw is something she’s unlikely to buy for herself. And if you’ve noticed that her collection is looking a little drab, this wool blanket is bound to cheer up her living room. With five different colours to choose from – including green and yellow – there’s something for every interior and taste. As you’d expect, it’s soft and snuggly, and the perfect thing to hunker down with during the winter months and beyond. While this one may be a little more expensive than other designs out there, it’ll stand the test of time and be very well received.

Continue reading...

Hourglass phantom volumising glossy balm

  • Best: Make-up bag must-have

If you’re shopping for a glam gran, consider getting her a luxe beauty product. This lip product has a balm-like texture and feels very moisturising, without being overly sticky – and it is a make-up bag must-have. The colourways are all lovely and offer a shiny finish. As for the packaging, it’s super chic so your grandma will undoubtedly enjoy applying it. Be warned though, you’ll likely want one for yourself – so why not treat yourself?

Use discount code “CBAFF15” for 15 per cent off the best gifts for grandma at Cult Beauty

Continue reading...

Words With Wine subscription box

  • Best: For book worms

If your grandma loves books and wine, the Words With Wine subscription box is a no-brainer gift. You can either opt for a three-, six- or 12-month subscription, but there’s also the option for an ongoing or one-off delivery. Each box contains a new book (usually fiction) and a full-sized bottle of vino that’s specially chosen to complement it.

The packaging is lovely and there’s a nice amount of information about the book and the author, as well as tasting notes and food pairing suggestions for your wine. A great way to discover a new favourite writer or genre while relaxing with a glass of plonk, there’s also the option for non-alcoholic wine and membership to an exclusive online book club to chat about the tome. Our tester received the gripping science fiction thriller, Tell Me An Ending by Jo Harkin, accompanied by a refreshing cuvee membliarus white wine from Chateau Oumsiyat – equating to the perfect evening in.

Continue reading...

‘Yiayia: Time-perfected Recipes from Greece’s Grandmothers’ by Anastasia Miari, published by Hardie Grant Books

  • Best: For foodies

If your grandmother is a traditional cook who has never so much as looked at a microwave or an air fryer in her life, this cookbook is likely to resonate with her. Rich with the voices and recipes of Greece’s yiayiades (grandmothers), this book emphasises the use of seasonal ingredients and taking time to enjoy the process of cooking as much as eating.

From well-known fare such as tzatziki and stuffed vine leaves to little-known delights such as zorka pie, the book travels across Greece, meeting the country’s matriarchs along the way and giving us a snapshot inside their kitchens. While we enjoyed poring over the recipes, we were just as enthralled by the yiayiades’ life stories, as each dish included in the book comes with a side of history, with the women detailing what life was like growing up in Greece throughout the war years and beyond.

For more recommendations, read our review of the best cookbooks

Continue reading...

Ugg tasman slippers

  • Best: Slippers

When it comes to staying warm, a cosy pair of slippers is a must and this pair is basically a hug for your feet. Made with the brand’s signature sheepskin lining, Ugg’s Tasman slip-ons will keep your grandma’s toes toasty in crisp weather. They needn’t be reserved for indoor pursuits alone, the chunky rubber sole, which is surprisingly lightweight, means they’re also great for outdoor errands. Impossibly soft, they fit snugly and are a great option for fashion-conscious nans who still want to embrace old-school comfort.

Continue reading...

The White Company brushed cotton floral pyjama set

  • Best: Cosy sleepwear

A posh pyjama set is the ultimate Christmas gift that she’ll love snuggling up in over the festive season and beyond. This pink and cream pair from The White Company features a timeless floral print, buttons and piped detailing, plus front and side pockets. Our tester loves how super soft the pyjama top and bottoms are, and that’s thanks to their brushed cotton composition. The midweight material also adds warmth, which is ideal for the winter months. This classic sleepwear gift is available in XS to XL and our tester has found the fit to be true to size.

Continue reading...

Patch Plants Lizzie plant

  • Best: For green-fingered grandmas

A gift of the leafy kind that the recipient can display and appreciate every day is a good one in our books – even better if they don’t need green fingers to keep their new houseplant happy and healthy. Endearingly named Lizzie by Patch Plants, this marble queen pothos plant has been dubbed unkillable, as she can withstand fairly sporadic watering – which should protect her from the perils of absent-minded waterers – and she doesn’t need specific lighting to survive. Set apart by her pretty green and white patterned leaves, she looks very lush perched on our dresser in her clay pot, which is sold separately. Prices do vary, but there are several pot designs you can add to your purchase, from a glossy blue design to pots for hanging.

Continue reading...

Bettys chocolate lovers gift bag

  • Best: For chocoholics

Founded in 1919, Bettys is a Yorkshire institution. With a decadent tearoom and a shop packed to the rafters with sweet treats in the heart of Harrogate, it’s not unusual to see people queueing down the street to get their hands on Bettys biscuits, cakes and more.

But there’s no need to join the throng, as many of the tempting baked goods on offer are also available to order directly to your door. It arrives in a smart gift bag and the set includes a small box of chocolates (the blackcurrant ganache truffle was among our favourites); a box of melt-in-the-mouth chocolate shortbread biscuits; a box of fruit clusters – discs of white, milk and dark chocolate packed with dried apricot or citrus fruits – and a hot chocolate caddy. Our only slight niggle is that we would have liked the shortbread to have a richer, chocolatier taste, but the incredibly short, melting texture still had us going back for more.

Continue reading...

Rockett St George blush pink frosted glass shell vase

  • Best: For Art Deco glamour

We love the timeless elegance of this Art Deco-style vase. Whether used to display dried stems or fresh blooms (or just as a decorative item in its own right), the pink shell design makes a real statement. It measures 20cm x 17cm, so this vase would add a little extra glamour to any dressing table or sideboard. Whether the grandma figure in your life has traditional or contemporary tastes, we think this frosted glass vase will work with a range of decor styles, making it ideal for gifting.

Continue reading...

M&S calm hand care duo

  • Best: For hand care

A go-to for gifting, M&S’s apothecary range is luxurious yet very fairly priced. The calm hand duo includes a handwash and lotion, both presented in a stone-effect tray that adds to the expensive feel. It’s blended from calming essential oils, both formulas release lavender, sweet orange and clary sage fragrances. A stellar small gift or stocking filler, the duo provide a cleansing and moisturising ritual for your grandma’s hands – and a little of the products goes a long way, leaving skin feeling soft and supple.

Continue reading...

Alice Palmer the OG Tangier stripe tissue box cover

  • Best: Home accessory

Who knew tissue boxes could be made to look so chic? Sitting perfectly on top of any standard UK rectangular tissue box, Alice Palmer’s range of signature Tangier covers come in six finishes (we love the olive, denim and rhubarb best) and are characterised by the brand’s signature striped print, cotton fabric and contrast embroidered trim. Whether placed on their bedside table or livening up a cabinet, Alice Palmer’s range of tissue box covers is the interior accessory they never knew they needed.

Continue reading...

Le Creuset salt and pepper shakers

  • Best: Kitchen must-have

If they love to cook, a gift doesn’t get much more decadent than kitchenware from Le Creuset. A staple for meal prep, serving and hosting, the French brand’s salt and pepper shakers are a functional yet fashionable offering – they come in 14 finishes for every taste while the hardened ceramic outer is robust and corrosion-resistant. While they are sold separately, we think they’re best gifted together. Even better, nifty features like the fully adjustable grinder mean they can go as fine or as coarse as they like. Built to last and classically stylish, your grandma will get her use of them long beyond Christmas.

Continue reading...

Rose and Grey green and pink teapot

  • Best: For tea drinkers

If your grandma is an expert in the subtle art of making a good brew, there’s no better gift than a teapot. This one promises to be the perfect centrepiece for any breakfast table or afternoon tea set, with a stylish tube design and contrasting green and pink colourway. It’s made from high-quality stoneware that’s designed to keep your tea warmer for longer. It also has a unique shape that makes sure the teapot can be easily lifted, while its ergonomic spout promotes easy pouring. The capacity means that it can fill around four everyday mugs, making it ideal for any grandma who enjoys socialising over a cuppa with friends and family.

Continue reading...

Aspinal of London enamel bracelet in ivory

  • Best: Elegant bracelet

For a timeless piece of jewellery that’s sure to let your grandma know just how much she means to you, consider this elegant bracelet from Aspinal of London. Made with an enamel panel inlay, which is available in four different colours – ivory, black, navy and burgundy – it features a shiny gold trim and the brand’s signature plaque as a centrepiece. Lightweight and comfortable to wear, it’s a great gift for a loved one who’ll never want to take it off.

Continue reading...

This Is Silk cream cleanser with silk cleansing cloth

  • Best: Skincare gift

This beautifully scented cleanser is softening and soothing, and it comes complete with a silk cloth for application too. Our tester immediately noticed the fresh, floral fragrance featuring notes of rose, jasmine and neroli and appreciated its uplifting essential oil aroma. The formula is comforting on the skin and feels both hydrating and conditioning, with key ingredients including silk peptides, cocoa butter, vitamin B5 and probiotics. It’s intensely moisturising and offers a nourishing boost to dry or mature skin, making it a wonderful gift for skincare-loving grandmas. It’s from an IndyBest tried and tested brand too, as This Is Silk was named best overall in our best silk pillowcases review round-up.

For more recommendations, read our review of the best cleansers

Continue reading...

Jigsaw hammered disc earring

  • Best: For statement jewellery lovers

A statement set of earrings can make any sartorial ensemble feel even more powerful – bring into the mix the versatility of a simple silver style, and you’re really onto a winner. We were instantly enamoured with these statement, silver-plated earrings from Jigsaw. Reflecting the light beautifully thanks to their molten hammered finish, their oversized silhouette affords the kind of impact we think chunky jewellery fans are bound to be smitten with. Contemporary and striking while entirely wearable for everyday use, these feel deceptively comfortable in the ear and much lighter than we had expected them to be, which is the cherry on the cake for us.

Continue reading...

Stoov ploov

  • Best: For grandmas who feel the cold

If you know she feels the cold throughout the winter, what could be better than a heated cushion? The ploov cushion from Stoov looks and feels like a cushion but uses infrared technology to heat itself up on one side. There are three heat settings which are easy to switch between with just one button, making it much more convenient than a hot water bottle when it comes to finding a temperature you will feel most comfortable with.

Depending on which battery you choose there are up to nine hours of heat packed into one charge (it will cost £119.99 for a ploov with a nine-hour battery). The pillow is wireless, which is really handy when your grandma wants to take it to bed, or indeed anywhere she chooses. There are plenty of fabric options, including velvet, knitted and woolly, plus there are endless colourways to suit her indoor decor.

Continue reading...

Sarah K azure ditsy ruffle seat pad

  • Best: For comfort

Dining al fresco on hard garden furniture will be far more comfortable on this seat pad from Sarah K. Adorned with a green, white and pink floral motif across a lovely blue backdrop, the elegant ruffle trim awards a timeless, vintage feel which we think will be very much enjoyed by fans of traditional decor.

The cover also comes in a green hue should you think the blue colourway won’t be to her tastes. Tucked securely inside the cover there’s a spongy polyester seat pad insert which comes included, not only providing a more welcoming place to sit at the table but a little extra height too. Also, a cinch practically speaking, simply untie the fastenings to remove the cover when it needs a cycle in the washing machine.

Continue reading...

Jigsaw ivy cross body pouch

  • Best: For fashionable grandmas

When a handbag is too hefty and a clutch bag is too impractical, a crossbody bag is a solution as chic as it is convenient. This is certainly true for Jigsaw’s Ivy crossbody pouch.

We found the pouch lightweight and built to last, crafted from a rich dark brown leather and finished with minimal gold hardware and detailing. It was roomy enough to fit our mid-sized purse, a set of keys and a couple of lip products with no issues whatsoever. The zip is easy to grab thanks to the long strip attached – although this does sometimes need to be re-adjusted to lie flat. Should you be buying for someone who doesn’t shy away from brighter colours, there’s a punchy blue version as well as a white colourway.

Continue reading...

The White Company side stripe jumpsuit

  • Best: For loungewear lovers

Don’t we all crave something loose and comfy and while we have suitable loungewear for home, sometimes we want those comforts when travelling or visiting friends. Who says grandmas can’t be fashionable? And this stylish jumpsuit from The White Company is a nod to the popular athleisure craze. It is made from a cotton modal blend and offers just the right relaxed fit with a sleeveless design. It also features a flattering scoop neck with a wide-leg silhouette, and there’s a keyhole back with button fastening.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Best gifts for grandmas

When it comes to selecting a gift for your grandma that is as lovely as she is, there are ample suggestions here. If she loves nothing more than spending her time in her humble abode, treat her to a new pair of The White Company pyjamas, an extra large blanket from Tartan Blanket Co or Rose and Grey green and pink teapot. If all else fails, a Words Wine Wine subscription box is sure to please all bookworms.

Looking for something for your mother figure? Read our review of the best gifts for mum

