32 best gifts for mum that she’ll be pleased to receive

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Christmas is the perfect time to really show the women in your life how much you love and appreciate them. And there’s no one better to shower in presents than your mother figure.

When it comes to finding the best gift for your mum, it requires more thought than a box of Quality Street or a shop-bought bunch of flowers. Of course, it’s a difficult task finding something that the queen in your life will love – especially when she insists that she wants “nothing”. But this ultimate gift guide is here to help you.

We’ve done the hard work for you and curated an edit of ideas that will certainly put a smile on her face. For foodie mums, a new cookbook will provide plenty of inspiration, and a Le Creuset dish will be pride of place in her kitchen.

If she’s a sucker for skincare, Bobbi Brown’s products are an easy way to make sure her stash is a little more luxe. But you needn’t spend a fortune because there are affordable finds here too, of course.

With ideas across every price point for every type of mother figure, this gift guide is sure to provide you with plenty of inspiration to make sure her Christmas is the best one yet. After all, she is the queen in your life.

How we tested

To make sure you’re not stuck for ideas when Christmas shopping, we picked items that would have the wow factor. We considered price, quality and how we’d feel if we were to unwrap each one. Prepare to win the best child award.

The best gifts for mum for 2023 are: