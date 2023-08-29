Jump to content

32 best gifts for mum that she’ll be pleased to receive

From jewellery to houseplants, you’ll find all the present inspiration you need in this gift guide

Eva Waite-Taylor
Tuesday 29 August 2023 11:18
<p>Taking the pain out of gift buying, we’ve catered for every budget and preference </p>

Taking the pain out of gift buying, we’ve catered for every budget and preference

(The Independent)

Our Top Picks

Christmas is the perfect time to really show the women in your life how much you love and appreciate them. And there’s no one better to shower in presents than your mother figure.

When it comes to finding the best gift for your mum, it requires more thought than a box of Quality Street or a shop-bought bunch of flowers. Of course, it’s a difficult task finding something that the queen in your life will love – especially when she insists that she wants “nothing”. But this ultimate gift guide is here to help you.

We’ve done the hard work for you and curated an edit of ideas that will certainly put a smile on her face. For foodie mums, a new cookbook will provide plenty of inspiration, and a Le Creuset dish will be pride of place in her kitchen.

If she’s a sucker for skincare, Bobbi Brown’s products are an easy way to make sure her stash is a little more luxe. But you needn’t spend a fortune because there are affordable finds here too, of course.

With ideas across every price point for every type of mother figure, this gift guide is sure to provide you with plenty of inspiration to make sure her Christmas is the best one yet. After all, she is the queen in your life.

How we tested

To make sure you’re not stuck for ideas when Christmas shopping, we picked items that would have the wow factor. We considered price, quality and how we’d feel if we were to unwrap each one. Prepare to win the best child award.

The best gifts for mum for 2023 are:

  • Best jewellery gift – Daphine moune bangles: £110, Daphine.com
  • Best for dinner party hosts – Oliver Bonas orange ceramic gluggle jug: £32, Oliverbonas.com
  • Best gift for new mums – Ergobaby omni dream carrier: £172, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best cookbook – ‘Mezcla: Recipes to Excite’ by Ixta Belfrage, published by Ebury Press: £22.40, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for relaxation – Kloris sleep support patches: £36, Kloriscbd.com
  • Best personalised present – Daisy London personalised name necklace: £75, Daisyjewellery.com

Daphine Moune bangles

  • Best: Jewellery gift

When it comes to jewellery, keeping it simple and sentimental is the way to go, which is why we think that these bangles would provide the best gift for any mum. Named after one of the founder’s grandmothers, this set of three, irregularly shaped bangles is a celebration of womanhood – and they create a gentle chime when worn together. They provide a gorgeous addition to any outfit and will likely be something that she wants to wear on repeat. To really top it off, these can also be engraved.

Continue reading...

The Gluggle Jug Factory orange ceramic gluggle jug

  • Best: For dinner party hosts

If your mum loves bright and bold homeware then this jug is sure to be the perfect addition. We’ve already included it in our best homeware under £100 guide, with our tester sharing “it sits on the eclectic side of homeware tastes and promises to brighten up anyone’s tablescape”. It can also be used as a vase for flowers, and, at just over £30, won’t break the bank either.

Continue reading...

Aesop resurrection aromatique hand balm

  • Best: Handbag essential

One of the covetable brand’s bestsellers for good reason, Aesop’s resurrection hand balm is a failsafe gift. Keeping hands nourished with a greaseless finish, the trio of hero ingredients – mandarin rind, rosemary leaf and cedar atlas – give off calming aromas of citrus and herbaceous. The rich formula is packaged in Aesop’s signature aesthetically pleasing style with the 75ml tube lasting for up to three months despite regular use. When applied with close attention to cuticles, the results are instantaneous with hands feeling as soft and supple as they look. Perfect for popping in their bag for on-the-go or keeping on their bedside table, Aesop’s hand balm is a thoughtful, practical and luxurious gift.

Continue reading...

Weaver Green teal herringbone blanket

  • Best: Cosy gift

For mums with a keen eye on sustainability, you can’t go wrong when gifting this stylish blanket. All Weaver Green textiles are made from 100 per cent recycled plastic bottles, and while that statement may not scream desirability, the end product certainly does. Similar in feel to a wool blanket, whether used as a throw across a bed or to wrap up warm when gathering around the garden fire pit on a chilly evening, this makes for a versatile gift. If teal isn’t your mum’s cup of tea, there’s a range of other colourways (and patterns) available, including slate grey, striking coral and more.

Continue reading...

Antler clifton cabin bag

  • Best: For frequent travellers

If your mother figure loves a staycation, beach holiday or city break, Antler’s cabin bag will be thoroughly well received. Coming in 11 finishes, there’s a colour to suit every taste while its sleek, matte design makes travelling a stylish affair.

But it’s not just a pretty face, the size (20cm x 40cm x 55cm) complies with most airlines’s large cabin bag requirements, and its 37l packing capacity leaves plenty of room for your belongings. Complete with wheels for easy transportation, the case is designed to be lightweight and durable with the twist grip handle a nice touch. Inside, there are numerous zipped pockets and pouches for different valuables – plus, there’s an exterior lock for extra safety. This is an investment gift they’ll use year after year.

For more recommendations, read our review of the best cabin bags

Continue reading...

Alice Palmer Tangier olive stripe frilly cushion

  • Best: Homeware gift

Much loved for her statement prints and luxury pieces, homeware from Alice Palmer’s eponymous brand makes for a real treat. Its range of striped frilly cushions has launched dupes across the high street, but you can’t beat the original. Inspired by the designer’s love for Moroccan riads, the cotton canvas Tangier cushion boasts an olive-hued green stripe finish and cottagecore frilly trim. The comfortable insert has just the right amount of loft and costs just £10 extra to include. An effortless and stylish way to refresh their space, interiors-nuts will love unwrapping Alice Palmer’s cushion come Christmas.

Continue reading...

Le Creuset stoneware heritage rectangular dish

  • Best: For foodies

Adored by chefs and home cooks alike, dishes from French brand Le Creuset are foolproof gifts for foodies. The heritage stoneware dish features a rectangular shape and deep side walls to fit myriad ingredients while the easy-grip scalloped handles allow for safe transportation around the kitchen. From roasting and baking to marinating and serving, the brand’s signature stoneware is thermo-resistant from -23C to 260C, adding to its versatility.

Better still, the dish is available in a rainbow of finishes (from classic volcanic and minimalist black to the new bold nectar yellow) and glazed to protect it from scratches. An essential addition to the kitchen and a surefire way to impress dinner guests, you’ll score top marks with this gift.

Continue reading...

Cox & Cox gold and blush champagne coupes, set of four

  • Best: For consummate hosts

If your mum loves to throw elegant soirees or impromptu get-togethers, this set of stylish champagne coupes will make a great gift. Leaning into the coloured-glass trend, but in an incredibly subtle, sophisticated way, the delicate, almost imperceptible blush hue is paired with a gold-coloured rim to ramp up the glamour. The glasses feel light but not too delicate, although, they are hand-wash only (sorry, Mum).

If forgoing the fizz after all the Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations, we think these wide saucer-style glasses would be a great option in which to serve desserts at dinner parties, too. Champagne sorbet, anyone?

Continue reading...

Tatie Lou rubber plant art print

  • Best: For art lovers

Founded by print textile designer Louise Wargnier, Tatie Lou is best known for creating luxury, intricately patterned wallpaper, cushions and lampshades. However, you can also pick up a range of bold and colourful art prints that are perfect for gifting. With many of the designs available in A4 and A3 sizes (£15 and £25, respectively, not including frames), the print quality is excellent and we particularly like this vibrant rubber plant option. Whether you choose to gift a single print or two or three complementary designs, they’re bound to brighten up any recipient’s wall (and day).

Continue reading...

‘Mezcla: Recipes to Excite’ by Ixta Belfrage, published by Ebury Press

  • Best: Cookbook

Nothing makes cooking more exciting than a new cookbook, and Mezcla by Ixta Belfrage – co-writer of Yotam Ottolenghi’s Flavour – is full to the brim of recipes that showcase delicious flavours and ingredients. Spanish, Italian, Mexican and Brazilian flavours run throughout the book, and there’s something for every occasion, from everyday dishes to dinner party favourites. While there are no speedy, 10-minute meals, the recipes are easy to follow and each one is as delicious as the last and true to the name, exciting. This deserves a spot within any mum’s cookbook collection.

Continue reading...

Bobbi Brown vitamin enriched face base

  • Best: Skincare gift

Give the gift of great skincare with this rich and buttery face cream from luxury beauty brand Bobbi Brown. A two-in-one product that speeds up your whole routine, face base is essentially a skincare product first and a make-up product second, making it ideal for anyone who’s short on time which, let’s face it, is most mums. Made with tons of skin-boosting ingredients such as shea butter, vitamins B, C and E, and hyaluronic acid, it has a thick consistency that’s a delight to apply and we love the subtle fruity scent that lingers on your skin. Delivering instant hydration, it leaves your skin feeling soft and looking healthy with the added benefit of smooth and even make-up application. It’s no wonder a jar is sold every 24 seconds globally.

Continue reading...

The White Company bath and body gift set

  • Best: Scented body care

It’s hard to go wrong with beautifully fragranced body care, especially when it’s made by The White Company, a brand well-known for rustling up some seriously lovely scents. This gift set includes a bottle of bath and shower gel and a body lotion of the same scent – a soothing and soft combination of bergamot and cedar scent. Billed as part of the woody scent family, we like that it’s not a sweet or overpowering fragrance, with the depth of the cedarwood brightened by subtle notes of citrus from the bergamot and neroli. Showering with this was a luxurious experience, to say the least, owing to the creamy lather of the gel. A tiny blob of the cream goes for miles too, calling on aloe vera and vitamin E to leave our skin feeling pampered and deeply moisturised.

Continue reading...

Silk Works London silk skinny scrunchies

  • Best: Stocking filler

Scrunchies are a classic staple, whether your gift recipient has got young kids and constantly sports one on her wrist or is simply a fan of this chic hair accessory. The set of three features gorgeous rose gold leopard, caramel and black options, and their skinny shape means you can wear each one individually or even layer a couple together. The hair ties are made from 100 per cent silk, meaning they won’t cause damage to strands. Our tester is a mum of two and wears these exact scrunchies regularly, noting that the luxurious material is durable and comfy, while the luxe accessory feels like an everyday treat for an affordable £20.

Continue reading...

Ergobaby omni dream carrier

  • Best: Gift for new mums

Finding the perfect gift for a new mum can be overwhelming, but Ergobaby’s omni dream carrier is a staple that should be in every new parent’s armoury. Featuring contoured shoulder straps and a bucket seat, the newborn and mum alike will feel comfortable for long periods of wear. Even better, it’s suitable for babies up to the age of two thanks to the adjustable Velcro panelling, meaning it’s the gift that keeps on giving.

We also appreciated the fact that the dream carrier had an integrated lumbar support so our back was protected, and there was a pocket on the waistband for a phone and keys. Not to mention the wind and sun-proof sleep hood for extra protection. It’s a really clever and adaptable carrier, perfect for any new mum.

For more recommendations, read our review of the best gifts for new mums

Continue reading...

Kloris sleep support patches

  • Best: For relaxation

Being a mum is non-stop, and sometimes that means getting a decent night’s sleep can be tricky too – whatever her child’s age. Should she be more stressed recently or need some help with relaxation during the busy festive time, these CBD sleep support patches offer a soothing way of unwinding. The resealable pack contains 30 small patches, containing sleep-promoting valerian, passionflower, hops and CBD, and they’re designed to be attached to the arm, back, thigh or shoulder before bed.

After using them, we felt noticeably calmed and as a result, fell asleep more easily. Even when waking up during the night, we found ourselves lulled back to the land of nod faster than usual. After use, we woke up feeling more rested and have worn the patches several times now. Plus, any help with getting some peace and quiet is always a perfect gift for mums. As a side note, it’s worth knowing that they can’t be used during pregnancy or while breastfeeding.

Continue reading...

Acqua di Parma grazie scented candle

  • Best: Home fragrance treat

Say thank you to the mother figure in your life for everything she does all year round with this deluxe grazie candle. Presented in a signature yellow glass Acqua di Parma holder, the floral home fragrance treat encompasses sweet yet soft notes of ylang ylang and rose petals. This is one of our tester’s favourite luxury candles, as the powdery fragrance quickly fills the room and has a long-lasting scent that lingers. With a burn time of 50 hours, that’s lots of candle ambience for her to enjoy.

Continue reading...

The White Company hooded robe

  • Best: Fluffy dressing gown

The White Company has long since been one of our favourite brands for fluffy robes. The designs are perfect for everyday wear, but its hooded robe feels particularly luxe. Treat mum to one of these to completely envelop her after a hot shower or long bath. As you’d expect, it’s super soft and generously sized so that your giftee can feel like they’re sitting in a cloud while snuggling up on the sofa or in bed. The hydro cotton fabric is quick-drying, too.

For more recommendations, read our review of the best dressing gowns

Continue reading...

Garden with Joe ​​grow your own box set subscription

  • Best: For budding gardeners

No matter if your mum’s an avid gardener with very little space or looking to get a little bit green-fingered for the first time, this vegetable-growing subscription box is sure to go down a treat. Each month, three sets of seeds are sent out along with growing pots, instructions, soil and more so she can grow a small vegetable patch on just a tiny balcony. So far, we’ve grown everything from carrots to basil in our tiny London flat and are sure this subscription will put a smile on someone else’s face as much as it does ours.

Continue reading...

Caorunn Scottish gin

  • Best: For gin lovers

If your mum likes a cold gin and tonic at the end of a long day, she’ll appreciate the spirit’s subtle variations in flavour caused by the inclusion of different botanicals. Caorunn is crafted with five classic Celtic botanicals that are foraged near the Balmenach distillery in the Scottish highlands. The result is a drink that transported our sense of smell and taste straight to Scotland on a brisk, windy day. We were also impressed by the smoothness of the drink, which slipped down well, almost too well.

For more recommendations, read our review of the best gins

Continue reading...

Molton Brown fiery pink pepper infinite bottle body care gift set

  • Best: Body care gift set

With 400ml of sensual, woody and slightly spicy fiery pink pepper body wash in a reusable aluminium bottle plus a 400ml refill pouch, this is a gift that will put a spring in mum’s step every time she showers or soaks for months. It’s also a planet-friendly choice, eliminating the need for plastic body wash bottles which often end up in landfill once they’re emptied. The scent is intoxicating with warm, crushed sweet spices of jewel-like pink pepper, lively ginger and jasmine grounded by a dramatic dusk of rich patchouli and cedarwood. She won’t be able to stop smelling her skin all day and will count down the hours until her next shower or bath.

Continue reading...

Arena Flowers guzmunia plant

  • Best: For green-fingered mums

It’s been scientifically proven that looking after a plant encourages mindfulness, eases stress and helps focus. The Guzmania plant is bright and full of joy thanks to its central red rosette that brings a touch of exotic South America to the often cold and damp UK. Despite its tropical origins, we found the plant super easy to care for as it can handle a lot of different light conditions. It arrives from Arena Flowers in a ceramic pot, so all your mum needs to do is water it and watch it thrive.

Continue reading...

Astrid & Miyu serenity pearl charm hoops

  • Best: Earrings for mum

Astrid & Miyu is a failsafe brand for gifting thanks to its affordable, yet considered design. Should you be looking to add a bit of glam to your mum’s jewellery box, these 18k gold-plated hoops are a great choice. Despite not being overly heavy, they feel substantial and luxurious. Even better, they can be worn with or without the pearls, making them a versatile choice – though we think that the fresh-water pearls help to create a more dressed-up look. The brand is also committed to responsible sourcing of materials and has initiatives that give back with charity donations. Depending on her preference, you can buy these in gold or silver.

Continue reading...

Sekonda flex smartwatch

  • Best: Active mums

With a step counter, heart rate monitor, sleep tracker and hydration alerts, this is the ultimate gift for a mum looking to optimise all aspects of her health. We love the stainless steel rose gold strap which means we don’t have to compromise on style to hit our fitness goals. This stylish activity monitor and timepiece looks just as good with a dress as it does with leggings. If mum enjoys a night out, this will motivate her to mingle more at events to ensure she reaches her step count as well as beep at her to drink more water. The large LED display makes it super easy to read the screen, even when sweating.

For more recommendations, read our review of the best smartwatches

Continue reading...

Maison Margiela replica on a date fragrance

  • Best: Perfume for mum

It can be difficult to gift mum a new perfume, especially when she’s got a signature scent. But this sweet fragrance is one of our favourites. The replica fragrance range from Maison Margiela is created to capture a particular moment, owing to the fact that smell can uniquely transport you back to a memory. The on a date scent has notes of grapes and roses, evoking a wine date in Provence. There are moreish notes of sweet fruits and roses with a subtle woody quality that mum will love – and be spritzing non-stop.

Continue reading...

Panache sport ultra adaptive leggings

  • Best: For workout queens

With an all-over animal print pattern, these colourful leggings are a joy to look at. They’re also extremely comfortable to wear thanks to a special kind of adaptive Lycra material. We found the material reacted to our movements when we ran, lunged and squatted, providing dynamic comfort and fit. We were also able to fit an iPhone in the side pocket, giving us access to our music while we pounded the pavement which in turn made us feel safer knowing that we could call someone should anything happen while we were out for a run.

For an extra special gift for a deserving mum, Panache also offers a matching abstract animal sports bra (from £28, Boobydoo.co.uk). If there’s anything that will make mum smile wider than comfortable and flattering leggings, it would be a matching activewear set that supports her in all the right places.

For more recommendations, read our review of the best running leggings

Continue reading...

Slip sleep eye mask

  • Best: For bedtime luxury

A luxury brand favoured by celebs for its silk pillowcases, Slip uses the same silk for its pillowcases as it does for its sleeping masks – its “slipsilk” – and the results are every bit as sumptuous as you’d expect. Made with long fibre mulberry silk of the highest grade, and with a thickness of 22 momme – momme refers to the thickness and quality of the silk – this mask will be smooth, cool and pillowy soft around your giftee’s peepers.

How well it’s going to fit them isn’t something we can weigh in on, although what we did find was that we felt no pressure at all on our eyes, despite the mask being well-fitted and secure enough to block most of the light out. Soaking up less of their nighttime skincare than other materials too, this is a gift any skincare buff will be thrilled to receive.

For more recommendations, read our review of the best eye masks

Continue reading...

Hotel Chocolat unbelievably vegan sleekster

  • Best: Vegan chocolates

Whether your mother figure is plant-based, dabbling in dairy-free alternatives or just loves a good box of chocolates, vegan or otherwise, they’re in for a treat with this assortment from Hotel Chocolat.

The chocolatier has swapped dairy milk for a decadent nut milk made from hazelnuts, which gives these chocolates a subtle nutty flavour that is rich and deep and not too sweet. What’s more, the texture of the chocolate is seriously, indulgently creamy. Within the assorted box, flavours include everything from tart raspberry and nut milk truffle (our personal favourite) to an orange gianduja bombe, salted caramel-filled treat and a seriously indulgent peanut butter chocolate batton topped with cornflakes for crunch.

For more recommendations, read our review of the best vegan chocolate

Continue reading...

Daisy London personalised name necklace

  • Best: Personalised present

For a piece of jewellery that will never go out of style, consider something unique, personal and nostalgic, like this name necklace. Courtesy of British brand Daisy London, the world is your oyster when it comes to deciding how to personalise the pendant; choose the recipient’s own name or that of their child, commemorate their favourite pet or even reference an inside joke.

Available in sterling silver or 18ct gold plate (for an additional £24), your word of choice hangs on a delicate Figaro chain that can easily be layered with other pieces. Plus, you can feel good about your purchase as each necklace is made from recycled metals, while the brand pledges to remove the equivalent of 10 plastic bottles from the ocean for every item ordered.

Continue reading...

AllSaints Marlborough leather wallet

  • Best: Purse

In an increasingly cashless society, bulky purses are fast becoming a thing of the past, making a stylish card holder an ideal gift for any mum. Whether they’re yet to make the swap to something more streamlined or need something to replace their worn-out old wallet, this handmade card holder from AllSaints is a winner.

Designed with a compact silhouette, it’s a great size for popping in your everyday bag, or even your pocket, and will easily carry your bank cards, driver’s licence and more. It’ll even store the odd banknote and coins too, thanks to a handy zip enclosure but its minimalist design means it’ll never run the risk of becoming a void to useless receipts or ancient train tickets. We’re also big fans of the chic, deep purple colour and that the cardholder comes beautifully presented in a slick AllSaints gift box.

Continue reading...

Lavazza a modo mio milkEasy milk frother

  • Best: For cappuccino drinkers

Should your giftee always go for cappuccinos and lattes when you go out for coffee, but doesn’t have a milk frother to make her drink of choice at home, she’s sure to love a milk frother. This model from Lavazza has just one button to press for hot milk, frothing hot milk and frothing cold milk to use for milkshakes and pouring into iced coffee, which means it’s incredibly easy to get to grips with.

We’ve used it with full-fat milk as well as barista-style oak milk and found it makes dense, silky foam with minuscule bubbles, which is exactly what you want. The magnetic whisk is easy to remove which makes the appliances super easy to clean, though it is worth noting that it’s a compact choice and not the most capacious, so would be best suited for making some drinks for two, and others for one. On the other side of that coin, it’s great for small kitchens.

For more recommendations, read the review of the best milk frothers

Continue reading...

Byroe hibiscus tea glow mist

  • Best: Skincare refresh

If you think that your mother figure would fancy a bit of a refresh when on the go, this hibiscus tea glow mist from Byroe would make the perfect present. It’s formulated with hibiscus flowers – which we can confirm, smells incredible – as well as calendula retinol and raspberry seed oil to provide an immediate soothing relief to your skin. Whether mum might be looking to add a little bit of a glow to her skin or needs something to revitalise her make-up midway through the day, this mist is ideal for anyone who doesn’t have the time to do a full reapplication.

Continue reading...

Mermade Hair blow dry brush

  • Best: For a great hair day

Give your mum the gift of a great hair day, thanks to this two-in-one blowdry brush from Mermade Hair, which will allow her to style and dry in one go. Whether she’s styling a glossy, bouncy blowout or a sleek, straighter do, this lightweight brush is the tool to help her do it. With two heat settings, an oval-shaped barrel and flexible bristles that are prime for detangling. This hair tool is suitable for wet or dry use, too.

For more recommendations, read our review of the best hot brushes

Continue reading...

The verdict: Gifts for mum

When it comes to something for your mum, while it may seem obvious, it’s important to consider her style and preferences. Home birds will appreciate a new addition to their interiors in the name of Alice Palmer’s Tangier olive stripe frilly cushion, while sentimental mums will appreciate a personalised necklace from Daisy London. You also can’t go wrong with Daphine’s Moune bangles, they’re a timeless classic she’ll wear on repeat.

Looking for more inspiration? Read our review of the best gifts for her

