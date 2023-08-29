32 best gifts for mum that she’ll be pleased to receive

Christmas is the perfect time to really show the women in your life how much you love and appreciate them. And there’s no one better to shower in presents than your mother figure.
When it comes to finding the best gift for your mum, it requires more thought than a box of Quality Street or a shop-bought bunch of flowers. Of course, it’s a difficult task finding something that the queen in your life will love – especially when she insists that she wants “nothing”. But this ultimate gift guide is here to help you.
We’ve done the hard work for you and curated an edit of ideas that will certainly put a smile on her face. For foodie mums, a new cookbook will provide plenty of inspiration, and a Le Creuset dish will be pride of place in her kitchen.
If she’s a sucker for skincare, Bobbi Brown’s products are an easy way to make sure her stash is a little more luxe. But you needn’t spend a fortune because there are affordable finds here too, of course.
With ideas across every price point for every type of mother figure, this gift guide is sure to provide you with plenty of inspiration to make sure her Christmas is the best one yet. After all, she is the queen in your life.
How we tested
To make sure you’re not stuck for ideas when Christmas shopping, we picked items that would have the wow factor. We considered price, quality and how we’d feel if we were to unwrap each one. Prepare to win the best child award.
The best gifts for mum for 2023 are:
- Best jewellery gift – Daphine moune bangles: £110, Daphine.com
- Best for dinner party hosts – Oliver Bonas orange ceramic gluggle jug: £32, Oliverbonas.com
- Best gift for new mums – Ergobaby omni dream carrier: £172, Amazon.co.uk
- Best cookbook – ‘Mezcla: Recipes to Excite’ by Ixta Belfrage, published by Ebury Press: £22.40, Amazon.co.uk
- Best for relaxation – Kloris sleep support patches: £36, Kloriscbd.com
- Best personalised present – Daisy London personalised name necklace: £75, Daisyjewellery.com