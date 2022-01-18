Over the last couple of years, the way we dress at home has completely transformed. BC (before covid), the majority of us were more concerned with what we’d be wearing to work or for a night out on the town, but spending more time indoors has forced us to reconsider our at-home wardrobes too.

If this is the case for you, it’s likely that you’ve been considering replacing that tired-looking dressing gown that’s hung loyally on the back of your bathroom door.

An essential item to many of us, robes are an all-day affair that take us from bath time to breakfast and bundling up with a good book before bed, so it’s important to invest in one that meets your needs.

Choosing the right one will of course depend on a number of factors. If it’s warmth and cosiness you’re looking for, then a fluffy gown will shield you from the elements when the chill hits, while absorbent towelling robes are a saviour to those who like to indulge in at-home spa sessions.

Similarly, if you run a little hot or want a dressing gown that will see through all seasons, a cotton dressing gown will be your best friend, while satin and silk styles will make you feel like a movie star.

How we tested

In our quest for the best women’s dressing gowns, comfiness was the most important factor, but we also considered the material, fit and gave extra points for style.

So, whether you’re searching for something to keep you warm, greet the postman in or elevate the glamour of your nightwear, we’ve done the hard work for you.

The White Company unisex hydrocotton hooded robe Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 If you’re a sucker for a fancy hotel dressing gown, you’re going to love this. A towelling robe like you’ve never experienced before, it’s crafted from the brand’s signature “hydrocotton”, which delivers a fabulously soft finish that feels like a warm hug whenever you put it on. A really lovely straight-out-the-bath robe, the fabric is great at absorbing moisture and we love the addition of the hood, which helps prevent water from dripping down your back. It’s available in sizes XS (33–35in chest) to XL (45–47.5in), and is designed to be a unisex gown so if you have a significant other we highly recommend investing in one for them too to prevent yours from getting pilfered. The best part? It’s machine washable and in our experience feels just as plush as it did the day we unwrapped it. Buy now £ 80 , Thewhitecompany.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} M&S fleece hooded dressing gown Best: For winter Rating: 9/10 When the cooler temperatures hit or mid-summer showers loom, snuggle into this cosy dressing gown that feels like you’re wearing an actual duvet. A great lazy Sunday staple, it’s long pile texture is fabulously soft and feels just as comfortable worn against bare skin or layered over a pair of PJs. We also loved the addition of the hood and the extra-long length (it ended just above the ankles for our 5ft 4in tester), which make you feel like a hermit crab at home. Sizes range from XS (UK 4) to XL (UK 22), but we found that it can come up big, which is perfect if you like to cocoon yourself, however you may want to downsize if you’re after something more fitted. Buy now £ 28 , Marksandspencer.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Boden cotton dressing gown Best: Patterned dressing gown Rating: 8/10 If you’re the kind of person that’s warm all-year round or perhaps likes to get their blood pumping with an evening workout, a fluffy dressing gown is not what you need. Instead, opt for a lightweight style like this one, which is made from breathable cotton and feels super soft on the skin. Featuring a bright oriental bird design, this gown will help you add elegance to your nightwear roster and we particularly appreciated the edged piping, which gives the robe a luxurious finish. It has a relaxed fit that finishes mid-calf and comes in sizes XS (UK6) to XL (UK20). Seriously, why bother getting dressed at all when there are robes as beautiful as this? Buy now £ 65 , Boden.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} H&M waffled dressing gown Best: Waffled dressing gown Rating: 9/10 Bring that spa-like feel home with you with this robe from high street hero H&M. Proving that you don’t have to splash the cash for some dressing gown-indulgence, it has a cotton waffle design, which keeps you in that post-shower warmth for longer and is absorbent enough to dry you off without getting saturated. It ends just below the knee and we loved the ¾ length arms, which don’t get in the way while applying skincare or make-up. Simple and luxurious, it comes in a whopping 10 colours, meaning there’s something to suit everyone. Buy now £ 24.99 , Hm.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Skims cozy knit boucle robe Best: For size inclusivity Rating: 8.5/10 If feeling like a big teddy is high up on your list of requirements when it comes to dressing gowns, look no further than this velvety-soft robe courtesy of Kim Kardashian’s brand, Skims. A snug layer to wrap up in on a chilly winter’s night or a slow Sunday morning, it’s made from exceptionally soft bouclé that has a comfortable stretch to it and feels breathable, meaning you won’t overheat, whatever you choose to wear underneath. Featuring a tie at the waist and functional patch pockets, it’s a great option for those on the hunt for luxurious loungewear as we reckon you could easily get away with wearing it out and about as a boujie cardi, too. We were also seriously impressed with the sizing, as the robe comes in size ranges from 2XS/XS (UK 2-6) to 4XL/5XL (UK 26-30). The only down side? It can’t be chucked in the washing machine and must be hand washed cold to ensure the material keeps its fluffiness. Buy now £ 139 , Net-a-porter.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Ann Summers Selena maxi robe Best: Satin dressing gown Rating: 8/10 If you’re on the hunt for a slinky number to wear over lingerie or simply want a gown that feels cool and decadent against the skin, consider this silky-smooth robe from Ann Summers. Channelling old Hollywood glamour, it lends an air of elegance to your nightwear roster with a maxi length that finishes above the ankles and a delicate contrast lace trim at the sleeve and hem. The robe is surprisingly affordable given the quality and is perfect for wafting around the house. It also comes in an impressive range of sizes, from small (UK 8) to XXL (UK 26). Buy now £ 40 , Annsummers.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Cos seersucker dressing gown Best: For summer Rating: 9/10 One for the summer, or anyone that runs hot, this dressing gown is lightweight but feels cosy on the skin. Made from soft organic cotton, it has a refined kimono silhouette with wide, swishy sleeves, side-seam pockets and a self-tie fastening belt that cinches at the waist without digging in. We also loved that the fabric has a slight stretch to it for extra comfort and that it’s machine washable. A very classy-looking number that’s ideal for taking out the bins or greeting the postman, it comes in sizes XS (UK 6) to L (UK 18). Buy now £ 69 , Cossstores.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Desmond & Dempsey soleia leopard print multi robe Best: Luxury dressing gown Rating: 9/10 As big fans of Desmond & Dempsey’s pyjama sets, we were thrilled to learn that the brand also has a range of robes in its signature hand-painted prints. Our favourite is this organic cotton dressing gown, which is adorned with a vibrant motif of leopards, palm leaves and tropical blooms. Super soft to the touch, it’s snug against your body without feeling bulky and comes with two front pockets to stash your essentials as well as a tie waist to keep you secure. While it is on the expensive side, it’s a luxurious offering that we’re sure will become a permanent fixture in your bathroom and beyond for many years to come. You’ll never want to get dressed after wearing this. Buy now £ 188 , Desmondanddempsey.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} River Island grey pointelle knit robe Best: For all seasons Rating: 8/10 A hybrid between a dressing gown and duster cardigan, this option is ideal for drying off post-bath and layering up your loungewear. Made from a soft cotton mix, it features a ribbed pointelle knit design with a stylish lace trim at the cuffs and hem, which adds a feminine touch. Perfect for cosying up on chilly evenings or adding to your WFH wardrobe, we love that it’s comfortable and warm but ensures you won’t overheat when the warmer weather hits. Sizes go up to L (UK 18) and the robe is true to size. Buy now £ 15 , Riverisland.com

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.