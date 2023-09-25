Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Pyjamas are more fashionable than ever before thanks to a perfect storm of the self-care movement, a rise in home working and the trend for sleepwear as party wear (we’re looking at you, Sleeper).

Whether it’s a lightweight linen set in the summer, a cotton co-ord in the winter or a silky style that you can wear to the office, pyjamas are one of the best investments you can make.

The comfort blanket you might need after a long day in the office or your essential WFH wardrobe (no judgment here), there are few better feelings than putting on a fresh set for at-home lounging.

If you’re seeking pure practicality, Piglet, Desmond & Dempsey and The White Company are synonymous with sleepwear. But if you’re in the crowd that favours them as a fashion statement, head to Sleeper, The Frankie Shop (think those striped trousers that refuse to stay in stock) and Skims for pyjama pieces that aren’t just for unwinding in.

If you’re looking for a luxury set that feels like a real treat, an affordable co-ord you’ll wear night after night or a foolproof gift for family or friends, we’ve rounded up the best pyjama brands to have on your radar, from high street staples to investment labels. Lounging has never looked so good.

High street pyjama shops

Asos

Your one-stop-shop for all fashion finds, Asos sells an eclectic range of sleepwear – from satin sets to shirts and shorts. As well as affordable essentials from Asos’s own in-house range Design, you can shop pieces from the likes of Topshop, Gilly Hicks, & Other Stories, New Look and Chelsea Peers. Among the (literally) hundreds of styles available, you’re sure to find a gem.

Visit Asos.com now

New Look

Known for its budget takes on trends, New Looks pyjama offering is just as affordable. From £29.99 for a full set to £22 for shorts and a tank, the numerous styles available come in fun prints, simple colour block designs and in tall, maternity and petite sizes.

Visit Newlook.com now

Mango

(Mango )

High street favourite Mango has infused its fashion ethos into its pyjama offering with luxe-looking designs at purse friendly prices aplenty. Available as separates and as sets, shop everything from pyjama jackets and knitted co-ords to contrast piping shirts and matching trousers.

Visit Mango.com now

Marks & Spencer

You likely owned a pair of M&S pyjamas as a kid – and the stalwarts adult offering is just as covetable. Pleasingly affordable and with hundreds of styles available (including under-£25 co-ords), you’re spoiled for choice. Whether you’re after satin or jersey designs, head to the stalwart for reliable essentials.

Visit Marksandspencer.com now

Hush

At the pricier end of the high street, Hush’s sleepwear has a classic feel – think vintage-inspired patterns and striped sets. A stellar store for gifting, all the pieces look far more luxurious than their under-£80 price tags suggests.

Visit Hush-uk.com now

River Island

Affordable favourite River Island has an excellent range of pyjamas available, from bold animal print sets to classic striped shirts and bottoms. Starting from just £22, the store’s perfect for refreshing your sleepwear collection on a budget and many of the styles also come in plus and maternity sizes.

Visit Riverisland.com now

Matalan

A budget destination for all your nightwear needs, Matalan’s sleepwear is not to be sniffed at. Starting from just £8.50 for pyjama bottoms, expect everything from printed nightwares, matching camis and shorts to £11 jersey sets.

Visit Matalan.co.uk now

Uniqlo

Uniqlo’s sleepwear is infused with the same no-nonsense minimalism as its fashion lines. From striped, long-sleeve sets and classic plaid shirts with matching bottoms to camis, flannel trousers and satin short sleeved sets, head here for elevated staples at stellar prices.

Visit Uniqlo.com now

John Lewis & Partners

(John Lewis & Partners )

Not only can you find affordable and stylish pyjama sets from John Lewis’s in-house Anyday range, but the stalwart also sells the likes of Chelsea Peers, The Nibs, Bluebella and Cyberjammies. From playful animal print sets to traditional plaid sets, there’s almost too much choice.

Visit Johnlewis.com now

Boux Avenue

Whether you’re after a comfort-first co-ord or a sexier set, Boux Avenue has you covered on all fronts. From satin styles and lingerie pieces to plaid and stripe designs, the shop’s sleepwear collection is fairly priced and eclectic.

Visit Bouxavenue.com now

Gap

Synonymous with off-duty style, Gap’s sleepwear is second to none. Affordable and well-crafted, expect cosy knit pieces, checked bottoms, ruffled shorts and short sleeve shirts. Catering for every taste, the designs come in myriad finishes and colours.

Visit Gap.co.uk now

Luxury pyjama shops

Skims

(Skims )

Synonymous with luxe loungewear, Kim Kardashian’s label Skims is proving sleepware is anything but boring. Whether it’s the soft robes and viral lounge dresses or more classic poplin shirts and lace camis, the range has you covered for everything from napping to pilates.

Visit Skims.com now

The White Company

If you’re treating yourself, The White Company’s pyjama offering oozes luxury – think waffle sets, brushed cotton and silk pieces. Priced between £30 for a separate and £198 for a silk, piped set, there’s sleepwear for both ends of the budget.

Visit Thewhitecompany.com now

Sleeper

Luxury sleepwear label Sleeper needs little introduction. Its feather-adorned party pyjamas are an influencer-favourite while its recent branching out into coats is pitch perfect. But back to the pyjamas – from wafty satin sets to linen gingham designs, its sleepwear is a statement that’s worth the investment.

Visit The-sleeper.com now

Piglet

(Piglet )

As well as producing those gingham bedding sets you’ve likely seen all over Instagram, Piglet designs sleepwear that makes bedtime a decadent affair. The crisp linen sets come in gingham prints that match the brand’s bedding or block colours with contrast piping.

Visit Pigletinbed.com now

Desmond & Dempsey

Desmond & Dempsey’s boldly printed pyjama sets are instantly recognisable. From those jaguar motifs to parrot prints and floral designs, the label’s sleepware is go-big-or-go-home. Beautifully made and available in a variety of silhouettes – from shirts to shorts and night dresses – there’s something for everyone.

Visit Desmondanddempsey.com now

The Frankie Shop

Less sleepwear and more elevated loungewear, The Frankie Shop sells chic tracksuit sets and sweats to up your WFH game. Plus, it’s home to those Mirca striped pyjama-style trousers that have taken over the style set’s wardrobe. If you can’t fully commit to pyjamas, The Frankie Shop is a stellar compromise.

Visit Thefrankieshop.com now

Toast

Toast’s pyjama sets feel like a real treat. From striped organic cotton and flannel designs to gingham seersucker pieces, the label infuses the same global influences into its sleepware as it does into its fashion and homeware lines. Head here for bold prints, night dresses and statement pyjama jackets.

Visit Toa.st now

Dora Larsen

(Dora Larsen )

A go-to for luxurious lingerie, Dora Larsen’s pyjama offering is just as dopamine heavy and sensual. Its cami sets, night slips and shirts come in vibrant finishes (think lilac, lime and teal) with ruffles and lace adding the final flourish.

Visit Doralarsen.com now

Bedfolk

Bedfolk’s sleepware collection revolves around five hero buys: a linen shirt, matching linen trousers, cashmere socks, a cotton robe and slippers. The label’s luxe pyjamas are ideal for minimalists.

Visit Bedfolk.com now

Stripe & Stare

Aside from its supremely comfortable underwear, Stripe & Stare is much-loved for its range of pyjamas that cater for every taste. From striped sets to cami and short co-ords, knitted pieces and long jersey designs, head here for premium basics.

Visit Stripeandstare.com now

Tekla

Sleepwear label Tekla counts Harry Styles and Alexa Chung among its fans – and its bathrobes are now a certified status symbol. Its pyjama selection is infused with the same Danish minimalist, whether its a striped poplin set or a plaid flannel design. Cosy and practical yet aesthetically-driven, it’s no wonder that the fashion pack are obsessed.

Visit Teklafabrics.com now

Rixo

(Rixo )

Rixo design pyjamas good enough to leave the house in (would we expect anything less from the go-to dress label?). From polka dot co-ords to lace cami sets, the brand’s sleepware offering has the same vintage-inspired feel as its fashion lines. Yes, they’re an investment – but you’ll get your cost per wear.

Visit Rixolondon.com now

Fable & Eve

Whether you’re after a statement printed set or an investment silk design, Fable & Eve’s luxurious sleepware is well worth a browse. Classic and indulgant, the brand is also a go-to destination for gifts that are sure to impress.

Visit Fableandeve.com now

