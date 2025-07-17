Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.
These mid-range labels prove you don’t have to spend thousands on a timeless bag
With bags from the likes of Chanel, Hermes and Louis Vuitton consistently getting more expensive, many fashion fans are turning to mid-range brands to get their luxury fix.
Owing to factors like rising production costs and inflation, iconic styles like the Birkin bag and Chanel flap now cost upwards of £10,000. The exclusivity of such high prices, status of the logo and investment value over time has always created an irresistible allure around luxury bags. But the tide is turning.
“As luxury prices have soared, we've found that customers are seeking quality and design over logos,” Rachel Bugg, accessories buyer at Selfridges, tells us. The mid-range bag industry is certainly booming – in Lyst’s quarterly index of 2025’s biggest brands, Coach sat at number four (behind Loewe, Miu Miu and Saint Laurent) with its Brooklyn bag crowned the hottest fashion buy of 2024. The New-York label has the It-girl seal-of-approval, too, with Bella Hadid stepping out with the empire carryall earlier this year.
And it’s not the only brand winning consumers over. Elsewhere, Longchamp’s 30-year-old le pilage has built a loyal following thanks to its perennially chic look, while British brand DeMellier’s handbags have been plumped for by the likes of Meghan Markle and Sofia Richie. Similarly, Parisian label Polene counts Kate Middleton and Lily Collins among its fans, with its minimalist leather bags starting from £160.
In a climate of soaring bills and living costs, it’s no surprise that fashion heads are questioning the value of heritage houses in favour of more relatively affordable brands. Costing anywhere between £120 to £500, mid-range labels easily rival the quality and craftsmanship of brands that are 10 times more expensive. Edinburgh-based label Strathberry, for example, crafts all its bags in a remote Andalusian village in Spain, where its factory brushes shoulders with the likes of Chanel, Lemaire and Dior.
Bugg shares that there are a few mid-range brands currently dominating the style set’s wardrobes. “We've seen a high demand in Dragon Diffusion's 'Sante Croce' style with customers coming back to buy it in multiple styles and colours,” she says. “DeMellier's 'New York' tote has been a standout this season, with an increased demand in suedes and faux croc fabrics over the classic black styles.”
So, if you’re looking for a new bag to add to your collection, save yourself a couple of thousand pounds by making it a mid-range style. To help you with your purchase, I’ve spent months testing the best affordable designer bags that deserve a spot in your rotation.
Longchamp’s bestselling le pilage range is designed to combine style and functionality. Though it’s available in various sizes for different uses, the shoulder strap iteration remains the most popular. It’s the perfect size for day-to-day use, fitting my laptop and chargers, a book, make-up bag and water bottle, while keys, cards and other valuables can be safely stowed away in the interior pockets.
The generous size – 31cm x 30cm x 19cm – also complies with most short-haul airline hand luggage restrictions, making it a great choice for travel. It features a zip and snap closure for keeping valuables safe, while the canvas exterior is crafted from polyamide and recycled fibres, and the signature trimmings are made using Russian cowhide leather. The lightweight canvas design makes the bag comfortable to carry, and the tubed leather straps don’t dig into your shoulders. The style takes its name from the French word for “folding”, which is one of the bag’s best features. It can be folded and unfolded in three simple steps, giving you the option to wear it as a small handbag (I love the contrasting long straps when in this form) or as a capacious tote. Equally, the bag’s design means it can be folded away easily in storage.
Edinburgh-based Strathberry is going from strength to strength – just last month, Kate Middleton stepped out with a bag from the brand. Its Melody tote has fast become my go-to work carryall thanks to its capacious size and sophisticated look. The Italian calf split suede finish is undoubtedly timeless, but it just so happens that the chocolate hue is trending for 2025. Designed with a tote silhouette, the bag boasts two wide shoulder straps that ensure comfortable commuting, while the removable pouch is perfect for storing valuables or doubling up as a make-up bag.
In keeping with Strathberry’s signature look, the tote features the gold music bar as a closure across the straps. Making it an even better investment, the Strathberry bag is not only a stylish accessory, but offers pure practicality. It packs in a generous amount, from my laptop and various chargers to books and a water bottle. Strathberry bags can be relied on for their excellent, long-lasting quality, too – I went to the label’s factory in Spain last summer and saw the attention to detail first hand.
Bella Hadid was recently spotted with this design, which is a vintage-inspired silhouette that nods to the Seventies bowling bag trend. It packs in a surprising amount – including my book, make-up essentials, phone charger and miscellaneous items like keys and cards, with the zip giving me peace of mind while out and about.
There is also a dog leash lanyard to secure a key chain or pouch and interior buckles to expand the side gussets if you require more space. While I tested the bag in black, it’s also available in burgundy or tan. This affordable designer bag will instantly elevate your outfits, owing to the luxurious glazed finish and statement elongated silhouette. Thanks to its practical-yet-compact size, I’ve styled it for both evening looks and all-day excursions, so you’ll certainly get your money’s worth.
Scottish label Strathberry’s bags are handcrafted in Spain, using premium Spanish leathers and finishes. Favouring exquisite materials and timeless style, it’s no wonder Kate Middleton and Katie Holmes are devotees. An investment bag you’ll wear year-round, the label’s nano tote is a dinky version of its bestselling Strathberry tote. Crafted from smooth calf leather with a soft microfibre lining, the tote is characterised by its structured silhouette.
Designed to fit only the essentials (phone, cards, keys and your favourite lipstick), it also comes complete with a detachable gold chain for hands-free carrying, an interior pocket and signature gold bar closure, for extra security. Available in minimalist black to complement any outfit, there are 24 further colourways to choose from, from croc-embossed green leather to raspberry pink.
Despite loving the empire bag, I still have a lot of love for Coach’s Brooklyn style – it’s nice to see a trending bag that is actually practical, with the Brooklyn fitting in everything but the kitchen sink. Available in a medium size and larger, slouchier silhouette (£495, Coach.com), the Brooklyn bag is made from natural grain leather. Fitting in my laptop, chunky chargers, book, make-up bag and water bottle, the bag sits comfortably on my shoulder owing to the wide, soft and long leather strap.
Combining the quiet luxury trend with our growing appetite for functionality and bohemian-leaning pieces, the Brooklyn is polished but thoroughly practical – whether you’re taking it to the office or for a weekend away. If you’re taking the plunge, I’d suggest investing in the burgundy or tan colourways, as the black finish could swamp your outfits rather than complement them.
French bag brand Polene counts Lily Collins and Meghan Markle among its fans, as well as countless influencers on your Instagram feed. The supple leather styles are beautifully classic, but it’s the Sole model (“sun” in French) that’s become my most reached-for bag this summer (and many more to come). The unique design uses pebble-pearls made from upcycled leather for the exterior, fastened with 120 hand-tied knots.
Complete with a smooth black leather base and matching handle, the bag features a removable canvas pouch to keep valuables secure. I love the textured, unique look that adds instant intrigue to an outfit. The black hue makes the style endlessly wearable, too, whether you style it for the beach or beach club. Assembled by artisans in Ubrique – the same town that bags from the likes of Chanel and Louis Vuitton are crafted in – you’re getting excellent quality for a much more palatable price.
British brand DeMellier is fast becoming one of the buzziest names in the handbag world. Founded in 2017, its luxury styles have been carried by Kate Middleton (she loves the Nano Montreal bag) and Emily Ratakowski. The chocolate brown suede New York tote (yes, the style you’ve likely seen all over social media) has also got the Katie Holmes seal-of-approval.
A leather bag to invest in now and love forever, the Siena hobo features an oversized crescent shape that nods to the Seventies but is perennially chic, offering the perfect balance between structure and slouch. Ideal for everyday use thanks to the adjustable strap options, you can choose between a shoulder handle and adjustable crossbody strap, providing plenty of styling versatility. When it comes to capaciousness, all the daily essentials find space – from make-up staples, to a paperback book, keys and cards. You’ll struggle to fit in a hardback book and there’s certainly not space for a laptop, but the DeMellier style is a stellar everyday bag.
Longchamp has plenty to offer beyond its le pilage range, including luxurious leather styles. New for this season, the epure XS tote bag is crafted from Russian cowhide leather. The supple material boasts a grained finish and on-trend butter yellow hue. I love the attention to detail, from the exposed stitching on the handles and tab to the embossed Longchamp logo.
Increasing styling versatility, the bag is complete with two short handles and a long strap for wearing crossbody. The demure size provides ample space for my phone, make-up staples, keys and purse, but not quite enough room for a book. Nevertheless, the epure is perfect for evening wear as a clutch or if you prefer to be hands-free. The craftsmanship can’t be faulted, with the snap button fastening securely and the design feeling lightweight to carry.
Polka dot is perennially fashionable, right back to Marilyn Monroe in The Seven Year Itch, but the playful print is everywhere this season. Adding the final flourish to your summer looks, this Kate Spade bag nails the brief. The black shoulder bag is characterised by large white spots, with the monochrome palette slotting effortlessly into your wardrobe (just don’t style with a clashing finish like leopard print).
Featuring a long soft leather handle, it sits comfortably over your shoulder but can also be adjusted to a 22in long strap to wear hands-free and crossbody. The design ticks all the practicality boxes – including a slip pocket for cards, pushlock closure to keep valuables secure and a continental wallet that fits a phone. I packed in plenty more miscellaneous items, too, from make-up essentials to gum, keys and more. Crafted from fine grain leather with a microsuede lining, the quality is excellent.
The British label that gifted us with the viral – and divisive – mesh ballet flat trend, Dear Frances is all about luxury refinement. Using traditional Italian artisan techniques for its cult shoes, it’s taken a similar approach with its accessories line. The bags are designed to complement the shoes, from the Gio weave tote and the woven Bella flats to the new mesh Sacchetto bag, which matches the mesh ballerinas.
The latter style comes in three colourways – rich wine-hued Bordeaux, a neutral beige and minimalist black. The sheer style is designed with fine Italian mesh that makes the bag incredibly lightweight. Distinguished by its laidback, slouchy silhouette, the bag is awarded structure thanks to the smooth nappa leather panelling. Of course, some might not like the idea of their possessions on display in the unlined bag, but the Dear Frances bag is a style statement that fits a surprisingly number of items in.
Dragon Diffusion has dominated the style set’s wardrobes for two summers in a row. Founded in 1985, the brand takes inspiration from traditional basket weaving techniques to create its bags, which are handwoven in India. Part of the growing demand for affordable luxury, its Santa Croce tote earned a spot on Lyst’s index of the hottest buys last year – alongside labels like Coach and Alaii. All the brand’s bags cost less than £500, including the bestselling Nantucket.
Since getting my hands on the coveted bag, it’s barely left my shoulder. Perfect for the recent heatwave, the tote packs in everything you need for a working day, picnic or BBQ – I’ve taken it to the office and filled it with picky bits for the park. The textured look feels synonymous with summer and the tanned finish compliments any clothing colour palette. The only drawback is the lack of internal pockets, so smaller items have to sit loose in the bag. But if you can look past this, the viral bag is worth every penny.
Cool-girl label Ganni embodies Copenhagen’s playful approach to fashion. The bou bag combines a quiet luxury aesthetic with quirky detailing, boasting a smooth leather exterior, textured, twisted handle and braided knot. Just like the label’s clothing, Ganni’s done due diligence with the design, from the ombre burgundy finish to the gold tone metallic logo dice and tone-on-tone metallic Ganni butterfly.
Complete with an internal magnetic closure for keeping the interior secure, there’s also a flat card pocket for cards. The demure size works perfectly as a clutch and handbag in the evening, but it also comes complete with a crossbody strap so you can wear it hands-free during the day. Packing in my phone, make-up, cards, keys and more, it’s a little too small for much else. One of the best things about Ganni bags is that they come in dozens of shades and prints to suit every taste, from lime green to leopard print, orange and green – simply choose your fighter.
Much loved for its luxury leather goods, Aspinal of London favours timeless and functional bag styles over trends and impractical designs. The Ella crossbody is case in point. The kind of bag that appeals to Gen Z and millennials, as well as their mothers, the smooth leather bag is available in eight finishes. The compact style is designed for everyday use, and features a crossbody strap.
The durable design is handcrafted from full-grain leather, with three internal compartments for keeping essentials organised. The bag is super lightweight with a 22.5in strap that can be adjusted and personalised with your initials. The pouch-style bag is beautifully classic and wearable year-round, making it one of the best investments you can make.
Costing just £120 and hailing from one of the biggest French luxury bag brands, there’s a reason why Longchamp’s le pillage is so ubiquitous. It packs in all you need for the office or a day out, while the extensive shade range means there’s a style for every taste.
If you’re after a summer bag to rewear year-after-year, Dragon Diffusion’s Nantucket or Polene’s sole bag both combine beautiful craftsmanship with stylish design details. Elsewhere, leather fans should commit to Coach’s empire bag, DeMellier’s timeless crescent crossbody or Strathberry’s capacious suede Melody tote.
