With bags from the likes of Chanel, Hermes and Louis Vuitton consistently getting more expensive, many fashion fans are turning to mid-range brands to get their luxury fix.

Owing to factors like rising production costs and inflation, iconic styles like the Birkin bag and Chanel flap now cost upwards of £10,000. The exclusivity of such high prices, status of the logo and investment value over time has always created an irresistible allure around luxury bags. But the tide is turning.

“As luxury prices have soared, we've found that customers are seeking quality and design over logos,” Rachel Bugg, accessories buyer at Selfridges, tells us. The mid-range bag industry is certainly booming – in Lyst’s quarterly index of 2025’s biggest brands, Coach sat at number four (behind Loewe, Miu Miu and Saint Laurent) with its Brooklyn bag crowned the hottest fashion buy of 2024. The New-York label has the It-girl seal-of-approval, too, with Bella Hadid stepping out with the empire carryall earlier this year.

And it’s not the only brand winning consumers over. Elsewhere, Longchamp’s 30-year-old le pilage has built a loyal following thanks to its perennially chic look, while British brand DeMellier’s handbags have been plumped for by the likes of Meghan Markle and Sofia Richie. Similarly, Parisian label Polene counts Kate Middleton and Lily Collins among its fans, with its minimalist leather bags starting from £160.

In a climate of soaring bills and living costs, it’s no surprise that fashion heads are questioning the value of heritage houses in favour of more relatively affordable brands. Costing anywhere between £120 to £500, mid-range labels easily rival the quality and craftsmanship of brands that are 10 times more expensive. Edinburgh-based label Strathberry, for example, crafts all its bags in a remote Andalusian village in Spain, where its factory brushes shoulders with the likes of Chanel, Lemaire and Dior.

Bugg shares that there are a few mid-range brands currently dominating the style set’s wardrobes. “We've seen a high demand in Dragon Diffusion's 'Sante Croce' style with customers coming back to buy it in multiple styles and colours,” she says. “DeMellier's 'New York' tote has been a standout this season, with an increased demand in suedes and faux croc fabrics over the classic black styles.”

So, if you’re looking for a new bag to add to your collection, save yourself a couple of thousand pounds by making it a mid-range style. To help you with your purchase, I’ve spent months testing the best affordable designer bags that deserve a spot in your rotation.

How I tested

I carried these bags to the office, to dinner and on day trips ( Daisy Lester )

Real-world testing: From small handbags for evenings out to summer styles for holidays, work-appropriate totes and capacious styles for travelling, I’ve taken these bags to the office, on city breaks and on days out.

From small handbags for evenings out to summer styles for holidays, work-appropriate totes and capacious styles for travelling, I’ve taken these bags to the office, on city breaks and on days out. Comfort: Considering each bag’s merits, I looked at comfort when carrying, as well as their day-to-day practicality thanks to the straps on offer, from shoulder to crossbody or clutch.

Considering each bag’s merits, I looked at comfort when carrying, as well as their day-to-day practicality thanks to the straps on offer, from shoulder to crossbody or clutch. Quality: I considered the durability and craftsmanship of each bag, to ascertain if the style is a worthwhile investment.

I considered the durability and craftsmanship of each bag, to ascertain if the style is a worthwhile investment. Style: Not only did I assess how versatile the bags are when it comes to styling, but I also took note of trends and timeless design details.

The best affordable designer bags for 2025 are: