25 best summer dresses for your warm-weather wardrobe

With long-awaited hot weather upon us, it’s finally time to invest in the perfect summer dress to prop up your wardrobe for the season ahead.

From throw-on-and-go midis and sweeping maxis to festival or beach-ready minis, the dream summer dress will leave you comfortable, cool and looking instantly put-together.

Whether it’s a dress made from wafty kaftan, denim, crochet, cotton or linen, the high street is brimming with novel iterations of classic summer fabrics, as well as fresh takes on looks straight from SS23 catwalks.

This season’s trends are as eclectic as ever. While labels such as Loewe and Prada have made a case for retro-inspired flower power, Chloe, Louis Vuitton and 16Arlington put a summer twist on black with crochet and cut-out silhouettes (to be jazzed up with bright accessories). Elsewhere, boudoir corset detailing was spotted at Nensi Dojaka and Burberry, while the divisive “naked” trend was championed by Victoria Beckham, Miu Miu and Chanel.

Whether you plump for feminine frocks à la Reformation or Sleeper; go big for bold prints from the likes of Rixo or Kitri; lean into vintage-inspired pieces as seen at Urban Outfitters and House of Sunny, or want an affordable everyday dress from River Island, Monki or Topshop, you’re spoiled for choice in our edit of the best summer dresses for this year.

How we tested

Taking note of trends while still looking for pieces that will stand the test of time, we considered quality, wearability and comfort with options for both ends of the budget. As always, don’t overbuy each season, instead, shop consciously for pieces you’ll wear summer after summer.

The best summer dresses for 2023 are: