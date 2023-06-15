Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

25 best summer dresses for your warm-weather wardrobe

The search for your perfect holiday, festival, party and pub ensemble starts (and ends) here

Daisy Lester
Thursday 15 June 2023 17:36
<p>Choose from playful minis, sweeping maxis or everyday midis </p>

Choose from playful minis, sweeping maxis or everyday midis

(iStock/The Independent)

Our Top Picks

With long-awaited hot weather upon us, it’s finally time to invest in the perfect summer dress to prop up your wardrobe for the season ahead.

From throw-on-and-go midis and sweeping maxis to festival or beach-ready minis, the dream summer dress will leave you comfortable, cool and looking instantly put-together.

Whether it’s a dress made from wafty kaftan, denim, crochet, cotton or linen, the high street is brimming with novel iterations of classic summer fabrics, as well as fresh takes on looks straight from SS23 catwalks.

This season’s trends are as eclectic as ever. While labels such as Loewe and Prada have made a case for retro-inspired flower power, Chloe, Louis Vuitton and 16Arlington put a summer twist on black with crochet and cut-out silhouettes (to be jazzed up with bright accessories). Elsewhere, boudoir corset detailing was spotted at Nensi Dojaka and Burberry, while the divisive “naked” trend was championed by Victoria Beckham, Miu Miu and Chanel.

Whether you plump for feminine frocks à la Reformation or Sleeper; go big for bold prints from the likes of Rixo or Kitri; lean into vintage-inspired pieces as seen at Urban Outfitters and House of Sunny, or want an affordable everyday dress from River Island, Monki or Topshop, you’re spoiled for choice in our edit of the best summer dresses for this year.

Related stories

11 best maxi skirts to embrace the trend, from denim to satin styles
The best denim midi and maxi skirts for a casual, stylish look
10 best denim jackets for women that you can wear with anything
Festival essentials checklist 2023, for Glastonbury, Reading and more
14 best gradual tans: Lotions and moisturisers for building a natural-looking glow

How we tested

Taking note of trends while still looking for pieces that will stand the test of time, we considered quality, wearability and comfort with options for both ends of the budget. As always, don’t overbuy each season, instead, shop consciously for pieces you’ll wear summer after summer.

The best summer dresses for 2023 are:

  • Best overall – Urban Outfitters Mila button-down midi dress: £59, Urbanoutfitters.com
  • Best maxi summer dress – Me+Em cheesecloth shirred halterneck maxi dress: £150, Meandem.com 
  • Best linen summer dress – Sleeper Belle linen dress in bouquets: £247.95, The-sleeper.com 
  • Best mini summer dress – Damson Madder Nancy linen blend mini dress: £75, Damsonmadder.com
  • Best wedding guest dress – Rouje Rebecca dress: £152, Rouje.com

Urban Outfitters Mila button-down midi dress

  • Best: Summer dress overall
  • Sizes: XXS-XL
  • Colourways: White, black, khaki, blue

Gen Z-favourite Urban Outfitters has seriously elevated its dress game in recent years, with a more classic approach. Case in point: this Mila button-down midi dress. Incorporating the corset detailing seen all over SS23 collections, it tones down the boudoir feel with its lightweight linen-blend fabric that’s perfect for summer. The flattering fitted bodice can be self-tied and is complete with adjustable spaghetti straps.

Falling down into a soft A-line hem, there’s a button placket throughout while the midi hem is tiered and raw cut. While we love how easily styled the white finish is, it also comes in black, green and blue. Whether worn with trainers for the pub or elevated by cowboy boots for festival season, it’s a classic summer dress.

Continue reading...

House of Sunny lemons on a plate Hockney

  • Best: Vegan summer dress
  • Sizes: UK 6-18
  • Colourways: Yellow

Cult eco-conscious label House of Sunny can always be relied on for unique fabrication and retro-inspired detailing. Its “lemons on a plate” dress is no exception. An instant classic, the slightly see-through design taps into the naked trend for summer, while the form-fitting silhouette is super flattering. Though knit isn’t the first material that comes to mind for summer, the vegan yarn is surprisingly breathable and lightweight.

Complete with a sweeping scoop neck, midi length and an adjustable double-tie back, the monochrome lemon knit motif adds the final flourish. Yellow is trending for summer 2023 and House of Sunny has delivered just the right amount of zest.

Continue reading...

Nobody’s Child denim puff-sleeve Delilah mini dress

  • Best: Denim summer dress
  • Sizes: UK 4-18
  • Colourways: Denim, floral, vintage green, pink

While denim never really goes out of style, many of us have been rekindling our love of the material, as it’s dominating the spring/summer 2023 runways. Tapping into the trend, this collared mini caught our eye with whimsical styling characterised by fluted sleeves, fitted panelling around the bodice to accentuate the waist, and a frilled hem. We found it as flattering as it is full of character.

Donning a mid-blue wash (which is noticeably lighter than the deeper blue pictured), the denim itself is made from 100 per cent organic cotton and is pleasingly soft and relatively thin, as far as denim goes, which makes it a comfortably cool pick as the weather hots up.

Continue reading...

All Saints Gia asymmetrical midi dress

  • Best: Figure-hugging summer dress
  • Sizes: UK 4-16
  • Colourways: Black

Put a smart spin on summer dressing with this minimalist midi from All Saints. Starring the brand’s speciality of an exaggerated asymmetric hem, the Gia dress boasts serious drama while remaining chic and understated – this is owed to the block black colourway and figure-hugging silhouette. Designed with a ribbed texture and high crew neckline, it’s a fashion-forward piece we’ll be reaching for now and well beyond the warmer months, with tights, boots and oversized jumpers taking over from our mules and lightweight jackets.

We plumped for the black colorway, which, while not typically associated with summer wear, boasts the most versatility year-round – we’d add a pop of colour with bright accessories. Should you want to lean into brighter hues for the summer, it is also available in olive green and a soft sky blue.

Continue reading...

Karen Millen cotton topstitch strappy maxi dress, white

  • Best: Maxi summer dress
  • Sizes: UK 6-16
  • Colourways: Black, white, orange

This chic cotton maxi dress is available in orange, black and white (we sampled the latter shade). While the summer dress has an effortlessly casual fit, we really appreciated its key design details, such as the topstitch neckline, sleek cami straps and tiered hemline. Meanwhile, the long straps tie at the back, which adds a boho vibe alongside the main exposed zip.

The fabric feels soft and enjoyable to wear, while extra points go to the hidden side pockets. We’ve been sporting it with a denim jacket and slides and will be packing the dress to wear with some gold sandals and statement jewellery on our next holiday.

Continue reading...

Baukjen Leilani dress

  • Best: Relaxed summer dress
  • Sizes: UK 6-18
  • Colourways: Orange

A button-down dress with kaftan-esque sleeves and a bright pattern, this Baukjen number is made from a floaty fabric that is ideal for relaxed summer style. We love the blue and orange paisley and floral print and have enjoyed wearing it with white trainers, as well as slides and heeled sandals.

The lightweight fabric is a comfy fit, and the dress also has pockets and covered buttons. We’ve found it layers well with a jacket or a waistcoat, and can see it being our summer go-to all season.

Continue reading...

Ted Baker Elisiia high-low poppy print cover up

  • Best: Beach cover up
  • Sizes: S-L
  • Colourways: Green

As beach cover-ups go, this is a particularly luxurious and stylish option. The semi-sheer fabric features a green and pink poppy print, circular lace inserts, covered button and beautiful tie detailing. We felt suitably swish wearing this stunning piece, which works well worn open over jeans or shorts too.

It’s a versatile piece and a holiday staple to take you from beach to bar, as well as something that could be worn to a festival or on an evening out. The long sleeves and buttoned cuffs add an extra elegance, while the floaty design is giving us laid-back Daisy Jones & the Six vibes.

Continue reading...

Topshop broderie godet mini chuck-on dress, ivory

  • Best: Broderie summer dress
  • Sizes: UK 4-18
  • Colourways: Ivory

Taking the fuss out of summer dressing, this Topshop frock makes you look effortlessly put-together. The broderie finish is timeless and an investment for many summers to come, while the mini length gives it a contemporary feel.

We love the exposed back, which contrasts the high, rounded neckline and full puff sleeves, while the A-line skirt emphasises your waistline. Airy enough for hot summer days, it’s crafted from cotton with an ivory finish that will complement your basket bag perfectly.

Continue reading...

Damson Madder beach flower slip dress

  • Best: Slip summer dress
  • Sizes: UK 6-16
  • Colourways: White, black

A fail-safe throw-on-and-go summer dress, Damson Madder’s abstract floral print slip comes in a white or black finish. We love the beaded strap detailing and bust outline that gives the body-skimming slip a more structured silhouette.

The sweeping maxi length is easily dressed up for dinner with heeled mules or down for beach days with a basket bag. Nice and lightweight, thanks to the sustainably sourced viscose fabric, it has you covered for hot days, or you can layer it under a T-shirt when the weather cools off.

Continue reading...

Topshop raw collar seamed denim dress in mid blue

  • Best: Long-sleeved summer dress
  • Sizes: UK 4-18
  • Colourways: Denim

Topshop is delivering on the dress front this season. Leaning into the denim trend, this raw collar seamed dress features a round neck, playful flared sleeves and a button placket, while raw trims give it an edgy feel.

The mini length lends it to styling with statement boots (we’re envisioning it with silver cowboy boots for festival season) while the long sleeves make it a great option for cooler summer days. Fitting true to size, it doesn’t feel stiff or constrictive like some denim dresses tend to be – well done, Topshop.

Continue reading...

Monki yellow denim pinafore dress

  • Best: Summer pinafore
  • Sizes: EU 34-48
  • Colourways: Yellow, denim

A fun spin on the denim trend, Monki’s yellow pinafore dress is crafted from cotton for extra breathability during summer. Cut into a Sixties-style silhouette that will team perfectly with knee-high boots, the dress is complete with a V-neckline, flattering mini length and button-down front.

Pinafores are versatile when it comes to styling, whether layered over a knit in autumn, a T-shirt in spring or worn alone in summer. A stellar option for festival season, we’ll be styling it with chunky boots, gold jewellery and a bucket hat. Fitting true to size, it does, however, comes up very short, so beware if you’re on the tall side, like our 6ft tester.

Continue reading...

Me+Em cheesecloth shirred halterneck maxi dress

  • Best: Black summer dress
  • Sizes: UK 4-16
  • Colourways: Black, blue

Me+Em is where fashion meets functional and the brand’s shirred halterneck maxi dress is a classic example. The sweeping skirt leans into this season’s trend for maxi lengths, while the black finish makes it an everyday staple.

A great option for the office, thanks to the versatile black finish, the dress is elevated by its flattering halter-neck silhouette and understated cut-out back. Crafted from cotton, the cheesecloth fabric adds depth and texture to your look while still being lightweight and breathable.

Continue reading...

Urban Outfitters Ella linen midi dress

  • Best: Western-style summer dress
  • Sizes: XXS-XL
  • Colourways: Blue, orange, black

Another standout dress from Urban Outfitters, this linen midi is elevated by its off-shoulder neckline, tie front and flattering shirred bodice. Sweeping down into a tiered skirt, the prairie silhouette leans into the Western trend for summer 2023. Crafted from a woven linen and cotton material, it’s a lightweight option for hot days.

We love the blue finish that gives it a denim feel, while the longer length lends it to everyday wear, whether styled with trainers for the office or cowboy boots at the weekend. We’d suggest wearing a strapless bra with this one.

Continue reading...

New Look orange cotton strappy mini smock dress

  • Best: Budget summer dress
  • Sizes: UK 8-20
  • Colourways: Orange, black, blue, pink, green

A must-have in your holiday suitcase, New Look’s bargain smock dress is ideal for throwing over your bikini and heading to lunch. Coming in five colours (our favourites are the orange and blue for a pop of colour), the loose-fit silhouette, mini length and soft cotton fabric will keep you cool and comfortable. Adding intrigue, there’s subtle ruching around the scoop neckline and adjustable spaghetti straps.

Continue reading...

Nobody’s Child chevron mock-crochet knitted long-sleeve mini dress

  • Best: Crochet summer dress
  • Sizes: UK 6-18
  • Colourways: Beige

Whether for a festival, the beach or a city break, you can’t go wrong with crochet in summer, thanks to its style status and breathability. For 2023, the fabric is everywhere and we love this colourful take from eco-conscious label Nobody’s Child.

Boasting Seventies-inspired flared sleeves, the mini length gives it a contemporary feel. The body-skimming cut is flattering, while the cut-out finish is perfect for embracing the naked trend when thrown over a bikini or lingerie set.

Continue reading...

Kitri vintage plates dress

  • Best: Printed summer dress
  • Sizes: UK 6-16
  • Colourways: Vintage plates, picnic check, multi floral swirl

One of our favourite label’s for quirky prints, Kitri’s slip dress has us dreaming of our next summer holiday. Cut into a simple yet flattering slip silhouette with a V neckline, wide straps (bra-friendly, thankfully), wearable midi length, concealed side zip and body-slimming fit, the pièce de résistance is the vintage-inspired plate motif, which features fish, lemons, lobster and more. Blending reds, blues, yellows and pinks, it will inject some colour into your summer wardrobe.

Continue reading...

Monki black ribbed midi bandeau dress

  • Best: Bandeau summer dress
  • Sizes: XXS-XXL
  • Colourways: Black, orange, white

You can’t go wrong with a Nineties-inspired bandeau dress – unless it falls down, of course. Thankfully, we found there was minimal risk of a mishap with Monki’s piece, owing to the silicon lining. Taking you from daytime to night, it’s tight fitting but doesn’t feel too dressy, thanks to the stretchy and comfortable ribbed jersey material, while the maxi length makes it a good option for cooler summer evenings. Whether teamed with trainers and a denim jacket or layered over your bikini, it’s endlessly versatile.

Continue reading...

Damson Madder Nancy linen blend mini dress

  • Best: Summer mini dress
  • Sizes: UK 6-16
  • Colourways: White

The feminine details of Damson Madder’s Nancy dress are contrasted with the boxy shape. Crafted from a crisp organic cotton and linen blend, the lightweight mini is complete with a square neckline, wide scallop-lined straps and intricate embroidery on the front bib panel.

Pretty and very wearable, dress it down with trainers, grunge it up with your favourite chunky boots for a festival or throw over a bikini for dinner on holiday. Beware, it’s quite see-through, so you might want to wear lighter colour underwear or a slip underneath.

Continue reading...

Reformation Vancouver linen two piece

  • Best: Summer co-ord
  • Sizes: UK 4-16
  • Colourways: Cafe, corvette, admire

This Reformation co-ord is effortlessly chic. Crafted from linen, it will help keep you cool during the summer months, while the brown finish lends it to both formal and casual wear. The corset structure of the top half creates a flattering silhouette, thanks to the curved neckline detail and smocked back bodice, while there are also handy buttons to adjust the wide straps.

Completing the co-ord, the matching brown straight skirt boasts a high-waist cut that creates the illusion of a one-piece dress. Better still, you’re getting two for the price of one, as both separates are easily styled individually, whether with a cami vest or jeans.

Continue reading...

Rouje Rebecca dress

  • Best: Wedding guest dress
  • Sizes: EU 34-44
  • Colourways: Red

The label for nailing French It-girl style, Jeanne Damas’s Rouje is brimming with feminine silhouettes, pretty patterns and classic colourways. Perfect for occasion dressing this summer, its Rebecca dress is effortlessly chic. We love the white polka-dot finish on red, with contrasting frills detailing the cupped bodice.

The flattering midi hem boasts a subtle frill, and the dress is complete with lining and adjustable spaghetti straps. Whether you’re dressing up for dinner or heading to a wedding, it’s sure to make a statement.

Continue reading...

Me+Em two-in-one bandeau dress

  • Best: Two-in-one summer dress
  • Sizes: UK 6-16
  • Colourways: Black

Another winning design from Me+Em, this two-in-one dress can be worn either as a maxi skirt or bandeau dress, adding to its versatility. Made from a soft jersey material, it’s comfortable while lightweight enough for hot summer days.

The slim-fit bodice creates a flattering silhouette both as an A-line midi dress and a waist-cinching skirt, the latter of which falls down into a floor sweeping maxi. Thanks to its double design, you’ll be wearing it right into autumn.

Continue reading...

Superdry studios lace mix dress

  • Best: Smart summer dress
  • Sizes: UK 8-16
  • Colourways: White, black

A smart take on summer style, this classic white dress from Superdry Studios boasts lace panelling, a sophisticated high neckline and frilled short sleeves. Cut into a subtle A-line silhouette, the dress is super soft with a button at the back for easy entry. Featuring tiered detailing, it’s fully lined and easily dressed up for formal summer events or down for city breaks.

Continue reading...

Sleeper Belle linen dress in bouquets

  • Best: Linen summer dress
  • Sizes: XS-XL
  • Colourways: White floral, navy

We were instantly smitten with Sleeper’s Belle dress. Featuring a corset-style shirred bodice and square neckline, it falls down into a flattering A-line silhouette, thanks to the wafty midi skirt. The delicate bouquet finish and pretty lantern sleeves softens the design.

Made to be worn either on or off the shoulder, it’s crafted from linen, which is perfect for the warmer months. An investment for many summers to come, it’s a timeless and very well crafted piece.

Continue reading...

Urban Outfitters navy floral print maxi slip dress

  • Best: Everyday summer dress
  • Sizes: XXS-XL
  • Colourways: Navy

This Eighties-inspired Urban Outfitters dress has a Realisation Par feel to it, but at a fraction of the price. The laid-back maxi length is ideal for day-to-day wear, whether to the office or in the pub, while the scoop neck, adjustable straps and figure-hugging cut make the dress super flattering. Adding to its everyday appeal, we love the muted floral print set on a navy base. Just as cool styled with Adidas sambas as it would be with heeled mules, it’s a fail-safe summer frock.

Continue reading...

Mango openwork knit dress with slits

  • Best: Knit summer dress
  • Sizes: UK 4-16
  • Colourways: Beige

Putting a summer twist on knitwear, Mango’s long dress boasts an openwork woven finish that lets bikinis or lingerie peep through; perfect for embracing the “naked” trend. Complete with two flattering slits that help with motion, the midi length is teamed with a flattering V neckline and wide straps, while understated panelling gives the dress some structure. Breathable, thanks to the openwork design, it will inject some texture into your warm-weather wardrobe.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Summer dresses

Easily styled, breathable, comfortable and flattering, thanks to the corset detailing, Urban Outfitters’s Mila dress ticks all our boxes for the best summer dress. If you’re looking for a festival frock, Nobody’s Child’s crochet dress is a dream to wear, while Damson Madder’s linen mini dress is perfect for holidays or city breaks.

Heading to a wedding? Rouje’s polka-dot red midi will see you make a statement, while Me+Em’s black maxi dress and Kitri’s vintage plate slip are great for the office and pub alike.

Looking for more inspiration? We’ve rounded up the best maxi skirts for summer

Voucher Codes

TUI Discount Code
Save £200 on 2023 holidays with this TUI discount code
ASOS Discount Code
Up to 30% off new in fashion at ASOS
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off all bookings with this Travelodge discount code
The Body Shop Discount Code
20% off all orders - The Body Shop discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
Up to 25% off fragrance gift sets for men & women
Cult Beauty Discount Code
15% off all £25+ orders - Cult Beauty discount code

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in