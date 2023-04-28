Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Finding the best pair of white trainers is no mean feat – you want optimum fit, comfort, and style. Owing to their longevity and versatility, they are a wardrobe essential that you’ll likely wear year-round, making them a great shoe to invest in.

Very few treads can transform an outfit like a pair of box-fresh white trainers – they can just as easily dress down an ensemble as elevate one. The only thing to make sure of is that your creps are kept clean at all times.

In terms of the designs that are dominating right now, pretty much anything goes, but low-top styles are firm favourites this season. Key heavyweights, of course, include adidas (samba trainers are everywhere) and New Balance, but we’re also here to showcase that lesser-known brands can be just as impressive.

Whether you prefer a classic clean-lined tread or lean towards a chunky sneaker, there’s a pair of white trainers for you here.

A selection of the white trainers we tested for this review (Eva Waite-Taylor)

How we tested

When testing the trainers, we put our best foot forward and really put these styles through their paces. First and foremost, we prioritised comfort and fit over anything else. Beyond that, we wanted trainers that didn’t lose their box-fresh look after just a couple of wears, and designs that could be worn with anything and everything. These are our favourites.

The best women’s white trainer for 2023 are: