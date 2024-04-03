9 best colourful trainers that will brighten up your 2024 wardrobe

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

In recent years, trainers have gone high fashion. Previously, trending minimalist white or chunky lugged styles would merely complement an outfit but change is afoot – the latest sneakers make an outfit.

In 2024, brightly coloured options are on the mood board, as well as high-shine finishes (think Bottega’s metallic orbit sneaker) and retro football-core silhouettes, as seen in the coveted Wales Bonner X Adidas collaborations.

Plumped for by everyone from Kaia Gerber and Bella Hadid (both big fans of Onitsuka’s cult Mexico 66 style) to the front row at fashion week (where we spied a sea of colourful kicks), it’s safe to say the latest trainer trend isn’t observing ‘quiet luxury’.

When shopping for colourful trainers, Adidas should be high on your list. From the ubiquitous sambas and gazelles to the cult SL72s, there’s a rainbow of finishes to choose from – if you can find your size in stock.

If you’re in the market for a trainer your friends are slightly less likely to own, head to Onitsuka, Puma or Alohas, while New Balance and Nike are equally reliable for colourful spins on classic silhouettes.

How we tested the best colourful trainers

We put plenty of trainers through their paces during testing (Daisy Lester)

For this edit of the best colourful trainers, we looked for styles that brightened up our wardrobe and kept the blisters away. Considering comfort, quality, durability and versatility, we sought out trainers that are wearable enough to transcend fashion trends, too. These are the colourful trainers in which to put your best foot forward.

The best colourful trainers for 2024 are: