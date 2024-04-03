Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

9 best colourful trainers that will brighten up your 2024 wardrobe

Step up and stand out with these bold and beautiful trainers

Daisy Lester
Wednesday 03 April 2024 17:58
<p>We looked for stylish options that kept blisters at bay </p>

We looked for stylish options that kept blisters at bay

(The Independent)
Our Top Picks

In recent years, trainers have gone high fashion. Previously, trending minimalist white or chunky lugged styles would merely complement an outfit but change is afoot – the latest sneakers make an outfit.

In 2024, brightly coloured options are on the mood board, as well as high-shine finishes (think Bottega’s metallic orbit sneaker) and retro football-core silhouettes, as seen in the coveted Wales Bonner X Adidas collaborations.

Plumped for by everyone from Kaia Gerber and Bella Hadid (both big fans of Onitsuka’s cult Mexico 66 style) to the front row at fashion week (where we spied a sea of colourful kicks), it’s safe to say the latest trainer trend isn’t observing ‘quiet luxury’.

When shopping for colourful trainers, Adidas should be high on your list. From the ubiquitous sambas and gazelles to the cult SL72s, there’s a rainbow of finishes to choose from – if you can find your size in stock.

If you’re in the market for a trainer your friends are slightly less likely to own, head to Onitsuka, Puma or Alohas, while New Balance and Nike are equally reliable for colourful spins on classic silhouettes.

How we tested the best colourful trainers

We put plenty of trainers through their paces during testing

(Daisy Lester)

For this edit of the best colourful trainers, we looked for styles that brightened up our wardrobe and kept the blisters away. Considering comfort, quality, durability and versatility, we sought out trainers that are wearable enough to transcend fashion trends, too. These are the colourful trainers in which to put your best foot forward.

The best colourful trainers for 2024 are:

  • Best colourful trainers overall – Onitsuka Mexico 66: £130, Onitsukatiger.com
  • Best budget colourful trainers – M&S side detail trainers: £35, Marksandspencer.com
  • Best Adidas colourful trainers – Adidas originals gazelle indoor trainers with gum sole: £90, Asos.com
  • Best suede colourful trainers – Nike Cortez vintage suede: £89.99, Nike.com

Onitsuka Mexico 66

onitsuka-indybest
  • Best: Colourful trainers overall
  • Size range: UK 3-13
  • Colourways: Yellow, black/white, white, white/black, beige/green, white/blue, black, white/navy
  • Why we love it
    • Comfortable
    • Supportive
  • Take note
    • Thin sole takes some getting used to

Nearly 20 years on from Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill, Uma Thurman’s signature Onitsuka Mexico 66 tiger trainers have made a comeback among the style set, with everyone from Hailey Bieber to Bella Hadid plumping for a pair.

The cult shoes are characterised by a distinctive thin sole, bold yellow finish and contrasting black striped logo (they come in seven other finishes, too). The slimline silhouette has a sporty feel with the tiger logo tabs designed to stick upwards for a statement look.

Though the wafer-thin sole does take some getting used to, the trainers are surprisingly supportive, with impressive grip and were comfortable off the bat, thanks to the soft and smooth cow leather.

Despite the bold finish, these trainers go with more outfits than you might think – whether poking out of wide-leg jeans, styled with a neutral-toned mini dress or worn with an equally colourful maxi dress, the yellow tone complements most hues.

  1. £130 from Onitsukatiger.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

M&S side detail trainers

m&s trainers-indybest
  • Best: Budget colourful trainers
  • Size range: UK 3-8
  • Colourways: Blue, white/green, black/blue
  • Why we love it
    • Lightweight
  • Take note
    • Material is a little stiff

Cheap and cheerful, thanks to their vibrant hue, M&S’s trainers are great for those wanting to dip their toe into the trend without breaking the bank. The trainers are inspired by vintage running shoes and are characterised by a blue base that’s elevated by contrasting blue and white panelling. The white chunky sole provides ample support, while the sole has been designed with extra cushioning in mind.

The antibacterial padding is also a nice touch, as the trainers don’t feel too breathable. While the kicks were light as a feather, thanks to the vegan, faux-leather design, there’s not much give in the material and they rubbed initially. However, it’s worth preserving, as M&S’s creps offer stellar value for money.

  1. £35 from Marksandspencer.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Adidas originals gazelle indoor trainers with gum sole

gazelle-indybest
  • Best: Adidas colourful trainers
  • Size range: UK 3-13
  • Colourways: Bold orange, red, blue, black
  • Why we love it
    • Versatile
    • Style statement
  • Take note
    • Rubbed a little at first

Boasting a similarly slimline silhouette to the brand’s cult sambas, Adidas’s gazelles have fast become a street style staple. Finished in an off-red, burnt-orange hue, the statement shoe has a suede-effect leather outer, rubber gum sole and the classic contrasting white Adidas stripes.

The colour is more versatile than you might think – we’ve styled our well-worn pair with everything from striped jeans and white maxi skirts to grey pinstripe trousers.

Though the trainers rubbed a little at first (make sure to go up half a size for a roomier fit), we quickly wore them in. Cushioned, bouncy and breathable, they’re a shoe for year-round wear. Owing to the textured outer, beware of wearing them on a rainy day.

  1. £90 from Asos.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Adidas x Wales SL72 knit trainers

wales bonner-indybest
  • Best: Football-core trainers
  • Size range: UK 4-11
  • Colourways: Green and brown
  • Why we love it
    • Comfortable
    • Supportive
    • Easily styled

Sports brand Adidas and English designer Wales Bonner have been collaborating for more than three years, with each drop proving more popular than the last (and harder to get your hands on).

Hailing from one of last year’s collections, the SL72s are a reimagining of heritage football boots, influenced by Jamaican sport style. Finished in a rich green hue with contrasting gold stripes and panelling, the streamlined silhouette is detailed by the knit upper and aged leather touches.

Very comfortable on first wear, the slightly elevated sole is super bouncy and supportive, while the leather outer is snug and cushioned around the foot. The styling options are endless, with the colour combination working well with most fabrics and hues. We love the trainers for putting a sporty spin on more formal outfits such as black mini dresses or a blazer and trouser co-ords.

  1. £115 from Offspring.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

New Balance 327 trainers, varsity gold grey

new balance-indybest
  • Best: For colour options
  • Size range: UK 3.5-11.5
  • Colourways: 30
  • Why we love it
    • Bouncy
    • Supportive
    • Lots of colour options
  • Take note
    • Not very grippy

A vibrant take on New Balance’s bestselling 327 style, these coveted trainers boast a sporty silhouette. Inspired by Seventies designs yet still contemporary, these are characterised by a chunky wedge sole, trail-style lug outsole and suede textured outer.

Though the trainers come up slightly small (make sure to go up one size), they were mostly comfortable but have a narrow width – we wouldn’t recommend them for wider feet. Plus, the shoes weren’t as grippy as we would have liked on a wet day.

  1. £100 from Office.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Nike Cortez vintage suede

nike cortez-indybest
  • Best: Suede trainers
  • Size range: UK 2.5-11.5
  • Colourways: Green, black, black leather, dark green, black suede, aqua blue/yellow, black/white and cream/purple
  • Why we love it
    • Timeless style
    • Supportive
    • Good grip

One of Nike’s most legendary silhouettes, the cortez style debuted in the early Seventies. The original design remains the same, from the distinctive rounded toe and heel overlay with a blue stripe to the signature swoosh. A fresh take on the classic, this interpretation features a vintage-inspired suede outer that’s finished in a striking green.

Contrasting the bright hue, the laces, toe tabs and swoosh are all white. The rubber outsole has great grip and bounce, while the cushioned midsole feels like walking on a cloud. We’d suggest going up half a size for the perfect fit. Giving a dopamine hit to any outfit, we’ll be styling with white poplin skirts as the weather warms up.

  1. £89 from Nike.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Tod's sneakers 1T in suede and fabric, red/violet

tods-indybest
  • Best: Designer trainers
  • Size range: UK 2-8
  • Colourways: Red/violet, white, brown/beige, white/blue/orange, green/off white
  • Why we love it
    • Statement shoe
    • Chunky sole
    • High quality materials
  • Take note
    • Expensive

Luxury Italian label Tod’s never fails to deliver on quality (at a price, of course), and its 1T trainers are a stellar premium option if you’re willing to splurge.

Crafted from smooth suede with a fabric upper and sleek leather inserts, the contrasting materials work to create a statement textured look. Finished in a tonal red with matching laces, there’s violet panelling down either side for a splash of trending dopamine.

A departure from this season’s more slimline silhouettes, Tod’s trainers boast a dramatically chunky sole with rubber pebble detailing. The cushioned insole ensures a snug and comfortable fit, with the trainers feeling surprisingly lightweight. If you’ve got cash to burn, these well-crafted trainers are hard to fault.

  1. £595 from Tods.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Axel Arigato marathon R trail runners, light grey/yellow

axel arigato-indybest
  • Best: Chunky trainers
  • Size range: UK 2.5-8
  • Colourways: Eight
  • Why we love it
    • Comfortable
    • Supportive
    • Breathable

Embodying the “dad” trainer style, Axel Arigato’s marathon trainers are one of the cult brand’s bestsellers for good reason. The sneakers are packed with design details, from the embroidered logo tab and transparent mesh panelling to the vibrant flashes of blue and yellow against the grey and white palette.

What makes these trainers really stand out, however, is the contrasting finishes. On each shoe, one side is grey with blue embroidery and the other is yellow with contrasting orange embroidery and mesh. Though inspired by Nineties running-trainer silhouettes, the chunky sole ensures they feel thoroughly modern. Crafted from a leather and suede blend, the mesh lining helps with breathability while the removable footbeds are comfortable and nicely cushioned.

  1. £290 from Axelarigato.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Puma Palermo trainer, blue

puma-indybest
  • Best: Blue trainers
  • Size range: UK 3-10.5
  • Colourways: Mint/pink, brown/orange, green/orange, lilac/peach, cobalt blue, red/navy, black/white, white, yellow/green
  • Why we love it
    • Comfortable
    • Grippy
    • Easily styled

Puma’s 1980s trainer has made a serious comeback, thanks to Dua Lipa’s recent campaign with the sports brand.

The sporty silhouette is in keeping with the original design, complete with a signature tag at the upper, T-toe construction and the classic gum sole. This modern take features a suede base that comes in a range of vibrant hues, from cobalt bold blue (our favourite) to green, red and yellow.

The football-inspired shoes immediately elevate any outfit, whether styled with jeans, a linen maxi skirt or smart black trousers. Fitting true to size, the trainers are robust and well-crafted. Better yet, they required no wearing-in and our feet felt well supported straightaway during testing.

  1. £75 from Puma.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: Colourful trainers

While Adidas sambas and gazelles already grace plenty of feet, Onitsuka’s cult Mexico 66 trainers are slightly less ubiquitous – but just as stylish. Comfortable and supportive, the shoes have a distinctively cool look that instantly elevates an outfit, whether you’re dressing up for the office, heading to a festival or out for dinner. However, this doesn’t mean we don’t love Adidas’s red gazelles, which can be styled with just about everything in your wardrobe – these viral trainers are well worth the hype. For something a little different, Nike’s timeless Cortez trainers and Puma’s laidback palermo trainers will do the legwork for your wardrobe, too.

For more footwear must-haves, check out the best boots for women

