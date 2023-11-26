Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

While Amazon is a one-stop-shop for everything from tech to home appliances, its lesser-known fashion offering is equally worth a browse. Case in point: this pair of Bottega-inspired gold chunky earrings that cost just £10.

The luxury Italian label’s signature jewellery piece is instantly recognisable thanks to the teardrop silhouette, chunky design and 18 carat gold plating.

The embodiment of quiet luxury, the cult style is an effortless way to elevate a simple outfit – and has been plumped for by everyone from Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid to Hailey Bieber and Dua Lipa.

But with their £520 price tag, they aren’t as accessible for us mere mortals. Enter: Amazon’s £10 alternative that will save you more than 90 per cent. Usually £12.99, these chunky earrings have been reduced by 23 per cent for Black Friday this year.

Boasting the same teardrop shape, as well as a gold-plate finish and lightweight hollow design, the budget earrings offer the designer look for (a lot) less. Here’s how to covet a pair for autumn.

Cazos chunky gold hoop earrings: Was £12.99, now £9.99, Amazon.co.uk

Designed in a teardrop shape with a polished gold-plated finish, the affordable earrings are an obvious riff on Bottega Veneta’s luxe design. Not only will they set you back just £10 but their hollow, lightweight design means you won’t feel weighed down by the chunky style. Plated in 14 carat gold, they’re said to be hypoallergenic and comfortable for sensitive ears. An easy way to add some quiet luxury to your look, the earrings are available in both gold plate or sterling silver.

Bottega Veneta drop earrings: £520, Bottegaveneta.com

Owing to their popularity, the OG Bottega Veneta drop earrings are currently sold out but you can sign up to be notified when they return. Crafted in the brand’s signature teardrop shape in ultra lightweight 18 carat gold plated sterling silver, the timeless style is sure to be an investment for life.

