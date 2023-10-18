Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Few luxury labels have consistently caused such a stir among the fashion pack than The Row. Founded by the Olsen Twins in 2006, the brand’s boxy silhouettes, minimalist takes on trends and timeless handbags and shoes have become staples of the tastemaker set.

And, of course, the high street has been quick to take note of the American label’s Savile Row-inspired pieces –from M&S’s version of its Ava ballet pumps to Toast or Oliver Bonas’s takes on the designer label’s cult fisherman sandals.

One of the style set’s most coveted pieces, Cos’s £89 alternative to the luxe label’s £1,800 slouchy banana bag has risen to cult status. First appearing as part of The Row’s SS19 collection, the practical yet stylish crossbody bag has become one of the brand’s most desirable pieces.

The brown colourway (£99, Cos.com) is already a staple in our wardrobe (Daisy Lester)

Boasting the same functional and statement crossbody fit, real-leather finish and roomy design, Cos’s design costs less than £100 and is a firm favourite for those wanting The Row look for less. So much so, that the bag has repeatedly sold out. Now, it’s returning in autumn’s trending colour: silver.

Livening up your ensembles for the festive sparkly season ahead, the new hue will prop up your wardrobe for winter. The cult bag is also available in a zingy bright-green version, light green, beige and the classic brown and black colourways.

Not only are the bags strikingly similar to The Row’s accessory, but you’ll also save £1,700 by picking up the high street option. If previous seasons are anything to go by, we can expect these to become sartorial hot property and sell out fast. Here’s everything you need to know about the bag of the season.

Cos leather crossbody bag: £99, Cos.com

(Cos)

You’ll find a similar smooth leather grain finish on Cos’s crossbody bag, minus The Row’s hefty price tag (£1,800, Mytheresa.com). The zip closure helps ensure your possessions are kept safe within the 100 per cent cotton lining, while the wide adjustable strap means you can customise the fit across your body.

A sleek way to carry your essentials, there’s plenty of room – 11cm x 31.4cm x 10cm – in the spacious design. While the silver colourway is perfect for an on-trend accessory, the black colourway is versatile enough to see you through winter and beyond.

The Row’s coveted slouchy banana bag (Net A Porter)

Owing to the crossbody style, it not only allows you to go hands-free but is the ideal accessory for layering over everything from longline puffers to knit jumpers and jeans – it’s no surprise it’s become such a staple of the fashion crowd. For £1,700 less, we’re sold.



