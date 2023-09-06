Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Synonymous with effortlessly cool style and those festival looks, Sienna Miller has cemented herself as a sartorial icon – so it’s perhaps a natural evolution that the actor is the latest face of fashion stalwart M&S.

The poster girl for “boho chic”, Miller’s commitment to denim, oversized silhouettes, tailored suits and retro-imbued dresses have inspired the way many of us dress for more than two decades. Just like her covetable wardrobe, Miller’s M&S’s campaign is characterised by easy-to-wear staples, seasonal separates (think oversized blazers, tailored waistcoats and wide leg trousers) and standout pieces to prop up your closet (the statement red gingham coat is sure to sell out).

From £12.50 for an off-duty baseball cap and £75 for a tweed blazer to £99 for a winter coat and £39.50 for everyday trainers, the pieces are luxe-looking yet pleasingly affordable. With smart styles, laidback essentials, autumn-ready knits and pops of colour courtesy of lime, ombre blues and reds (this season’s hottest hue), the capsule collection has you covered for both workwear and the weekend.

“I have always had a genuine love for Marks & Spencer, a brand that is part of the fabric of British life and holds special associations for so many people,” Miller said. “I am thrilled to be joining this iconic company, fronting their Autumn campaign and being a part of their journey in shaping the future of fashion.”

Functional yet earning you serious fashion kudos, Sienna Miller X M&S officially launches tomorrow (7 September), but a few pieces are already available to shop below.

M&S checked relaxed longline coat with wool: £99, Marksandspencer.com

(Marks & Spencer )

We all know M&S do winter coats well and this checked number is case in point. Crafted from brushed fabric with moments of wool for extra comfort, the relaxed fit is teamed with a longline silhouette, large notched lapels and side pockets. Finished in a pink and red hued checked print, it’s a stand out piece for your cold-weather wardrobe. Worn by Sienna in the shoot with a pair of wedged black ankle boots and cinched in with a black belt, it’s got us wistful for crisp winter days.

Buy now

M&S tweed relaxed checked blazer: £75, Marksandspencer.com

(Marks & Spencer )

A tweed blazer is an essential in any capsule wardrobe and M&S’s take is superbly classic. Challenging the trend for oversized blazers, the heritage check design boasts a fitted cut with a smart single-breasted front. The two-button design lets you fasten it up while flap pockets, a notched lapel and buttoned cuffs are smart touches.

Buy now

M&S leather trim flat loafers: £55, Marksandspencer.com

(Marks & Spencer )

This pair of smart loafers boast a gleaming gold hardware trim (à la Bottega) that gives them an expensive feel, though they cost less than £60. The slip-on silhouette is elevated by the round toe, wearable low heel and slightly ruched trim. Take a note from Sienna’s book and style with denim jeans and a thin knit.

Buy now

M&S ombre pleated midaxi skirt: £39.50, Marksandspencer.com

(Marks & Spencers)

It’s out with florals and in with tonal variations for autumn. This cobalt blue ombre skirt is crafted from a pleated woven fabric for a flowing silhouette with the not quite midi and not quite maxi length easily dressed up or down. A statement piece for your wardrobe, style with a knit at the weekend and a blazer for the office.

Buy now

