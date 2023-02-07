Uniqlo round mini shoulder bag
- Best: Functionality and fashion
Effectively a styled-up bum bag (prompting my dad to ask if bum bags are “cool” again), Uniqlo’s crossbody is complete with a useful adjustable strap, while the sizeable design leaves ample room for your essentials.
Storing a book (no small feat), keys, cards, a couple of make-up products, airpods, sunglasses and even a hat after a bit of shoving, Uniqlo’s crossbody is a welcome respite from the mini (read: entirely unpractical) bags in vogue of late.
Not only do they tick the functionalist criteria, but the wealth of colour options available mean they’re a fun styling accessory. While the black and neutral finishes are ideal layering pieces for minimalists, the green, pink, yellow and blue hues are perfect for adding a pop of colour to your winter ensembles.
For under £15, you can’t argue with the price – and with a colourway for every type of dresser, enough room for all your daily belongings and a practical hands-free design, Uniqlo has nailed the brief.