Does Uniqlo’s £15 TikTok-trending bag live up to the hype? I found out

The bargain bag is being lauded for being able to fit in all your essentials

Daisy Lester
Tuesday 07 February 2023 15:57
The mini shoulder nylon bag has more than 60 million views and counting on TikTok

The mini shoulder nylon bag has more than 60 million views and counting on TikTok

(The Independent)

Thanks to their hands-free practicality, laidback style and ability to elevate a simple outfit, crossbody bags are having a moment. First, there was Cos’s grain leather dupe of The Row’s luxe slouchy design, before Uniqlo joined the line-up with an even more affordable alternative to the coveted banana bag style.

Launched last year, the Japanese label’s £14.90 mini round shoulder bag is now ubiquitous both among the street style set and on TikTok, where the tag has more than 60 million views and counting.

Designed for active wear but adopted by fashion heads, the nylon crossbody bag boasts an adjustable strap, handy inner pockets for storage, a durable water-repellent finish and is shaped to fit across your body comfortably.

With proud owners lauding its roomy design (there’s even room for a book on the commute) and playful colour finishes, ranging from blush pink and turquoise blue to minimalist black and neutral beige, it soon sold out in every shade last year.

Now, it’s back again in eight colourways – and naturally, I’ve been lured in by the hype. Opting for the deep teal finish (which has since sold out again), here are my thoughts on the viral Uniqlo crossbody bag.

Uniqlo round mini shoulder bag

  • Best: Functionality and fashion

Effectively a styled-up bum bag (prompting my dad to ask if bum bags are “cool” again), Uniqlo’s crossbody is complete with a useful adjustable strap, while the sizeable design leaves ample room for your essentials.

Storing a book (no small feat), keys, cards, a couple of make-up products, airpods, sunglasses and even a hat after a bit of shoving, Uniqlo’s crossbody is a welcome respite from the mini (read: entirely unpractical) bags in vogue of late.

Not only do they tick the functionalist criteria, but the wealth of colour options available mean they’re a fun styling accessory. While the black and neutral finishes are ideal layering pieces for minimalists, the green, pink, yellow and blue hues are perfect for adding a pop of colour to your winter ensembles.

For under £15, you can’t argue with the price – and with a colourway for every type of dresser, enough room for all your daily belongings and a practical hands-free design, Uniqlo has nailed the brief.

Looking for more bag inspiration? We also love the Cos crossbody accessory

