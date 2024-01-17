Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tiffany and Co needs little introduction. Now nearing 200 years in business, the luxury label has built up an impeccable reputation alongside an incredibly long list of loyal customers. Most famous for its heart toggle bracelets, Tiffany and Co stamped earrings, and Tiffany T wired rings, the brand has created quite a range of coveted and instantly recognisable jewellery.

One piece that is not as easy to identify is the Tiffany bone cuff. Designed by Elsa Peretti back in the Seventies, it’s simple, chic and certainly sits at the top of many people’s wishlists.

Inspired by the smooth curves of Antoni Gaudí’s Barcelona building Casa Milà, as well as Peretti’s visits to Rome’s Capuchin crypt, the thick cuff follows a sculptural design, accentuating the wrist bone, as the name suggests. Plus, it was worn by Gal Gadot as a key accessory in the Wonder Woman 1984 film.

But, of course, in true Tiffany style, the cuff’s luxe design means it comes with a luxe price tag of more than £17,000. So, if you don’t quite have the budget to splash on this single standout fashion find (wouldn’t it be nice), we’ve spied a similar style at high-street store Arket – and it costs just £42.

Read more: Best online jewellery shops

Arket sculptural gold-plated cuff bracelet: £42, Arket.com

(Arket)

Despite looking lovely and shiny, this Arket option is not crafted from real gold but plated brass, which is probably unsurprising given its £42 price point. Of course, this puts it in a completely separate jewellery category from the beloved Tiffany bone cuff, but does make the price point much more accessible.

With a similar sculptural design that accentuates the curve of the wrist, it’s sleek and simple yet still offers a statement. Plus, we’re certain it will layer perfectly with any pieces you already own and will also look lovely when worn on its own.

Buy now

Tiffany and Co Elsa Peretti small bone cuff: £17,700, Tiffany.co.uk

(Tiffany)

Crafted from 18k gold, Tiffany’s bone cuff is a luxury jewellery piece, and, coming close to an £18,000 price tag, it’s quite the investment.

Measuring more than 4cm wide, it’s extremely eye-catching, and the rim around the edge adds extra detail. Plus, it comes with the Tiffany and Co signature logo stamped inside – you really can’t beat an original that’s sure to be passed down through many generations.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on fashion and more, try the links below:

Want more jewellery inspiration? Take a look at our guide to the best online jewellery brands