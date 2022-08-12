Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jennifer Lopez is very much back on the block. Ever since she and Ben Affleck reignited their flame in July 2021, the celebrity couple – aka Bennifer – have been everywhere. But for us, the main focus is the fashion looks she’s been serving up.

During her dreamy honeymoon in Europe, the singer-turned-actor was spotted in a number of different dresses from editor-favourite Reformation and repeatedly wore a pair of £40 flip-flops. The outfits are the summer-ready looks we didn’t know we needed.

Despite now being back on home soil and back to work in LA, Lopez is still providing us with some much-needed style inspiration. She was recently spotted in a tie-dye tracksuit, accessorising with a Hermes bag and a pair of Nike air max trainers. But the best thing about the look was her £49 sunglasses.

The shades in question are from the brand that’s having a real moment of late: Quay. The bright pink colourway and cat-eye design make them a real statement, and it’s fair to say we are obsessed. The shape is likely to be flattering for all face shapes too.

(GC Images)

Owing to their affordable nature, we’re surprised to see that they’re still in stock. So, if you’re searching for the perfect pair of summer shades, here’s where you can buy them now.

Quay chain reaction: £49, Quayaustralia.co.uk

(Quay)

JLo is no stranger to wearing statement shades, but recently she’s been opting for designs from some seriously high-end brands. Yet she’s also a huge fan of affordable options too, case in point: Quay, and so are we.

While we’ve not reviewed this exact pair, we have tested a full range of the brand’s offerings and the on the radio shades (£59, Quayaustralia.co.uk) received high praise. Our writer noted that they are made from a “thick acetate” and have a “rather expensive look” to them, so you can trust that the brand knows what it’s doing.

As for JLo’s pick, the bright pink colour and gold detailing on the side mean that they are certainly a statement, making them an ideal pick for summer. Despite costing less than £50, we think that these look far more high-end. We’d hazard a guess that they’re going to be extremely popular though and you don’t want to miss out.

