Finding the perfect pair of white trainers is no easy feat, you want optimum fit, comfort, and style – but once you find them, you’re in for a treat.

Their longevity and versatility make them a wardrobe essential not least because they’re ideal for those transitional seasons when the weather isn’t quite warm enough for sandals, but winter boots are no longer required.

And really few shoes can transform an outfit like a pair of box-fresh white trainers. They can equally dress down an outfit or elevate an ensemble to help create a pulled-together look.

While of course, the likes of Nike and adidas remain heavyweights, a current fashion favourite is New Balance. As brands go, it seems to be receiving a lot of attention, with the likes of Rhianna, Hailey Bieber, and Kaia Gerber sporting its various designs, all of which are keeping the quintessential dad shoe very much on the agenda.

Popular trainers aside, when searching for the perfect pair for this round-up though, there were a number of boxes that had to be ticked in order to land a spot. Namely, a timeless, wear with anything design, but an absolute non-negotiable was of course comfort.

Read more:

Whether you’re more of a classic clean-lined tread person or lean towards a chunky tread, there’s a pair of white trainers for you here.

How we tested

When it came to trialing the trainers, we put our best foot forward and gave these a serious run for their money. First and foremost we of course prioritised comfort over anything else. Beyond that, we wanted the trainers that didn’t lose their box-fresh look after just a couple of wears. These are our favourites.

The best white trainers for 2022 are:

Best overall – New Balance 530: £80, Newbalance.co.uk

– New Balance 530: £80, Newbalance.co.uk Best adidas trainers – Adidas forum low shoes: £80, Adidas.co.uk

– Adidas forum low shoes: £80, Adidas.co.uk Best retro design – Bimba Y Lola white jogger sneaker: £160, Bimbaylola.com

– Bimba Y Lola white jogger sneaker: £160, Bimbaylola.com Best chunky sole – Reebok club C double revenge: £75, Reebok.co.uk

– Reebok club C double revenge: £75, Reebok.co.uk Best sporty design – Axel Arigato genesis vintage runner: £170, Harrods.com

– Axel Arigato genesis vintage runner: £170, Harrods.com Best under £20 trainer – Asos Design drama trainers in white: £18, Asos.com

– Asos Design drama trainers in white: £18, Asos.com Best Velcro shoes – Veja recife chromefree leather white sable: £120, Veja-store.com

– Veja recife chromefree leather white sable: £120, Veja-store.com Best high street pick – H&M chunky trainers: £29.99, Hm.com

– H&M chunky trainers: £29.99, Hm.com Best for comfort – Hoff great plains: £135, Thehoffbrand.com

– Hoff great plains: £135, Thehoffbrand.com Best plain leather trainers – Warehouse real leather trainer: £29.50, Warehousefashion.com

– Warehouse real leather trainer: £29.50, Warehousefashion.com Best vegan trainers – Saye modelo ‘89 vegan offwhite: £120, Sayebrand.com

– Saye modelo ‘89 vegan offwhite: £120, Sayebrand.com Best high tops – Converse chuck taylor all star mono leather: £70, Converse.com