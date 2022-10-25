Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

With the warm weather now a distant memory, few staples in our wardrobes will work harder than a pair of trousers we really love. And if like us, you’d really rather not give up comfort in the name of fashion, relaxed and roomy silhouettes are hard to beat.

Needless to say, wide leg trousers have already taken many forms throughout fashion history. From the billowing palazzo trousers first popularised in the Sixties to ultra baggy jeans of the Nineties and early aughts – and now, the wide leg trend has been enjoying a major comeback.

You only need to look to the high street and autumn/winter 2022 collections to see the sartorial takeover of wider leg styles. Louis Vuitton introduced ultra baggy teamed with neutrals to the runway this season, while Boss brought slouchy power suiting in moody monochrome. And to be perfectly honest, we couldn’t be happier to see it.

Owing to their voluminous shaping they are supremely comfortable, but wide leg trousers also look incredible too. Their loose and sometimes floor-sweeping shape can be especially flattering, while that oversized silhouette lends elegance and impact with minimal effort.

The wardrobe linchpin that keeps on giving too, pair them with a blouse and chunky loafers while dressing for the office, while trainers and cropped sweater vests, loose white tanks and cropped knits transform them into enviable off-duty pieces.

We searched far and very wide for the the best wide leg trousers for every occasion – whether it’s tailored trousers, silk-look or Seventies-inspired jeans on your wishlist.

How we tested

We took inspiration from current trends while making room for timeless and unusual designs that would keep things interesting. It was important to include a range of fabrics and styles suited to both casual and more formal occasions, while assessing the price and quality of the trousers, how comfortable they were, and how wearable they were when it came to assembling an outfit.

The best wide leg trousers for 2022 are: