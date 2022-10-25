Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

14 best wide leg trousers: Enviably chic pairs for every occasion

Whether they’re tailored, satin or super wide – voluminous is in vogue

Lois Borny
Tuesday 25 October 2022 12:01
<p>The supremely comfortable trend has been enjoying a major comeback </p>

The supremely comfortable trend has been enjoying a major comeback

(The Independent)

With the warm weather now a distant memory, few staples in our wardrobes will work harder than a pair of trousers we really love. And if like us, you’d really rather not give up comfort in the name of fashion, relaxed and roomy silhouettes are hard to beat.

Needless to say, wide leg trousers have already taken many forms throughout fashion history. From the billowing palazzo trousers first popularised in the Sixties to ultra baggy jeans of the Nineties and early aughts – and now, the wide leg trend has been enjoying a major comeback.

You only need to look to the high street and autumn/winter 2022 collections to see the sartorial takeover of wider leg styles. Louis Vuitton introduced ultra baggy teamed with neutrals to the runway this season, while Boss brought slouchy power suiting in moody monochrome. And to be perfectly honest, we couldn’t be happier to see it.

Owing to their voluminous shaping they are supremely comfortable, but wide leg trousers also look incredible too. Their loose and sometimes floor-sweeping shape can be especially flattering, while that oversized silhouette lends elegance and impact with minimal effort.

The wardrobe linchpin that keeps on giving too, pair them with a blouse and chunky loafers while dressing for the office, while trainers and cropped sweater vests, loose white tanks and cropped knits transform them into enviable off-duty pieces.

Related stories

13 best white trousers for women from cargos to capri and linen styles
11 best work trousers for easing back into the office
The best sustainable clothing brands for women you should bookmark now
14 best women’s autumn jackets to see you through the transitional season

We searched far and very wide for the the best wide leg trousers for every occasion – whether it’s tailored trousers, silk-look or Seventies-inspired jeans on your wishlist.

How we tested

We took inspiration from current trends while making room for timeless and unusual designs that would keep things interesting. It was important to include a range of fabrics and styles suited to both casual and more formal occasions, while assessing the price and quality of the trousers, how comfortable they were, and how wearable they were when it came to assembling an outfit.

The best wide leg trousers for 2022 are:

  • Best overall – Ghost mya trousers in black: £89, Ghost.co.uk
  • Best for slouchy luxury – Reformation Mason pant: £200, Thereformation.com
  • Best wide leg jeans – Baukjen organic wide leg jeans: £109, Baukjen.com
  • Best bright trousers – Warehouse premium tailored wide leg orange trousers: £79.20, Warehousefashion.com
  • Best Corduroy trousers – Maeve colette corduroy wide-leg trousers: £115, Anthropologie.com
  • Best super wide trousers – ME+EM cotton super wide leg trouser: £165, Meandem.com
  • Best affordable jeans – Lucy & Yak Delores wide-leg jeans organic denim mid wash blue: £57, Lucyandyak.com
  • Best satin trousers – Warehouse satin wide leg trousers: £52, Warehousefashion.com
  • Best for an ultra high waist – Karen Millen relaxed tailored high waist wide leg trousers: £87.20, Karenmillen.com
  • Best tie-front trousers – Saint and Sofia Pimlico pant in black: £94, Saintandsofia.com
  • Best pinstripe trousers – Monki grey pinstripe wide leg trousers: £35, Monki.com
  • Best culotte trousers –French Connection Arabelle Delphine culotte trousers: £65,  Frenchconnection.com
  • Best faux leather trousers – River Island black faux leather wide pleated trousers: £45, Riverisland.com
  • Best affordable trousers – Marks & Spencer crepe drawstring wide leg trousers: £29.50, Marksandspencer.com

Ghost mya trousers in black

  • Best: Overall
  • Colourways: Black
  • Fabric: Viscose satin crepe

Channelling officecore elegance are these gorgeous floor-sweeping trousers from Ghost. With a high cinched waist and billowing legs that were both flattering and feminine, the satin crepe material has a slight weight to it which makes this pair feel even more luxurious. We thought they looked incredible paired with a cropped silk-look shirt with the button and mock pocket detailing left in view (the pièce de résistance), but they would team just as well with sweater vests, tucked oversized satin shirts and knitwear for the office too.

Continue reading...

Reformation Mason pant

  • Best: Luxury pair
  • Colourways: Mushroom, army, black, black and white stripe, brown plaid, khaki, navy, oyster, stone stripe and toffee
  • Fabric: Tencel lyocell

No doubt an investment, this slouchy pair from Reformation offers a relaxed take on power suiting. We were most struck by the quality of the lightweight Tencel fabric which flutters as you walk and sweeps the floor. Borrowing tropes from tailoring with their mock back pockets (and real pockets at the front), tortoiseshell-esque button and belt loops to cinch at the waist, we love the mushroom hue for verstaility. If the earthy tone isn’t for you though, these trousers are available in a wide range of colours including sunny yellow and plaid brown. They are also available in size petite if trousers tend to come on long for you (£200, Thereformation.com).

Continue reading...

Baukjen organic wide leg jeans

  • Best: Wide leg jeans
  • Colourways: Dark indigo
  • Fabric: Premium organic cotton

Even when it comes to jeans, we’re reliving our youth as wide leg is back, and we’re saying goodbye to the skinny style which reigned for years. Baukjen, who we love for great designs and plenty of sustainable thinking, has created these wide leg jeans which are a modern and relaxed take on a classic style. Made from premium organic cotton, they’re non-stretch and feel very good quality denim that we think will last a really long time.

We love the dark indigo colour, which is certainly having a moment again, and we’ve had plenty of compliments while wearing them. But don’t worry about the colour not lasting, as they’ve washed well for us every time, with no noticeable colour fading.

Continue reading...

Warehouse premium tailored wide leg orange trousers

  • Best: Bright trousers
  • Colourways: Orange
  • Fabric: Polyester

We love injecting some colour into our wardrobe during winter – just because it’s cold doesn’t mean we should stick to navy, grey and black shades. These trousers also mean business and can be made into a colour block power suit with the matching jacket. Warehouse has some really strong tailoring at the moment, which is also evident in these trousers, which feature belt loops, a pressed front seam to make them look super smart, plus a lovely wide and long leg that’s very flattering. Although they’re good in length, we advise sizing up for a comfier fit.

Continue reading...

Maeve colette corduroy wide-leg trousers

  • Best: Corduroy trousers
  • Colourways: Black, dark grey, ivory, neutral, blue, red, orange, grape and moss
  • Fabric: Corduroy

We were initially drawn to these trousers for the wearability of corduroy, but it was the flattering fit we loved most. Yes, this vintage-inspired pair is clearly wide in the leg but also relatively snug in the hips and bum area, which creates a flattering A-line silhouette. This is highlighted by the rather wide-set waistband and, finished off with white/almost tortoiseshell button and handy belt loop, it all feels wonderfully Seventies. Be warned though – indecisive shoppers might have trouble choosing a pair as there are nine different colours available including orange, an electric blue and purple grape.

Continue reading...

ME+EM cotton super wide leg trouser

  • Best: Super wide trousers
  • Colourways: Sand
  • Fabric: Organic cotton

There’s wide, and then there’s really wide, like this aptly named “super wide” trousers. These sandy coloured trousers are made from super soft organic cotton that feels brushed to the touch and feature a contracting white stitch all over. We think they’re perfect for autumn as they’re designed to be a take on chinos, but without the heaviness. We really love the look of the front pleats, which create a really interesting wide leg structure that softly drapes down and isn’t too harsh. There’s double belt loops, side pockets and the buttons (on the front fastening and back slim pockets) are tortoiseshell look.

Continue reading...

Lucy & Yak Delores wide-leg jeans organic denim mid wash blue

  • Best: Affordable jeans
  • Colourways: Mid wash blue
  • Fabric: GOTS certified organic cotton denim

We were immediately taken by these Nineties and Seventies-inspired trousers from Yorkshire-based brand Lucy & Yak. Channeling skater style with a baggy and slighty flared leg, we love the ultra deep pocket detailing which stretches down the thigh and bum. Finding jeans online that fit can be notoriously difficult, but we really appreciated the step by step questions the brand used to determine which size was best. The fact that they’re vegan and made with GOTS certified organic cotton denim, which ensures more ethical and sustainable production, is also a huge bonus – and we we’re not complaining about the price tag either.

Continue reading...

Warehouse satin wide leg trousers

  • Best: Satin trousers
  • Colourways: Black, red, champagne, pink
  • Fabric: Satin

Black and satin-look anything go hand in hand, especially for the upcoming party season. Although they’re so universal, we’re wearing ours to work matched with a white shirt and oversized cardi, and causally at weekends too with trainers. But to really show them off, wear them with a sparkly top and a red lip for a full festive glam look.

We really like the fit, especially the high waist which has a wide band across it and side zip, which gives us a flattering silhouette. They’re a good length, with a nice flare and they’ve even got little side pockets too. Match them with the co-ordinating oversized shirt for a statement look.

Continue reading...

Karen Millen relaxed tailored high waist wide leg trousers

  • Best: For an ultra high waist
  • Colourways: Ivory, khaki, navy, blush
  • Fabric: Recycled polyester, polyester, viscose and elastane

Premium brand Karen Millen is known for elegant designs, which these high waist trousers have in abundance. The pièce de résistance is the ultra wide, high waistband which rests comfortably above the waist – it’s quite an unusual feature that not only flatters but feels fashion forward and timeless all at once. Made from partially recycled polyester, the A-line silhouette cascades to the floor rather dramatically, and we love how sharp presses on the thigh accentuate this effect. There is a choice of blush pink, khaki green, navy and white, and it is worth noting that they are on the longer side at 33in which lends them well to heels. We recommend pairing with a tucked shirt for the office or camisole top and contrasting suit jacket for a winter wedding.

Continue reading...

Saint and Sofia Pimlico pant in black

  • Best: Tie front trousers
  • Colourways: Black and black and white stripe
  • Fabric: Tencel

Relaxed but chic with their pull-on fit and elasticated waist, we’re adding these straight to our workwear rotation. With the illusion of a tie-up front owing to the aforementioned elasticated waist, these trousers are made from breezy, silky soft Tencel – which is a more environmentally friendly alternative to other fabrics – and feature tailored pleats for a more “put together” feel. We dressed them up with slim-heeled brown boots and a lightweight knit, but their casual aethetic is made for pairing with white trainers and flats.

Continue reading...

Monki grey pinstripe wide leg trousers

  • Best: Pinstripe trousers
  • Colourways: Black, grey pinstripes, khaki, taupe, brown, dark blue, light green, cream white, purple, dark orange, black and cobalt gingham, lilac, khaki, dark green
  • Fabric: Recycled polyester

Giving us an easy to wear modern grunge look are these pinstripe trousers from Monki. Made from recycled polyester, these trousers are lightweight and have a simple wide leg cut that fits really nicely, so it’s easy to see why they’re one of the brand’s best-selling trousers. We’re wearing them with a big woolly jumper and chunky loafers for a really easy autumnal look. We usually find we need to size down in Monki, but these run true to size. If pinstripe isn’t for you, there’s also 13 other colours to choose from.

Continue reading...

French Connection Arabelle Delphine culotte trousers

  • Best: Culotte trousers
  • Colourways: Pattern
  • Fabric: Polyester and elastane

Embrace pattern in your wardrobe with these Seventies-inspired culottes. The graphic twist on florals contrasts with the bold pattern on the hem which, admittedly, sounds like a lot, but the orange uplifts while we found the unusual pattern combination refreshing. At their best teamed with long slim-heeled boots (we would pair them with strappy heels in the warmer weather), the fit flutters loosely above the ankles in a super wide leg which adds to their retro appeal. And for those who prioritise comfort these are deceptively comfortable around the waist, owing to secret elasticated band at the back.

Continue reading...

River Island black faux leather wide pleated trousers

  • Best: Faux leather trousers
  • Colourways: Black
  • Fabric: Faux leather made from polyester

Leather-look trousers are a bold but popular choice this season, so go all in with this oversized pair from River Island. The material is faux leather which feels buttery soft and luxe to the touch, and quite stretchy too which means more give than genuine leather. One thing we would say about these trousers is that they are quite baggy and come up quite long which lends them to heels and chunky shoes with a bit of height. The subtle pleats do compliment the oversized silhouette though, and if the slouchy leather-look is what you’re gunning for, you will get just that with this pair.

Continue reading...

Marks & Spencer crepe drawstring wide leg trousers

  • Best: Affordable trousers
  • Colourways: Black, dark aqua, red, dark beige, dark navy
  • Fabric: Polyester

You can count on Marks and Sparks for affordable basics and these drawstring trousers didn’t leave us dissapointed. Made from a swishy crepe material that feels like good bang for your buck, mock pockets on the bum bring suit-style detailing while the adjustable drawstring and elasticated waist ensure the fit stays super comfortable. Perfect for everyday workwear and lazy days at home, this pair is also available in punchy postbox red, turquoise, navy and beige. We were pleased to see sizes extra short up to extra long – music to your ears when it comes to finding just the right length for you.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Wide leg trousers

With their billowing, floor-sweeping silhouette, the mya trousers from Ghost were an elegant riff on the relaxed wide leg trend. For a slouchy take on tailoring, Reformation’s mason’s pant makes a good case for the investment in bang on trends neutrals, while we would recommend plumping for the Warehouse premium tailored wide leg pair if your winter wardrobe is crying out for a pop of colour.

Keen to kick leather footwear? Read our round-up of the best women’s vegan boots for winter and beyond

Voucher Codes

TUI Discount Code
Save £200 on 2023 holidays with this TUI voucher code
ASOS Discount Code
30% off your orders with the ASOS app discount
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off bookings with this Travelodge discount code
The Body Shop Discount Code
15% off for club members with this The Body Shop discount code
Cult Beauty Discount Code
Get 15% off all £25+ orders with this Cult Beauty discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
15% off fragrances for VIP Rewards Members - The Perfume Shop discount

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in