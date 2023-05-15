Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Spring is here and summer should be on its way soon, which means we can ditch our big coats and enjoy donning some lighter layers at last. Whether the weather allows us to wear dresses or there are seasonal showers requiring an extra jumper, spring jackets are the style staple to sport during this transitional time.

Given the unpredictable UK climes, lightweight jackets lend themselves well to outfits worn during the summer months too. As always, for this round-up, our shopping is inspired by key trends as well as classic pieces, and our fashion editors have been keeping a keen eye on the best buys.

When it comes to spring and summer outerwear, staple trends cover bomber jackets and biker jackets as worn by Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner. Meanwhile, multi-purpose gilets with pockets are having a utilitarian style moment. Timeless trench coats are a forever favourite, and quilted coats continue to soar in popularity.

Some of the colours reigning supreme on the SS23 catwalks include earthy pink and orange hues as seen by designers Isabel Marant and Hermes, as well as the different shades of blue showcased by Fendi.

We know this may seem like a lot to take in though, so, we’ve been putting a few options to the test. All you need to decide now is which summer jacket in our tried and tested guide is the one you want to wear this season and beyond.

How we tested

Our fashion editors spent several weeks testing a few different spring and summer jackets for different occasions including work, days out and special events. We considered fit, style, shape and price point. Keep scrolling to see our comprehensive verdict.

See some of our favourite spring and summer jackets in action

The best women’s spring jackets in 2023 are: