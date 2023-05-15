Jump to content

Best jackets for spring and summer, recommended by fashion editors

When it comes to dressing for British weather, our fashion editors pick their must-buy jackets for spring and summer

Helen Wilson-Beevers
Monday 15 May 2023 16:44
<p>We've got all options covered, from bomber to biker jackets </p>

We’ve got all options covered, from bomber to biker jackets

(The Independent)

Our Top Picks

Spring is here and summer should be on its way soon, which means we can ditch our big coats and enjoy donning some lighter layers at last. Whether the weather allows us to wear dresses or there are seasonal showers requiring an extra jumper, spring jackets are the style staple to sport during this transitional time.

Given the unpredictable UK climes, lightweight jackets lend themselves well to outfits worn during the summer months too. As always, for this round-up, our shopping is inspired by key trends as well as classic pieces, and our fashion editors have been keeping a keen eye on the best buys.

When it comes to spring and summer outerwear, staple trends cover bomber jackets and biker jackets as worn by Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner. Meanwhile, multi-purpose gilets with pockets are having a utilitarian style moment. Timeless trench coats are a forever favourite, and quilted coats continue to soar in popularity.

Some of the colours reigning supreme on the SS23 catwalks include earthy pink and orange hues as seen by designers Isabel Marant and Hermes, as well as the different shades of blue showcased by Fendi.

We know this may seem like a lot to take in though, so, we’ve been putting a few options to the test. All you need to decide now is which summer jacket in our tried and tested guide is the one you want to wear this season and beyond.

How we tested

Our fashion editors spent several weeks testing a few different spring and summer jackets for different occasions including work, days out and special events. We considered fit, style, shape and price point. Keep scrolling to see our comprehensive verdict.

See some of our favourite spring and summer jackets in action

The best women’s spring jackets in 2023 are:

  • Best overall – Free People Lua bed jacket: £158, Freepeople.com
  • Best bomber jacket – Baukjen Shailene bomber jacket: £159, Baukjen.com
  • Best waterproof jacket – ACAI the waterproof multiway jacket: £129, Acaioutdoorwear.com
  • Best trench coat – Brave Soul trench coat: £55, Very.co.uk
  • Best formal jacket – Ted Baker Moiraa floral double breasted trench coat: £325, Tedbaker.com

Free People Lua bed jacket, apricot combo

  • Best: Overall
  • Sizes: XS-L
  • Colours: 2

This chic jacket is available in two colourways – we sampled the earthy apricot combo shade, and there’s also an olive combo option too. The jacket has a tie fastening which lends itself well to layering over different types of clothing and we love the fit and look of the swing shape. We found this midweight style adds a bit of warmth without being heavy as well, for those chillier days.

The jacket is 100 per cotton and feels comfy to wear, while also being robust enough for us to see it as an investment wardrobe piece for seasons to come. We’ve been wearing the boho-style piece over jeans and dresses, and find it adds a statement look to any outfit. It’ll make for an ideal festival jacket during the summer months with denim shorts too.

Continue reading...

Baukjen Shailene bomber jacket

  • Best: Bomber jacket
  • Sizes : 6-18
  • Colours: 1

If you’re looking for a casual bomber jacket with a twist, this dusky pink buy features a frill neckline and hem detailing. We’ve noted the jacket hangs just below our waist, and when zipped up it sits comfortably in place. The material is a Tencel and linen blend, so this bomber is noticeably soft. We’ve found ourselves resting our hands in the jacket’s pockets and enjoyed popping it on over both smart and casual outfits. We really rate the on-trend colour and it’s a pleasure to wear on days you need a bit of warmth or simply want to add another outfit layer.

Continue reading...

FatFace watercolour batik jacket

  • Best: Quilted jacket
  • Sizes : 6-24
  • Colours: 1

For a jacket somewhere between an outerwear layer and a shacket, we’re big fans of the relaxed fit and blue toned pattern of this lightly quilted number. The jacket hangs open and adds a bit of cosiness on cool days, while also looking stylish over a simple vest and jeans. It’s extremely wearable and the blue and white batik pattern works well with lots of spring and summer outfit shades. We also appreciate its key details, from the buttoned cuffs to the rounded hem shape contributing to the effortlessly relaxed shape.

Continue reading...

Next faux leather biker jacket, ecru cream

  • Best: Biker jacket
  • Sizes: 6-24
  • Colours: 2

Shopping for a lighter coloured biker jacket is a great way of incorporating an edgy style into fashion looks during the summer months. This cream faux leather number features statement details including an asymmetric zip, zipped cuffs and pockets and additional collar poppers. The waist-length shape sits neatly over dresses, skirts and jeans and we’ve found this jacket offers great outfit versatility. The PU coated jacket is lined too, and we think it looks more expensive than its affordable price. We’re wearing the biker jacket now with jeans and trainers and will add in a floaty dress and slides when the weather warms up. It’s also available in pink.

Continue reading...

ACAI the waterproof multiway jacket, steel

  • Best: Waterproof jacket
  • Sizes: XS-XL
  • Colours: One

A lightweight waterproof jacket is an essential wardrobe item in spring and summer, and this ACAI piece is our favourite at the moment. We also featured the jacket in our best dog walking coats for men and women guide, and have been wearing it for several months.

The jacket has an A-line shape which looks and feels relaxed, while its drawstring cords offer an adaptable fit. Clever design features include a removable hood, double pockets on each side, plus a main zip and popper fastenings on top too. Wearing this jacket means we stay dry when caught in the rain, without compromising on style. It’s a handy item for outdoor activities and to carry with you on a spring or summer day out if the forecast looks a bit dodgy.

Continue reading...

Brave Soul trench coat

  • Best: Trench coat
  • Sizes: 8-16
  • Colours: 1

This timeless trench coat is a classic stone colour and features contrasting dark buttons and sleeve and belt fastenings. The lined coat has a streamline fit and can be worn hanging open or cinched in at the waist. Plus, it earns practicality points as we’ve noticed the PU coating is showerproof. We styled the jacket in several different ways and tended to roll up its sleeves by using the cuff buckles on warmer days. The coat has a sleek fit which we found to be true to size, and we can see this being a go-to wardrobe staple all season long.

Continue reading...

Ted Baker Moiraa floral double breasted trench coat

  • Best: Formal jacket
  • Sizes: 6-10
  • Colours : 1

If you’re looking for a luxurious summer jacket to wear for formal events and as a wedding guest, this floral Ted Baker trench is the perfect investment piece. The lined trench has a silky soft outer sheen making the pink, yellow and purple floral pattern pop, and we immediately noticed how luxurious it is. Key details include double breasted buttons, a statement collar and waist and cuff ties with matching leather-look belt buckles. Meanwhile the skirt section has an A-line shape, which further adds to the dressy jacket feel.

While this is a treat purchase with a premium price tag, we felt really dressed up wearing it and could tell it was a deluxe buy. We will definitely wear it to the next event we’re invited to, and have been enjoying elevating our everyday outfit sporting this special spring and summer coat too.

Continue reading...

 Columbia women’s skeena river jacket

  • Best: utilitarian jacket
  • Sizes: XS-XL
  • Colours: 3

This jacket is available to buy in green, black, and pale pink shades, so there’s plenty of choice to suit your style preference. The mesh-lined multi-tasking piece has removable fleece sleeves, meaning it doubles up as a gilet too. We’ve been wearing the jacket both with and without the cosy sleeves and appreciate its versatility for everything from dog walks to day trips. There are multiple pockets across the front, side and interior with flap and zip closures. Whether you like the utilitarian jacket look or are after an outerwear option for outdoor activities, this Columbia number has our vote for breathable wear and comfortable practicality alike. Plus, the gilet material is water repellant too.

Continue reading...

Barbour deveron quilted jacket

  • Best: Weekend wear
  • Sizes: 8-20
  • Colours: 6

You can snap up this quilted jacket in a variety of shades including black, pale pink, navy and olive and we tried the gerbera version. It’s a great weekend jacket for town and country days, complete with a contrasting corduroy collar featuring the signature Barbour check underneath. It can be done up using the central poppers and the front pockets have both side and top openings. We’ve found the coat to be a cosy layer of warmth and like the tailored shape. It reminds us of a blazer-style fit, which adds an easy smartness to this quilted jacket too.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Women’s spring and summer jackets

Our best jacket overall is Free People’s Lua bed jacket for its boho aesthetic, midweight shape and chic comfort. Meanwhile, Baukjen’s Shailene bomber jacket is a softer twist on this on-trend coat style for spring and summer. Finally, Next’s faux leather biker jacket offers outfit versatile and key design details.

Looking for some new season footwear too? We’ve tried and tested the best white trainers for women.

