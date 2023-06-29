11 best walking sandals for men, women and kids for summer adventures

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

There’s no doubting it, we’re walking more than ever before. Whether it’s for health reasons, to try and reduce our carbon footprint or to get out into nature and enjoy the warmer weather, the average person in the UK now walks around 210 miles a year.

In recent years there’s been an 18 per cent increase in the number of people walking for pleasure, which means around 24 million of us are using our feet more than ever before. But what footwear is best when clocking up the miles? Hiking boots are all well and good in the colder, wetter months but with the Met Office predicting summer 2023 will be warmer than the heatwaves of summer 2022, it’s time to start thinking about getting air around toes as you stride.

When you’re buying a walking sandal there are a few things to consider. Firstly what type of terrain are you going to be on? Are you more of a city break walker or a wilderness one? Where you’ll use them will help decide how much cushioning and what grip you need.

Secondly, do you want them to take you from day to night? Some sandals are designed just for walking while others have more of an aesthetic in mind that pairs form, function and style.

Finally will they get wet? Whether it’s beach walks or stream crossings if your sandals are going get wet, check drainage and how long they’ll take to dry. Wet seams can create hot spots which can soon turn into blisters over the miles.

Whatever your need though, we’ve done the hard work for you and tested 10 walking sandals for men, women and children. Whether you’re going it alone or taking the family with you and whether you’re sightseeing for miles or venturing on the trails this summer, these are the best pieces of footwear to do it in.

How we tested

Each of the sandals were tested over a 5km to 10km distance. They were tested on National Trust footpaths of varying terrain from sand to gravel, rocky, grass and some tarmac too. We looked at comfort, grip, wearability, shock absorption and style. The joy of walking sandals is that many don’t need to be dried out like normal footwear at the end of the day so we also made sure they went through some sreams so we could test for hot spots or sore areas too. These are the ones that will help you put your best foot forward.

The best walking sandals for men, women and kids for 2023 are: