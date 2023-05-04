10 best camping mats for sleeping comfortably in the great outdoors

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Summer camping trips are finally on the horizon – and aside from a cozy tent, the best way to get a good night’s sleep in the great outdoors is by kipping on a warm and comfortable camping mat. These not only raise you off the ground but provide insulation and help you sleep comfortably all night long.

Broadly, there are two models of camping mat available to buy: inflatable or foam mats. Inflatable or self-inflating mats are the best camping mat choice if you’re off on a multi-day trip, as they’re typically more comfortable to lie on than foam. They also pack down smaller when not in use, so they’re the best choice for backpackers and wild campers. However, they are at risk of puncturing.

On the other hand, simple foam camping mats are both much cheaper and more robust than inflatable models. That’s why we reckon they’re ideal for festivals, for budget campers or for sleeping on rocky ground (as they can’t puncture). That being said, they are less comfortable and you’ll still feel the ground underneath you which is definitely worth taking into consideration.

Material aside, you should also take into account something called an R-value – this tells you how warm your new mat will be to sleep on (measured by its capacity to resist heat loss, hence "R"). The main job of a good camping mat is to keep you insulated from the cold ground, and the higher the R-value, the more insulating it’ll be. Broadly, an R-value below two is best for summer use, two to four will suit three-season use, and winter campers should look for four or above.

Don’t forget to think about the weight and size of your new camping mat too. Backpackers and wild campers will want a compact and lightweight mat (some compress as small as a water bottle and weigh under 400g). Meanwhile, family and car campers can pack something bigger and bulkier that offers great comfort, or even go for a double camping mat that two adults can share.

How we tested

We packed our backpacks for camping trips ranging from wild camping in northern Scotland to glamping on the Cornish coast to test out these camping mats. We slept on each one for multiple nights in autumn and winter conditions in order to test their warmth, all-night comfort and durability.

The best camping mats for 2023 are: