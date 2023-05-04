Jump to content

10 best camping mats for sleeping comfortably in the great outdoors

Whether it’s for a hiking trip or festival season, make sure you snooze soundly with this essential gear

Sian Lewis
Thursday 04 May 2023 12:30

FYI

This article was updated on 4 May

<p>From wild camping in Scotland to glamping on the Cornish coast, these mats were tested thoroughly </p>

From wild camping in Scotland to glamping on the Cornish coast, these mats were tested thoroughly

(iStock/The Independent)

Our Top Picks

Summer camping trips are finally on the horizon – and aside from a cozy tent, the best way to get a good night’s sleep in the great outdoors is by kipping on a warm and comfortable camping mat. These not only raise you off the ground but provide insulation and help you sleep comfortably all night long.

Broadly, there are two models of camping mat available to buy: inflatable or foam mats. Inflatable or self-inflating mats are the best camping mat choice if you’re off on a multi-day trip, as they’re typically more comfortable to lie on than foam. They also pack down smaller when not in use, so they’re the best choice for backpackers and wild campers. However, they are at risk of puncturing.

On the other hand, simple foam camping mats are both much cheaper and more robust than inflatable models. That’s why we reckon they’re ideal for festivals, for budget campers or for sleeping on rocky ground (as they can’t puncture). That being said, they are less comfortable and you’ll still feel the ground underneath you which is definitely worth taking into consideration.

Material aside, you should also take into account something called an R-value – this tells you how warm your new mat will be to sleep on (measured by its capacity to resist heat loss, hence "R"). The main job of a good camping mat is to keep you insulated from the cold ground, and the higher the R-value, the more insulating it’ll be. Broadly, an R-value below two is best for summer use, two to four will suit three-season use, and winter campers should look for four or above.

Don’t forget to think about the weight and size of your new camping mat too. Backpackers and wild campers will want a compact and lightweight mat (some compress as small as a water bottle and weigh under 400g). Meanwhile, family and car campers can pack something bigger and bulkier that offers great comfort, or even go for a double camping mat that two adults can share.

How we tested

We packed our backpacks for camping trips ranging from wild camping in northern Scotland to glamping on the Cornish coast to test out these camping mats. We slept on each one for multiple nights in autumn and winter conditions in order to test their warmth, all-night comfort and durability.

The best camping mats for 2023 are:

  • Best overall camping mat – Sierra Designs shadow mountain camping mat: £59.95, Wildbounds.com
  • Best camping mat for comfort – Snugpak XL self-inflating camping mat: £86, Snugpak.com
  • Best lightweight camping mat – Nemo tensor ultralight insulated camping mat: £199.95, Wildbounds.com
  • Best self-inflating camping mat – Vango comfort 7.5 double camping mat: £160, Vango.co.uk

Sierra Designs shadow mountain camping mat

  • Best: Overall
  • R-value: 1.5
  • Dimensions: 183cm x 50.8cm x 7.62 cm
  • Weight: 410g
  • Storage bag dimensions: 25.4cm x 8.9cm
  • Seasons: Summer

Fair weather camper? If you love to set up your tent in the summer, are a festival frequenter or are planning your next camping adventure abroad, a lightweight mat with low R-value designed for warm weather could be your new bestie for a good night’s sleep. Sierra Design’s shadow mountain mat props you over 7cm off the ground, which really helps with all-night comfort, especially if you often toss and turn, and at 410g is still compact enough to travel anywhere. Good value for money for a great warm weather mat.

Continue reading...

Therm-a-Rest neoair xlite NXT camping mat

  • Best: For all seasons
  • R-value: 4.5
  • Dimensions: 183cm x 51cm x 7.62cm
  • Weight: 377g
  • Storage dimensions: Packs as small as a conventional 1-liter bottle
  • Seasons: All

For all-round performance in all seasons, we really rate Therm-a-Rest’s neoair xlite camping pad. This bright yellow mat is very lightweight at 377g, packs down small and offers solid quality, night after night. The surface of the pad is firm yet supportive, and we found this mat provides excellent insulation even in cold weather, with an R-value of 4.5.

The xlite comes in a range of sizes, with models available to suit taller, shorter and wider campers. The price means this is an investment for dedicated wild campers and multi-day hikers, while casual campers can pick something cheaper.

Continue reading...

Kelty waypoint camping mat

  • Best: For cold nights
  • R-value: 5.6
  • Dimensions: 198cm x 76cm x 8cm
  • Weight: 2.465kg
  • Storage bag dimensions: 80cm x 18cm x 18 cm
  • Seasons: Winter

Kelty reckons its new waypoint is its “biggest and softest” pad yet, and at 76cm wide and a generous 8cm of height, we wouldn’t disagree. At almost 2.5kg this mat is on the heavy side for backpacking but it really stands out in cold conditions – a high R-rating of 5.6 indicates just how snug this solid and well-made pad aims to keep you. We also love the soft-touch top of the waypoint, which feels far nicer than many plastic-y mats to touch. If you want a warm night’s sleep in any season or are searching for that middle ground between a camping mat and your cosy bed at home, this is the bit of kit to invest in.

Continue reading...

Snugpak XL self-inflating camping mat

  • Best: For comfort
  • R-value: N/A as Snugpak uses a different testing method
  • Dimensions: 195cm x 62cm x 5cm
  • Weight: 1.7kg
  • Storage bag dimensions: 64cm x 25cm
  • Seasons: All seasons

A comfy night’s sleep is built right in to Snugpak’s XL mat. Extra long and wide, this design will make you feel like you’ve got plenty of space to stretch out, and a handy inflatable pillow (so you’ll never forget to bring one again) also helps to make this mat a treat to sleep on. While it isn’t quite self-inflating, despite its name, it does only take a few puffs to get Snugpak’s XL mat ready, and a foam layer adds welcome comfort and warmth as well as protecting you if you stretch out on rockier terrain.

Continue reading...

Nemo tensor ultralight insulated camping mat

  • Best: Lightweight mat
  • R-value: 4.2
  • Dimensions: 183cm x 51cm x 8 cm
  • Weight: 410g
  • Storage bag dimensions: 20cm x 7.5 cm
  • Seasons: All seasons

A pleasingly lightweight (410g) meets a hefty, winter-ready R-value (4.2) in Nemo’s high-performing tensor, which is ideal for campers who like to venture far from the madding crowds with their tent. Ultralight and easy to pack into the dinkiest daysack, this mat unrolls to provide great comfort and warmth in the wild and holds you 8cm off the ground, which really helps side sleepers get a comfy night’s sleep. There’s four sizes available, including a wide and a long version, and the fabric of the pad is 100 per cent recycled. Top marks.

Continue reading...

Vango comfort 7.5 double camping mat

  • Best: Self-inflating mat
  • R-value: 7
  • Dimensions: 200cm x 130cm x 7.5cm
  • Weight: 5.47kg
  • Storage bag dimensions: 64cm x 20cm
  • Seasons: Ideall for night temperatures up to 13 degrees

Free yourself from the faff of foot pumps on your next camping holiday with a self-inflating double mat. Open a valve and Vango’s comfort mat fills with air and is ready to go in seconds, or you can top it up quickly if you prefer a firmer sleeping mat. Once inflated, this design stays in shape all night long. We also love the soft-touch upper of the comfort mat, which helps sleeping bags stop sliding off in the middle of the night. Although, it is worth mentioning that this mat isn’t as thick as some premium double designs at 7cm, so if you’re looking for an alternative to your bed at home, pick a thicker pad.

Continue reading...

Outdoor Revolution camp star double self inflating mat

  • Best: Double camping mat
  • R-value: 6.1
  • Dimensions: 201cm x 135cm x 10cm
  • Weight: 6.7kg
  • Storage bag dimensions: 73cm x 30cm x 28cm
  • Seasons: Not specified

If you’re cosying up with a fellow camper in a big family tent or fancy recreating your double bed from home in your canvas glamping tent, a self-inflating double mat is a clever choice. We rated the camp star double from Outdoor Revolution on test – it takes only a minute or two to inflate and combines a warm foam core with inflatable panels for a very comfy night’s sleep indeed, with plenty of support for two adults sharing.  At almost 7kg this mat is bulkier than most, so it’s best used on longer car camping holidays.

Continue reading...

Sea to Summit comfort deluxe camping mat

  • Best: Luxury mat
  • R-value: 6.5
  • Dimensions: 183cm x 64cm x 10cm
  • Weight: 1.995kg
  • Storage bag dimensions: 18cm x 67cm
  • Seasons: All seasons

Sea to Summit isn’t messing around when it sticks “comfort” and “deluxe” in the name of this rather sumptuous sleeping pad. A plush, mattress-like knit topper, four-season warmth and 10cm of thickness make this self-inflating single mat feel like a more portable version of your mattress at home. We also like that you can attach a Sea to Summit pillow to the mat so that it stays put during the night. The comfort deluxe is ideal for tents but was actually designed with campervans in mind – it’d work brilliantly in both.

Continue reading...

Outwell dreamcatcher single XL camping mat

  • Best: For single sleepers
  • R-value: 7.5
  • Dimensions: 200cm x 75cm x 12 cm
  • Weight: 3.3kg
  • Storage bag dimensions: 78cm x 21cm
  • Seasons: Not specified

If you’re taller than average, tend to be a restless sleeper or just hate the restrictive feeling of some barely-there camping mats, treat yourself to an extra-large design. Our pick of the pack is Outwell’s Dreamcatcher, which is a generous 200cm in length and 75cm wide, suiting most body types. It also has 10cm of depth which keeps you well off the ground, even if you sleep on your side – no more achy shoulders or hips here – and stays inflated until morning. A treat for solo campers, and the high R-value means you’ll only need one mat for year-round trips.

Continue reading...

Robens iceshield camp 55 camping mat

  • Best: For easy packing on-the-co
  • R-value: 4.2
  • Dimensions: 195cm x 65cm x 5.5cm
  • Weight: 1.075kg
  • Storage bag dimensions: 32cm x 19cm
  • Seasons: All seasons

A lot of mats that offer reliable warmth and pillowy comfort end up being heavy and hard to care about, but that’s not the case in Roben’s new iceshield camp 35. At 1kg it isn’t prohibitively heavy and it also deflates easily before packing away into a backpack. The iceshield also stood on test for its great quality – the outer fabric is tough yet comfortable and the mat keeps its shape once inflated and feels like it’ll withstand years of sleeping under the stars. Be warned, light sleepers: the iceshield is slightly squeaky when you move.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Camping mats

For comfy summer camps at a great price point, we recommend Sierra Design’s shadow mountain mat. Anyone looking for a seriously comfy sleep in a campsite should splash out on Sea to Summit’s comfort deluxe mat, while wild campers will love the lightweight but seriously warm Nemo tensor.

