Ready for a summer of sleeping al fresco? Whether you’re planning mountain adventures or chilled-out camping holidays, the sleeping bag you pick is key to getting a comfortable night’s sleep in the great outdoors.

The most important job of a good sleeping bag is, of course, keeping you warm. Sleeping bags are roughly classified by season, ranging from one-season to four-season. Temperature ratings are a more specific measure of how warm a sleeping bag can keep you, and are usually split into three categories – you’ll see comfort, limit and extreme temperature ratings listed for most sleeping bags.

Comfort is the optimum temperature at which you’ll feel warm and, well, comfortable. We’ve given the comfort rating for all of our recommended bags below. Our tip is to look for a sleeping bag with a comfort rating temperature that’s lower than what you’re expecting to encounter on your coldest camps, just to be on the safe side.

There are sleeping bags out there to suit every camper – from double bags you can cuddle in and smaller, female-specific designs to cotton duvet-style bags and even bags designed to suit side sleepers.

With options to suit all seasons and types of camper, the 12 models we recommend below will have you looking forward to bedtime wherever you pitch your tent.

How we tested

We took all of these sleeping bags out on multiple nights of adventures in tents, hammocks and campervans to test out how warm and comfortable they proved to kip in. Warm autumn nights in the Cotswolds and winter temperatures of -4C in the Cairngorm mountain range in Scotland were good grounds for checking these bags. We looked for all-night comfort and easy packability, as well as checking that bags really did keep us warm to the comfort temperature they claimed.

The best sleeping bags for 2023 are: