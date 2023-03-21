Jump to content

13 best travel mugs and insulated flasks for keeping drinks hot (and cold) for hours

Enjoy some home comforts wherever you are with these double-walled vessels

Lois Borny
Tuesday 21 March 2023 12:39
Temperature preservation times for our top picks stretch from five hours up to to 28

Temperature preservation times for our top picks stretch from five hours up to to 28

(The Independent)

Whether you need a vessel for your morning coffee or something that would be right at home in Bear Grylls’s backpack, an insulated flask is a game changing bit of kit when it comes to portable home comforts.

Preserving temperatures for hours, you can find flasks best suited for everything from frosty commutes and picnics (think wine cooling containers) to weekend camping trips. But they all work in the same way, with a vacuum cavity between the inner and outer layer slowing down the transfer of heat.

While larger flasks with intergrated cups (Thermos king, we’re looking at you) are perfect holding for inordinate amounts of tea and soup, smaller flasks make practical, sustainable and cost-effective swaps from single-use coffee cups and are cleverly designed for one-handed, splash-free sipping.

Then there are insulated flasks that are much more suited to keeping drinks cold. These are a great way to encourage yourself to drink more water if you prefer your beverages refreshingly chilled (or even iced during the summer). Luke-warm bottled water? No thank you.

Many of the vacuum flasks we tried were able to keep drinks piping hot for up to 12 hours with some even surpassing the 24 hour mark. All could manage up to at least five hours which, if you simply want to keep your coffee from going cold till lunch, is all you really need.

How we tested

Naturally, temperature preserving ability was our main priority when testing these, which we assesed by filling the flasks with recently boiled water and sipping after the maximum temperature preservation time stated by the brand, to see how our hot water had fared. We used the same methods with iced water and cold drinks.

While sipping out and about or around the house, we also paid attention to whether the mouthpieces, sipping mechanisms and lids were easy to get grips with, while portability was determined by weight and packability. They all had to be leak-proof to make the cut.

The best insulated flasks in 2023 are:

  • Best overall – Thermos stainless steel king flask: £29.95, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best environmentally conscientious flask – Ocean Bottle: £35, Oceanbottle.co
  • Best value for money – Lifeventure TiV vacuum flask: £22.99, Lifeventure.com
  • Best for keeping water cold – Chillys series 2 lichen: £30, Chillys.com
  • Best small flask – Stanley classic trigger action travel mug: £31.99, Stanley1913.com

Thermos stainless steel king flask

  • Best: Overall
  • Material: 18/8 food grade stainless steel
  • Weight: 650g
  • Capacity: 1200ml
  • Max temp retention times: 24 hours hot, 24 hours cold
  • Dishwasher safe: Yes

Pioneers behind the first commercial flask, Thermos has since become synonymous with them, much like how Hoover is with vacuum cleaners. So, naturally, the supersize “steel king” was going to be pretty hard to beat. With a whopping 1.2l capacity, we were genuinely quite stunned by how piping hot it kept our water over 24-hours. Most of the ice in our cold drink was still solid after 24 hours too – you could fill your Thermos in the morning and it still be refreshingly cool the following day.

It’s sturdy but surprisingly lightweight for its size, and the handle, which is collapsible to save on space, helps with one-handed carrying and pouring. Everything about the steel king feels exceptionally well-made – from the thick-rimmed stainless steel cup (which doesn’t have a handle but is still nicely capacious) to the twist and pour stopper. Never having to completely remove the screw cap before pouring will make for smoother al fresco pit stops. A classic for a reason, we really can’t knock it.

Ocean Bottle

  • Best: Environmentally conscientious flask
  • Material: 90 per cent recycled stainless steel, BPA-free plastic, silicone rubber and ocean-bound plastic
  • Weight: 320g
  • Capacity: 500ml
  • Max temperature preservation times : 6 hours hot, 6 hours cold
  • Dishwasher safe : Yes

A conscientious choice when it comes to the materials used and environmental impact, this insulated flask from Ocean Bottle is largely made up of recycled stainless steel and ocean-bound plastic. On top of this, the brand says that buying one bottle will fund efforts to prevent the equivalent of 1,000 plastic bottles from ending up in the ocean as plastic waste – so you can feel genuinely good about buying this one.

It just feels right whether you’re drinking hot or cold with both hot and cold, too. Water, coffee and even thicker smoothies and soups aren’t off limits thanks to the bottle-esque mouthpiece. Easy to grab owing to the flexible carry loop (a genius addition which you can loop your finger through) you can unscrew the larger lid for cleaning and chucking in ice. Our hot water was still impressively hot after six hours and refreshingly chilled after the same amount of time – cold enough that some of the ice we dropped in there was still in tact.

Yeti 18oz bottle with hotshot cap

  • Best: Mid-sized coffee flask
  • Material: 18/8 stainless steel, BPA-free
  • Weight: 531g
  • Capacity: 532ml
  • Max temp preservation times: Not specified
  • Dishwasher safe : Yes

This flask is robust enough for outdoorsy excursions, but not so bulky that you wouldn’t reach for it for everyday use – a good choice for taking it to work when you want something big enough to hold more than a cup and then some. While Yeti doesn’t specify a maximum heat retention time, we found that our water was still hot after 24 hours and some of the ice in our cold water managed to survive for just as long.

Everything from the matte surface to the range of fun colours on offer, suggests high quality materials and design have been used here, and we were big fans of the aptly named hotshot cap which, once swivelled to one side will let you sip from any angle. Something to remind us whether the swivel mechanism had been “closed” would have been really helpful though.

What we consider to be the perfect amount of liquid flows through at the perfect speed (although this will be quite subjective) and the hotshot cap didn’t let us down being completely leak-free.

Zwilling thermo flask

  • Best: With a cup handle
  • Material: 18/10 stainless steel, BPA-free plastic and silicone
  • Weight: 520kg
  • Capacity : 1000 ml
  • Max temp preservation times: 18 hours hot, 24 hours cold
  • Dishwasher safe: Yes

If you want to bring some home comforts to the great outdoors, a cup with a handle is nice and homely, so we were drawn to this from Zwilling. The cup itself is a good size and pouring from the cap is a controlled, splash-free operation owing to a sliding mechanism (rather than a completely open lid). If you do remove the screw cap entirely it will let through chunkier things like ice and chunky soups.

It has impressive preservation abilities which you might expect from a flask this size. We checked on our hot water after 18 hours – which is the maximum amount of time the brand says it will keep drinks hot for – and it was still very hot. Some ice was still knocking about after 24 hours too. We don’t hate its matte black and minimalist design either – if you were to call a flask stylish and keep a straight face, it would be this one.

Lifeventure TiV vacuum flask

  • Best: Value for money
  • Material: 18/10 stainless steel, BPA-free
  • Weight: 445g
  • Capacity: 700ml
  • Max temp retention times: Over eight hours hot, 24 hours cold
  • Dishwasher safe: No

Being big but still conveniently slim for packing away, this 700ml flask boasts all the perks of a larger one while stripping away the extra bulk. With a copper coating to improve heat preservation, Lifeventure says it keeps drinks hot for up to eight hours. Impressively, we found ours was still hot after around 20, which is pretty good going. Equally impressive was its ability to keep drinks chilled with there still being ice cubes in our cold water after 24 hours.

Should you prefer sipping hot tea and coffee from a cup rather than straight from the flask, but you don’t want to plump for one of the largest sizes (which are usually the flasks that come with these integrated cups) then this is a brilliant, compact choice. Unscrew the flask’s lid and it becomes a cup which, admittedly, is quite small so you will probably want to fill it a few times in order to get a good “cup full”. It’s also not dishwasher safe – a minor annoyance with an otherwise very efficient and purse-friendly piece of kit.

Klean Kanteen insulated TKPro

  • Best: Plastic-free flask
  • Material: Stainless steel and silicone and 18/8 food-grade stainless steel interior, BPA-Free
  • Weight: 620g
  • Capacity: 750ml
  • Max temp preservation times : 28 hours hot, 90 hours iced
  • Dishwasher safe : No, hand wash recommended

Sleek and, thanks to being made with stainless steel, plastic-free, this flask from Klean Kanteen is an efficient and eco-conscientious choice. While not quite as capacious (750ml) as the flasks from Thermos (£29.95, Amazon.co.uk) and Zwilling (£31.95, Zwilling.com) it’s still going to be an excellent choice for bringing on longer outdoor adventures.

It performed ludicrously well when it came to preserving drink temperatures – our hot water was piping hot after 28 hours. We were dubious about claims that it could keep iced water iced for 90 hours, and were flabbergasted to find it does exactly that (yes, really, almost four days).

Leakproof and cleverly designed, the flask features a twist and pour cap which can be poured from any angle – while slightly splashy if you don’t open it enough (or indeed too much) this is a really nifty way to save time and prevent some of the heat from escaping. We loved how capacious the stainless steel lid was too (216ml) and appreciated the wide mouth for comfortable sipping. Perfect when you’re gasping for a big cup of tea.

Contingo luxe autoseal travel mug

  • Best: For easy one-handed sipping
  • Material: 18/8 stainless steel, BPA-free
  • Weight: 320g
  • Capacity: 470ml
  • Max temp preservation times: Five hours hot , 12 hours cold
  • Dishwasher safe : Yes

There’s something satisfyingly simple about this travel mug from Contigo. Press the large button on the lid – which reminds us of something you might find on an electrical appliance – and your beverage will flow from a hole in the lid. As the flow of liquid is more concentrated than it is from larger mouthpieces, it feels almost similar to a mini vortex, which is fun. Our water was hot after five hours and cold when we sipped it after 12.

As drinking from this flask is a one-handed operation you don’t need to unscrew the lid before taking a sip. The lock on the lid will also prevent the button from being pressed when you don’t want it to be – say, when it’s being pushed up against your laptop in your bag. The flask is also very compact, narrow (so easy to hold in one hand) and lightweight to carry. It’s a sleek bit of kit when it comes to design as well, with its all-over metallic finish, although there’s a range of other colours to choose from.

Chillys series 2 lichen

  • Best: For keeping water cold
  • Material: Powder coated stainless steel, BPA-free
  • Weight: 390g
  • Capacity: 500ml
  • Max temp preservation times: 12 hours hot, 24 hours cold
  • Dishwasher safe : No, hand wash recommended

Chilly’s has become somewhat synonymous with stylish drinkware – from dreamy ombre to abstract and floral bottles there’s enough variety to make it your own. While you can use the brand’s insulated bottles for holding hot drinks (ours did a good job of keeping water piping hot for 24 hours) we would say that we preferred using ours for keeping drinks cold. Some of the ice in our cold water was still intact after 24 hours and, naturally, the water was refreshingly chilled.

The series two bottles boast an antimicrobial drinking collar which are dreamy to drink from and can be easily removed when it comes to cleaning or dropping in ice cubes. This can sometimes open with the lid when it hasn’t been screwed on tightly enough though, which won’t be a problem if you make sure the collar is really on there – and the actual lid is completely leak-proof. Plus, the handle on the lid wins major points of portability, while the protective rubber base means you don’t need to worry about making an obnoxious clang when setting it down.

Stanley classic trigger action travel mug

  • Best: Small flask
  • Material: 18/8 stainless steel, BPA-free
  • Weight: 280g
  • Capacity: 350ml
  • Max temp preservation times: Five hours hot, six hours cold
  • Dishwasher safe : Yes

Stanley is a serious drinkware heavyweight that we just had to consider. Lightweight and with the smallest capacity of all the flasks on our list, the brand’s travel mug makes a brilliantly packable option for when you want a cup of something (and then some) when you’re on the go.

The flasks USP is the super slick trigger action mouthpiece, which is really easy to get to grips with. Similar to the Contigo (£29.14, Amazon.co.uk), press the button on the lid when you go to take a sip and this will let your drink flow through the mouthpiece. It couldn’t be more ergonomic for one-handed swigs, as we found the button to be perfectly placed where our index finger wraps around the flask.

The flow of liquid from the mouthpiece is also well controlled so that you won’t scold your top lip on your morning extra hot latte with oat milk and a shot of vanilla syrup (or whatever). It is worth noting that as this is the smallest flask we tried, don’t expect it to keep drinks scorching hot all day – our hot water was still quite hot after five hours and had a small amount of ice left after six.

Thermos ultimate insulation flask

  • Best: For commuting
  • Material: Stainless steel with silicone rings
  • Weight: 300kg
  • Capacity: 500ml
  • Max temp preservation times: 24 hours hot, 24 hours cold
  • Dishwasher proof : Not specified

This is a really solid little Thermos that does pretty much everything you’d ask of a flask. Thermos claims that it retains temperature for 24 hours and it certainly did keep water cold and coffee warm over the full period. We were particularly impressed by how secure the flask felt and had no concerns about it leaking while bouncing around in our work bag on the Tube, in the car, or even cycling, so it’s ideal for commuting.

The silicone rings are another nice touch that make the flask feel extra sturdy, which we appreciated when out hiking, but for most outdoor adventures we’d probably opt for a flask that has a greater volume. That being said, it’s lightweight and has a decent 500ml capacity, which feels just right for taking tea or coffee into the office.

Larq bottle purevis

  • Best: High-tech flask
  • Material: Stainless steel, BPA-free
  • Weight: 280g
  • Capacity: 500ml
  • Max temp preservation times:: 12 hours hot, 24 hours cold
  • Dishwasher safe: Bottle is but the cap needs to be hand-washed

A high-tech investment if you feel uneasy about the cleanliness of water when you’re away from home, Larq’s self cleaning water bottle has trailed a blaze with its patented UV-C light hidden in the lid which eliminates nearly all (99.9 per cent) of bio-contaminants inside.

Looking a little sci-fi, the flask has a button on the lid which is completely flat and almost undetectable. Press this for either a short (one minute) cycle or choose adventure mode (three minutes) for extra peace of mind. Beneath the intimidating tech though, the purevis is also just an excellent flask – our water was hot after 12 hours and there were still cubes of ice in our cold water after 24 hours. Importantly, please note that purification will be less effective with ice in the the bottle as this may partically block the UV-C light.

A clean bottle should help to keep that musty bottle smell at bay, and while we admit we may have been swayed by the knoweldge that our water was completely clean, we did find our water tasted fresher for being purified. We liked that the bottle will clean itself automatically every two hours and, unlike the rest of our tech, only needs to be charged every month or so. It is worth noting that the brand doesn’t recommend using the bottle for drinks such as coffee and tea.

Hydroflask 16 oz coffee with flex sip lid

  • Best: Carry handle
  • Material: Powder coated stainless steel, BPA-Free and phthalate-free
  • Weight: 335g
  • Capacity : 473ml
  • Max temp preservation times: 12 hours hot, 24 hours cold
  • Dishwasher safe : Yes

This is a sturdy and practical flask but it’s not so Bear Grylls that you wouldn’t take it on a mooch around the park. With a powder-coat finish which we foud easy to grip onto, this one has been designed with coffee in mind (the clue is in the name) so is perfect for small sips on the go. The flex sip lid is leak-free and easy to open and close between sips, and the swivel mechanism is satisfyingly smooth. There’s no risk of glugging too much, say, if you’re speed walking to work.

We love the convenience of the handle when it comes to portability and the bottle is a nice size for one handed sipping. Our one minor quibble is that the handle can get in the way slightly when swivelling the lid open. But we are very willing to overlook this considering our water stayed suitably hot for 12 hours. Happily, there was still some ice remaining in our cold water after 24 hours too, so this should keep drinks refreshingly chilled from morning til home time and beyond.

Partner in Wine wine bottle

  • Best: For wine
  • Material: Stainless steel and plastic lid, BPA-free
  • Weight: Not specified
  • Capacity: 750ml
  • Max temp preservation times: 12 hours hot, 24 hours cold
  • Dishwasher safe : No

As photogenic as they come, this insulated flask from Partner In Wine has been purpose-built for keeping your bottle of plonk cool for up to 24 hours. A great purchase if you really resent sipping on ever-so-slightly warm wine during the summer months, this would be perfect for filling up before picnics, festivals and any al-fresco gatherings when you would rather leave the wine cooler at home. It will fit one bottle of wine perfectly, and feels markedly lightweight for a bottle of this size (750ml).

While we weren’t able to test this flask during the summer months, we still found that fridge-chilled wine stayed suitably cold for 24 hours. There’s no chance of vino spillages either as we can attest that the lid, which screws on easily and securely, is tried and tested leak-proof. If you like ice in your wine then it’s worth noting that the mouth of the bottle is quite narrow (indeed, wine bottle narrow) so average sized ice cubes won’t fit through.

If the black colour isn’t for you, there are 11 more dreamy colours to choose from including soft pastels, deep midnight blue and all-over stainless steel.

The verdict: Insulated flasks

We really rate Thermos’s stainless steel king for being sturdy and well-made, and just generally very enjoyable to drink from. It did an excellent job of keeping our drink piping hot (as well as icy-cold) for an entire 24 hours and the foldable handle is a stroke of genius.

For something smaller to use for sipping coffee on the go, the Stanley and Contigo travel mug makes slick, splash-free options – or you can size up slightly without taking on too much bulk for everyday tea and coffee with Yeti’s bottle.

The Ocean Bottle deserves a mention for being so verstaile when it comes to carrying cold water, hot drinks as well as thicker liquids like smoothies and soups, and we love that the brand is built on the premise of protecting the ocean by reducing plastic waste.

Explore the great outdoors in a pair of the best women’s hiking boots

