Stanley quencher cups will help you up your hydration in 2024 – here’s where to buy one

TikTok is still going crazy for these 1.2l reusable water bottle, so we tried one

Daisy Lester
Wednesday 03 January 2024 12:20
<p>The sold-out cups are now available at Amazon </p>

The sold-out cups are now available at Amazon

(The Independent)

Essentially an adult sippy cup, the Stanley quencher flowstate cups (read: emotional support water bottles) are the unlikely product to have taken the internet by storm.

With more than 300 million views and counting on TikTok (the reusable water bottles are dominating the niche #WaterTok trend) and even garnering Adele’s seal of approval, it’s no surprise the entire range has sold out four times since landing in the UK.

Despite being Gen Z’s favourite accessory, the tumbler brand actually has its roots all the way back in 1913, as a go-to for adventurers and hikers, but it’s reached new notoriety, thanks to the pastel-hued quencher cups.

The viral quencher H2.0 flowstate cup boasts a 1.2l capacity and can keep your liquid cold for up to 11 hours, or two full days when iced. Complete with a reusable straw and full-cover cup, it has an ergonomic handle for easy carrying and a base that fits into a car holder.

Better still, it’s crafted from 90 per cent recycled stainless steel for more sustainable sipping. Coming in a range of aesthetically pleasing colours, from eucalyptus sage and rose quartz to light blue fog and green citron, the pretty cups have ascended to cult status – but their main appeal is hydration (they are water bottles, after all).

We all know hydration is key for good skin, energy levels, temperature levels and overall good health but most people’s daily water consumption is well below par. With the NHS recommending between 1.5l and 2.5l of water a day, Stanley’s 1.2l cup will certainly help you on your way in 2024.

How we tested

If you’ve resolved to up your hydration levels this year, and are considering buying into the hype, we’ve tested out the cup’s credentials. Considering the quality, usefulness and value for money of the water bottle, keep reading for our full verdict on the viral Stanley quencher tumbler.

Stanley quencher H2.0 flowstate tumbler, 1.2l

  • Capacity: 1.2l
  • Colourways: Six
  • Dishwasher safe: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Boosts water intake
    • Sturdy and durable
    • Various colour options
  • Take note
    • Can leak
    • Heavy

With its 1.2l capacity, the reusable tumbler promises to keep your thirst quenched while ensuring your cold drinks stay chilled for up to 11 hours (or two days when iced), thanks to Stanley’s vacuum insulation. We tested these claims with an ice-cold smoothie, which stayed deliciously chilled for all-day sipping – as did our white wine at the park (another underrated benefit of the cup).

There’s no denying it’s heavy, though, and the sheer size of the thing is slightly impractical for lugging around a city on the commute – it seemed to take up more space than our lunch, laptop and book combined. But, when working from home, we appreciated the large capacity, as it helped boost our water intake.

The ergonomic handle adds to its ease of use, while the narrow base that fits some (but not all) car cup holders is a nice touch. Plus, the entire bottle is dishwasher-safe. Crafted from 90 per cent recycled stainless steel, it’s not only durable, it’s sustainable, too, giving you peace of mind while sipping.

Read more: Best reusable water bottles to help ditch single-use plastics

Designed with an advanced flowstate lid, you can rotate the cover to three positions – described as a splash-resistant straw opening, a drink opening and a full-cover top for transportation. Though it’s easy to switch between these positions, the straw is not fully splashproof, while the full-cover top failed to pass the leakproof test when tipped on its side or upside down. This completely rules out the quencher in terms of carrying it loose in a bag, which is quite a big drawback, considering the price.

Beyond its practical use, the range of colours available certainly makes hydration a more stylish affair. From pink rose quartz, baby blue chambray, sleek charcoal black and muted sage green eucalyptus to off-white cream, dusty light purple orchid, fog and citron, Stanley has targeted a whole new generation of customers with these Insta-worthy pastel-hued cups.

Continue reading...

Loading...

The verdict: Stanley quencher H2.0 flowstate tumbler

Stanley’s quencher H2.0 is not just a pretty face. As well as the aesthetically pleasing pastel colourways, its 1.2l capacity easily boosted our daily water intake. Keeping drinks chilled all day long, its vacuum insulation is an impressive feature, as is the handy car cup and ergonomic handle.

Where the quencher falls short is in its portability. While the large size isn’t a problem for lounging at home, the cup’s heftiness makes it impractical for transporting while out and about – plus, the leaky lid is a blatantly obvious flaw, considering the quencher’s cost.

Though we’ll continue reaching for the Stanley cup while working from home, we won’t be abandoning our old reusable water bottle for the commute to the office just yet.

While the full cup range has sold out again in the UK, the quencher cups are still available to buy via Amazon. Some cost slightly more than others (the cost varies depending on the colour you choose) but you can find some on sale, including the citron colourway (was £46, now £32.29, Amazon.co.uk).

Want more recommendations? We’ve rounded up the best reusable water bottles

