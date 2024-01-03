Stanley quencher H2.0 flowstate tumbler, 1.2l
- Capacity: 1.2l
- Colourways: Six
- Dishwasher safe: Yes
- Why we love it
- Boosts water intake
- Sturdy and durable
- Various colour options
- Take note
- Can leak
- Heavy
With its 1.2l capacity, the reusable tumbler promises to keep your thirst quenched while ensuring your cold drinks stay chilled for up to 11 hours (or two days when iced), thanks to Stanley’s vacuum insulation. We tested these claims with an ice-cold smoothie, which stayed deliciously chilled for all-day sipping – as did our white wine at the park (another underrated benefit of the cup).
There’s no denying it’s heavy, though, and the sheer size of the thing is slightly impractical for lugging around a city on the commute – it seemed to take up more space than our lunch, laptop and book combined. But, when working from home, we appreciated the large capacity, as it helped boost our water intake.
The ergonomic handle adds to its ease of use, while the narrow base that fits some (but not all) car cup holders is a nice touch. Plus, the entire bottle is dishwasher-safe. Crafted from 90 per cent recycled stainless steel, it’s not only durable, it’s sustainable, too, giving you peace of mind while sipping.
Designed with an advanced flowstate lid, you can rotate the cover to three positions – described as a splash-resistant straw opening, a drink opening and a full-cover top for transportation. Though it’s easy to switch between these positions, the straw is not fully splashproof, while the full-cover top failed to pass the leakproof test when tipped on its side or upside down. This completely rules out the quencher in terms of carrying it loose in a bag, which is quite a big drawback, considering the price.
Beyond its practical use, the range of colours available certainly makes hydration a more stylish affair. From pink rose quartz, baby blue chambray, sleek charcoal black and muted sage green eucalyptus to off-white cream, dusty light purple orchid, fog and citron, Stanley has targeted a whole new generation of customers with these Insta-worthy pastel-hued cups.