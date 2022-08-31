You may be trying to encourage your children to do two things – drink more water and use less plastic, and what better place to start than choosing the best reusable bottles?
According to the British Nutrition Foundation, generally speaking, children should aim to drink about six to eight glasses of fluid per day. But when you’re on the go, it’s not always easy to keep energetic young ones’ water levels topped up.
While each child’s needs varies, depending on age, gender, the weather and how much physical activity they do, it is known young children have a higher proportion of body water than adults. They are also less heat tolerant and may be more likely to get dehydrated, especially when being physically active and in hot climates, which means choosing the right reusable bottle is key for on-the-go hydration.
All bottles that we tested are made from either stainless steel, which is the most hygienic material for handling food and drink, food-grade safe silicone, or BPA-free plastics (BPA is an industrial chemical that may find its way into your food and beverages).
A popular market, many designs will attract young ones looking for their next refuel, whether it’s a friendly animal face on the bottle, or a fun straw that flicks into action. By switching to a reusable bottle instead of single-use plastic, it makes staying hydrated easier, and in the long term is good for both the wallet and the planet. Our round-up will help you find the perfect match.
How we tested
Our four and six-year-old reviewers helped to test a range of reusable bottles out over the summer holidays. Testing them only with water, we considered how they fared in terms of usability for drinking, leakages, practicality (such as cleaning) and longevity of use – giving extra kudos to those with innovative features that improved the life of the product. Fun designs also garnered points for child likeability.
The best kids’ water bottles for 2022 are:
- Best overall – Thermos funtainer bottle, 355ml: £19, Thermos.co.uk
- Best kids’ bottle for design – Contigo kids water bottle gizmo autospout, 420ml: £15.49, Amazon.co.uk
- Best for capacity – Hello Hossy mini joy bottle, 470ml: £29.90, Hello-hossy.co.uk
- Best for toddlers – B.Box tritan drink bottle strawberry shake, 450ml: £19.99, Jojomamanbebe.co.uk
- Best for durability – Hydro Flask 12oz kids bottle, 355ml: £26.95, Littleadventureshop.co.uk
- Best for a gift – Waterdrop toddler bottle steel, 400ml: £29.90, Waterdrop.com
- Best for longevity – Liewood warren bottle sea creature/sandy mix, 350ml: £23, Trouva.com
- Best for hot and cold drinks – Sho original 2.0 kids, 260ml: £12.99, Shoreusable.com
- Best value for money – Tum Tum flip top water bottles, 400ml: £8.99, Hippychick.com
- Best compact kids’ water bottle – Zwilling bottle 350ml drinking bottle, 350ml: £15.95, Zwilling.com
Thermos funtainer bottle, 355ml
- Best: Overall
- Rating: 9/10
- Capacity: 355ml
- Colourways : 2
- Material: BPA free durable stainless steel
- Leakproof: Not specified
Thermos is a household brand with over 100 years’ experience of producing “on the go” food and drink products. What the funtainer lacks in funky illustrations and quirky shapes, it makes up for in usability. Carrying claims to keep drinks cool for 12 hours is no myth, as the Thermos vacuum insulation retains cold temperatures and we were impressed by how fresh our drink stayed throughout the day despite the outdoor heat. The push-button reveals a pop-up straw, making it not only a hygienic, but a practical choice, too. It also has a non-slip base, and a clever flip-up carry loop (which is so discreet we didn’t find it on first use). Parents are also provided with peace of mind as it boasts a five-year guarantee, but it does require hand washing.
Contigo kids water bottle gizmo autospout, 420ml
- Best: Kids' bottle for design
- Rating: 9/10
- Capacity: 420ml
- Colourways: 8
- Material: BPA-free copolyester
- Insulated: No
A leaky water bottle is a thing of the past if you have a Contigo, with its integrated spill-proof valve. Ergonomically designed, simply press the button and the mouthpiece will fold out – our testers found this rather entertaining in itself – this also means no pesky dirt or germs can get onto the mouthpiece. You do have to suck quite hard to get the liquid out, but after a few goes this seems second nature. It’s a hugely robust choice and made from a light tritan copolyester which is BPA-free. Simply take apart and pop in the dishwasher for effortless cleaning. Plus, younger ones will love the huge range of designs to choose from.
Hello Hossy mini joy bottle, 470ml
- Best: For capacity
- Rating: 9/10
- Capacity: 470ml
- Colourways: 6
- Material: Stainless steel
- Insulated : No
If this review was based on packaging alone then Hello Hossy would win hands down - brightly designed with the brand’s tagline “cool kids only”, it gives an insight into what’s inside the box. Newly released from French apparel brand Hello Hossy, the stainless-steel mini joy bottle holds an impressive 470ml, yet feels compact. Our mini testers took kindly to the integrated handle, but a highlight for us had to be the non-slip base – keeping the bottle standing proud. The cap with straw is easy to drink from, although we did find flipping the cap a little stiff to start with.
Durable and child-friendly, it deceptively holds a decent amount of fluid, and thanks to the stainless steel, it kept drinks cool too. We love the delicious pastel block colours, and have no issues sharing this with our little ones.
B.Box tritan drink bottle strawberry shake, 450ml
- Best: For toddlers
- Rating: 9/10
- Capacity: 450ml
- Colourways: 8
- Material: Silicone straw top
- Insulated : No
While this bottle may resemble a space age design, it’s full of practical features. Australian brand B.Box creates fun and functional everyday baby essentials and the tritan drink bottle is much like a sippy cup’s older sibling. Holding 450ml, it boasts a unique triangle shape which felt natural in our mini tester’s small hands. The silicone straw is a standout feature – press the release button and the angle straw is revealed – this fun process in itself won over our testers, and the angled nature means it’s always ready for action and a doddle to use.
Being able to carry the bottle with the integrated handle is a thoughtful touch, while the tritan plastic means it’s incredibly durable and impact resistant too. There’s a removable rubber base bumper which prevents it toppling over, it’s dishwasher friendly and no leaks were detected!
Hydro Flask 12oz kids bottle, 355ml
- Best: For durability
- Rating: 9/10
- Capacity: 355ml
- Colourways: 4
- Material: Stainless steel
- Insulated: Yes, keeps drinks cold for 24 hours
Outdoorsy brand Hydro Flask creates durable bottles that are adventure ready. What we first noticed about this bottle in question is the wide spout, which makes for easy drinking. On the first few attempts it was a little stiff to flip but now comes naturally. There’s an integrated handle allowing our little testers to go about their daily business while keeping hydrated, plus the perforated base cover eradicates denting when it’s dropped.
A hardwearing bottle, it doesn’t claim to be leakproof when using the mouth straw but we’ve had no complaints so far. The four colourways (pink, mint, green and blue) are bright and catch your attention. We also love how cool it kept our drinks; the double-wall vacuum-insulation keeps the contents – all 355ml of it – cool for 24 hours!
Waterdrop toddler bottle steel, 400ml
- Best: For a gift
- Rating: 9/10
- Capacity: 400ml
- Colourways: 4
- Material: Stainless steel
- Insulated: No
There’s no denying this bottle’s appeal for children as both of our little testers were instantly attracted to the brand’s penguin design. But there’s a lot more to this product than its pretty face. Designed specifically for children from 18 months, the spout-style lid provides a natural, familiar drinking experience. It’s housed in a rubber cap which keeps it clean too, particularly helpful for days at the beach, and there’s also a smart leak-proof valve which kept all belongings dry. We also found the single-walled stainless steel kept the 400ml of contents cool.
There’s a collection of four toddler bottles from Waterdrop, the hardest bit is selecting your animal of choice – bear, racoon, tiger – but for us the penguin seemed fitting. You are able to pop this penguin in the dishwasher, but we didn’t want to risk ruining his adorable face, so we found handwashing did the trick. It comes beautifully presented making it a thoughtful gift too.
Liewood warren bottle sea creature/sandy mix, 350ml
- Best: For longevity
- Rating: 8/10
- Capacity: 350ml
- Colourways: 4
- Material: Food-safe silicone
- Insulated: No
From pretty patterned swimming costumes to stylish storage solutions, Nordic brand Liewood is effortlessly cool, both at home and on the go. And even something as practical as a water bottle is no exception. Unlike any other bottles we tested, the warren bottle comes in a square shape. The reason? To prevent it rolling away at super speed when dropped.
Uniquely, it’s also made of food-safe silicone, which keeps chipping at bay and is highly durable. Because of this “soft” outer shell, our mini testers did get a kick out of the novelty of squeezing the bottle but they also seemed to drink from it with ease thanks to the sports cap. Holding 350ml of water, it’s dishwasher safe, includes a cleaning straw, and comes in four child-friendly designs.
Sho original 2.0 kids, 260ml
- Best: For hot and cold drinks
- Rating: 8/10
- Capacity: 260ml
- Colourways: 12
- Material: Stainless steel and powder coated paint
- Insulated: Yes, keeps liquids hot for up to 12 hours and cold up to 24 hours
When you think of a reusable bottle, this is the typical shape we’ve all become accustomed to, but thanks to its unique space-inspired print, this one will stand out from the crowd. This is the only bottle we tested that also caters for hot drinks as well as cold; the thermal function keeps liquids hot for up to 12 hours and cold up to 24 hours, and while your offspring are unlikely to be seasoned coffee drinkers, this 260ml bottle is the perfect vessel for a hot chocolate on the go.
Crafted from stainless steel and finished with a tough powder coated paint, this bottle felt sturdy and reliable, and the brand’s so confident that it’s covered by its Sho lifetime guarantee. The drinking experience isn’t as supportive as those bottles with a straw but there is the option to add a sippy straw. Plus, because of the typical lid design, it’s 100 per cent leak proof.
Tum Tum flip top water bottles, 400ml
- Best: Value for money
- Rating: 8/10
- Capacity: 400ml
- Colourways: 3
- Material: Tritan plastic
- Insulated: No
For less than £10, the British designed Tum Tum water bottle is a great summer companion. The friendly fox design was a hit with our mini testers, plus the flip dome-shaped top not only keeps things clean but also provided a magical experience. We did find the straw a little on the slim side, not allowing our testers to guzzle up quite so much, but storing 400ml meant there was plenty to keep them hydrated. Made from Tritan plastic, it’s built to last too.
Zwilling bottle 350ml drinking bottle, 350ml
- Best: Compact kids’ water bottle
- Rating: 7/10
- Capacity: 350ml
- Colourways: 1
- Material: Stainless steel
- Insulated: Yes
Our dinosaur fanatics were more than happy to take this bottle on their adventures. Out of all the bottles we tested it’s the most slimline, making it easy to pop into the side of a bag or add to a lunch bag. It may be slim but it’s mighty too, made of robust stainless steel holding 350ml of fluids. Unlike many designs, there’s no built-in straw, which did slow refuelling down but our testers didn’t grumble, plus they were too busy wowing over the push button opening mechanism. It’s leakproof, has a non-slip base and there’s a safety lock to prevent accidental opening.
The verdict: Kids’ reusable water bottles
While it’s the plainest of those we reviewed, the stainless steel funtainer from Thermos is a great all-rounder. Not only is it brilliant for keeping water cool, which ensured our testers kept topping up throughout the day, it comes in at less than £20, features a fun opening mechanism, and was a doddle to drink from.
