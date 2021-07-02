9 best bike helmets for kids that they'll actually want to wear

Surprisingly, when your child is riding a bicycle, scooter, skateboard and anything else on wheels, by law, they’re under no obligation to be wearing a helmet. However, wearing one is the best way for kids (and adults) to stay protected from head injuries, and will give parents peace of mind.

They’ll resist every time, or make a fuss about fastening the strap, but thanks to modern fun designs, younger kids will especially enjoy wearing their favourite colour or animal/dinosaur/doll obsession, on their head.

Although they aren’t compulsory, headgear still needs to pass the necessary safety standards in the UK. The British Standards Institution (BSI) adopted Europe’s General Product Safety Regulations (GPSR) in 2005 and in 2013 created the BS EN 1080, a standard for helmets worn by young children. This tests helmets for a quick-release system, due to the risk of strangulation caused by fastening mechanism. All kids’ bike helmets sold in the UK should comply with these basic safety standards and should clearly state so.

Getting the size right is always key. Simon Booth, founder and managing director of cycling brand Kiddimoto, suggests the best way to measure your child’s head is to “take a sewing tape measure and measure around their head, two finger widths above their eyebrows and about one finger above their ears. If you don’t have a sewing tape, just use a piece of string and measure that with a ruler.”

Comfort also plays a major role. You’ll want to make sure your child stays cool while riding, especially during the warmer months. Look for helmet vents and visors designed to provide air flow and shielding from sunlight. And remember the more comfortable the helmet feels on your child’s head, the less fuss your child will make.

Although you can’t control their speed, you can control their safety with these hard-working helmets which they’ll actually want to wear…

Met crackerjack helmet This Italian company has been making bicycle helmets since 1987 and it shows. Priding itself on strong design features, comfort and safety, this helmet ticks all the boxes. The hard-body shell and impact absorbing features are ideal for serious mini cyclists, skateboarders or any child that spends more time riding on hard pavements than soft grass. Even at first glance, you can see the quality of this helmet, with well-thought out features from a moulded anti-insect net to anti-allergenic padding.

A sensible choice if you tend to take your child on evening cycling trips, this popular helmet has a rear LED light fitted into the adjustment band, so your child will be seen both off or on road. This style is adjustable from 52 to 57cm, ensuring the helmet will grow along with them. It's no wonder this model continues to be a best-seller year on year. It's pricey, but pretty hard to find fault. Even our young tester became quite attached to wearing it, with very little persuasion – and that in itself makes it value for money.

Kiddimoto cycling helmet If you ask a friend for a kids' helmet suggestion, they're most likely to point you in the direction of Kiddimoto. The kids-only brand specialises in bicycle helmets for children aged between one and 10.

The shell is made from acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) which has high impact resistance and toughness, while the liner is made from expanded polystyrene (EPS), a common material as it’s cheap to make, light, and crushes in a way that gives no bounce-back. The padded lining also makes for a comfortable and snug fit.

Although this helmet comes in two sizes (the small is 48-52cm and suitable for age two to five years, while the medium is 53-58cm and suitable for ages five to 10 years) it has a size adjuster ensuring you get your money’s worth as they grow.

Our young testers were more than happy to wear one of these helmets thanks to the fantastic range of colourful, fun and cool graphics. There are dozens of patterns to choose from, including unicorns, comics, llamas, pirate skulls and crossbones. Plus, for an additional £5, you can choose to have your child's name painted on their helmets for an extra personal touch.

Micro deluxe monster helmet Best known as the brand that got the whole nation hooked on scootering, Micro also has a fun range of helmet styles. This one has a rear flashing light which doubles as a sizing dial as well as fidlock straps, meaning the clips are magnetic rather than a buckle, so you're less likely to pinch your child's skin when fastening it. Plus, the straps are easily adjustable while several air vents ensure heads are kept cool while riding. This cutesy design makes a great choice for smaller heads that need extra protection while riding their balance bikes. There's plenty more choice to select from too.

Alpina children's radhelm ximo flash helmet Although we love the bright and kid friendly designs from this brand, there's more at play here than just aesthetics, as these helmets are as functional as they are fun. This design is a great choice if your child cycles at dusk or at night as it has reflectors and a light that ensures high visibility. It feels very lightweight on even the smallest heads, yet it has all the usual features you expect from a kids' helmet – solid surface, good ventilation, sturdy design, excellent fit and adjustable sizing. We also love the fact that the rear of this helmet has been intentionally designed to be flat, so that it's comfortable when a child is sitting in a child seat or trailer. A brilliant option at an entry-level price range.

Uvex air wing helmet One of the more expensive options on this list, but it is a solid helmet that is super lightweight and fully adjustable. The graphic designs and common colourways make this a good choice for early teen riders who want a helmet that looks mature and professional but fits well too. It also has removable and washable padding and an LED light that can be removed or added with ease. If you manage to persuade them to move from screen to pavement, this is an all-round good head protector.

Bobbin Bikes starling helmet You can't help but fall in love with these retro helmets. They might not be as well received by older children who would prefer something more modern, but we think they are effortlessly cool. Plus, they have the safety credentials to match. This helmet comes in two sizes, one for younger children, one for older kids and small-headed adults, and is made with EPS foam, an ABS shell and has 11 breathable vents. It's also super comfortable, according to our young testers.

We love the small details that ensure your child stands out from the crowd – the glossy finish and caramel-hued straps give this helmet top marks when it comes to combining style with safety.

Specialized mio toddler helmet If you tend to cycle while schlepping a little one on a seat behind you, this makes a great choice of helmet for your child to wear. The shape has been cleverly designed especially for children who tend to accompany their parents on rides. Comfort takes priority with this in-moulded shell which is super lightweight on little heads, yet hard wearing and protective. It has a simple buckle, which allows you to easily and securely strap the helmet to your child's head with the prevention of pinching their skin. Available in a fun range of patterns with a sleek design, this is a great all-rounder.

Raleigh mystery Spiderman cycle helmet Though this is the cheapest helmet in our round-up, it punches above its price point for fit and design. It has all the adjustable features you'd expect and little wannabe superheroes will love the print. This loses points for its lack of ventilation and weight, it feels far lighter than most designs and after a while, your child's head may get a little hot and sweaty, but for shorter rides, it does the job. The clasps on the strap are strong, but not magnetic, so they can be a little big fiddly.

Buy now £ 27.90 , Bern Helmets {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

