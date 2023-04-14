Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

We all love watching TV, and there’s no short supply of amazing shows thanks to Netflix, Now TV, Disney+ and Sky stream box, to name but a few. But when it comes to spending quality time and bonding with your loved ones, few things can beat a board game.

While they may seem old-fashioned to some – and we mean really old, as the first board games hark back to Ancient Egyptian times, so be sure to remember that fact for the pub quiz – they’re a surefire way to get everyone around the table. And let us remind you that they’re designed to be fun, so no flipping over the Monopoly table when you end up in jail, please.

Of course, there are cult classics such as Cluedo and party-starter picks such as Pictionary that will never get old, but each year brings with it a lot of new additions ready to get the healthy competition going. So, we’ve tested all the latest and greatest options to see which board games truly deserve a spot on the table.

Keep reading below to see which board games our tester will be taking to their next family party or dinner with friends. And don’t forget, no one likes a cheat – we’re watching you...

How we tested

Rounding up our friends and family, our tester turned their living room into a board game testing laboratory. And yes, it was as fun as it sounds. Trialling out both new and old games, we’ve given each one a rating out of five, judging how easy it was to play, who it’s best suited for and most importantly, how enjoyable it actually was to play. After all, there’s nothing worse than losing players halfway through due to boredom.

Picks cover educational and murder mystery classics (Lauren Cunningham)

The best family board games for 2023 are: