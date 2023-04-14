Jump to content

8 best family board games for hours of fun, from cult classics to new releases

Guaranteed to give kids and adults a good time, trialling these games was a blast

Lauren Cunningham
Friday 14 April 2023 09:52
You won’t loose players to boredom with our family favourites

We all love watching TV, and there’s no short supply of amazing shows thanks to Netflix, Now TV, Disney+ and Sky stream box, to name but a few. But when it comes to spending quality time and bonding with your loved ones, few things can beat a board game.

While they may seem old-fashioned to some – and we mean really old, as the first board games hark back to Ancient Egyptian times, so be sure to remember that fact for the pub quiz – they’re a surefire way to get everyone around the table. And let us remind you that they’re designed to be fun, so no flipping over the Monopoly table when you end up in jail, please.

Of course, there are cult classics such as Cluedo and party-starter picks such as Pictionary that will never get old, but each year brings with it a lot of new additions ready to get the healthy competition going. So, we’ve tested all the latest and greatest options to see which board games truly deserve a spot on the table.

Keep reading below to see which board games our tester will be taking to their next family party or dinner with friends. And don’t forget, no one likes a cheat – we’re watching you...

How we tested

Rounding up our friends and family, our tester turned their living room into a board game testing laboratory. And yes, it was as fun as it sounds. Trialling out both new and old games, we’ve given each one a rating out of five, judging how easy it was to play, who it’s best suited for and most importantly, how enjoyable it actually was to play. After all, there’s nothing worse than losing players halfway through due to boredom.

Picks cover educational and murder mystery classics

(Lauren Cunningham)

The best family board games for 2023 are:

  • Best overall – Monopoly classic: £23, Tesco.com
  • Best family board game for big groups – Family board game for big groups: £19.96, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best adult board game – 5 second rule uncensored version 2 party game: £15, Argos.co.uk
  • Best challenging board game – Race to escape: The 3D replayable escape room board game: £20.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best competitive board game – Taskmaster board game: £25, Whsmith.co.uk

Monopoly classic

  • Best: Overall board game
  • Board game style: Board game
  • For groups of : 2 – 6 people
  • For ages: 8+
  • Extras needed: None

Few board games beat Monopoly, it’s a fan-favourite for a reason, after all. And despite picking up countless other games, it’s one we keep coming back to time and time again. Whether you choose to be the dog, hat, penguin, or car is up to you as you work your way across the board to beat your opponents, just narrowly avoiding jail each time. If you’re anything like our tester, it can get extremely competitive, so be sure not to throw the board over. But remember, a good game can take time, so get ready to settle around the table for a night of light-hearted fun with no cheating, please.

Herd Mentality: The udderly addictive family board game

  • Best: Family board game for big groups
  • Board game style: Board game
  • For groups of : Four to 20 people
  • For ages : 10+
  • Extras needed : Pen/ pencil

For anyone who used to watch Family Fortunes, this game follows a similar set-up, so if you were ever taught to think outside of the box, it’s time to now come back into the pack. With questions such as “what sound does an animal make” you’ll want to know your opponents well to make sure you guess the same answer as them. If you do, you’ll be rewarded with a cow. If you don’t, the dreaded pink cow will be yours until you can pass it on to someone else.

Bringing a lot of laughs, this game gave our tester a great time, and we’d say it can be played by those younger than ten, too, as the questions really are accessible to everyone. Suitable for four to 20 players, it’s the perfect pick for large groups of any age and also doesn’t take up too much space, so no need for an extra large table top.

5 second rule uncensored version 2 party game

  • Best: Adult board game
  • Board game style: Question card game
  • For groups of: Two or more people
  • For ages : 17+
  • Extras needed : None

This game is definitely for adults only, as it is rather rude. From secret sexual fantasy questions to funny findings such as “name three things you hate about family gatherings”, we would say this one is best played with friends rather than your family.

Depending on who you play with, you can tailor how X-rated the game gets. “Name three things you put batteries in” for example, could be completely innocent, or it could be a little bit naughty, the choice is yours. But be prepared to learn more about your friends than you may have ever wished to know. Our tester and their friends had so much fun playing this one, and it’s sure to perk up even the dullest of dinner parties.

If, however, you fancy putting everyone’s quick thinking to the test on some much more family-friendly themes, then we also rated the original version of 5 second rule (£8.49, Amazon.co.uk) when we rounded up the best card games.

Zingo – Bingo with a zing game

  • Best: Educational board game
  • Board game style: Bingo-style game
  • For groups of : Two or more people
  • For ages : 4+
  • Extras needed: None

Looking to secretly sneak some learning into your kid’s playtime? Let us introduce you to Zingo, the language-learning board game. As the name suggests, it works in a similar way to bingo, or snap, where players match the tiles to what’s on their sheet. Best for pre-readers, words like “cat”, “house”, or “bird” are all included, alongside little pictures to help them on their way. Who said learning couldn’t be fun?

Cluedo classic board game

  • Best: Murder mystery board game
  • Board game style: Board game
  • For groups of: Two – six people
  • For ages: 8+
  • Extras needed: Pen/ pencil

Cluedo is a classic for a reason, sending us on our very own murder mystery mission. For those who haven’t played before, be prepared to get your thinking hats on to try and deduce who committed the crime, the room where it happened and the blunt object responsible in order to win the game. You will need a pencil to keep track of your notes and get ready to concentrate on each and every clue.

For those who have played before, a new character, Dr Orchid, has been brought into the mix to make things even more exciting. Our tester found it to be a little bit boring for children, so this may be one you reserve for older kids and adults – and, speaking from experience, you won’t want to have too many drinks beforehand as it can become rather complicated to keep track! But for whittling away a few hours while spending quality time with the family, it is hard to beat.

Pictionary air Star Wars family drawing game

  • Best: Modern board game
  • Board game style: Interactive drawing game
  • For groups of : Four or more people
  • For ages : 8+
  • Extras needed: Smart TV and smartphone

You may have played Pictionary before, most likely with a pen and pad in the old-school way, but this game has been made incredibly modern as we turn to our trusty tech. So long as you have a smartphone and a smart TV, anyone can play, no matter how many people there are, and this one has even been given a Star Wars twist.

Using the lightsaber, draw your design in the sky and magically see it appear on the screen. Then standard rules apply as each team battles it out to see who guesses the most things correctly. Of course, it helps if you’re a fan of the franchise and so know the difference between your R2-D2 and C-3PO, but once you get the hang of it, almost everyone can play.

Race to escape: The 3D replayable escape room board game

  • Best: Challenging board game
  • Board game style: Board game
  • For groups of : One – six people
  • For ages : 8+
  • Extras needed: None

If you want to push your brain while playing a board game, then race to escape is ready and raring to go. With a 3D board, it certainly looks impressive (although taking a little while to assemble), and cryptic clues are sure to keep you on your toes. Looking for hidden codes, secret passwords and crossword clues, it’s similar to the lifesize escape rooms just shrunken down to a smaller size.

Our tester found it was a great option for those who are competitive, yet it takes concentration and attention to detail, so not one to be played half-heartedly. But when you take the time to truly try it out, you’re bound to lose a couple of hours chasing each other around the rooms.

Taskmaster board game

  • Best: Competitive board game
  • Board game style: Challenge-style board game
  • For groups of: Three or more people
  • For ages : 8+
  • Extras needed : A smartphone if you wish to unlock extra videos

Count yourself a bit of a comedian? The Taskmaster board game may be for you. Taking your favourite TV show into the comfort of your own home, this game allows you to compete for the crown while one person plays host. Best played in your own home, with tasks including “make your own packed lunch” it can get messy, but trust us when we say it brings a lot of laughs. And, as with everything, the more you put into it, the more you will get out.

Our tester found it was best played with six people, but you can cut your group number down to just three, with one host and two players if needed. And if you’re someone who often struggles to sit still when playing a traditional board game, this one will certainly have you on the edge of your seat.

The verdict: Family board games

If you’re looking to spend quality time with the family without the TV or delight dinner party guests, then a board game will always be your best bet. A fan favourite for a reason, Monopoly still sits in the top spot, bringing bundles of joy to every occasion.

We also love the Taskmaster board game for its ability to bring out your inner comic as you compete in some crazy challenges all across your home. Just remember to play fair, and everyone is sure to have a great time.

For some adult-friendly games to play when the little ones are tucked in, check out our round-up of the best board games for adults

