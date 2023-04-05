Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

By the age of five, a child’s brain has reached 90 percent of adult size. They understand enough about the world to be able to interact and have fun but they’re still learning all the time.

The great thing about buying a gift for a five-year-old is that there is so much opportunity to find a toy that will help them learn and develop. It’s immensely satisfying to see them make sense of the world and acquire new skills, especially if it’s through play and they’re having fun as they do it.

But be warned, at five, a child can give you feedback about whether or not they like the gift so the stakes are high. And if you really want to put a smile on their face, you can’t go wrong with a game, toy or puzzle that encourages them to get active.

Amanda Frolich, founder of award winning children’s activity class Amanda’s Action Club is a children’s physical movement development specialist and a toy expert. She says it’s important to “look for toys that promote physical, cognitive and social-emotional development. Toys that encourage movement and exercise, hand-eye coordination and social interaction are especially beneficial.”

However, it can be useful for adults, as well as children, to enjoy some quiet time now and then. With that in mind, we have included a couple of tech toys. Both of these have educational qualities that will push a child’s problem solving capabilities and encourage creativity, therefore earning their place in this round-up of the best gifts for five year olds.

How we tested

To fully test a gift’s popularity with both five-year-old girls and boys, we organised a series of play dates to try out each one in a home environment. We assessed the toys, games and STEM sets for how well they held a child’s attention and how easy they were to operate without adult supervision, as well as how physically or mentally stimulating they were. We tested toys across a wide range of price points from under £10 to over £100 to find the best of the best for all budgets.

We also left out the toys over the period of a month to test their long term appeal. There’s nothing worse than a toy that gets played with twice and then ends up cluttering up the toy box until a parent throws it out. We witnessed children’s repeated interaction with the following picks, which made us more confident that they will withstand the test of time.

The best gifts for 5-year-olds in 2023 are: