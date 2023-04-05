Jump to content

16 best gifts for five-year-old boys and girls to celebrate their 5th birthday

Think outside of the box with toys and games they won’t want to put down

Zoe Griffin
Wednesday 05 April 2023 16:31
From puzzles to instant cameras, these were tried and tested during (and beyond) little tester's play dates

From puzzles to instant cameras, these were tried and tested during (and beyond) little tester’s play dates

(The Independent)

By the age of five, a child’s brain has reached 90 percent of adult size. They understand enough about the world to be able to interact and have fun but they’re still learning all the time.

The great thing about buying a gift for a five-year-old is that there is so much opportunity to find a toy that will help them learn and develop. It’s immensely satisfying to see them make sense of the world and acquire new skills, especially if it’s through play and they’re having fun as they do it.

But be warned, at five, a child can give you feedback about whether or not they like the gift so the stakes are high. And if you really want to put a smile on their face, you can’t go wrong with a game, toy or puzzle that encourages them to get active.

Amanda Frolich, founder of award winning children’s activity class Amanda’s Action Club  is a children’s physical movement development specialist and a toy expert. She says it’s important to “look for toys that promote physical, cognitive and social-emotional development. Toys that encourage movement and exercise, hand-eye coordination and social interaction are especially beneficial.”

However, it can be useful for adults, as well as children, to enjoy some quiet time now and then. With that in mind, we have included a couple of tech toys. Both of these have educational qualities that will push a child’s problem solving capabilities and encourage creativity, therefore earning their place in this round-up of the best gifts for five year olds.

How we tested

To fully test a gift’s popularity with both five-year-old girls and boys, we organised a series of play dates to try out each one in a home environment. We assessed the toys, games and STEM sets for how well they held a child’s attention and how easy they were to operate without adult supervision, as well as how physically or mentally stimulating they were. We tested toys across a wide range of price points from under £10 to over £100 to find the best of the best for all budgets.

We also left out the toys over the period of a month to test their long term appeal. There’s nothing worse than a toy that gets played with twice and then ends up cluttering up the toy box until a parent throws it out. We witnessed children’s repeated interaction with the following picks, which made us more confident that they will withstand the test of time.

The best gifts for 5-year-olds in 2023 are:

  • Best overall gift – Pokemon trainer mission: £21.99, Very.co.uk
  • Best game – Orchard Toys dino dig: £11.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best toy – Hot Wheels monster trucks unstoppable tiger shark: £44.99, Very.co.uk
  • Best gift for five-year-old girls –Aquabeads Disney princess nail studio set: £19.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best gift for five-year-old boys –  X Shot skins Sonic dart blaster: £19.99, Amazon.co.uk

Pokémon trainer mission

  • Best: Overall gift
  • Develops: Bone and muscle health, cardiovascular fitness, problem solving

This gift appeals to both girls and boys, motivates them to run and jump around and is a very reasonable £21.99, making it a hit with adults as well as children. The detector is a round circular object that speaks commands to children to help them find digital Pokémon creatures that are hidden all around them. Using the included map and the detector’s voice, children must walk around and jump up high – as some are hidden up in the air – in the hope of finding a total of 65 Pokémon over 40 separate missions. This could take months, making it a repeatedly favourite toy.

Even children that struggle with focus will concentrate if they care enough about being on a virtual treasure hunt. And we saw that those who were sceptical at the start, soon changed their tune after ticking off one find and were desperate to keep going to capture more. We’d advise giving 10 minutes notice before you want children to stop playing with this toy because everyone ends up really into it, not wanting to put it down once they’ve started.

Continue reading...

Orchard Toys dino dig

  • Best: Game
  • Develops: Turn-taking, problem solving, numeracy

Combining the eternal appeal of dinosaurs with a treasure hunt and building a 3D structure out of bones, this game fascinates children on multiple levels. Players race to be the first to find all their bones, using the fossil-finding pack to locate them in the board. Just be careful of finding a T-Rex card as that will mean putting one of the bones back.

You can smell the anticipation of the little ones when they’re playing this. They’re wriggling around in their seats as they can’t wait for their turn. Then they’re constantly counting how many bones they have compared to the number that other players possess, which boosts their numeracy skills without them even realising they’re doing mental arithmetic. Parents and kids will both get a lot of enjoyment out of this game, especially on rainy days, making it excellent value per play.

Continue reading...

Hot Wheels monster trucks unstoppable tiger shark

  • Best: Toy
  • Develops: Fine motor skills, physical fitness

This crazy, rolling, tumbling truck is a gift that’s best enjoyed outside, therefore encouraging little ones to get outdoors and be more active. It’s a beast of a toy that will cause children to squeal with delight and amazement as they witness its terrain stomp technology that enables it to “stomp” over grass, rocks, pavement and even other Hot Wheels cars! It has a range of 100 feet so children can control it over long distances in the park and then run off to find it.

While they’re in charge of the remote, kids are also working on developing their fine motor skills, but we’re never entirely sure if a child is in the driving command control centre or whether it has a mind of its own. That’s part of the fun, which can go on for 25 minutes non-stop thanks to the included batteries that recharge via a USB cable.

Continue reading...

X Shot skins Sonic darts blaster

  • Best: Gift for a five year old boy
  • Develops: Gross motor skills, cardiovascular fitness

Our testers used up a lot of energy running around outside, firing the darts at each other. Occasionally, they jumped on the trampoline to see how high they could fire them and as they are made from foam, (meaning they’re safe and won’t hurt anyone or anything they land on) they do have the potential to travel far. According to the packet, they can travel 27m, or 90ft. This means you, or your children, do need to play close attention to where they’re landing if you don’t want to lose any. Making sure to find all 12 darts before coming inside ends up being a bit of a treasure hunt, which continues the entertainment for longer.

Continue reading...

Aquabeads Disney princess nail studio set

  • Best: Gift for a five year old girl
  • Develops: Emotional and social skills, Creativity

Little girls love experimenting with fashion and beauty, often to the annoyance of parents who have to clean up the inevitable mess. But the Aquabeads Disney princess nail studio set brings a compromise to both sides, allowing kids to experiment with nail art without spillages or mess. Instead of nail varnish, little ones use a water applicator to create a sticky base for the nails and then stick and hold for three minutes. Children can choose their favourite Disney look with options including Cinderella, Jasmine, Aurora, Rapunzel, Belle, and Ariel.

We loved how this gift encouraged our kids to get creative with designing. It’s also a very sociable gift as one child can make over another. The set comes with nails and decorations for over 40 designs, a work table, plastic tweezers and a water applicator with a brush so it can be used over and over again. Gently push up the nails from the side when they are ready to take them off and they can be reused too.

Continue reading...

Bunch o Balloons water slide wipeout

  • Best: Activity gift
  • Develops: Water confidence, cardiovascular fitness, social interaction

Summer is fast approaching and that brings with it more opportunity to get outside. There’s something truly special about having water fights and splashing around outdoors when it’s sunny and this gift brings all the thrill of a water park into your garden. During our tests, the sun wasn’t that strong but this full-on, fast paced and laughter-inducing water slide was a huge hit. Children could play on this for hours and the only reason they stopped playing was because their lips started to turn blue.

Measuring 15.75ft, there’s a decent amount of slide space to work up a speed and the sides feature mini sprinklers to soak them as they go down. They can use the inflatable bucket at the end of the slide to store water bombs to throw at each other or to use as a final burst of water at the end of their ride down the garden. The activity set comes with 100 balloons and buying replacements is very affordable at a few pounds per multipack. Even better is that this game doesn’t take long to set up. The included 100 balloons can be filled with water in 60 seconds thanks to a clever garden hose attachment. Throw them at a target and they burst on impact, and the squeals of joy that result will engulf the garden.

Continue reading...

The Happy Puzzle Company the amazing clock kit

  • Best: Educational gift
  • Develops: Fine motor skills, mathematical and engineering skills

You don’t have to spend a fortune to encourage little engineers and scientists of the future. This make-your-own clock set is just £15 but will enrich their brain on multiple levels. Firstly, it will help little ones tell the time, which is an essential skill they’ll be covering in their maths lessons at school. Secondly, it’s developing their fine motor skills as they connect the parts to build the clock. Parents will appreciate that the parts are big enough for little hands to grip comfortably and are nowhere near as fiddly as Lego.

Finally, as both sides of the wind-up clock are transparent, the workings of the clock are completely visible. This will give children an understanding of how a clock actually works as they see the different cogs and springs rotate, and how these cause the pendulum to swing, turn the hands of the clock and make the bell chime too.

Continue reading...

Disney Doorables

  • Best: Gift under £10
  • Develops: Imagination and patience

If your five year old watches YouTube, there’s a strong chance they’ll have watched Disney Doorables being unboxed. Your child is guaranteed to get two or three Disney or Pixar characters from this gift but there’s also a thrilling element of surprise as it’s impossible to know what they’ll get until they tear open the packet.

Each pack comes with a guide telling you how rare the characters are and we noticed that kids are always overjoyed if they stumble across a particularly sought-after one. Once opened, the little Disney and Pixar models look super cute on a child’s shelf as they wait for other opportunities to add to their collection. It’s like collecting football cards, but with the added bonus being that a five-year-old can pick up the collection and play at any time.

Continue reading...

Fuji instax mini 12

  • Best: For families to enjoy
  • Develops: Creativity and social interaction

If you’ve ever given a phone to a child and then seen your camera roll full up with silly face selfies, you’ll know how much little kids love to pose. With a Fuji instax, they can do that to their heart’s content without taking up all your device’s memory space.

It’s so easy to operate that a child will not need any help at all. All they have to do is turn the wheel to power on then look through the viewfinder for a traditional posed shot, or turn the camera round and look in the mirror for selfie mode. The pictures print out immediately from the side, so you can display them on the fridge or in random places around the house to remind you of happy times when they’re complaining about learning their spellings or tidying their room.

We really enjoyed taking this on outings to the park and to soft play too, capturing small moments of joy in the day that we can look back on as they grow. The end results are surprisingly clear too. By calculating the brightness of your environment, and automatically adjusting the shutter speed accordingly, the subjects of the photo will be beautifully brought to life in their surroundings.

Continue reading...

Little Tikes my real jam electric guitar

  • Best: Musical gift
  • Develops: Musical skills, rhythm and confidence

Music is a great tool for little ones’ learning and imagination as well as confidence, and with Little Tikes’s my real jam electric guitar, children can become the rockstar of their very own concert.

Little Tikes have come up with a realistically designed instrument with four superstar modes of play, including playing with the band, free play, solo jam and play any song. Simply sync the guitar to a smartphone or tablet via Bluetooth, play a cool tune and it will come out of the guitar like a speaker. All details have been considered, even down to how it’s stored. When not in use, they can pack their guitar away into its original packaging, which doubles as a nifty travel case to keep it protected. And we loved seeing children dance around with this, singing at the top of their lungs and generally being silly.

Continue reading...

Cuddledry personalised penguin hooded bath towel

  • Best: Personalised gift
  • Develops: Emotional bonding

Cosy, cute and very cuddly, this is the perfect gift to make bath time more enjoyable for parents and children. Even those who could play in the tub for hours on end won’t complain about getting out when they have this adorable towel to jump into and snuggle up in. The fact that it can be personalised with their name makes it even more special.

Made with Cuddledry’s signature blend of incredibly soft bamboo and cotton towelling, this is a beautiful towel to touch. It’s also easy on the eye with soft flippers at the side and a super cute penguin beak hood. We loved the generous size which means it’s a gift that will give cuddles and warmth for years. We’re also awarding it extra points for its eco-friendly credentials, as it’s ethically made with sustainable bamboo and comes in a biodegradable bag to cut down on packaging waste.

Continue reading...

Nintendo Switch OLED with ‘Mario Kart 8 deluxe' pack

  • Best: Investment gift to see them through older years
  • Develops: Hand-eye coordination, fine motor skills and logic

A Nintendo Switch can be enjoyed by kids of all ages, from children aged five to teenagers and even adults too. The new OLED screen offers an amazingly high quality of graphic that will mesmerise little ones and even impress older ones who are harder to please. Our tiny testers loved playing it on the move, as its handheld size makes it perfect for car journeys or while waiting for siblings to finish sports clubs. However, it has a stand to use in tabletop mode and can be connected to the TV for a more traditional gaming experience.

With a new Mario animated movie being released into cinemas this spring, Mario Kart 8 deluxe will be one of the most popular games of the year. Our testers enjoyed feeling in control of the vehicles and experienced a real sense of pride at each overtake. The game can be played in single player mode, racing against AI, or children can join up to three other players virtually or in local mode.

When five year olds eventually tire of Mario, there are a whole host of mentally stimulating games to choose from as they grow, making your Switch a valuable investment for years. These games include Hogwarts Legacy, The Legend of Zelda and Minecraft.

Continue reading...

Spirograph mandala maker

  • Best: Creative gift
  • Develops: Art skills and creativity

This easy-to-use tool is great for building confidence when it comes to art, and there are no illustration skills necessary. To make beautiful patterns, kids can simply lock paper into the frame and start spinning to create unique designs. It’s an activity that requires zero parental supervision – which is always a win in our book – and it comes with pens and a pad of paper, so kids can open the box and find all they need to make a pattern they’ll be proud of. There’s also an instruction booklet to offer some ideas about what to create, and kids can follow that until they start to come up with ideas of their own. Once they feel like they know what they’re doing, you could put a canvas underneath and create artwork for their bedroom.

Continue reading...

Disney Minnie Mouse glam up and glow

  • Best: Disney toy
  • Develops: Creativity and imagination

If you’re looking for a gift that gets played with time and time again, this Minnie Mouse fashion box is a winner. It starts off as a pink suitcase which looks impressively grown up, but the real joy comes when it’s opened up to uncover the ultimate walk-in wardrobe featuring a golden chandelier, clothing rod hanger, and two dress-up stations. And you can pull up the light up bow on top of the case to reveal a secret vanity mirror.

A 6in Minnie Mouse doll is included in the set along with 10 different outfits and jewellery accessories that kids can put on Minnie or wear themselves. You’ll probably find Minnie doesn’t get a look-in when it comes to the necklace and clip-on ear-rings but little ones will spend a long time experimenting with the outfits for her.

To maintain the fun, the playset includes sounds and Minnie Mouse phrases to inspire different looks. When they’re done, everything can be put back inside the case to ensure nothing gets lost and to keep all the little parts safely away from younger siblings.

Continue reading...

Sylvanian Families floating cloud rainbow train

  • Best: Gift for role play
  • Develops: Fine motor skills and imagination

Sylvanian Families have been entertaining children in the UK since 1987 and just keep getting cuter and cuter. Essentially, they’re all mini families of different animals such as mice, squirrels and rabbits – all fully clothed. You can buy houses for them, playgrounds and fairgrounds as well as this beautifully coloured pastel train that impressed boys as well as girls in our tests.

Fantastic for enriching children’s imaginations, little ones loved making up stories and situations for their Sylvanian Families toys to act out. When watching our five year olds interact with this train, we were amazed by how creative they got and by how they acted out different scenes using different voices. Each time they played with the toy, a different storyline was explored too, making it a gift that keeps on giving.

Continue reading...

Amazon Fire HD 8 kids tablet

  • Best: Tablet for a five year old
  • Develops: Literacy and numeracy skills, logic, independence

This durable tablet gives five year olds a device on which they can read, watch videos, play games and listen to music at a quarter of the cost of an iPad. As it comes with a durable, drop-proof and shatter-resistant case, plus a two year guarantee, you have the peace of mind that it can be used to entertain kids during long journeys or while you’re out and about without fear it will be broken.

The 8in HD screen gives a beautifully crisp resolution, so it’s gentle on little ones’ eyes. The other specs are impressive too. The tablet itself comes with 32GB storage, but you can expand that up to 1TB with a microSD card and download content for journeys where there’s no access to Wifi. On both, the front and rear is a 2MP camera so kids can use it to record their trip, and the battery life can run up to 13 hours on a single charge.

We were impressed by Amazon Kids, an app that comes installed on all tablets with a year’s free subscription. This gives children unlimited access to over 10,000 kid-friendly movies, TV shows and books tailored for children aged around three, up to 12-years-old. They can learn Spanish and explore different languages through kids’ shows with their favorite characters like Dora and Diego, or, ignite their passion for reading with thousands of children’s books, audiobooks and series. You can pinch and zoom to enlarge the book’s font too, making it easier for kids to read.

Continue reading...

Gifts for five year olds FAQs

With more than 30 years of experience in running classes to entertain children, and entertaining at birthday parties, Amanda Frolich has decades of experience in making children and parents happy through play. As a Children’s First Champion in parliament, she advises government ministers how to put children first when developing policies. We asked her some FAQs about choosing a gift for little ones.

What should you look for when choosing a gift for a five year old?

“When choosing a toy for their child, parents should consider a variety of factors to ensure that the toy is safe, appropriate, and beneficial for their child’s development. Here are some things parents should look for when choosing a toy:

  1. Age-appropriateness: Make sure the toy is suitable for your child’s age, interests, and abilities. Check the age range recommended on the packaging.
  2. Safety: Look for toys that are safe, sturdy, and durable. Avoid toys with sharp edges or small parts that can be choking hazards.
  3. Educational value: Choose toys that promote learning, creativity, and problem-solving skills. Look for toys that encourage exploration, experimentation, and imaginative play.
  4.  Durability: Choose toys that can withstand rough play and that are made from safe and durable materials.
  5. Developmental benefits: Look for toys that promote physical, cognitive, and social-emotional development. Toys that encourage movement and exercise, hand-eye coordination, and social interaction are especially beneficial.
  6. Personal preference: Finally, consider your child’s interests and preferences. Choose toys that your child will enjoy playing with and that will keep them engaged and entertained.”

Why do children need to move more?

“Children need to move more because physical activity is essential for their growth, development, and overall health. Here are a few reasons why:

  1. Bone and muscle development: Physical activity, including weight-bearing activities such as running, jumping, and climbing, is important for building strong bones and muscles in children.
  2.  Improved cardiovascular health: Regular physical activity can help improve heart and lung function, lower blood pressure, and reduce the risk of heart disease later in life.
  3. Weight management: Physical activity helps children maintain a healthy weight and reduce the risk of obesity.
  4.  Improved cognitive function: Research has shown that physical activity can improve cognitive function, including attention, memory, and academic performance.
  5. Socialization: Physical activity can also provide opportunities for children to interact with others and develop important social skills.

Overall, children need to move more to support their physical, mental, and social development. Encouraging children to engage in regular physical activity can set them on a path toward a healthy and active lifestyle that can benefit them for years to come.”

The verdict: Gifts for five year olds

At an affordable price, the Pokemon trainer mission provided hours and hours of active and focused play. It was a hit with both boys and girls and kept them busy without screens.

Our testers also adored the Bunch O Balloons water slide, which caused the most laughter and squeals of joy out of all the toys they tried. If you’re looking for something more educational, you can’t beat the amazing clock kit from The Happy Puzzle Company.

Looking for more gift inspiration? Read our roundup of the best gifts for six-year-olds that parents will love too

