Nine-year-olds tend to have strong opinions, so buying for this age can be challenging. Nine is an age of increased independent thinking, massive developmental leaps and big emotions – but it’s also an age of silliness and fun.

The best gifts for nine-year-olds include problem-solving puzzles or building sets that provide a bit of challenge, as children of this age have the attention span, fine motor skills and patience (most of the time) to really get stuck in.

Of course, tech-based gifts are always going to be popular with nine-year-olds, so you’re definitely onto a winner with something like a games console or camera, if your budget allows. Likewise, anything that gets them outside and active should get the thumbs up.

By nine, most kids are into independent reading, so engaging novels or non-fiction books packed with facts – nine-year-olds love a fact – are fail-safe gift ideas. For arty types, consider a crafting kit that requires a decent level of concentration and commitment to hold their attention.

Whether they’re into clothes or consoles, toys or footballs, we’ve picked out the very best gifts for nine-year-olds for all budgets.

How we tested

As with all children’s gifts, we looked for value for money ( Sarah Dawson )

Our very willing crew of nine-year-old testers played with, read, cuddled and built their way through a stack of products over the course of two months, to help us whittle down the options to the best of the bunch. Looking at everything from kid appeal and fun factor to durability and value for money, these are the ones that get the seal of approval all around.

Sarah Dawson is a parenting and lifestyle writer and a regular contributor to IndyBest since 2021, covering the very best kids’ products and gift guides for every budget. In her reviews, she offers her honest opinions and will only recommend products she believes are worth your money.

The best gifts for nine-year-olds 2025 are: