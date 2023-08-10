Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

There was once a time when children’s clothes were considered purely functional, with parents given little choice than to dress their kids in dreary finds from a select few shops on the local high street.

Luckily, that’s all changed now. Blame it on the competitive parent trap or social media, but children’s clothes have never been so stylish. In fact, some of the pieces are so fashion-forward, you’ll wish they came in adult sizes, too. (Spoiler alert: some do).

From cool, neutral shades to rainbow brights, fancy dresses and dungarees that are perfect for explorers of the outdoors, finding clothing that both you and your kids love has never been so easy. But, with such a large variety of stores now at your fingertips, it can be difficult to know which ones are good quality and what pieces are going to last.

Not only do kids put their clothes through a lot, they seem to grow from one size to the next in a flash. As such, it’s important to find items that are not only durable and hardwearing but comfortable and, of course, appealing to the eye.

Whether you’re shopping for a newborn, toddler or even a tween, we’ve done the hard work for you by rounding up the best baby and children clothing stores for 2023. We’ve made sure to include all types of clothing from both high street and independent brands, and have also picked out our favourite pieces from each one, taking into consideration everything from age range to quality and value for money.

IndyBest’s top picks:

House of Margaux girl power romper: from £28.50, Houseofmargaux.co.uk

(House of Margaux)

If you thought shopping for yourself was a dangerous habit, wait until you scour House of Margaux, where it’s almost impossible not to add everything to your online basket. If we had to pick one piece though, it would be this romper, which is decorated with an all-over “girl power” print. Made from organic cotton, it’s incredibly soft and has a generous amount of stretch, meaning it will last your little one for many months.

(H&M)

Put a smile on their face, and yours, with this fun two-piece set that will see them through cosy weekends at home and trips to the park. Made to fit slightly oversized, the top and joggers are made with a soft sweatshirt fabric and brushed inside. We love that the long-sleeved top comes with press-studs on the shoulder, making it easy to dress even the wriggliest of toddlers, while the elasticated drawstring waist give plenty of room for growth.

Dotty Dungarees patchwork chunky cord dungarees: £48, Dottydungarees.com

(Dotty Dungarees)

Dungarees are one of the most versatile items you can have in your kid’s wardrobe and this pair has it all. Ideal for creating an all-in-one outfit that requires little-to-no planning, they feel incredibly soft and have a decent amount of stretch, making them comfortable to wear, no matter what your child is getting up to. We love the practical details too, with adjustable straps and turn-ups meaning they’ll last longer and can even be passed down once they eventually grow out of them.

Mamas & Papas berry floral print dress & headband: £29, Mamasandpapas.com

(Mamas & Papas)

A piece they can wear now with sandals and in the winter with tights and boots, this dress is made from a textured woven fabric with long sleeves and a V-shaped bodice at the front. We also like the balloon shaped sleeves that have elasticated cuffs and the pretty frill detail at the waist. Finish the look with the matching headband, which features the same all-over disty floral print with a delicate bow and an easy-to-use velcro fastening.

Kite kaleidoscope cardi: £18.60, Kite-clothing.co.uk

(Kite)

Whether you’re on the hunt for something to keep your little one warm on those not-so-summery days (which, let’s face it, we’re having plenty of) or looking ahead to the cooler months, this cosy cardigan is a must. Made from organic cotton, it’s beautifully soft and we adore the playfully bright take on a traditional Fair Isle print. The sizing is generous too, meaning it will last well into next season and beyond. Plus, it currently has a whopping 40 per cent off.

Polarn O.Pyret playtime print kids top: £17.50, Polarnopyret.co.uk

(Polarn O.Pyret)

We’re big fans of Polarn O.Pyret, especially this unique top, which has been created in collaboration with Swedish author Astrid Lindgren and illustrator Ilon Wikland. Bringing the duo’s beloved characters to life, the tunic-style top features fun paint pot shaped pockets and is made from soft organic cotton. The elastic cuffs and A-line shape give it a comfortable fit and it washes extremely well.

Mori ribbed clever zip sleepsuit: £32.50, Babymori.com

(Mori)

Calling all bleary-eyed parents: this sleepsuit is a gamechanger, especially when it comes to midnight changes. Available in sizes newborn to 18-24 months, this sleepsuit is different to most others as it is designed with a two-way zip at the front so you can undo it from the bottom up, meaning you no longer need to fully undress your baby or take on the impossible task of fastening what feels like 50 buttons in the dark. Plus, it’s seriously soft and washes amazingly.

Independent brands

House of Margaux

With its playful prints, catchy slogans and bright colours, House of Margaux is sure to make you and your little one smile. With each of its items lovingly handmade by owner Cassie, the brand prides itself on creating clothing for babies and toddlers using organic cotton, bamboo and eco-friendly pigment inks. Spanning everything from tops and leggings to dresses, sleepsuits and rompers, the entire range is unisex with sizes ranging from newborn up to seven-years-old.

Turtledove London

A gender-neutral clothing brand for little ones aged up to eight years, Turtledove offers timeless designs in a muted colour palette and all of its pieces are made using organic cotton and Azo free dyes. Selling everything from dungarees and leggings to dresses and swimwear, this brand is ideal for lovers of clothes with timeless appeal and a minimalist aesthetic. There’s no need to envy your child’s wardrobe either, as Turtledove London also has a women’s collection complete with tunics, tote bags and T-shirts.

Kite

Dressing your child head to toe in Kite guarantees they will stand out in the playground. Colourful and fun, the brand’s range is stylish, built to last and planet friendly, offering GOTS certified organic cotton clothing and accessories for babies, toddlers and older children using high quality fabrics and bright modern prints. From one off pieces to mix and match collections spanning knitwear, skirts, sweatshirts and dungarees, there’s something to suit every child aged 0 to 13 years. Plus, there’s a women’s collection too.

Polarn O.Pyret

(Polarn O.Pyret)

If it’s high quality, organic and super-fun clothes that you’re after, look no further than Swedish brand Polarn O. Pyret, which has been around for more than 45 years. Bursting with charming designs, the label categorises its clothes by age, not gender, in a bid to encourage little ones to wear whichever designs they love. Made to fit from newborn to age 11, the brand uses eco-friendly materials and is committed to ensuring that its clothes are durable, claiming that each piece is designed to last at least three children. Polarn O. Pyret also promises to fix zips and broken poppers on any of its outerwear garments, no matter when they were bought and has a unique preloved scheme called PO.P Second-hand, where it buys back used clothing.

Dotty Dungarees

For dungarees that are as cute as they are comfortable to wear, look no further than this British-based brand that was co-founded by two mums. With short and traditional styles on offer, the brand’s dungarees are a wardrobe essential that truly lasts as they’ve been cleverly designed to grow with your child. Each pair features clever details such as adjustable straps, turn ups, while those up to 24 months also come with hidden zip access, making light work of nappy changes. Available in a range of colourful designs, from bright patchwork to love hearts and stripes, the brand’s clothes are also designed to be incredibly soft with cotton jersey linings that won’t irritate sensitive skin.

Claude & Co

For gender neutral clothing that guarantees your child will be the most fashionable tot in town, head to Claude & Co, where you’ll find a range of baby and toddler pieces made from organic and sustainable materials. Famous for its “Milking It” range, the British brand caters for newborns up to six years and, in addition to its popular ribbed bodysuits, you’ll find everything from overalls and co-ords to jackets and hats in a variety of earthy tones and cool prints.

Sleepy Doe

One sure-fire way to get your child excited for bedtime is with a pair of Sleepy Doe’s dreamy pyjamas. Specialising in organic sleepwear for children and women, the brand was founded by Bath-based mum Sophie Woodrow, who lovingly creates every print featured on the pyjama sets. From newborn sleepsuits to classic trouser sets for toddlers and older children up to 11 years, there’s something for everyone, including grown-ups, so make sure to look out for the matching mama and me sets too.

Mutha.hood

A female-owned business with the main aim of empowering women through positive, strong and meaningful merch, Mutha.hood is perhaps best known for its range of women’s T-shirts that carry the slogan “Strong Girls Club”. But the good news is that little ones can get involved too, as there’s an entire kids range of babygro’s, tees and sweatshirts that are all made from organic cotton.

Toby Tiger

(Toby Tiger)

Founded by award-winning designer Zoe Mellor in 1998, Toby Tiger is family-run brand offering baby and kids clothes up to age eight. The label specialises in and is instantly recognisable by its fun prints, which include everything from farm animals and boats to ice cream, rainbows and even lift-the-flap appliques. Guaranteed to get a big thumbs up from children and their parents, the clothes are super-soft, GOTS-certified and incredibly practical with turn-up ankle bands and waistbands for comfy support. The brand also has a “return and earn” program, where you can send back your child’s outgrown clothes to give them a second life and earn money towards your next purchase.

Another Fox

British brand Another Fox creates bold graphic printed clothing for women and kids. A great place for those looking for something a little different, you’ll find sweatshirts, vests, trousers, coats and sleepsuits in a range of fun prints, from monochrome checkerboard to animal and polka dots. The children’s collections are designed to fit little ones up to age eight but Another Fox also shares fabrics across its women’s range too, meaning you can create a little mini-me moment.

Wexbaby

Want to bring a little fun to your child’s wardrobe? Then consider adding something from Wexbaby – a French-inspired kidswear brand launched by two sisters, Ettie and Sally. Available in sizes newborn up to six years, the label is bursting with clothes that are full of personality and comical illustrations, whether that’s Wexbaby’s signature French man Pépé, a snail riding a skateboard or a frog playing the violin. Made from the softest fabric and designed with durability in mind, you can feel good about buying from this company too, as it donates 20 per cent of its sales to The Fostering Network.

Mini Rodini

Founded by Swedish illustrator Cassandra Rhodin, this brand is on the more premium side but the price is reflected in the quality. Destined to be the talk of the playground, each piece features quirky and fun prints spanning everything from psychic cats to pelicans and the Loch Ness monster. Catering to babies and children up to the age of 11, Mini Rodini is also big on sustainability with 99 per cent of its products made from eco-friendly materials.

High street brands

Jojo Maman Bébé

From humble beginnings as a kitchen start-up, Jojo Maman Bébé has gone from strength to strength, offering a range of fun yet practical designs that can be passed down through the family. Its children’s range caters for every occasion, with casual outfits and formalwear made from soft, comfy fabrics for newborns up to age seven. A great choice for lovers of playful patterns and colours, Jojo Maman Bébé also prides itself on being a B Corp brand – it uses sustainable materials in as many of its products as possible, uses recycled nylon in its swimwear and works closely with suppliers to utilise more sustainable manufacturing processes.

Next

(Next)

A stalwart on the British high street, Next is well known for its womenswear and menswear offerings but it’s also a popular destination for babies and young children. It’s a great go-to for children’s clothing from ages newborn to 16, covering everything from everyday basics to formalwear, school uniform essentials, swimwear and shoes.

The Little White Company

Fans of The White Company will be pleased to learn that the brand has an entire range dedicated to babies and children, delivering the finest quality clothes, bedding and toys. While the baby collection caters up to 24 months, the children’s collection will fit little ones up to 12 years and you will find a host of pieces to help build their wardrobe, from sleepsuits and pyjamas to occasionwear and accessories.

Frugi

Cornish clothing brand Frugi is instantly recognisable, thanks to its rainbow-inspired hues, playful patterns and loveable designs that include everything from farmyard animals to stars and spaceships. In addition to looking the part, its pieces are made with plenty of child-friendly details too, such as reinforced knees and comfy waistbands, while some of its items are even reversible, meaning you get two designs for the price of one.

Available in sizes 0 up to age 11, the clothes are comfortable, stylish and made to last, with the brand championing the use of organic cotton and recycled materials. Created by a husband and wife team in 2004, the label has grown from a small family business to a hugely popular brand that’s now stocked at Next, John Lewis and Partners and M&S.

H&M

Whether you’re looking for hardwearing denim, holiday swimwear, cute accessories or school coats, high street favourite H&M is a one-stop shop that covers all bases. Trendy and reasonably priced, its clothes are good quality and wash incredibly well. It caters to children of all ages, from newborn to 14 years, and gives parents the freedom to mix or match its extensive collection of separates or head straight to its sets and outfits section for easy dressing. There’s plenty for every taste too, with a range of fancy dress and items branded with cartoon characters to more pared back, neutral designs. H&M also has a seemingly never-ending sale, where you can find plenty of bargains.

Boden

A firm favourite of the royal family, Boden is an established go-to name for the entire household, with its childrenswear range catering from newborn up to the age of 14. Quintessentially British, the brand’s clothing features plenty of joyful prints on super-soft yet hardwearing fabrics that won’t fade in the wash. The brand’s extensive collection has plenty to offer boys and girls including dungarees, reversible hoodies, Breton tops and Fair Isle cardigans, as well as everyday essentials.

Mamas & Papas

(Mamas & Papas)

While Mamas & Papas might already be on your radar when it comes to pushchairs and nursery essentials, it’s also a great place to dress your children, whether they’re tiny babies or adventurous toddlers. The brand offers a range of clothing and accessories up to four years, so you can dress your little one from head to toe in joggers, gilets, skirts and rompers. Plus, it often releases exclusive collaborations with other labels too, with its latest offering in partnership with British textile company Laura Ashley.

Mori

Arguably one of the most popular baby brands of the moment, Mori expertly crafts super-soft baby clothing and accessories using a signature blend of organic cotton and bamboo. While the brand is best known for its clever sleepsuits that are designed with a concealed two-way zip to make night-time changes simpler, it has a whole host of pieces you’ll want to add to your shopping basket including swimwear, cardigans and shoes. Most of its pieces are available to fit newborns and children up to the age of five. As well as clothing, you’ll also be able to find toys, gifts and everyday essentials, such as bottles, pram accessories and swaddles.

Arket

When it comes to minimalist wardrobe staples, Arket is the go-to high street destination for men and women but we think it’s childrenswear offerings are just as excellent. Just like its adult section, the Swedish label offers a range of timelessly chic pieces for kids up to the age of 14, from classic striped T-shirts to corduroy dungarees, oversized shirts and pretty floral dresses, you’re sure to find something for any little one.

M&S

While you might know M&S best for its top-rated food, it’s also one of the best places to shop for childrenswear on the high street. In addition to multipacks of essential items like sleepsuits and vests for babies, the retailer caters to kids up to the age of 16, delivering trendy takes on a whole range of items, including jumpsuits and dresses, coats and hoodies.

It’s also one of the few shops where you will find clothes that cater to children with sensory or physical disabilities. M&S’s easy-dressing range features everything from all-in-ones that allow for a cast (for hip dysplasia) to tees and dresses with discreet pockets for feeding tubes. Plus, it uses the softest materials, the fewest seams possible and ensures the designs are the same as its standard range, meaning kids can wear the same cool prints and patterns as their friends or siblings.

Newbie

This Scandi-inspired shop focuses on sustainable organic clothes for newborn boys and girls up to age eight. Expect classic designs like stripes, florals and cute animal prints with a modern twist. There’s a huge array of collections and prints in everything from baby grows to pinafores and swimwear. In addition to childrenswear, Newbie also caters for women, including an entire category of outfits to match your little one.

Lindex

Scandinavian fashion brand Lindex produces clothing for women and children, with the kids range fitting little ones right up to the age of 14. A great place to stock up on everything from everyday basics to cool tees, play-ready trousers and warm outerwear, its pieces are bright and colourful with many items adorned with quirky prints of animals, food and fun florals. There’s also a range of matching outfits for mums and kids that includes cosy mini me pyjamas, matching swimsuits and comfy sweatshirts.

Luxury brands

Binibamba

(Binibamba)

Noticed those trendy sheepskin buggy liners doing the rounds at playgroup? Well, they’re the work of Binibamba, a luxury independent brand with a love for super-soft merino sheepskin. Aside from its pushchair accessories, the label also has some seriously cosy clothes on offer, including tiny booties, snow suits, hats, mittens and snuggle vests all made from, you guessed it, luxuriously soft sheepskin.

Rachel Riley

Make like the royals (yes, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have all been spotted wearing this brand) and head straight to Rachel Riley, where you’ll find a host of luxurious and classic designs suited to little ones up to 10-years-old. Featuring prints designed in-house, the brand’s pieces are decorated with traditional details like smocking, which you’ll find on everything from vintage party dresses to formal short rompers and sleepsuits. For something truly indulgent, you can even pick up tiny cashmere cardigans in the label’s heritage collection.

Trotters

Founded in 1990, Trotters is a family-owned and run business that specialises in creating premium clothing from newborn to 12 years. Selling everything from Liberty print dresses to coats, swimwear and shoes, each of its pieces are designed in London and made in Europe. If you fancy visiting in-person, Trotters has six shops – five in London and one in Guildford – and each has its own hairdressers for children up to the age of 10. You can also find Trotters clothing at Harrods and Liberty Department stores.

Pre-loved

Vinted

A resell platform that’s certainly enjoying its moment in the spotlight, Vinted is a stellar destination for affordable second-hand garb for babies and children from luxury designers, high street stalwarts and vintage goodies. Plus, with no fees, it’s one of the best platforms to sell on, as you get 100 per cent of what you earn.

