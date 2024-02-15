Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

World Book Day 2024 is almost upon us (this year it falls on Thursday 7 March), so, in celebration of the literary event, we thought we’d take a trip down memory lane by asking the team to share some of the much-loved stories that inspired their love of reading as children.

Some of the most formative books you will read in your lifetime are experienced during childhood, whether they were read out loud by a parent or guardian, covertly under the covers at bedtime or assigned at school. While there’s a vast array of children’s books to be enjoyed, there are just a select few that make such an impact, they continue to hold very special places in our hearts as adults.

Choosing a book for your child can be tricky – while some will love scary stories, others prefer funny tales, and many want to lean into their interests, be that science, superheroes or football. There is no one correct type of reading material but if you’re struggling for some inspiration, we’ve put together a list of our most memorable reads from childhood.

From heartfelt tales of familial love and magic medicine to the classic creations of CS Lewis, each one is a tried and tested recommendation that we believe will be just as cherished by little readers today.

Sarah Young (Assistant eCommerce editor)

‘George’s Marvellous Medicine’ by Roald Dahl, published by Puffin: £5.89, Amazon.co.uk

One for those with a mischievous streak, this Roald Dahl tale is as unique as it is wonderful but should absolutely come with a “do not try at home” warning. First published in 1981, it is one of the author’s shorter children’s books and follows the misadventures of eight-year-old George Kranky who attempts to create a medicine, using a brew of questionable ingredients, that will make his mean and bossy grandma a nicer person. What’s the worst that could happen? A must-read for children and adults alike, the book, like most of Dahl’s creations, tickles your funny bone while tugging on the heartstrings, and is sure to excite little minds.

Annabel Grossman (Global travel editor and executive eCommerce editor)

‘Goodnight Mister Tom’ by Michelle Magorian, published by Penguin Random House Children’s: £7.99, Waterstones.com

It’s always impressive when a children’s author can take dark issues such as abuse, depression and grief and weave them into a book for young readers. Michelle Magorian does this beautifully in Goodnight Mister Tom, telling the story of the timid and lonely William Beech, who is evacuated from London before the start of the Second World War to live with Tom Oakley, a bereaved and embittered widower. I adored this book when my older sister read it to me as a child and I think I probably love it just as much now. Set against the backdrop of war and uncertainty, it’s ultimately a story of kindness and friendship, but with plenty of adventure thrown in as the reader is taken from the safety of the English countryside to the cruel streets of wartime London. Gripping yet moving, this is a book you’ll love reading to your children as much as they’ll enjoy hearing it.

Alex Lee (Tech writer)

‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’ 13 book collection by Lemony Snicket, published by Egmont: £35.99, Amazon.co.uk

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events is really just as glum as it sounds. The extremely unlucky Baudelaire children are left orphaned after their parents perish in a fire and are carted from hapless guardian to guardian, all the while being chased by a count set on stealing their inheritance. It’s set in Victorian times with three unusually intelligent children at its core, who are good at inventing, reading and biting things. The literary playfulness on display in A Series of Unfortunate Events arguably kickstarted my obsession with words, making me the bookworm I am today. And just for reference, “bookworm” is a phrase that here means “likely to have my nose stuck in a book during breaktime”, and not a wriggly invertebrate that slithers out of a novel.

Daisy Lester (Senior eCommerce writer)

‘The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe’ by CS Lewis, published by HarperCollins: £3.11, Amazon.co.uk

The first instalment of the seven-book fantasy series The Chronicles of Narnia by CS Lewis, this tome captured my imagination when I first read it after watching the 2005 film adaptation. Set during the Second World War, it tells the story of four siblings evacuated from London to the countryside. There, they stumble upon a magic wardrobe that leads to Narnia – a parallel land inhabited by talking animals and mythical creatures, all ruled by the evil White Witch. It’s a fantastical land that’s rich in wonder, and perfect for young readers to lose themselves in.

Steve Hogarty (Tech writer)

‘The Bromeliad Trilogy’ by Terry Pratchett, published by Corgi Childrens: £4.95, Amazon.co.uk

Truckers, Diggers and Wings (also called the Nome Trilogy or The Bromeliad) is about a secret civilisation of tiny gnome people whose universe is contained within the four walls of a shopping centre. When they learn of the great outdoors it sends their parochial society into chaos and sets them off on an epic, silly survival adventure. Notionally about dogma, faith, politics and science, the trilogy of books is just incredibly good fun, and a great entry point for young readers yet to discover the legendary author.

Niki Cottrell (Social media assistant)

‘Love You Forever’ by Robert Munsch, published by Firefly Books: £4.95, Amazon.co.uk

This is an endearing story about the forever bond between a mother and her child. The story follows the journey of a mother who lovingly sings to her son as he grows from infancy to adulthood, always assuring him of her unwavering affection. As the roles reverse and the son becomes the caretaker in his mother’s old age, the sentiment of unconditional love remains unchanged. It’s a poignant narrative that beautifully captures the essence of familial love and the circle of life.

Lois Borny (Production journalist)

‘Sleepovers’ by Jacqueline Wilson, published by Young Corgi: £7.07, Amazon.co.uk

Jacqueline Wilson’s books are much-loved by younger readers for a reason. Next to some of her more hard-hitting stories, such as The Illustrated Mum (£7.27, Amazon.co.uk) and Girls Under Pressure (£7.09, Amazon.co.uk), a book that became one of my favourites as a child was Sleepovers, which looks at nervousness around navigating new friendships and the desire to belong. We join protagonist Daisy as she tries to find her place among a group of girls she meets at her new school – one of whom is particularly nasty to her, and seems set on making her feel excluded. The girls all host sleepovers when their birthdays arrive, while Daisy also thinks about her own birthday, and how the group will respond to her sister Lily, who has a learning disability. Ultimately an uplifting read that captures the excitement, nervousness and novelty of childhood sleepovers, this could be a new favourite for the young reader in your household.

Angharad Moran (Senior production journalist)

‘My Family and Other Animals’ by Gerald Durrell, published by Puffin: £7.35, Amazon.co.uk

First published in 1956, this book provides an insight into the (somewhat chaotic) early years of naturalist and author Gerald Durrell. After his family move from cold, rain-sodden Bournemouth to sunny Corfu (to escape the “gloom of the English summer”), we follow a young Durrell as he explores his new surroundings, encountering eccentric characters and an abundance of wildlife along the way. The story is as warm as its setting, the descriptions are transportive, and there are some brilliant laugh-out-loud moments, as the budding naturalist inflicts his passion upon the rest of his family. What parent wouldn’t want their child to release scorpions into their house? Although the main protagonist is 10 years old, this is a book adults will enjoy just as much as younger readers.

