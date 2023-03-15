Let’s face it, the idea of matching outfits with your parents as a kid could not have been more uncool, but a wave of celebrities are proving that the mini-me look can actually look pretty chic.

Whether it's Beyoncé and Blue Ivy’s floral caftan dresses, Chrissy Teigen twinning with her daughter Luna while on holiday or Kim Kardashian wearing matching pyjamas with all four of her kids, mother-daughter dressing seems to be increasing in popularity on Instagram.

But it’s not just a new social media thing – in fact, in 2012, a number of designers, including Gucci, Stella McCartney and Lanvin dipped their toes into the childrenswear market by reimagining their fashion lines to accommodate to the younger crowd.

If you’re still on the fence about matching your outfit to your little one, it’s time to cast away those aspersions as the high street has swiftly caught on to the trend, delivering a throng of super stylish ensembles that prove twinning is winning.

From River Island to Boden and Lindex, many of our favourite brands have got on board with co-ordinating mum and daughter clothing lines that mean you can match your little one all year long. Now, Mango has set the tone with a trend-led capsule collection that’s causing a stir among the style set. Here we’ve handpicked some of our favourite pieces, as well as pulling a selection of our favourite labels so you can make sure both of your wardrobes are on point.

Mango

(Mango)

A truly varied trend-led capsule collection, Mango’s mini me range includes everything from matching denim jumpsuits (£55.99, Mango.com) to knitwear, skirts and even cargo jeans – all at pleasingly affordable prices. Comprising of 39 pieces, including transitional staples and summer-ready frocks, all are designed for both mother and daughter. One of our favourite pieces is the fringed vest (£35.99, Mango.com) which, of course, comes in a twinning mini size (£25.99, Mango.com). A layering essential, style it over shirts, dresses or a t-shirt and jeans.

The effortlessly cool cargo jeans (£49.99, Mango.com) also deserve a special mention, with the child’s offering (£39.99, Mango.com) helping you both nail off-duty dressing.

Visit Mango.com now

Boden

(Boden)

It should come as no surprise that British brand Boden has a full range of family-friendly matching outfit options. From beachwear to dresses and T-shirts, there’s men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, all of which is bright, bold and colourful – perfect for summer dressing. Our favourite? It’s got to be this chic puff sleeve seersucker blouse (£48.75, Boden.co.uk) in the matching light blue stripe print (£27.75, Boden.co.uk) for those aged two to 12-years-old.

Visit Boden.co.uk now

Seraphine

(Seraphine )

If you’re a first-time parent and want to match your sweatshirt to your newborn baby’s babygrow, Seraphine is the destination to know, with a celebrity fanbase that includes Myleene Klass and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. What’s more, both your and your baby’s items will be made from 100 per cent GOTS-certified organic cotton, making them soft and easy on the skin.

We love these grey mama and mini sweatshirts (£55, Seraphine.com) that feature matching slogans in classic blue. The adult version is designed to fit through pregnancy and has poppers at the shoulder for easy nursing, while the baby’s version fits from 0 to 6-months.

Visit Seraphine.com now

Lindex

(Lindex )

Whether you want cosy mini me pyjamas, a matching swimsuit for trips to the beach or stylish hair accessories, Lindex has plenty of co-ordinating pieces for you and your little ones. Proof that you don’t have to sacrifice your favourite trends to start twinning. But our top pick is this green gingham midi dress (£59.99, Lindex.com) that also comes in children’s sizes (£24.99, Lindex.com). Both designs boast a wafty silhouette, puff-sleeve design and rounded neckline that’s perfect for twinning in when the weather warms up.

Visit Lindex.com now

River Island

(River Island)

High street stalwart River Island’s latest mummy and me collection has us dreaming of summer days. With its dreamy selection of dresses and two pieces, matching with your little one has never looked better. While we wait for warmer days to arrive, we love this frilled denim jacket (£50, Riverisland.com) that comes in a super-cute matching mini jacket (£24, Riverisland.com) for ages 0-5-years, as well as a version (£26, Riverisland.com) for children aged 5-12, meaning you can kit out the whole family.

Visit Riverisland.com now

