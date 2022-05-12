After two turbulent years of postponed nuptials, the invites are coming in thick and fast this wedding season. While some couples plumped for a smaller affair during the pandemic, thousands of others delayed until 2022, and as a guest, that means one thing: revamping your wardrobe in preparation for many summertime soirees.

While it’s important to invest in pieces that you can re-wear to different events (long gone are the days of being judged on recycling an outfit, we are in a climate crisis, after all) there are a few trends that we’re tapping into this season including subtle cut-outs, bold suits, floaty maxis, chic two-pieces and slinky slip dresses.

Importantly though, these looks are simply reinventing classic styles and can be worn year after year. We’ve sought out the outfits that can be dressed up or down, to ensure each piece is versatile enough for a range of different ceremonies and receptions.

Ultimately, comfort is key here: there’s nothing worse than feeling restricted in a dress or suit while on the dancefloor, or feeling uncomfortable in wedding photos. We’ve tested a range of styles on different body types and sizes to give you an exhaustive haul of options that will make you feel your best.

Whether you’re looking for a statement two-piece, Bridgerton-esque tulle or a puff-sleeve midi, we’re here to help you become the best-dressed guest of the season.

Read more:

How we tested

We recruited three testers of varying heights and sizes to try out a range of wedding guest outfits, judging their fit, style, versatility and comfort. While keeping trends in mind, we were conscious of cost per wear when choosing these looks, favouring staple designs that can be worn time and time again across different occasions and wedding styles.

The best wedding guest outfits for 2022 are:

Best overall – Nobody’s Child Rebecca midi dress: £47.20, Nobodyschild.com

– Nobody’s Child Rebecca midi dress: £47.20, Nobodyschild.com Best plus size suit – River Island purple flared split trousers and structured blazer: £118, Riverisland.com

– River Island purple flared split trousers and structured blazer: £118, Riverisland.com Best sustainable dress – Molby The Label Tilda dress, pink and red: £140, Molbythelabel.com

– Molby The Label Tilda dress, pink and red: £140, Molbythelabel.com Best slip dress – Omnes Florence midi dress in burnt orange: £55, Omnes.com

– Omnes Florence midi dress in burnt orange: £55, Omnes.com Best print – Never Fully Dressed pink leopard floral dress: £89, Neverfullydressed.co.uk

– Never Fully Dressed pink leopard floral dress: £89, Neverfullydressed.co.uk Best plus-size dress – Neon Rose cherry midi dress, curve: £32, Neonrosestore.com

– Neon Rose cherry midi dress, curve: £32, Neonrosestore.com Best sequin dress – Asos edition neon floral embellished cami slip midi dress in light blue: £180, Asos.com

– Asos edition neon floral embellished cami slip midi dress in light blue: £180, Asos.com Best floral dress – Asos design soft batwing midi dress in floral print: £48, Asos.com

– Asos design soft batwing midi dress in floral print: £48, Asos.com Best tulle dress – Warehouse tulle v neck maxi dress in floral: £97.30, Warehousefashion.com

– Warehouse tulle v neck maxi dress in floral: £97.30, Warehousefashion.com Best maxi dress – Dark Pink pink opal maxi: £110, Darkpink.co.uk

– Dark Pink pink opal maxi: £110, Darkpink.co.uk Best pink suit – 4th + Reckless Tokyo blossom wide leg trousers and blazer: £90, 4thandreckless.com