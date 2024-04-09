15 best spring dresses for the ultimate transitional wardrobe

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

After a seemingly never-ending winter, the sun is finally starting to shine (a bit) – meaning it’s time to find the best spring dresses to bolster your wardrobe for the warmer weather ahead.

Whether you’re after an office-appropriate frock or a throw-on-and-go style for the weekend, you needn’t wait until a heatwave strikes to swap your jeans for a dress. During these in-between months, when evening rain showers can interrupt sunny days, the right spring dress is the ultimate transitional staple.

Luckily, the high street for spring 2024 leaves you spoilt for choice – from knitted numbers for layering, and denim designs that still keep you warm, to slinky slips and maxi-length styles that will carry you right through to summer.

Pivoting away from Y2K, Seventies-style fringing, suede and bold patterning are dominating this season, as seen at Chloe, Roberto Cavalli, Chanel and Simone Rocha. Perfect for the approaching festival season but just as good for wafting around the city. Lace, mesh, gauze and transparent tulle are also on the moodboard (and are far more wearable than you might think).

There are some styles that never go out of fashion for spring – think denim mini dresses (sans tights if you’re brave), all-over floral designs, knitted maxi and slip dresses for popping under blazers.

How we tested the best spring dresses

A selection of the dresses we tried and tested ( Daisy Lester )

For this round-up of the best spring dresses, we sought styles that could serve us right through to summer and even into autumn. From warming denim and knitted dresses to slip styles for layering, floaty midi or maxi frocks and occasion-ready pieces, we considered versatility, cost-per-wear, comfort, quality and this season’s hottest trends. Whether you’re after a frock to take you from your desk to dinner or a mini for styling up or down at the weekend, these are the best spring dresses for 2024.

The best spring dresses for 2024 are: