15 best spring dresses for the ultimate transitional wardrobe

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
From linen and denim to floral and leopard-print styles, get prepared for the new season with these staples
After a seemingly never-ending winter, the sun is finally starting to shine (a bit) – meaning it’s time to find the best spring dresses to bolster your wardrobe for the warmer weather ahead.
Whether you’re after an office-appropriate frock or a throw-on-and-go style for the weekend, you needn’t wait until a heatwave strikes to swap your jeans for a dress. During these in-between months, when evening rain showers can interrupt sunny days, the right spring dress is the ultimate transitional staple.
Luckily, the high street for spring 2024 leaves you spoilt for choice – from knitted numbers for layering, and denim designs that still keep you warm, to slinky slips and maxi-length styles that will carry you right through to summer.
Pivoting away from Y2K, Seventies-style fringing, suede and bold patterning are dominating this season, as seen at Chloe, Roberto Cavalli, Chanel and Simone Rocha. Perfect for the approaching festival season but just as good for wafting around the city. Lace, mesh, gauze and transparent tulle are also on the moodboard (and are far more wearable than you might think).
There are some styles that never go out of fashion for spring – think denim mini dresses (sans tights if you’re brave), all-over floral designs, knitted maxi and slip dresses for popping under blazers.
For this round-up of the best spring dresses, we sought styles that could serve us right through to summer and even into autumn. From warming denim and knitted dresses to slip styles for layering, floaty midi or maxi frocks and occasion-ready pieces, we considered versatility, cost-per-wear, comfort, quality and this season’s hottest trends. Whether you’re after a frock to take you from your desk to dinner or a mini for styling up or down at the weekend, these are the best spring dresses for 2024.
Damson Madder’s latest Instagram-viral dress arrives in the form of the Penelope. Nodding to TikTok’s coquette trend, the corset-style bodice is detailed with adjustable bows before flowing down in a full poplin midi skirt. The waist seam detailing and A-line silhouette create a super flattering look, while the adjustable straps and a stretchy shirred back panel ensure a comfortable and snug fit.
Though easy enough to get on, it’s a bit of a struggle to get it off, so a side zip would have been a nice touch. Besides this, we can’t fault Damson Madder’s timeless take on one of this season’s hottest trends. Whether styled with colourful trainers (try the yellow Mexico 66 pair, for a statement look) or worn with black ballet flats, the apron dress has you covered for almost every spring occasion.
Sometimes, a simple dress is just what your wardrobe needs. Enter: this Uniqlo number. Pleasingly affordable at less than £20, the dress is part of the Japanese label’s beloved ‘airism’ range. As such, it’s ultra stretchy, soft and super comfortable to wear, with a smooth and sleek finish.
Featuring a flattering straight-cut silhouette, the mini dress boasts a sleeveless design, slightly wide crew neck, and pockets on either side, for extra practicality. The dress has a slightly sporty feel that lends it to styling with trainers and baseball caps but it’s just as versatile for the office when layered under a blazer and paired with loafers. A useful addition to your wardrobe, whatever the weather.
This Aligne style is a strong contender for the perfect spring dress. Thanks to the fabric’s versatility, every wardrobe should include a denim dress. This contemporary take is characterised by a mini hemline, front pockets, chunky contrast buttons and pleat detailing. The loose fit is comfortable with plenty of movement, while the statement A-line silhouette is a flattering choice for almost all body types. Crafted from soft, lightweight organic cotton, it’s breathable and airy, too.
There are endless styling options: for chillier days, pair with tights and chunky boots, or even over matching indigo jeans, if you’re embracing that Noughties trend this season. During warmer weather, simply add gold jewellery and a pair of colourful trainers for an effortlessly cool ensemble.
Due to this dress’s popularity, it’s currently sold out in all sizes except size 18 but make sure to sign up for email notifications when your size returns in the May restock (you won’t regret it).
From TikTok’s mob-wife trend to the return of patterned jeans, leopard print is having a moment. If you’re going full Kat Slater, opt for Pull & Bear’s playful take on the trend. The mini frock boasts a body-skimming cut that flatters your silhouette (stick to your usual size) and the straps are adjustable to help with the perfect fit. The vintage-inspired leopard print, thin straps and lace detailing give the dress a Nineties feel.
Note the fabric creases easily and the dress feels quite thin, so make sure you don’t forgo extra layers. It’s also very short, so, taller women be wary (or embrace it). While we wait for bare-legs season, we’ll be styling this dress with opaque tights, black kitten heels and an oversized blazer.
Finished in this season’s trending muted khaki hue, Free People’s midi dress is the ultimate transitional piece. The billowy maxi length is elevated by the asymmetrical ruched detailing and bows, while the textured smocking throughout the body is figure-flattering. The unique design of the skirt is matched in the asymmetrical neckline and the tank-style body is slightly stretchy for a more comfortable fit.
Leaving plenty of styling options, the Free People dress will look just as chic with buckle ballet flats or retro-style trainers during an office day as it will with heeled mules during a spring city break. You’ll certainly get your cost per wear.
Jigsaw’s stripe jersey dress is an investment for your wardrobe that you’ll wear for years to come. The nautical stripe finish is perennially chic, while the midaxi hem is wearable from day to night. Crafted from ultra-soft and comfortable jersey material, the frock is complete with a shirred waist panel to enhance your figure, as well as wide elastic straps for extra comfort.
The monochrome colour palette goes with just about everything, whether layered under a camel trench coat with ballet flats for the commute or elevated by a basket bag and sliders on a warm spring day. We’d suggest sizing down, as it’s super stretchy and comes up slightly big.
Puff sleeves and smock silhouettes are everywhere this season (thank you, Ganni) and we love River Island’s affordable take. The high-street label’s easy-breezy dress is finished in an all-over burgundy stripe print with a flattering shirred top, puff sleeves and A-line silhouette.
Super flattering and roomy, the organic design is soft and breathable for sunny days. The mini hem comes up very short (bare in mind our tester is 6ft), but it’s still wearable. Whether paired with opaque tights on chilly days, or sandals as we ease into summer, it’s the perfect simple statement piece to throw on this spring.
A knitted dress can be a transitional hero, carrying you from winter and into spring without compromising on comfort and warmth. Aligne’s option features a sweeping full-length skirt that’s perfect for the season’s in-between weather, with the rib knit design being cosy but still breathable.
The mermaid silhouette cinches you in on the body before flowing down into a slightly flared skirt for extra movement. Complete with a flattering deep V-neck, the dress is fitted without feeling restrictive, owing to the stretchy fabric. Consider teaming it with the matching ribbed cardigan (£89, Aligne.co) for an effortlessly chic spring ensemble.
Polka dot never really fades from fashion but it’s back in a big way this season. The timeless print lends itself to everything from office attire to wedding guest garb, and Rixo’s Sandrine dress is the definition of a dress that works for both occasions. Characterised by a V-neck and matching V-back, the dress is complete with a figure-lengthening empire waist and lined bust that easily conceals a bra.
The bias-cut skirt is unlined for a more draped fit, with the midaxi hem a versatile choice for spring. Whether styled with loafers or trainers day-to-day or dressed up with silver slingbacks in the evening, you’ll wear it again and again.
While The Devil Wears Prada’s Miranda Priestly might not agree with florals being groundbreaking for spring, Urban Outfitters’ take is a fresh interpretation. The vintage-inspired piece boasts a sweeping maxi length, while the slinky soft fabric is a dream to wear. Elevated by the flattering scoop neck, the fit is form-flattering but still wearable and easy to walk in, thanks to the stretchy material. A stellar piece for dressing up or down, this is a dress we’ll be styling with ballet flats and a white T-shirt day-to-day or heels for dinner.
The style set has gone back to school this season, with pleated skirts aplenty. This H&M dress is an easy way to lean into the trend (if you can shake those playground associations). The sleeveless dress features a fitted bodice, flared skirt with pleats and a layer of sheer chiffon under the hem which elevates the simple design. Complete with buttons down the front and belt loops for accessorising your look, simply add a matching grey blazer and loafers for an effortlessly polished look. The fit comes up slightly big, so we’d suggest sizing down if you can. Our only complaint is the lack of extended sizes.
The perfect party dress for the warmer weather ahead, this gingham frock hails from Urban Outfitters’ in-house label Kimchi. Crafted from a flattering shirred-stretch fabric, the dress is characterised by a bardot neckline and frilly straps that can be worn either on or off the shoulder. Complete with a mini ruffle hem and fitted body, a small bow at the centre of the neckline nods to the coquette trend. Finished in an all-over red gingham print, style it with simple accessories and shoes and let the statement dress take centre stage.
Kitri can do no wrong in our eyes. Case in point: the Seventies-inspired Faye dress. The ultimate frock for chilly spring evenings, the mini hemline is paired with long, flared sleeves for an extra layer of warmth.
Detailed in a romantic floral print in a statement red hue, the bias-cut skirt drapes beautifully. Lightweight with a slim fit, the dress has plenty of movement for all-day (and night) wear. Whether styled with biker boots or kitten heels, it’s an investment for your spring wardrobe that you’ll wear year-round.
This dress has you covered for nearly every spring occasion. Coming in more than 10 colourways, there are patterned and bold finishes for weddings or more neutral hues for day-to-day wear. Crafted from responsible cotton, the seersucker texture is the perfect lightweight material for spring’s warmer weather.
The dress fits like a dream, thanks to the flattering low V-neck, short puff sleeves, covered buttons and a panelled waist for accentuating your figure. Plus, there are pockets, for extra practicality.
Clashing prints are having a moment, and we love Omnes’s take on the trend. The sweeping maxi-length dress features long sleeves for extra coverage during spring’s in-between weather, but the viscose fabric still feels lightweight and airy. Characterised by a V neckline and a structured bodice, the contrast frill trim and sleeves feature a pink check finish, while the body is decorated in a pink floral print. A statement dress that needs little accessorising, the satin-effect sheen lends it to evening attire, too.
A timeless take on one of this season’s biggest trends, Damson Madder’s coquette-inspired Penelope apron dress will see you right through spring and into summer. If you’re dabbling in bold prints this spring, opt for Pull & Bear’s party-ready leopard-print mini dress, Rixo’s elegant polka dot maxi or Urban Outfitters’ floral slinky number. Meanwhile, River Island’s striped smock and the Nobody’s Child seersucker midi are the perfect everyday dresses.
Looking to save cash on summer footwear? These New Look Hermès Oran dupe sandals will save you more than £550
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in