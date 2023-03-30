New Look’s Hermes oran sandals dupe will save you more than £550

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Despite the fact Hermes’s oran sandals are celebrating their 26th anniversary this year, the cult design’s summer ‘It-shoe’ status shows no signs of waning.

Owing to the chic slimline silhouette, instantly recognisable “H” cut-out and easy-to-wear, slip-on style, few sandals are as coveted as the French fashion house’s orans. Revered for the very same reason as Loewe’s basket tote bag is, the simple design adds that timeless touch to your ensembles.

But with their £570 price tag (Hermes.com), they remain on the wish list for many. Luckily, for those wanting the designer look for less, H&M dropped a near-identical £39.99 dupe earlier this month that sold out almost immediately. But, if you missed out, we’ve found another option.

Costing just £12.99, New Look has a similarly stellar dupe in six different colourways. Designed with a similar “H” cut-out and contrast stitching, the slip-on sandal will save you more than £550, compared with the designer price tag. Other high-street brands have also taken inspiration from Hermes’s luxe oran slider, with Dune’s £95 loupe dupe selling out three years in a row (the design is now back in stock for 2023, you’ll be pleased to hear).

If you’re looking for a new pair of sandals to see you through the next heatwave, here’s everything you need to know about New Look’s leather slides, plus where to buy Dune’s cult designer dupe.

New Look tan leather-look sliders: £12.99, Newlook.com

(New Look)

If you’ve been lusting after Hermes’s coveted orans, you’ll save yourself nearly more than £550 by picking up New Look’s designer dupe. Characterised by the same slip-on silhouette, slim shape, “H” style cut-out and contrasting stitching, the black and tan sliders are a bargain alternative to the French designer’s luxe pair. But if you’re looking for a splash of colour, they come in white croc, pink croc, bright orange croc and yellow, too.

The wearable thin sole and comfortable-looking low heel will make them an everyday staple during the warmer months, whether dressed up with a linen co-ord for the office or slipped on with a floaty dress during your next summer escape.

Buy now

Dune loupe smart slider sandals, tan: £95, Dunelondon.com

(Dune)

Costing £95, compared with Hermes’s £570 designer alternative, Dune’s loupe sliders have been a sell-out hit since 2019 – and it’s not hard to see why. Boasting the same slip-on design and low block heel, the easy-breezy pair are perfect for balmy days while the cut-out band bears striking resemblance to the Hermes “H”. There’s also the same contrast stitching that adds detailing to the simple silhouette.

Sleek and slimline, the chic sandal will instantly elevate your ensemble – whether paired with a statement floaty dress or straight-leg jeans.

Owing to the coveted status of Hermes orans, the black colourway is sold out but most sizes remainof Dune’s tan alternative. Those plumping for dopamine dressing this summer, there’s also orange (£95, Dunelondon.com) and green (£95, Dunelondon.com) versions, while the white option(£95, Dunelondon.com) is perfect for minimalists.

Buy now

