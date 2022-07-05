The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
10 best slip dresses for throwing on this summer and beyond
From vintage-inspired styles to Nineties minimalism, slink into the trend
Historically hidden away, slip dresses have long since slunk into the limelight. As the thrown-on-and-go style, they’re luxe, effortless and endlessly versatile – and well worth a spot in your wardrobe.
Traditionally cut on a bias for that liquid-smooth finish, slip dresses were first popularised in the Nineties, flitting between minimalism, grunge and Hollywood glam – from barely-there spaghetti straps and sheer materials (think Kate Moss’s seminal look) to the more vintage silhouettes with edgy appeal.
Now, in a flurry of Nineties-inspired claw clips and mini skirts, the slip dress is well and truly back – and with it, plenty of easy-breezy looks for summer and beyond.
Whether you’re after a little black dress or shin-grazing midi for festivals, weddings (or floating around the office), there’s a slinky number to suit – from vintage-inspired lace to dopamine-inducing prints, there’s also a choice of wider straps too, which can feel more wearable.
This style of dress is made for layering, so throw on an oversized knit, blazer or slouchy jacket in cooler weather. For year-round wear, swap strappy heels and wedges for dad sandals, chunky boots and trainers to amp up the impact.
Read more:
How we tested
Sartorial reviews are largely down to personal taste, but quality, wearability and versatility were also hugely important for our final edit.
Classic slip dress signifiers – such as spaghetti straps and slinky materials – were obviously a non-negotiable, while we also held a spot for both trend-led and timeless pieces across a range of price points.
The best slip dresses for 2022 are:
- Best overall – Coast lace insert button through cami slip dress: £71.20, Coastfashion.com
- Best for simplicity – Ghost palm dress: £64.50, Ghost.co.uk
- Best double-layer slip – Calvin Klein chiffon double layer slip dress: £75, Calvinklein.co.uk
- Best for pearlescent grunge – AllSaints melody marea silk blend dress: £179, Allsaints.com
- Best for glamour – Coast satin cowl neck midi dress: £79.20, Coastfashion.com
- Best for dopamine dressing – Neon Rose aurora butterfly slip dress: £32, Neonrosestore.com
- Best little black dress – Urban Outfitters mallory cowl slip mini dress: £42, Urbanoutfitters.com
- Best going casual– Calvin Klein satin midi slip dress: £110, Calvinklein.co.uk
- Best ruched design – Reformation daytona slip dress: £248, Thereformation.com
- Best sustainable materials – Omnes riviera mini dress in black: £55, Omnes.com
Coast lace insert button through cami slip dress
Best: Overall
Rating: 9/10
Owing to intricate lace detailing, silk-covered buttons and its faint floral motif, this delicate dress feels like a vintage gem (but brand new, of course). It’s flatteringly fitted around the waist and hips, though not at all restrictive, while the elegant split hem flits around for added movement (with just enough leg peeking through).
The coral hue was richer than we expected, and we loved the plunging neckline and lace below the bust, which we felt added definition and interest – a nice change from super-simple styles.
Strappy heels would be ideal for fancy affairs, such as a summer wedding, but if we’re talking festivals and nights out, then we’d reach for a chunky boot – a perfect contrast to the softness of the dress.
Ghost palm dress
Best: For simplicity
Rating: 8/10
Less is more with this simple slip. Owing to its neutrality and slightly wider straps, we can see this becoming a year-round staple, whether you’re dressing down with layers or vamping up with statement earrings for summer soirées.
Perfect with strappy heels, wedges or dad sandals à la lazy summer Sundays, throw an oversized white shirt over the top once the weather cools off, or pair with a fitted polo neck sweater (or loose white Tee) for a slinky casual workwear fit.
A possible gamechanger if you prefer wearing a bra but don’t want it on show, you’ll appreciate the thicker straps here, while the scoop back is high enough to cover the bra strap.
Granted, Ghost’s dresses are on the pricier end of the high street but, given its versatility, we think this slip is well worth the investment.
Calvin Klein chiffon double layer slip dress
Best: Double-layer slip
Rating: 8/10
This wafty mini boasts a double-layer concept – and we’re completely obsessed. Floating over a slightly sheer black slip into a relaxed fit, the faded green chiffon is crinkled for a faintly grunge feel, while the utilitarian seam really breaks the mould.
The piste de resistance? The Calvin Klein monogram adds interest by the waist, and both the straps are adjustable. A little editorial, a little sporty, both of the layers can be worn separately, but you’ll need to layer with a Tee or long-sleeved polo, given both are pretty sheer. Although obviously, they’re best worn together – as we said: obsessed.
AllSaints melody marea silk blend dress
Best: For pearlescent grunge
Rating: 8/10
Famed for gothic prints and moody tones, here we have AllSaints’s answer to the slip dress – grunge in a wash of pearlescent pink, purple and peach.
What really struck us was the gloss, which is down to the silk and Ecovero viscose blend (a more sustainable viscose alternative), while the lining is made of entirely recycled polyester. Wouldn’t it be great if recycled materials could be an industry standard? It’s worth noting that the AllSaints logo has been incorporated into the print – it’s repeated across the fabric but it’s teeny, and we didn’t mind it.
The dress itself falls in a casual fit, skimming the body while the elegant back dips just below the bra line. For drama, contrast the pearly hues with a black pleather jacket and big ol’ chunky boots.
Coast satin cowl neck midi dress
Best: For glamour
Rating: 9/10
Liquid-smooth in deep navy blue, we felt incredibly luxurious while slinking around in this – red carpet meets cocktail bar, the piece is actually relatively affordable given its high-end look and feel.
We don’t know about you but cowl necks can sometimes fall awkwardly on us – here, though, the fabric falls and folds in perfectly, introducing a little extra movement for enhanced shimmer.
There’s no denying this dress was born for soirées and showstopping moments, but for officewear, try swamping it in an oversized polo neck jumper and boots to dilute the glamour.
Neon Rose aurora butterfly slip dress
Best: For dopamine dressing
Rating: 7/10
All whimsical silhouettes and Seventies flair – think puff sleeves, florals and oversized collars – this independent women-led label is making an effort to be more sustainable, from working with family-owned factories to planning to move to biodegradable packaging. Everything is vegan, and the brand plants a tree for every order placed.
Onto this dress and it’s Y2K meets flower power. The butterfly print made from silky-smooth polyester felt noticeably lightweight and cool to flutter around in. The tie-cross back adds interest to the already sweet aesthetic, while in terms of pattern, we haven’t seen much else like this one – a real stand-out piece. We can’t wait to pair it with chunky retro platforms.
Urban Outfitters mallory cowl slip mini dress
Best: Little black dress
Rating: 7/10
The classic LBD is a classic for a reason – case in point is this dinky number. Taking inspiration from the seminal Nineties slip, the slightly tailored fit around the waist and upper back feels effortlessly flattering, with the slightly thicker material veering away from super-slinky fabrics for something more substantial.
A little black dress this may be, but if you own a million and one already, it’s also available in a range of hues – from soft sky blue and lilac to navy and olive green – if you fancy a pop of colour.
In terms of styling, think knee-high boots and a statement jacket for festivals and nights out, or team it with chunky boots and a thick, oversized cardigan for warming things up come the winter.
Calvin Klein satin midi slip dress
Best: For going casual
Rating: 9/10
OK, we’ve gone for another Calvin Klein dress, and despite its simplicity and pared-back look, it’s exactly that “I just threw it on” feel that makes this dress standout. A mixture of casual and sporty-chic, we just couldn’t resist popping it in our final edit.
The polyester is slightly less glossy than other dresses we’ve tried, which only helps to build that everyday effortlessness – a little less cocktail bar and little more coffee runs and balmy pub gardens. And, to be quite frank, we’re all for it.
Understated and minimal, the V-neck silhouette lends this midi especially well to layering, while the side slit creates easy movement. The slightly relaxed but flattering fit skims the body and brushes mid-way down our calf, and the adjustable straps mean choosing where the dress falls on your body. Elevate the look with a pair of loafers or clogs.
Reformation daytona slip dress
Best: Ruched design
Rating: 8/10
LA-born Reformation once only sold vintage clothing – and its own clothing line is still now intertwined with sustainable practices, including actually presenting its garments’ carbon footprint, while the climate-neutral brand pledges to become climate positive by 2025.
Its entire collection is sublime, but we really love the vintage look of this pearlescent midi. Perfect for a wedding in faded sky blue, there’s no mistaking its quality, with 100 per cent silk that feels lightweight and liquid smooth.
Cinching in slightly below the bust, it creates definition and shape without being form fitting, and completely conceals bra straps if that’s something you’re taking into account.
This isn’t a budget buy by any stretch, but it does feel like something you’ll really treasure.
Omnes riviera mini dress in black
Best: For recycled materials
Rating: 8/10
We love Omnes for its commitment to sustainability, but you’d better believe style and wearability haven’t been left behind. Another little black dress that’s far from ordinary, this mini is made from 100 per cent post-consumer recycled satin polyester (while the labels are from recycled plastic bottles).
Not too dinky for a mini, the hem brushes mid thigh, while spaghetti straps and a slightly square cowl neckline feels bang on trend. Really, though, it’s the tie-up back that steals the show, and it can be tightened for a more cinched in look that doesn’t feel too tight or restrictive.
For a pop of colour, you can also opt for a punchy fuchsia-pink hue (£49, Omnes.com). Team it with a statement clutch and strappy heels for a strikingly simple going-out ensemble.
The verdict: Slip dresses
Intricate and a little out of the ordinary, we were completely enamoured with the vintage appeal (and relative affordability) of Coast’s lace insert button through cami slip dress.
For the real silky deal, Reformation’s pearlescent blue midi is a beautiful piece you’ll likely treasure for years – and the brand’s transparency around sustainability is something we really rate. Short but sweet, we also loved that Omnes’s strappy backed riviera mini dress is made from recycled materials (that’s a huge tick from us).
If you’re after casual but chic, it’s got to be Calvin Klein’s satin midi slip dress – it’s not a budget piece but the quality is undeniable and its simplicity makes it a stand-out dress we’d reach for again and again.
Step into summer with the best vegan sandals from Dr Martens, Birkenstock and more
