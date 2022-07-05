Historically hidden away, slip dresses have long since slunk into the limelight. As the thrown-on-and-go style, they’re luxe, effortless and endlessly versatile – and well worth a spot in your wardrobe.

Traditionally cut on a bias for that liquid-smooth finish, slip dresses were first popularised in the Nineties, flitting between minimalism, grunge and Hollywood glam – from barely-there spaghetti straps and sheer materials (think Kate Moss’s seminal look) to the more vintage silhouettes with edgy appeal.

Now, in a flurry of Nineties-inspired claw clips and mini skirts, the slip dress is well and truly back – and with it, plenty of easy-breezy looks for summer and beyond.

Whether you’re after a little black dress or shin-grazing midi for festivals, weddings (or floating around the office), there’s a slinky number to suit – from vintage-inspired lace to dopamine-inducing prints, there’s also a choice of wider straps too, which can feel more wearable.

This style of dress is made for layering, so throw on an oversized knit, blazer or slouchy jacket in cooler weather. For year-round wear, swap strappy heels and wedges for dad sandals, chunky boots and trainers to amp up the impact.

Read more:

How we tested

Sartorial reviews are largely down to personal taste, but quality, wearability and versatility were also hugely important for our final edit.

Classic slip dress signifiers – such as spaghetti straps and slinky materials – were obviously a non-negotiable, while we also held a spot for both trend-led and timeless pieces across a range of price points.

The best slip dresses for 2022 are:

Best overall – Coast lace insert button through cami slip dress: £71.20, Coastfashion.com

– Coast lace insert button through cami slip dress: £71.20, Coastfashion.com Best for simplicity – Ghost palm dress: £64.50, Ghost.co.uk

– Ghost palm dress: £64.50, Ghost.co.uk Best double-layer slip – Calvin Klein chiffon double layer slip dress: £75, Calvinklein.co.uk

– Calvin Klein chiffon double layer slip dress: £75, Calvinklein.co.uk Best for pearlescent grunge – AllSaints melody marea silk blend dress: £179, Allsaints.com

– AllSaints melody marea silk blend dress: £179, Allsaints.com Best for glamour – Coast satin cowl neck midi dress: £79.20, Coastfashion.com

– Coast satin cowl neck midi dress: £79.20, Coastfashion.com Best for dopamine dressing – Neon Rose aurora butterfly slip dress: £32, Neonrosestore.com

– Neon Rose aurora butterfly slip dress: £32, Neonrosestore.com Best little black dress – Urban Outfitters mallory cowl slip mini dress: £42, Urbanoutfitters.com

– Urban Outfitters mallory cowl slip mini dress: £42, Urbanoutfitters.com Best going casual – Calvin Klein satin midi slip dress: £110, Calvinklein.co.uk

– Calvin Klein satin midi slip dress: £110, Calvinklein.co.uk Best ruched design – Reformation daytona slip dress: £248, Thereformation.com

– Reformation daytona slip dress: £248, Thereformation.com Best sustainable materials – Omnes riviera mini dress in black: £55, Omnes.com