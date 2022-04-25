Whether you’re venturing on holiday or enjoying time at home, when the sun’s out to play, it pays to have a wardrobe full of seasonal items that you can wear on repeat. And for us, there’s no staple better than a mini dress for summer.

Despite being long-term lovers of the midi, the sky-high hemline craze is well and truly back. And, frankly, we’re here for it. During the SS22 shows, major fashion houses championed the micro trend.

The design house to look to for inspiration has to be Valentino and its hot pink mini dress. It’s everything we could ever dream of – a serious dose of the colour of the season and a cut-out design.

Elsewhere were the designs that are likely to cause division. Sheer, bodycon and cut-out dresses were sent down the runway by newcomers and heavyweights alike. But it was the new designer Nensi Dojaka who showcased the most showstopping of designs.

For something more low-key, turn to the likes of Jacquemus, which opted for linen, shirting, cut-out blazer dresses and, of course, bold colours. All against the backdrop of a Hawaiin beach – a recipe for a seriously dreamy collection.

But it needn’t be all trend-led. With a whole host of patterns and silhouettes on offer, there’s plenty to choose from, all of which will give off that carefree, fun look a mini dress emulates.

Read more:

How we tested

When it came to curating this round-up, we looked for trend-led designs but also those that could be worn year and after year. During testing, we assessed the sizing, quality of the fabric and fit. Be prepared to wear these on repeat this summer. Here’s to the micro hemline.

The best mini dresses for 2022 are:

Best overall – Omnes riviera mini dress in fuchsia pink: £49, Omnes.com

– Omnes riviera mini dress in fuchsia pink: £49, Omnes.com Best white shirt dress – Asos Design organic cotton mini shirt dress in white: £20, Asos.com

– Asos Design organic cotton mini shirt dress in white: £20, Asos.com Best satin slip – Free People like me or love me slip: £52, Freepeople.com

– Free People like me or love me slip: £52, Freepeople.com Best for cut-out sides – Missguided white poplin cut out puff sleeve mini dress: £30, Missguided.co.uk

– Missguided white poplin cut out puff sleeve mini dress: £30, Missguided.co.uk Best hot pink denim dress – Nasty Gal oversized denim shirt dress: £34.30, Nastygal.com

– Nasty Gal oversized denim shirt dress: £34.30, Nastygal.com Best cotton dress – Nobody’s Child Cicily mini dress: £59, Nobodyschild.com

– Nobody’s Child Cicily mini dress: £59, Nobodyschild.com Best LBD – Urban Outfitters kamaryan mini dress: £44, Urbanoutfitters.com

– Urban Outfitters kamaryan mini dress: £44, Urbanoutfitters.com Best white dress – Topshop shirred channelled poplin flippy mini dress in white: £29, Asos.com

– Topshop shirred channelled poplin flippy mini dress in white: £29, Asos.com Best wrap dress – Never Fully Dressed white cotton linen wrap dress: £89, Neverfullydressed.co.uk

– Never Fully Dressed white cotton linen wrap dress: £89, Neverfullydressed.co.uk Best floral mini – New Look blue floral shirred square neck mini dress: £25.99, Newlook.com

– New Look blue floral shirred square neck mini dress: £25.99, Newlook.com Best silk mini – Realisation Par the isabelli: £180, Realisationpar.com

– Realisation Par the isabelli: £180, Realisationpar.com Best cut out mini – Never Fully Dress black cut out mini dress: £69, Neverfullydressed.co.uk