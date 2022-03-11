The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
13 best women’s trench coats that are staples for spring and beyond
This classic outerwear style never goes out of fashion
An enduring staple of our wardrobes, trench coats are a sartorial failsafe that we cherish year after year. Stylish, practical and lightweight to layer, they’re not only an ideal transitional piece, but a timeless investment.
First worn by soldiers during the First World War, trench coats have since transcended their military roots to become a staple of the fashion crowd and a holy grail of outerwear, thanks to their versatility and effortless aesthetic.
Whether worn throughout autumn and winter over chunky knits, or thrown over dresses and jeans during the unpredictable British spring and summertime, trenches are an all-year-round purchase.
While the classic beige trench style remains mostly unchanged since its first iterations, contemporary updates on the coat have led to denim, leather, borg, hooded and patent interpretations. Military-style trench coats were spotted all over the spring/summer 2022 collections, from Toteme and Burberry to Max Mara and Regina Pyo; while leather trenches dominated the catwalks of Diesel and Prada. Denim is also enjoying a comeback this season and the material translates well to a trench coat.
How we tested
If you’re looking to invest in the capsule wardrobe essential, we’ve considered versatility, cost, style and longevity in our round-up of the best women’s trench coats you can buy right now – from timeless designs to on-trend styles and investment pieces.
Read more:
The best women’s trench coats for 2022 are:
- Best overall – Mango oversized cotton trench: £89.99, Mango.com
- Best military trench – Axel Arigato globe trench coat: £345, Axelarigato.com
- Best statement trench coat – Kitri Leona pink colourblock faux-leather coat: £245, Kitristudio.com
- Best for layering – Weekday Travis oversized trench coat: £130, Weekday.com
- Best classic trench – Reformation Holland trench: £290, Thereformation.com
- Best oversized trench coat – The Frankie Shop yule trench coat, pale khaki: £289.91, Thefrankieshop.com
- Best twill trench coat – Jigsaw Freya twill trench coat: £135, Jigsaw-online.com
- Best check trench coat – Warehouse borg collar utility wool trench: £38, Warehousefashion.com
- Best hooded trench coat – Nasty Gal hooded oversized belted trench coat: £87.20, Nastygal.com
- Best leather trench – Urban Outfitters tasha faux fur trim trench coat: £89, Urbanoutfitters.com
- Best denim trench coat – Warehouse oversized denim trench coat: £79.20, Warehousefashion.com
- Best sharp collared trench – Asos Design oversized trench in stone: £75, Asos.com
- Best for check detailing – All Saints Mixie trench coat: £299, Allsaints.com
Mango oversized cotton trench
Best: Overall
Rating: 10/10
In keeping with a classic trench coat, Mango’s offering boasts large lapels, long sleeves with cuff loops, a back vent, adjustable belt and lightweight lining. Its slightly oversized fit is not only on trend but lends the piece to layering during the colder months, while its light khaki colourway harks back to the OG trench from Burberry (though costing around £1,300 less). Detailing like the spread collar and sweeping peak lapels – emphasised by the lack of buttons – help make the Mango trench a statement coat for everyday wear.
Axel Arigato globe trench coat
Best: Military trench
Rating: 10/10
This utilitarian-style trench from Swedish label, Axel Arigato, epitomises the brand’s minimalist and sleek aesthetic. In addition to the tie belt to offset the coat’s boxy shape, the brand’s contemporary take on the traditional trench is double buttoned down the front with wide lapels and an Axel Arigato pin on the chest to add interest. There’s added practicality with the storm flap, vent in the hem and side pockets while the trench’s olive hue is a colour trend to take note of for 2022. Though costly, this classic cut is a lifetime investment.
Kitri Leona pink colourblock faux-leather coat
Best: Statement trench coat
Rating: 9/10
Searching for a bold piece of outerwear to brighten up your spring? Kitri’s faux-leather trench is the answer. The complimentary colour block hues of berry, pink and ivory are teamed with the slightly oversized and comfortable fit that makes the trench ideal for layering. Its boxy, straight length cut has two roomy patch pockets and can be cinched in with the berry coloured tie belt, while the patent faux-leather finish is a cool take on the classic trench. Style Kitri’s coat with a neutral ensemble underneath and let the trench take centre stage.
Weekday Travis oversized trench coat
Best: For layering
Rating: 8/10
If you’re after a neutral-hued trench with an oversized fit for layering up, Weekday’s Travis coat fits the bill. The long-length coat is made from a sturdy and lightweight cotton twill that’s breathable for spring, boasting raglan sleeve and cuff button detailing with a vent at the back. Lined and belted, it’s insulated enough for the colder months, making it an all-year-round staple.
Reformation Holland trench
Best: Classic trench
Rating: 9/10
Reformation’s Holland trench is a classic and if you’ve got the budget, it’s a coat that can transition you through the seasons. Boasting a relaxed silhouette throughout and double-breasted button front closure, there’s also a detachable belt for the option of a more fitted look. The American-label’s trench offers great length too that’s emphasised by the epaulet on the shoulders. It’s been such a hit already this year that it keeps selling out, so pre-order your size now to avoid missing out.
The Frankie Shop yule trench coat, pale khaki
Best: Oversized trench coat
Rating: 8/10
The Frankie Shop has made a name for itself in fashion with its sharp tailoring, oversized silhouettes and minimalist staples – all of which feed into the label’s yulu trench coat. The lightweight cotton-nylon blend canvas comes in an oversized fit that is emphasised by the batwing sleeves. Interest is added with the double button closure, belted cuffs, pointed lapel collar and throat latch, as well as the storm flap. We’d recommend sizing down if you don’t want too much volume in the trench.
Jigsaw Freya twill trench coat
Best: Twill trench coat
Rating: 8/10
Inject some pastel blue into your spring wardrobe with Jigsaw’s trench. One for the colder months, the wool and polyester blend create a warming twill coat that can be cinched in with the coordinating leather and metal eyelet belt. Smart tailoring details such as the notch lapels, welt pockets, dropped shoulders and fitted silhouette makes this trench a capsule wardrobe classic and a nice option for the office or formal occasions. The best news? It’s currently reduced by 50 per cent.
Warehouse borg collar utility wool trench
Best: Check trench coat
Rating: 8/10
Breaking away from the classic neutral hues of trench coats, Warehouse’s contemporary checked iteration is crafted from wool for extra warmth – making it an ideal investment for winter. The utilitarian fit is complete with borg detailing on the collar, two chest pockets, a matching check belt with a black buckle and cuff belts.
Nasty Gal hooded oversized belted trench coat
Best: Hooded trench coat
Rating: 8/10
If you’re on the lookout for something as practical as it is stylish, this hooded trench from Nasty Gal ticks all the boxes. Boasting an oversized, longline fit, a deep V neck line, flowing lapels and and drop sleeves with fitted cuffs, it’s the ideal layering piece. The tie belt allows you to cinch in the voluminous silhouette while the hood arms you against the unpredictable British spring and summertime. Its neutral beige colourway means it can be thrown over anything from a tracksuit to jeans or a midi dress.
Urban Outfitters tasha faux fur trim trench coat
Best: Leather trench
Rating: 9/10
The Y2K revival is still reigning and Urban Outfitters’ fur trimmed leather trench is the perfect way to channel classic Noughties style. The coat’s patent leather finish was spotted all over the spring/summer collections and Urban’s faux leather take feels far more premium than its price tag. The coat boasts a sharp v neck, single button and matching faux leather belt tie, complete with a faux shearling collar and cuffs that makes the trench feel very Almost Famous.
Warehouse denim oversized trench coat
Best: Denim trench
Rating: 9/10
Who knew denim could work so well in trench coat form? We certainly didn’t until we discovered this Warehouse number. Top-to-toe denim is everywhere for SS22 and this interpretation of the trend retains all the traditional trench coat signatures with its double breasted style, belted detailing, fitted cuffs, double button closure and back vent. The vintage finish of the denim is teamed with an oversized fit that gives it an effortless feel. If you’re feeling brave, pair it with denim jeans for a Y2K-infused look; alternatively, dress it down with a mini dress or contrasting white jeans.
Asos Design oversized trench in stone
Best: Sharp collared trench
Rating: 9/10
Asos’s relaxed and vintage-inspired trench is the ideal everyday staple. The oversized coat has a polyester composition that makes it lightweight for layering. Coming in a classic beige hue that’s contrasted by the sharp navy corduroy collar, there’s also a wide tie waist that helps give a silhouette to the boxy shape. And at under £80, it’s an investment piece that won’t break the bank.
AllSaints Mixie trench coat
Best: For check detailing
Rating: 9/10
Classic on the front and unique on the back, AllSaint’s Mixie trench is a sophisticated transitional piece. Its light beige colourway works in contrast to the six black buttons, while the boxy double breasted overlay, welt pockets and cuff tabs add sharp detailing. The contrasting check storm flap and AllSaints logo breaks tradition from the classic trench and helps it feel distinctly modern. Though an investment, it feels first-rate with its cotton composition – helping make it a season upon season staple.
The verdict: Women’s trench coats
Timeless and affordable, Mango’s oversized and lightweight coat is a wardrobe mainstay that has all the bells and whistles of a classic trench – from its large lapels to tie belt.
If you’re looking for a year-on-year investment, splash out on Axel Arigato’s olive-hued military-inspired trench or AllSaint’s contemporary take on the beige trench. Those wanting something that breaks away from tradition, Kitri’s colourblock coat is a bold statement while Warehouse’s denim trench is an on-trend take.
If you’re not convinced this style is for you, read our review of the best women’s duvet coats
