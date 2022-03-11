An enduring staple of our wardrobes, trench coats are a sartorial failsafe that we cherish year after year. Stylish, practical and lightweight to layer, they’re not only an ideal transitional piece, but a timeless investment.

First worn by soldiers during the First World War, trench coats have since transcended their military roots to become a staple of the fashion crowd and a holy grail of outerwear, thanks to their versatility and effortless aesthetic.

Whether worn throughout autumn and winter over chunky knits, or thrown over dresses and jeans during the unpredictable British spring and summertime, trenches are an all-year-round purchase.

While the classic beige trench style remains mostly unchanged since its first iterations, contemporary updates on the coat have led to denim, leather, borg, hooded and patent interpretations. Military-style trench coats were spotted all over the spring/summer 2022 collections, from Toteme and Burberry to Max Mara and Regina Pyo; while leather trenches dominated the catwalks of Diesel and Prada. Denim is also enjoying a comeback this season and the material translates well to a trench coat.

How we tested

If you’re looking to invest in the capsule wardrobe essential, we’ve considered versatility, cost, style and longevity in our round-up of the best women’s trench coats you can buy right now – from timeless designs to on-trend styles and investment pieces.

The best women’s trench coats for 2022 are:

Best overall – Mango oversized cotton trench: £89.99, Mango.com

– Mango oversized cotton trench: £89.99, Mango.com Best military trench – Axel Arigato globe trench coat: £345, Axelarigato.com

– Axel Arigato globe trench coat: £345, Axelarigato.com Best statement trench coat – Kitri Leona pink colourblock faux-leather coat: £245, Kitristudio.com

– Kitri Leona pink colourblock faux-leather coat: £245, Kitristudio.com Best for layering – Weekday Travis oversized trench coat: £130, Weekday.com

– Weekday Travis oversized trench coat: £130, Weekday.com Best classic trench – Reformation Holland trench: £290, Thereformation.com

Reformation Holland trench: £290, Thereformation.com Best oversized trench coat – The Frankie Shop yule trench coat, pale khaki: £289.91, Thefrankieshop.com

– The Frankie Shop yule trench coat, pale khaki: £289.91, Thefrankieshop.com Best twill trench coat – Jigsaw Freya twill trench coat: £135, Jigsaw-online.com

– Jigsaw Freya twill trench coat: £135, Jigsaw-online.com Best check trench coat – Warehouse borg collar utility wool trench: £38, Warehousefashion.com

– Warehouse borg collar utility wool trench: £38, Warehousefashion.com Best hooded trench coat – Nasty Gal hooded oversized belted trench coat: £87.20, Nastygal.com

– Nasty Gal hooded oversized belted trench coat: £87.20, Nastygal.com Best leather trench – Urban Outfitters tasha faux fur trim trench coat: £89, Urbanoutfitters.com

– Urban Outfitters tasha faux fur trim trench coat: £89, Urbanoutfitters.com Best denim trench coat – Warehouse oversized denim trench coat: £79.20, Warehousefashion.com

– Warehouse oversized denim trench coat: £79.20, Warehousefashion.com Best sharp collared trench – Asos Design oversized trench in stone: £75, Asos.com

– Asos Design oversized trench in stone: £75, Asos.com Best for check detailing – All Saints Mixie trench coat: £299, Allsaints.com