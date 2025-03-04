Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Switching up your wardrobe has never been easier thanks to the internet. Nowadays, you can get your shopping fix at just one click rather than join the hordes on Oxford Street.

Whether you’re after a pair of barrel leg jeans, a wedding guest dress or ballet flats, there has never been so much choice at our fingertips.

From luxury brands and emerging designers, to affordable favourites and sustainable options, the online world has democratised our shopping experience. There was once a time when refreshing your look would require some serious groundwork, time and money, with choices limited to the few shops that lined your local high street.

Now, you can find hundreds of options with a quick scroll. But sometimes so much choice can be a little debilitating. So where should you start? To help you on your hunt for a brand-new look, we've rounded up the best online clothing stores spanning luxury, rental and affordable options.

Whether you’re after a high street hero in the form of Zara, H&M, Mango and Uniqlo or high-end offerings courtesy of Selfridges, Net-A-Porter and Coggles, our best online clothing store selection covers women’s and men’s clothing, as well as childrenswear, lingerie and more. Read on for your ultimate guide to online shopping in 2025.

Why trust us

As self-confessed shopping experts, we’ve got years of experience under our belt that has helped us curate this list of the best clothing stores. From the affordable shops offering high street takes on the latest catwalk trends (see Zara, Aligne, Cos and Massimo Dutti) to mid-range brands selling investment pieces that transcend seasonal trends (think Sezane, Realisation Par and Ganni), this list has options for both ends of the budget.

Considering the quality of clothes on offer, as well as the variety available, our edit includes both the best brick-and-mortar stores available, as well as the essential online shopping destinations.

Best online clothing stores for 2025

Best high street clothing brands

Aligne

open image in gallery ( Aligne )

A favourite of influencers and fashion editors, Aligne puts a timeless spin on trends. From full maxi skirts and denim dresses to wear all year round to classic trench coats and staple tailoring pieces (think longline waistcoats and structured blazers), the label’s clothing appeals to all generations and tastes.

Cos

One of the best places for well-crafted basics like white T-shirts and long sleeved tops, Cos is also lauded by fashion editors for its cashmere pieces, knitwear and accessories that rival luxury bags (its viral crossbody bag is near-identical to The Row’s style). The high street store is also great for tailoring, with blazers, trousers and crisp shirts making up a lot of its collections.

Monki

Expect bold prints, patterns and colours at Monki, a brand that produces on-trend pieces that are pocket-friendly. At its core is its mission to empower young women, as part of its “Salute sisterhood!” mantra.

H&M

A staple on the British high street, there’s no denying that H&M knows what it’s doing. Its collaborations with high fashion labels are unanimously excellent – we’ve seen everything from the likes of Simone Rocha and Erdem to Alexander Wang and The Vampire’s Wife – as are its seasonal collections. One to know for men’s, women’s and childrenswear.

Weekday

As a sister brand to H&M, it doesn’t surprise us that Weekday’s clothing is worn by the editorial pack during Copenhagen Fashion Week. With a focus on street style, you can expect excellent quality basics.

& Other Stories

open image in gallery ( & Other Stories )

This brand draws on the characteristics of the cities where its design ateliers are based – Paris (effortless and chic), Stockholm (minimalist) and Los Angeles (laid-back). Its clothing feels much more high-end than the price tag suggests.

Evans

Catering for sizes 14-32, Evans was founded in 1930 and was the first plus-size fashion brand on the high street. It serves as a great destination for basics, evening wear and lingerie.

New Look

Certainly not one to overlook when searching for a new outfit, New Look has a cracking offering, whether you’re after something for the new season or sparkly partywear. It also has a great range for teens too, as well as men.

Zara

The Spanish brand is popular for good reason. It’s earned itself a cult following among editors, celebrities and even royalty thanks to its fashion-forward pieces and reliable basics. It’s perfect for everything from dresses and tailoring to jeans and T-shirts, and it also has a men’s and children’s section.

River Island

Leading high street retailer River Island has seriously upped its sartorial standards of late. With nearly all of its pieces designed in house, it’s dedicated to providing affordable yet stylish fashion. And that’s exactly what it does.

Mango

Another go-to Spanish brand is Mango. It can call the likes of Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and Katie Holmes fans, and the best thing of all is that its pieces look much more expensive than they really are. Certainly one to check out if you’re after a seasonal buy.

Stradivarius

Sister brand to Zara, Bershka and H&M, Stradivarius puts a youthful and playful spin on the latest fashion trends at a very affordable price point. Particularly known for its bold prints and colourful designs, head here for innovative styles for women, as well as clothes for teens, sportswear, accessories and pyjamas.

Urban Outfitters

As well as its more recent forays into homeware and tech sales, Urban Outfitters’ curated mix of womenswear, menswear and accessories remains its most popular offering and its collections are always bang on trend. The website sells a combination of in-house and branded products including denim, shoes and exclusive collaborations.

Bershka

Created in 1998 by Spanish group Inditex, Bershka is aimed at men and women who want to tap into the latest trends while staying on budget. Expect edgy, colourful and youthful styles that won’t make too much of a dent in your bank account. As well as its main range, it also offers collaborations and the option to shop by trend.

Pull & Bear

Another Inditex sibling, Pull & Bear’s trend-led men’s and women’s designs are aimed toward more casual dressers. Head here for affordable and easy-to-wear garments that don’t scrimp on style.

Damson Madder

open image in gallery ( Damson Madder )

You’ll likely have seen Damson Madder all over your Instagram and TikTok feed – and for good reason. The UK’s answer to Ganni, its standout pieces include that sell-out leopard print gilet, graphic white T-shirts, collared dresses and two-in-one tops. The brand’s pieces often go viral and better yet, its pleasingly affordable, making it a great destination for seasonal wardrobe refresh.

Nasty Gal

Founded in 2006, US-brand Nasty Gal started with just an eBay account and a San Francisco flat full of vintage clothes – now it has customers in over 60 countries. Known for its LA cool-girl vibe and affordable prices, its website has clothing and accessories that are on trend with a bit of edge.

Na-kd

Swedish company Na-kd was founded in 2015 and has since become one of Europe’s fastest-growing fashion brands. As well as its main collections, you can shop beauty, find trend edits and enjoy regular collaborations with influencers and designers. Its “pre-loved” section also allows you to buy second-hand clothes.

Boden

A high street favourite of Kate Middleton and Holly Willoughby, British brand Boden’s collections include staple pieces that are classic with a contemporary feel. The label’s women’s, men’s, baby and kidswear lines offer timeless and high-quality clothing at reasonable prices.

Nobody’s Child

A go-to for eco-conscious and affordable fashion, Nobody’s Child has become a cult favourite thanks to its feminine silhouettes and floaty midi dresses. Founded in 2015, the British label aims to create zero-waste capsule collections made from recycled materials.

Never Fully Dressed

Got a party coming up? Head to Never Fully Dressed, the British label that specialises in fun, shimmery and flattering dresses. As well as trend-led womenswear, you can also shop kids’ and baby lines and curve collections.

Asos Design

One of Asos’s most popular in-house brands, Asos Design is inspired by the latest trends in fashion and includes men’s and womenswear, accessories, underwear and shoes. The affordable label caters for a range of sizes too, with tall, petite and curve collections.

Motel

Your go-to place for trend-led fashion with a vintage and edgy spin, Motel is known for bold prints, statement co-ords and party-ready pieces. Alongside the main collections, you can shop trend edits online and directly from Instagram posts.

Omnes

Launching in July 2020, in the midst of the pandemic, Omnes is a sustainable and ethical women’s fashion brand selling high-quality clothing at an affordable price. Born out of frustration with the lack of genuine progress in sustainability on the high street, the brand was created to make sustainable fashion accessible for everyone and sells everything from dresses and jumpsuits to tops, trousers and skirts.

Topshop

One of the most popular stores on the British high street, Topshop was acquired by retail giant Asos in 2021, where it is now available to shop exclusively online. Known for its diverse range of on-trend items, the brand offers everything from denim to accessories and clothing in a range of sizes including petite, tall and maternity.

Adanola

open image in gallery ( Adanola )

Athleisure label Adanola is going from strength to strength, with its most recent campaign fronted by Kendall Jenner. The brand’s collections are sporty with a stylish spin, from its recognisable varsity logo jumpers to contouring leggings and flattering knitwear. It’s the kind of sportswear to take you from your HIIT class, to brunch and onto the pub.

Reserved

Polish brand Reserved has more than 460 retail stores around the world and caters to women, men and children. As well as a unisex section, the website has an “eco aware” collection, which includes more sustainable and responsible fashion. The brand has collaborated with a number of models over the years including Kate Moss, Kendall Jenner and Adwoa Aboah.

Warehouse

Need a new outfit? Warehouse is the place to go. The high street favourite sells everything from tailoring and occasionwear to denim, swimwear and activewear. It also stocks an impressive variety of accessories like shoes, bags and jewellery, making it easy to buy an entire outfit in one go. In addition to its core range, Warehouse offers petite and curve fits on a selection of items.

M&S

M&S is at the top of its game when it comes to fashion. From collaborations with Bella Freud and Sienna Miller to affordable alternatives to luxury buys, it’s stylish clothin promises to elevate your wardrobe. Spanning womenswear, lingerie, menswear, children and baby, the retailer stocks a number of brands like Ghost, Nobody’s Child and Finery London, and even counts royalty as fans, including Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

Massimo Dutti

open image in gallery ( Massimo Dutti )

Another Inditex-owned brand, Massimo Dutti caters to an older customer base than its sister brand Zara, with higher prices and a focus on classic, timeless styles rather than following the latest trends. The brand’s pieces largely feature muted tones in pared-back designs but with a contemporary edge. Choose from gorgeous fitted blazers, classic shirts, oversized sweaters and comfortable sandals.

Everlane

Founded in the US back in 2010, Everlane focuses on creating high-quality, timeless wardrobe staples that its customers will wear again and again. The brand counts a host of famous faces as fans, including Meghan Markle, Angelina Jolie, Sienna Miller and Karlie Kloss, and caters to both men and women.

La Redoute

French retailer La Redoute stocks high-quality in-house fashion labels as well as better-known brands such as Dr Martens, The North Face and Vans. Stocking women’s, men’s and kids’ fashion, it sells clothing, shoes and accessories, and also has sub-sections for plus size and big and tall offerings.

Selected

This Danish brand for men and women has a minimalistic approach and aims to offer its customers high-quality staples that can be mixed and matched. In addition to its core collection, where you can shop everything from hoodies to tailoring and underwear, the label also has petite and curve categories.

Best mid-range clothing brands

AllSaints

The phrase “cult brand” gets thrown around a lot in the fashion industry, but AllSaints is up there as one to know, especially when it comes to investing in a leather jacket. Its craftsmanship and style are always on point.

Anthropologie

Part of the Free People and Urban Outfitters group, Anthropologie’s fashion offering is certainly one to know if you’re after a curated selection of high-quality clothing, from cashmere jumpers to intricately designed dresses.

Baukjen

Contemporary womenswear label Baukjen focuses on fashion that is ethical and sustainable. It’s a certified B Corp – meaning it’s a company that meets the highest standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability. Browse its collections and you’ll find timeless yet planet-friendly designs.

Free People

Bohemian lifestyle brand Free People is a great destination for pretty and playful pieces and is a particularly great choice for event dressing. Think fun prints that will get you in the spring/summer spirit.

French Connection

Known for its great dresses and reliable denim, French Connection is all about contemporary womenswear, but it also has a great range of homewares and menswear.

Hush

With a focus on modern, laid-back style, this lifestyle brand is all about creating high-quality clothing that can be worn again and again. Should you be after a new pair of jeans, its denim collection is well worth a look.

Jigsaw

open image in gallery ( Jigsaw )

British fashion brand Jigsaw does not follow fashion trends, but rather it specialises in timeless pieces that are designed to be worn for years. Certainly a great place for reliable clothing that you’ll reach for time and again.

Me+Em

Thanks to its well-considered designs and silhouettes, Me+Em is undeniably a brand you can trust. Its contemporary pieces are investment purchases, but well worth it – particularly its two-in-one styles, whether it’s a jumper with a detachable snood or a jumper and vest co-ord. Expect minimalist styles and classic prints like argyle and florals.

Reiss

Known to be a firm favourite of the Duchess of Cambridge, British brand Reiss is often associated with tailoring but also excels at its extensive stylish offerings for women and men.

Whistles

Based in London, Whistles is all about creating considered and very wearable clothing that appeals to the modern woman. It also has a great range of accessories that are also well worth a look.

With Nothing Underneath

If you’re in the market for the wardrobe essential that is a shirt, look no further than With Nothing Underneath. From classic striped designs to denim styles and hero white finishes, its organic cotton pieces are designed in London and crafted in Portugal. In recent years, the label has expanded into blazers and trousers, too.

Rixo

British fashion label Rixo is the destination for occasion wear pieces that stand the test of time. From its floral or spotty tea dresses to sparkly minis and that leopard print coat, the brand is a holiday wardrobe hero and party season saviour. Taking inspiration from Thirties silhouettes and vintage prints, Rixo collections appeal to women of all shapes, ages and sizes.

Rouje Paris

This is the French fashion label founded by Paris-born Instagrammer Jeanne Damas, whose chic, nonchalant style is the epitome of French cool. Thankfully that translates into her designs, with a mix of flattering straight-leg jeans, girlish tea dresses and colourful blouses.

Realisation Par

It started with a leopard print skirt. Not just any leopard print skirt – a silk midi leopard print skirt that was seen all over Instagram in 2020. This propelled the humble label founded by two friends in 2015 to social media stardom. Everyone from Kaia Gerber to Bella Hadid has been photographed in its feminine dresses and sophisticated designs. The Aussie label has just landed in London with a new store in Mayfair.

Rat and Boa

Take one look at this label’s Instagram feed and you’ll see this is not a brand for those who want to blend into the background. The dresses are daring and feature low backs and easily slipped-off straps, while the co-ords are cute and quirky, though probably best suited to the sun-kissed streets of Italy or Spain, given its midriff-exposing cuts.

Ganni

This Copenhagan brand is famed for its colourful dresses, buckle ballet flats and various leopard print staples. Ganni has exceptionally stylish offerings all year round, but it’s really a brand that comes into its own in summer, with its high-waisted pattern skirts and kitsch tie-dye bucket hats setting a playful trend agenda for the balmy months.

Saint + Sofia

A London-based brand known for its feminine fits and sophisticated silhouettes, Saint + Sofia’s jeans, knitwear and handbags are seriously worth shouting about. The label’s handmade styles and sell-out pieces are inspired by modern culture and music.

Musier

Founded in 2018, French brand Musier is inspired by Parisian style. From investment pieces to more affordable midi skirts and tops, head here for the French look done right.

Kitri

open image in gallery ( Kitri )

Hitting that sweet spot between dressy and casual, Kitri has made a name for itself since 2017 via its flattering dresses that offer premium quality at affordable prices. The label also makes bold knitwear, coats, trousers and tops and even launched a bridal collection last year. All pieces are made in small quantities to avoid waste.

Samsoe & Samsoe

Inspired by the label’s Scandinavian heritage, Samsoe & Samsoe creates wearable and utilitarian pieces that channel Copenhagen street style. On its site you’ll find leather pieces, classic dresses, shirts and investment wardrobe staples.

Sleeper

The label for luxury loungewear, Sleeper shot to prominence thanks to its feather-trimmed pyjama set. Designing nightwear that’s decadent enough to double up as partywear, look to Sleeper for multi-purpose pieces that span clothing, linen suits, swimwear, shoes, homeware and even bridal.

Sister Jane

London-based womenswear label Sister Jane creates vintage-inspired designs that feel far more premium than its mid-range price tag. From frilly blouses and blouson sleeve dresses to preppy jackets and the accessories to match, the brand’s your go-to for unique occasionwear pieces.

Anine Bing

Founded in 2012, Los Angeles-based label Anine Bing offers everyday wardrobe essentials that feel timeless and modern. The brand’s collections includes classic shirts, denim, vests and knitwear, as well as underwear, jewellery pieces and boots.

Maje

French label Maje was founded in 1998 and epitomises effortless Parisian style, offering clothing that’s classic and understated, yet still glamorous. Look here for luxury quality pieces at an affordable price.

Claudie Pierlot

The embodiment of Parisian chic, Claudie Pierlot creates timeless and elegant pieces; think Mariner-style jerseys, silk dresses and Peter Pan collar detailings.

Sandro

Starting life as a boutique shop in Marais, Sandro is now worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid and Holly Willoughby. Inspired by Parisian cool-girl style, lace dresses and sleek tailoring abounds, while its staple pieces are wardrobe investments.

Faithfull The Brand

Faithfull The Brand’s collections are defined by vintage styles and bold prints that take inspiration from the globe-trotting founder’s Australian and Scandinavian roots. As well as its signature floaty dresses, the label exudes fun with its tops, swimwear and skirts – all designed with the modern traveller in mind.

The Frankie Shop

With bases in New York and Paris, The Frankie Shop has become a go-to for minimalist silhouettes and fuss-free tailoring, with the label’s tonal suit two-pieces a fierce favourite among the fashion pack. And it’s been nearly impossible to not scroll past that quilted khaki coat from the brand on Instagram.

Ba&sh

For relaxed and ready-to-wear clothing, head to Ba&sh – the French-founded brand that’s made a name for itself with its effortlessly chic pieces. The cult label is ideal for classics like Breton tops and easy, breezy dresses that will make you pine for summer.

Sézane

Launched in 2013, Sézane has amassed a cult following thanks to its sophisticated French-inspired designs and smart-casual pieces; think oversized knits, midi tea dresses, flared denim and suede jackets. It’s dedicated to more eco-conscious and sustainable practices and as such, doesn’t host seasonal sales and produces a finite number of items in its collections.

& Daughter

open image in gallery ( & Daughter )

Slow knitwear brand & Daughter is all about modern craftsmanship and locally sourced yarns. If you’ve got the money to spend, make this your go-to for knitwear – it’s sure to last a lifetime.

Best vintage clothing shops

Beyond Retro

Vintage retailer Beyond Retro stocks men’s and women’s clothing, as well as sportswear and denim. Should you wish to browse its eclectic rails, it has brick-and-mortar stores in the UK and Sweden.

Farfetch

While not a dedicated retailer for second-hand items, as part of Farfetch’s sustainable push, it launched its pre-owned section. You can expect high fashion pieces, such as Chanel handbags and Cartier jewellery. It’s well worth a look if you’re planning on making an investment purchase.

Rokit

Started almost two decades ago, Rokit is one of the most well-known retailers for vintage garb. It’s also launched an in-house reworked sustainable fashion label Rokit Originals.

Sign Of The Times

Pre-loved designer store Sign of the Times is a popular destination thanks to its handbag offering, frequently stocking the Chanel flap bag. Should you have an item you wish to resell, it can also assist with this.

Vestiaire Collective

Arguably a high fashion alternative to eBay, Vestiaire Collective is one of the most well-known destinations for pre-owned designer pieces. Every item sold goes through an authentication process before it’s sent to you, so you know what you’re buying is genuine. Another great place to browse if you’re about to make an investment purchase.

The Hosta

If you’re searching for a new handbag that won’t damage the planet, look no further than The Hosta. It has a curated collection of authenticated and pre-owned luxury handbags and, more recently, sunglasses. You can expect everything from vintage Celine and Gucci to Prada and Loewe. If it’s Chanel you’re after, we’d recommend joining the waitlist.

Depop

As resale platforms go, Depop has grown in popularity of late, to some extent thanks to Gen-Z. It’s a great destination if you’re looking for rare fashion finds at cheaper prices.

eBay

While a great resale website, eBay also has a lesser-known section for fashion labels too: the brand outlet. It’s here where you can find everything from Birkenstock to The North Face.

Vinted

Perhaps the resell platform of the moment, Vinted is a stellar destination for affordable second-hand garb from designers, high street labels and vintage goodies. Plus, with no fees, it’s one of the best platforms to sell on, as you get 100 per cent of what you earn.

Best discount clothing shops

Amazon Fashion

If you didn’t realise that Amazon has a huge fashion offering, you’d be forgiven. But it’s certainly a place to go if you’re looking for discounts on big-name brands including Levi’s, Ray-Ban or Nike. It also offers a try-before-you-buy service with Prime Wardrobe, and the Local Label Hub showcases small and lesser-known brands.

Brand Alley

For mid-range garb at a fraction of the usual price, Brand Alley offers up to 90 per cent off the RRP on labels such as Coach, Ugg and LK Bennett. But it also offers discounted vintage and pre-loved designer items, including by Chanel, Hermes and Gucci.

Get The Label

Since its inception in 2009, Get The Label has been delivering cheap prices and unbelievable discounts on big-name brands such as Nike, Adidas, Ugg and Levi’s. It often has up to 75 per cent off its items, making it a great place to know for keeping your style on point while on a budget.

Secret Sales

Members-only website Secret Sales offers deals on clothing and accessories, with new ones dropping on a daily basis. While this isn’t as high fashion as some of the others, you can expect the likes of LK Bennett and Napapijri to be discounted.

The Outnet

Part of the Net-A-Porter group, The Outnet is our go-to for designer fashion brands at discounted prices. It’s worth signing up for email updates for sales with even further reductions.

TK Maxx

If you enjoy perusing the aisles of TK Maxx then you’ll likely know of this hidden gem – it’s gold label collection. If you’re yet to be acquainted, the retailer sells designer goods at a fraction of the price. We’ve spotted Balenciaga, Dolce & Gabbana and Paco Rabban before.

Yoox

As one of the largest online fashion retailers, you can expect a huge roster of brands, from Bottega Veneta to Prada. But where Yoox stands out is with its end-of-season sales.

Best luxury clothing shops

Moda Operandi

A first in online retail, Moda Operandi operates an online trunk-show concept in which you are able to make orders directly from the unedited collections of designers such as Zac Posen and Marchesa months before the pieces go on general sale. There are also regular sales to shop.

LN-CC

LN-CC, or Late Night Chameleon Café, takes the approach of fusing a retail concept with an art installation. A progressive array of labels is on offer in addition to lesser-known Japanese brands and a selection of homewares as well as rare books and music.

Farfetch

Expect all the world’s best boutiques in one place over on Farfetch. It hand-picks the stores on offer to ensure the most diverse and luxurious offerings. Shop luxury labels including Ganni, Isabel Marant, Jil Sander, Jaquemus and more. The site also hosts stellar sales throughout the year.

Net-a-Porter

Since launching in 2000, Net-a-Porter has become a premier luxury fashion destination that champions designers from all over the globe. With worldwide shipping and its very own digital magazine The EDIT, it’s no wonder the site speaks to a monthly audience of 6 million people.

Selfridges

With stores in London, Birmingham and Manchester, Selfridges is a chain of high-end department stores that sells luxury garb for women, men and children. Voted the best in the world, it hosts a long list of top designers such as Alexander McQueen, Louis Vuitton, Burberry and Gucci.

My Theresa

German-based online store My Theresa has established its reputation as one of the world’s leading online retailers. The site boasts more than 160 international designers and stocks hard-to-find labels such as Balenciaga and Tod’s.

Ssense

An international fashion platform, Ssense has become a leader in the luxury marketplace since it was launched in 2003. As well as producing its own editorial content, the website sells pieces from high-end labels such as Rick Owens, Chloe, JW Anderson and Acne Studios, as well as mid-range brands such as The North Face and Adidas.

Browns

Historic British fashion and luxury homewares boutique Browns was founded in 1970 and operates two retail stores in London, as well as a vast online site. Its roster of labels isn’t large but it is established, with brands including Balmain, Burberry, Chloe, Gucci and Fendi.

Liberty

Liberty is a London institution and while its mega beauty hall draws people in, many more stay because of the fashion. As well as big names like Acne Studios, Erdem, Miu Miu, Chanel and Barbour, Liberty champions smaller labels like Paloma Wool, Peachy Den and Farm Rio. Its roster of fashion brands is considered and varied.

Best underwear shops

Boux Avenue

A high street favourite, Boux Avenue sells everything from essentials and Valentine’s collections to pyjamas and loungewear. What’s more, everything is available in sizes 28 to 38, A to G cups, and dress sizes six to 18.

Rigby & Peller

As the official corsetière to the Queen, it’s fair to say that Rigby & Peller knows its stuff. Established in the 1930s, there’s no doubt this is the site to visit if you’re on the hunt for something well-made and luxurious.

Agent Provocateur

Since launching in 1994, Agent Provocateur has become an iconic lingerie brand. A destination for luxury lovers, it offers an extensive range of everyday underwear and premium lingerie in sizes 32B to 36E, as well swimwear, nightwear and some pieces of clothing. Other collections include a sex toy collaboration with LoveHoney.

Bluebella

A relatively new brand, Bluebella has quickly become a popular choice for women looking for unique undies at an affordable price. The site sells bras, knickers, basques and body bows, and even has a dedicated section for products suited to cup sizes DD to G.

Wolford

A brand synonymous with sophistication and comfort, Wolford sells bras in sizes 32A to 38E as well as sportswear, shapewear, bodysuits, beachwear and hosiery.

Bravissimo

Bravissimo claims to inspire big-boobed women to feel amazing, and its stock includes some of the best brands and bras around for fuller busts, as well as its own line of underwear, swimwear and clothing. The trend-led collections are vast with a huge array of colours, designs and fits.

Intimissimi

Your one-stop shop for basic undies at an affordable price point, Intimissimi makes supportive and comfortable pieces for both women and men. There’s also nightwear, clothing and homeware collections as well as flattering corsets.

For Love and Lemons

Los Angeles lingerie label For Love & Lemons embodies fun with its bright, patterned and playful designs. From slips and balcony bras to suspenders and briefs, the brand’s signature sheer materials and unique prints make for real statement pieces.

Dora Larsen

open image in gallery ( Dora Larsen )

Dora Larsen is a go-to for mood-boosting sets that don’t compromise on comfort or wearability. The various sets and bodies come in a range of vibrant colours while sheer materials and lace add a sensual feel. The flattering sets are an investment for years to come.

Best sportswear shops

Sweaty Betty

Founded in 1998, Sweaty Betty designs unique sportswear for women with the goal of making every customer feel powerful. The brand sells everything from leggings and shorts to vests and sports bras. You can also choose to shop by clothing type, activity or look.

Lululemon

Lululemon is a technical athletic apparel company for yoga, running, training and almost any other sweaty pursuit. Divided into menswear and womenswear, the brand also sells accessories like yoga mats, bags, water bottles and underwear.

Gymshark

A fitness apparel and accessories brand, Gymshark was created in 2012 and has since become one of the most popular performance-wear brands. The website sells both men’s and womenswear including base layers, hoodies, T-shirts and underwear.

Adidas

One of the biggest fitness brands in the world, Adidas sells clothing, footwear and accessories for men, women and children. Whatever your sport of choice, be it football, running, tennis or golf, its website really does have something for everyone. There’s even a special “customise” section where you can create your own pair of trainers.

Nike

open image in gallery ( Nike )

Get ready to super-charge your workouts with Nike, where you’ll find everything from the latest trainers to clothing, gear and accessories to suit all kinds of activity. The brand has dedicated sections for men, women and children, which you can shop by product type, new arrivals and check out the latest trending items.

Ellese

Ellesse sells the latest fashion and footwear, spanning everything from everyday clothing to streetwear and workout gear. You can shop the website by product type or the type of sport you like to play, with choices including general fitness, golf and tennis. There’s also a range of edits to browse, including loungewear and upcoming celebrity collaborations.

New Balance

This American sportswear brand has been around since 1906, so you can rest assured that you’re in good hands when it comes to picking up a new pair of trainers or piece of gym gear that makes you look and feel great. As well as running shoes and sandals, the label also sells hoodies, sports bras and backpacks.

Under Armour

If it’s game-changing sports apparel and shoes that you’re after, look no further than Under Armour. Catering to men, women and children, the brand delivers a range of performance pieces designed to get you through the toughest of training sessions. You can shop by product type, collection or the type of sport your prefer to take part in, such as yoga, hiking, golf or basketball.

Girlfriend Collective

Created by husband-and-wife duo Ellie and Quang Dinh, Girlfriend Collective launched in 2016 out of a desire to create leggings that appealed to women who enjoy being active and also care about the environment. Each pair of the brand’s leggings is made from 79 per cent recycled water bottles, fishing nets and other plastic waste, as well as environmentally friendly dyes. In addition to high-performance leggings, the label also sells tops and sports bras in fresh colourways.

Fabletics

Launched in 2013 by American actor Kate Hudson, Fabletics is an activewear brand that sells affordable, high-quality and stylish workout clothes for men and women, including yoga pants, leggings, joggers, tops, T-shirts and more for any fitness level. The label runs a VIP member programme, which gives customers benefits such as exclusive discounts and free weekly workouts.

Best wardrobe rentals

By Rotation

Hire luxury designer clothes and accessories from top brands in London and the UK with the help of By Rotation. Known as the Airbnb of fashion, the peer-to-peer rental app let’s shoppers discover, follow and engage with lenders to access their wardrobe. Users will find clothes from the likes of The Vampire’s Wife and Jacquemus for a fraction of the price.

Hurr

open image in gallery ( Hurr )

Rent from a choice of more than 10,000 designer fashion items online at Hurr, where you’ll discover everything from luxury designer dresses, clothing, bags and accessories from the world’s top brands, including Ganni, Reformation and Rixo. You can filter, browse and scroll wardrobes across the UK to select the pieces you’d like to rent, then simply pick a delivery date and how long you’d like it for.

My Wardrobe HQ

At My Wardrobe HQ you can rent and buy womenswear designer clothes and accessories for just 10 per cent of the RRP. Spanning coats, dresses, skirts and even skiwear, you can shop a mix of designer and high street brands including Acne, Adidas, Realisation Par and Lanvin. You can enjoy wearing your rental from as little as four days to as long as two weeks and, when you are ready, just send it back via a pre-paid DPD return label.

Cocoon

With a range of flexible plans to suit you, Cocoon is a member subscription service for luxury new-season, vintage and limited-edition bags. With labels like Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Valentino to choose from, the website allows you to pay monthly or quarterly and, once approved, your bag will be shipped to you to enjoy with most styles available for up to three months.

Rites

Whether you are looking for a maxi, mini or midi dress to rent, a wedding guest outfit rental or a vintage one-off, Rites has designers like Ganni, Rotate, Self Portrait and Sir, as well as brands like Kitri, Aje and Realisation Par. The roster is carefully curated each season with party options, coats, summer holiday staples and more.

Best sustainable clothing brands

Reformation

open image in gallery ( Reformation )

Reformation might be renowned for its silky gowns and cute crop tops, but it’s also one of the most sustainable fashion brands around, making it a great choice for shoppers with an environmental conscience. It uses eco-friendly materials like Tencel and recycled materials, and some of its products are Bluesign and Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certified. The brand also reuses offcuts created during the manufacturing process, reduces its carbon footprint by manufacturing much of its range close to where it is sold, and uses what it says is a reputable carbon offset programme.

Nudie

Founded in 2001, Swedish brand Nudie has put environmentalism at the heart of its ethos – not only are all of its jeans made from 100 per cent organic cotton, but the label also offers to repair its designs, too. Plus, customers can recycle their old Nudie jeans by returning them to a store through the brand’s “rebirth” initiative, which sees them get turned into new items like denim bucket hats.

Lucy & Yak

Specialising in bold, unisex and super comfy dungarees, almost 100 per cent of Lucy & Yak’s garments are either organic or recycled. The brand is also GOTS certified in most of its factories, living-wage certified across the business and uses as little plastic as possible when it comes to packaging, using a recycled material bag or biodegradable mailing bags.

Ninety Percent

This responsible womenswear label is looking to change the landscape of fashion by using sustainable practices to create elevated basics such as knitwear, T-shirts, pyjamas and jumpsuits. The London-based brand’s name refers to its vow to distribute 90 per cent of its profits between those who make each collection happen and four charities – you even get a chance to decide which causes the funds are donated to. Ninety Percent also makes its products from sustainable materials like organic cotton, recycled polyester and sustainable alternatives to conventional viscose, such as Tencel and EcoVera.

Patagonia

Outdoor clothing brand Patagonia uses recycled materials in 87 per cent of its products, while 100 per cent of the virgin cotton in its clothes is grown organically. The brand is also a member of the Sustainable Apparel Coalition and 1% For The Planet, organisations dedicated to environmental and ethical initiatives and standards.

Organic Basics

Designed in Copenhagen, Organic Basics does exactly what it says on the tin. Its range of T-shirts, underwear, hoodies, socks and more are crafted from organic cotton and recycled materials with renewable energy in its supply chain to reduce the climate impact. Costing £16 for tops, £10 for briefs, £24 for tees and £13 for socks, the label is affordable and inclusive (sizes go up to XXXL).

People Tree

People Tree is recognised as a pioneer of sustainable fashion since its founding more than two decades ago. The label makes all its garments using enviromentally friendly materials, from Fairtrade certified organic cotton to natural dyes. The low impact materials limit the chemicals, water and wastewater in its supply chain which is certified for paying living wages. Its fashion is all about everyday wearability, from earth-friendly knits to summer linen dresses.

Herd

Founded in 2020, Herd is on a mission to revive the traditions of farming for wool in England, in turn cutting the cost of each piece by having a total journey, from sheep to finishers, of just 150 miles. Championing the expertise of farmers, spinners, makers, knitters and skilled craftspeople, it’s aiming to create a knitwear chain that’s beneficial to all. Woven from the wool of Bluefaced Leicester sheep in Lancashire and Yorkshire, this homegrown brand creates pieces you’ll cherish for years to come, from vests to cardigans.

