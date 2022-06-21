You’ve got your swimsuit and do-it-all dress, the footwear is sorted, and the sunscreen is stocked up – now it’s time to invest in a headpiece that will see you through this season and beyond.

Topping off your summertime ensembles, a sun hat is the stylish – and protective – touch that no warm-weather wardrobe should be without.

Whether keeping it casual and practical in a baseball cap, leaning into this summer’s trend for crochet, or opting for decadence in the form of a lampshade silhouette, a sun hat will set you up for the sun-drenched days ahead (hopefully).

Not merely adding the final flourish to your outfit, hats are key to providing UV protection, helping to shield your face, nose, head, neck and ears – all places where the skin is thinner and therefore more at risk.

And, thanks to designers like Prada and Loewe, sun hats have evolved beyond their practical roots. From bucket hats for the beach and wide-brimmed canvas designs for the poolside, to cowboy hats for festival season and straw bolero hats for summer in the city, the right headpiece is sun protection made cute.

This season, fashion-forward bucket hats are high on the agenda– think floppy wide brims and raffia finishes. Elsewhere, knit and crochet styles are doing the rounds, while baseball caps continue to dominate off-duty style and straw hats remain a failsafe summer staple.

How we tested

For our edit, we first looked for designs that shielded us from the sun and prevented our naturally fair skin from burning. Beyond this, we took note of seasonal trends,wearability (comfort and fit), and price per wear.

So, whether you’re jetting off on holiday, lounging by the poolside or enjoying summer in the city, our round-up of the best women’s summer hats has you covered (sorry, not sorry).

The best women’s summer hats for 2022 are:

Best overall – & Other Stories straw bucket hat: £29, Stories.com

