The fateful combination of being an editor on a shopping section and being easily influenced by fashion trends is bad news for my bank balance. Zara welly boots taking Instagram by storm? In my basket. Blush is the new bronzer? Sign me up.

So when Dune’s dupe of the coveted Chanel dad sandals returnedlast year, I was ready to invest.

Regrettably, the more popular something is, the stronger my desire is to snap it up, and boy do these high street lockstockk sandals fit the bill. They initially launched in May 2020 and sold out within a week, before being restocked (with an 800-strong waitlist of eager shoppers) and selling out once more.Now, they’re back again for 2022 as the penchant for “ugly” sandals endures.

The dad sandal trend was born thanks to Chanel’s pricey pair, which will set you back an eye-watering £2,500, so when Dune’s £110 alternative came onto the scene, it was no surprise that every influencer started donning them.

While they were out of stock last year, some eBay sellers were flogging pairs for double the price as shoppers were desperate to get their hands on the designer dupes.

As flat footwear continues to dominate catwalk trends this year (thank god, as we’re not ready to return to heels yet), the ugly sandal is here to stay, and the high street brand’s offering is back in a choice of four colourways at the lower price of £95.

My impulsive shopping habit means that I managed to snap up a pair to put to the test, but they are selling out fast, so you’ll need to act quickly if you want to rock them too. Read on for my review of the Dune sandals that everyone is talking about.