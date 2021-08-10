9 best vegan trainers that tread lightly on the planet

So you’ve successfully switched to fakeon sandwiches and made your peace with cashew cheeze. But how do your new trainers fit into a vegan lifestyle?

There are now 1.5 million vegans in the UK, a figure growing rapidly each year. Whether it’s for ethical reasons, environmental concerns or both of the above, more and more of us are striving to swap animal products for plant-based alternatives – and that means in our wardrobes as well as our fridges.

Especially shoes. Generating 700 million metric tons of CO₂ per year, the footwear industry is, to quote Tansy Hoskins, author of Footwork: What Your Shoes Are Doing To The World, “at least 10 years behind the rest of fashion in terms of human rights and environmental standards.”

Of course, we might assume that most trainers are “vegan” in the same way broccoli is vegan; they’re just not made from leather as standard. But in fact, many glues and dyes used in sports shoes commonly feature animal-derived ingredients.

And while advancing sneaker technology might be helping us all stay fit and healthy, it’s doing quite the opposite for the planet – production of trainers is particularly carbon intensive, accounting for 1.4 per cent of all global greenhouse gas emissions.

It’s also important to know that “vegan” doesn’t necessarily mean sustainable, and vice versa. For a long time the default leather alternatives have been petroleum-based synthetics such as PVC, which can take up to 200 years to decompose when they end up – as so many knackered trainers inevitably will – in landfill.

Wool, meanwhile, is touted by some brands as a great low-impact option, but widespread mistreatment of sheep in industrial farming means it’ll never get the vegan seal of approval. That’s why the ever-popular Allbirds don’t appear on this list, though a few stylish lookalikes do.

The good news is that vegan footwear has made great strides in recent times, with a veritable buffet of new plant-based materials featuring pineapple leaves, apple peel, mango peel, sugar cane, corn, cactus and more. Recycled plastic made from post-consumer waste is becoming a common feature, and more brands are considering what happens to their trainers at the end of their life by ensuring they’re recyclable too.

Lastly, thankfully, we’ve come a long way from the days when sustainable shoes meant scratchy espadrilles; these days there are designs out there to please even the pickiest sneakerhead.

We’ve tested every pair on our daily walks (when else?) and assessed them for comfort, fit and finish as well as their eco credentials. Some brands on the list are entirely vegan, others have a mixed offering – it’s your call – but we’ve prioritised those committed to ethical, transparent supply chains.

Be warned: as with most areas of sustainable consumption, peace of mind does tend to come with a higher price tag. But as vegan footwear steps further into the mainstream, hopefully that will change.

Humans are Vain Challenge V2 If you thought vegan shoes might be lagging behind in the style stakes, Humans are Vain is here to prove you wrong. Designed in Sweden and made ethically in Portugal, the Challenge V2 is a triumph in minimalist Scandi design and Portuguese expertise, with a chunky shape that nods to the Nineties but a composition that looks entirely to the future. The breathable “leather” upper is Oeko-Tex certified and the bold orange heel panel is Piñatex, a material made from pineapple leaves that provides added income for farmers in the Philippines. Elsewhere in the shoe there’s corn fibre, recycled cork, organic cotton and a far higher percentage of recycled materials than you’ll find in the average high street “conscious” collection. We love the chunky terrazzo-style sole (70 per cent recycled rubber), which feels solid and durable but made light work of a three-hour weekend walk. The fit is a little narrow, so if you’re between sizes or prefer a thick sock, size up. Buy now £ 119 , Knowtheorigin.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Organic cotton flatform An Italian institution turned Instagram favourite, Superga has been making its iconic plimsolls for more than a century. Now the brand has launched its first organic collection, made from a blend of 60 per cent organic cotton and 40 per cent hemp with a natural cork insole and 50 per cent recycled rubber sole. It’s only a fraction of Superga’s overall offering, and there’s very little information on its suppliers or workers’ wages – but it’s a baby step in the right direction.This exaggerated flat form shape is the closest we’ve come to wearing heels in about a year, but the cork insole keeps it comfortable, and the natural beige tone is a classy departure from white that won’t look grubby so quickly. Go by the European size rather than the UK size, as these came up roomier than expected. For cheaper options, it’s worth knowing that more than 30 Superga styles are vegan, including the classic white 2750 COTU (£55, Superga.co.uk). Buy now £ 85 , Superga.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} UX-68 With the vast majority of vegan sneaks in monochrome or neutral colourways, it’s refreshing to find a pair as bold and beautiful as this.We do understand that they’re super comfy, with the removable insole providing a nice amount of cushioning and the chunky sole giving good support. The finish is of a high standard and they’re a classy package all round, with (yet more) free seed paper and a hessian tote bag in every order. Unlike most of the trainers we tested, these come up a little bit snug – so if in doubt, size up. The aptly named Beflamboyant is yet another vegan sneaker brand designed in Spain and made in Portugal, using a high percentage of recycled materials. Though lots of the eco-speil is hard for the average customer to decipher (“chromium VI-free lining?”), Beflamboyant is meticulous in its supply chain reporting. The skater-style UX-68s reportedly emit 45.2 per cent less CO2, 79.1 per cent less phosphate and use 47.3 per cent less water to make than the average pair of leather trainers. Buy now £ 101.89 , Beflamboyant.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Saye Modelo ‘89 vegan Everything about Saye’s Modelo vegan sneakers suggests attention to detail, from the embroidered logo and velvety-smooth lining (made from 50 per cent recycled polyester), to the supply chain transparency on its website and the tomato seeds included in every order. All packaging is plastic-free, and two trees are planted for every pair sold. With a narrow shape and not much in the way of cushioning, these are definitely more of a casual plimsoll than a serious sporting shoe – but they look as good with dresses as they do with cropped jeans, and were plenty comfortable enough for an urban stroll. There’s a retro beige version made with mango peel leather, but we like the chic ‘caramel’ colourway with its toffee-coloured rubber sole. Buy now £ 122 , Sayebrand.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} 8000 Kicks Explorer V2 Durable, plentiful and naturally sustainable, hemp has been used in clothing for thousands of years – but “marijuana’s sober cousin” was pretty much unheard of in sneakers, until now. Founder Bernado started 8000 Kicks three years ago in his grandmother’s garage, making use of her 50 years experience in the textile business to develop a prototype that celebrates weed’s many (legal) benefits. The result is the Explorer: a sleek, minimalist trainer available in five different colourways, with a stain-repellent, splash proof coating that promises to leave you dry, if not high. We tested them in several London puddles and can report that the claim holds up. They’re also blissfully comfortable, thanks to a biofoam sole made from algae, and far more stylish than a shoe made of leaves and bacteria has any right to be. A perfect vegan dupe for Allbirds. The fit is roomy so we’d suggest going down a size, especially if you want to wear them without socks. Which, thanks to the antimicrobial and antibacterial hemp insole, shouldn’t be a problem. Buy now £ 92.20 , 8000kicks.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Ecoalf Sandford sneakers If you like to wear your heart on your sleeve – or perhaps your soul on your sole – then Ecoalf ticks all the right boxes. “Because there is no Planet B” reads the heel, and it’s far from an empty slogan. Through its charitable foundation, the Spanish B-Corp fashion brand has collected 600 tonnes of plastic waste from the world’s oceans since 2015, some of which makes up the 100 per cent recycled nylon uppers on its Sandford sneaker. At less than £100 these are more affordable, relatively speaking, than most other sustainable vegan shoes out there – although with their stuck-on detailing and slightly more homespun finish, they don’t look as premium as some. They’re incredibly comfortable though, with cushioned heel support, an extra-light sole and a shape that harks back to Nineties streetwear classics. Buy now £ 89.90 , Ecoalf.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} RV3 As the priciest trainers on our list, we were looking to be romanced by Roscomar’s RV3 – and if midsoles made from 69 per cent sugarcane aren’t sweet enough, then the plantable carrier bag that blooms into summer flowers ought to do it.With greenhouse gas emissions of 6.5kg per pair (about half the average pair of running shoes), Roscomar’s cradle-to-cradle approach is pioneering too. Register your shoes and you can return them at the end of their life to be recycled. The angular, minimalist design looks good dressed up or down. We loved the springy, supportive sole and knitted upper made from 78 per cent plant-based Tencel, which felt instantly comfortable on; no hint of blisters. The main drawback is confusing sizing – even with half sizes these came up too big, so we recommend going a full size down from your usual. Buy now £ 185 , Roscomar.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Old 80s black white bicolor They might look charmingly retro, but with a bamboo lining, cork insole and an upper made from 47 per cent corn waste, these sleek high tops from Spanish brand Flamingos Life are a thoroughly modern sneaker. As well as sustainability, Flamingos Life prides itself on putting social mission at the heart of the business – each pair of Old 80s sold helps to support an NGO bringing clean water to remote areas of Uganda. At £123 these aren’t exactly a bargain (prices start at £105 for low-cut sneakers) but the quality and finish are impressive. They felt the most authentically “leathery” of all the leather imitators we tried, and the sleek design looks equally at home with a midi dress as it would on a basketball court. The cork insole is pleasingly springy but a little thin compared to some of the chunkier styles on the market, so we wouldn’t necessarily wear these hiking – but for running around town, they’re a slam dunk. They do come up large though, so opt for a size down. Buy now £ 123 , en.flamingoslife.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Condor 2 If you’ve encountered just one vegan sneaker it’s likely to be by Veja, whose sleek designs have graced the feet of Meghan Markle and become a staple for hip mums on the school run. The bouncy Condor 2 is billed as the brand’s most sustainable shoe to date, made with 58 per cent recycled or bio-based materials – including a mesh upper made 100 per cent from recycled plastic bottles, rice waste in the outer sole and a midsole featuring sugar cane and banana oil. They look pretty sweet too. While technically a running shoe, it seems a shame to muddy up that petal-pink colourway when it pairs so well with a prairie dress. Luxe design features like a padded tongue and springy sole help to justify the premium price tag, and we found they offered a perfect amount of arch support. Thanks to a strict code of conduct and living wage supply chain, they’re equally comfy on the conscience too. Buy now £ 130 , Veja-store.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

The verdict: Vegan trainers If Humans Are Vain, then it's only because we fancy ourselves so much in their sneakers. The chunky Challenge V2 came out on top for its blend of craftsmanship, fashion kudos and sustainable credentials – and the brand is 100 per cent vegan, so no moral quandary there. As a (slightly) cheaper, more streamlined option we also loved 8000 Kicks' hemp creations, which felt like walking on clouds.

